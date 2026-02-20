Today I am providing my English translation of an interesting article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 28th December 2025. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Summary

The Western civilising project, born out of post-feudal Europe, was structurally constituted as an open and expansive system, incapable of reproducing itself without continuous growth, the externalisation of costs and the permanent conquest of new “outsiders” – geographical, ecological and human.

Currently, that system has lost its outside. The planet is saturated as a material disposal well, societies are exhausted as legitimacy disposal wells, and the future has been colonised as a temporal disposal well through debt, precariousness and broken promises. The logic that allowed the formation of the modern world-system has reached, in its sub-century phase, its historical, geopolitical and biophysical limits.

This crisis is not, however, the first historical experience of an expansive order reaching the limits of its world. Late antiquity offers a decisive precedent in the trajectory of the Roman Empire, whose expansion functioned for centuries as a mechanism of internal equilibrium until the saturation of the orbis terrarum made its reproduction structurally impossible. The disintegration of the Western Roman Empire and the emergence of feudalism as a form of local closure, as well as the greater homeostatic longevity of the Eastern Roman Empire and its subsequent collapse due to an asymmetrical historical clash, anticipate a recurring civilisational dilemma: what happens when a successful order can no longer expand and lacks alternative mechanisms of self-regulation.

This antecedent allows us to place the problem of limits in a historical context and prepares the ground for comparison with other civilisational paths, in particular with the Chinese experience, where systemic stability has been articulated for centuries not around permanent expansion, but around functional completeness and internal homeostasis.

Faced with the structural exhaustion of the West, the experience of the Chinese Empire reappears not as a normative model or exportable moral alternative, but as an indispensable historical archive for thinking about balance, sovereignty and limits in a world of total interdependence and systemic vulnerability.

Introduction: structural openness and the exhaustion of the Western project

Western civilisation emerged from the dissolution of the feudal order not as a failed project, but as an extraordinarily successful one: a historical order capable of unleashing unprecedented productive forces, reorganising political power and redefining the relationship between the individual, society and the world. However, this success has been sustained since its origins by a specific structural condition: the impossibility of stabilising itself in a closed system.

The reproduction of the post-feudal Western order depended on permanent structural openness, both internally – through the dissolution of traditional orders, inherited hierarchies and closed cosmologies – and externally, through colonial, mercantile and cultural expansion. The contemporary crisis therefore does not emerge from a deviation from the Western project, but from the full realisation of its constitutive logic.

From classical political economy to world-system theory, multiple approaches have emphasised that Western capitalism can only sustain itself through the continuous incorporation of new spaces, resources and populations (Marx, 1867; Luxemburg, 1913; Wallerstein, 1974). Expansion was not contingent, but structural.

In the current historical phase – the Spodocene – this expansive logic faces a terminal paradox: the instruments that enabled the unification of the world (the nation-State, instrumental reason, linear progress) are proving incapable of governing the complexity, interdependence and fragility that they themselves have generated. Unlimited openness turns into systemic vulnerability; interdependence into permanent risk.

Understanding this point of exhaustion requires a comparative historical reconstruction of other forms of civilising organisation that have achieved high levels of complexity without permanent expansion. In this sense, pre-modern China offers a revealing structural contrast.

The pre-modern world: plurality of systems and absence of structural interdependence

Before European oceanic expansion, the planet did not constitute a single system, but rather a constellation of relatively autonomous civilising macro-regions. The Sinosphere, Dar al-Islam, the Indian subcontinent, Christian Europe and the American civilisations maintained limited, slow and highly filtered exchanges, which did not determine their internal dynamics.

As the historiography of early world-systems emphasises (Abu-Lughod, 1989), these contacts did not generate systemic interdependence: a crisis in one region rarely produced immediate and catastrophic effects in others.

Each civilisation functioned as a meaningful, self-regulating whole, integrating cosmology, political power, economy and meaning into a homeostatic order.

Imperial China as a civilisation of functional completeness

Within that archipelago of systems, the Chinese Empire represented the most advanced and enduring case of structural self-sufficiency. Its extraordinary continuity – from the Qin (221 BC) to the Qing (1912 AD) – was not the result of isolation, but of functional completeness achieved through sophisticated civilising homeostasis.

This system was based on four fundamental pillars:

A unifying cosmopolitan framework

The doctrine of the Mandate of Heaven (Tiānmìng) and the Confucian order provided flexible legitimacy and a comprehensive ethical-political code, which naturalised hierarchy and duty as cosmic harmony. [For more information on this and other concepts mentioned later, I refer you to this translation posted on 1st February 2026]

Meritocratic feedback mechanisms

The imperial examination system created a cohesive bureaucratic elite through knowledge of the classics, allowing for the constant renewal of the state apparatus and avoiding the hereditary degradation of power (Elman, 2000). Peasant rebellions functioned as internal corrective mechanisms, deposing dynasties that had lost their virtuous balance.

Material self-sufficiency and perimeter management

An intensive agricultural base and a vast internal market ensured material reproduction. Foreign policy, organised within the tributary system, ritualised relations with the outside world, symbolically incorporating neighbours into the Tianxia (“All under Heaven”) order without the need for direct conquest.

The boundary as an organisational principle

The border – materialised in the Great Wall – was not a deficiency, but the very definition of the system. Success consisted in optimising functioning within recognised geographical, ecological and cultural limits.

Chinese historical dynamics were cyclical and intensive: internal refinement, crisis and restoration of balance. Not a linear arrow of growth, but a civilisation oriented towards the harmonious permanence of the system.

The collapse of this order occurred in the 19th century, not because of internal failure, but because of a clash with an unassimilable force: modern Western civilisation. The West was not a “barbarian” that could be ritualised, but a rival, expansionist and technologically superior world system. The impact disrupted all Chinese self-regulatory mechanisms, leading not to another dynastic restoration, but to the total collapse of the imperial framework in 1912.

The modern West: expansion as a structural necessity

The singularity of the West lies in having transformed expansion into a structural necessity. Its shape is not a cycle, but a line; not equilibrium, but the constant overcoming of limits. Time is linear and vectorial; the goal is growth.

The convergence of mercantile capitalism, competing territorial States and ideological universalism has produced a civilisation incapable of recognising itself as unique (Weber, 1905; Schmitt, 1950).

Western technology – from ocean navigation to telecommunications – has functioned as an infrastructure of forced openness, while universalism has delegitimised any form of closure as backwardness or barbarism.

The result was the capitalist world-system, characterised by continuous flows of capital, goods, people and information, in which crises ceased to be local and became global (Arrighi, 1994).

The Sino-Western clash and the end of the world of closures

The encounter between the West and China in the 19th century was structurally asymmetrical. It was not an exchange between equals, but the imposition of an expansive logic on a closed system.

The Opium Wars and unequal treaties forced China to open up, dismantling mechanisms of balance that had functioned for centuries.

The clash did not just destroy a state: it broke the functional completeness of the Chinese system.

Forced opening generated external dependence.

Economic penetration broke the internal material balance.

Ideological importation fractured the Confucian symbolic order.

Political fragmentation nullified the capacity for self-regulation.

China did not “fail”; it became incomplete within a global system that required infinite openness. This “Century of Humiliation” marked the end of the world of closed homeostatic systems. From then on, globalisation ceased to be an option and became a mandatory historical condition.

Spodocene: total interdependence and collapse of modern meaning

The Spodocene [author’s first article translated here] refers to the phase in which global interdependence reaches such a level of density and fragility that modern instruments of government become dysfunctional. Western pillars persist as empty forms:

Human rights as selective rhetoric or geopolitical weapon.

The nation state as subordinate manager of uncontrollable global flows.

Rationality replaced by algorithms and echo chambers.

Freedom reduced to consumer choice within predetermined parameters.

Progress degraded to the endless management of damage generated by the system.

The West no longer organises a future of emancipation, but manages present vulnerability. This crisis is exacerbated by the confrontation with the absolute biophysical limit: the Earth is finite (Rockström et al., 2009). The material exterior that fuelled expansion has disappeared.

Contemporary China: the experiment of managed closure

In this context, contemporary China emerges as the most significant political experiment of the 21st century: an attempt to rebuild national homeostasis within a hyper-connected world system. Its “managed closure” – technological sovereignty, control of information flows, strategic self-sufficiency – constitutes a set of defensive mechanisms aimed at preserving internal coherence in the face of global volatility.

This is not an imperial restoration, but an authoritarian and pragmatic adaptation to a world without an outside: capitalist growth without political openness, economic interdependence without cultural vulnerability.

Conclusion: politicising finitude

The paradox of the present century becomes fully visible here. By systematically destroying barriers and balances in the name of expansion, the Western order has produced a world of unlimited openness that is now reaching its material limits. The project that delegitimised all borders as backwardness can now only sustain itself through increasingly dense control mechanisms, while its founding values persist as rhetoric disconnected from any effective capacity for organisation.

Distinguishing between the Anthropocene and the Spodocene is fundamental. The former expresses the last modern attempt to uphold universal values as a corrective horizon; the latter indicates the moment when these values, although proclaimed, cease to function and are replaced by pragmatic crisis management. The West speaks in Anthropocene language while acting in a Spodocene world.

In this context, the historical longevity of the Chinese Empire acquires analytical relevance not as a normative model, but as an archive of a different relationship between values, power and limits. Its duration demonstrates that the stability of complex systems does not depend on indefinite expansion, but on flexible mechanisms of self-regulation and a conception of order in which continuity carries more weight than promise.

The decisive question is no longer how to continue to open up a world without an outside, but how to politicise finitude: to transform ecological limits, human scale and community resistance into active principles of organisation. The world of organic closures has been swept away; that of total openness is coming to an end. Between the two there is no return, but an unprecedented task: to imagine a world of conscious limits before the sub-century management of damage definitively closes the possibility of a common future.

