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From Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Fotros Resistance.

Let’s start this update today (Tuesday 7th July 2026) from Syria, as its capital Damascus was rocked by a couple of explosions this morning, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to his counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, a.k.a. Abu Mohammad al-Julani and former head-chopper and leader of the Islamist militia Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS). As reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Mehr and Fotros Resistance, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) hidden in a bin and in a car were detonated in the area of the hotel where Macron is staying and at the headquarters of the Syrian Ministry of Tourism, though the Syrian Interior Ministry claimed that the blasts occurred outside the designated security perimeter around the Macron’s residence. Here are some videos of the explosions from X (1 and 2) and Fotros Resistance:

According to to Syrian Interior Ministry, internal security forces detected both IEDs during routine field operations and specialized bomb-disposal units were deployed. They had already begun the process of neutralizing the ordnance, when the devices suddenly detonated.

Reportedly, Macron, who is the ⁠first major EU leader to ​visit Damascus ​since the fall of ⁠former Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 (read my article here), did not hear any explosions, as he was already on his way to meet al-Sharaa, ~10 km from the blasts, which wounded 18 people, including 4 police officers.

It is quite difficult to say what was the purpose of these terrorist attacks. Did the terrorists intend to kill Macron? Or were they just sending a signal to him and/or to al-Sharaa? And who are the terrorists behind this bombing? Could they be Bashar al-Assad’s loyalists? Or maybe the Mossad? Or maybe it was pre-arranged by al-Sharaa and/or Macron, just to create some media buzz. In any case, this is not the first time that explosions rock Damascus: last Thursday, 2nd July 2025, an explosion occurred in a cafe in central Damascus near the Palace of Justice, resulting in several casualties, as reported here.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L, with sunglasses) and his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, a.k.a. Abu Mohammad al-Julani - from X .

During the meeting with Macron, al-Sharaa called for an end to continued Israeli violations, threatening the security of the region, and emphasized the need for Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory, while announcing the normalization of relations between France and Syria (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are counting on an active French role to stop this escalation and ensure respect for international agreements. I am pleased to announce today our agreement to begin the process of exchanging resident ambassadors between Damascus and Paris as soon as possible, signaling the return of diplomatic relations to their normal state.

Iraqi Border Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar and Syrian Border Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Hassan Abdul Ghani - from Al Mayadeen .

In related news, yesterday (Monday 6th July 2026) Iraqi Border Forces Commander Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar and Syrian Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Hassan Abdul Ghani held their first joint border meeting in the border town of al-Qaim “to discuss mechanisms for strengthening field coordination, enhancing intelligence sharing, and improving security along their shared border”, as per Al Mayadeen.

From Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim.

Moving across the border from Syria to Iraq, we now cover the ongoing funeral ceremonies for the martyred Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, whose body arrived in the city of Qom last night, in time for the funeral prayers that were led by Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli early this morning at the Jamkaran Mosque, from where a massive crowd of millions of mourners started the subsequent funeral procession across the city, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2). Just have a look at the following video and photos from Fotros Resistance (1, 2, 3), according to which “the funeral attendance in total (Tehran + Qom) is well over 15 million”:

From Fotros Resistance.

From Fotros Resistance.

More videos and photos can be found on Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2 and 3), IRNA (1 and 2) and Mehr, which also quoted Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi, governor of Karbala and chairman of the province's higher security committee, as saying:

This event will certainly be significant and will have considerable dimensions and implications. The funeral [in Karbala] will be held in three stages: an official state ceremony on Tuesday evening [7th July 2026], followed by another funeral procession on Wednesday morning [8th July 2026] in Najaf, and a funeral ceremony at 4:00 p.m. local time in Karbala.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi - from Mehr .

…while Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi declared tomorrow a public holiday across the country to mark the funeral ceremony of martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by IRNA and Mehr.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmail Qa’ani - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani commented on the massive funeral procession held today in Qom (Iraq) stating (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The unprecedented funeral of our martyred Imam in Iraq, like the magnificent funeral of Martyrs [Qasem] Soleimani and Abu Mahdi, will strengthen the clenched fists of the two nations against American seditions and make the red line of vengeance more prominent.

Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in the Defense Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian (top left), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (top centre), Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (top right), Iran's Vice-President and Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami (bottom left) and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (bottom right) - from Mehr

At the end of the funeral procession in Tehran yesterday, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in the Defense Council, was quoted by Fars and Mehr as saying:

Today, the martyred Leader of Iran himself entered the arena and, with his own blood, completed the proof for everyone and placed an even heavier responsibility on the shoulders of us all than before. Far be it from us to accept humiliation. O leaders! We stand firm upon our covenant until our last breath, and in harmony with you we declare: “Peace to those who make peace with you, and war to those who wage war against you”.

Similarly, this morning Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statement referring to the implementation of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire (full text here - see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Earlier tonight Araghchi added that negotiation with the Outlaw US Empire “will not resume unless the Lebanon-related provision of the memorandum of understanding is implemented”, as per Al Mayadeen, whereas Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf renewed the vow to avenge martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

The fulfilment of the divine promise is certain, and the aggressors against the soil of Islamic Iran and the killers of the martyrs of this land, especially the leader of the Ummah, will be brought to justice. The world understood today that the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran are eternal and enduring, and with the backing of this people, there is no dead end and no defeat.

By the way, it is worth mentioning that today a large group of people chased Araghchi in the street shouting “Honourless!” at him, opposing the negotiations with the enemy and calling for revenge for the spilled blood (source: MES):

Speaking on Iranian television, Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s Vice-President and Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), noted how Iran’s nuclear industry stems from the guidance and support of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

Despite all the obstacles and difficulties that Iran's enemies have created to prevent the country from succeeding, and despite the numerous operations they have carried out since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, by God's grace, this objective, namely the country's progress, has been realized, and Iran's standing has been transformed. We thank God Almighty for possessing such a discerning and zealous people who, by correctly grasping the exigencies of the times, elevated the country’s standing in the eyes of the world through their meaningful presence. In both the defense sector and strategic fields that contribute to national strength, such as nuclear technology, the martyred Leader stood firmly from the very beginning with remarkable perseverance. The country's general policies were formulated with extraordinary foresight. Even at that time, the general policies in the field of energy specifically called for the development of nuclear power plants and nuclear fusion technology. Today, thirty years later, fusion technology is regarded as a new source of virtually limitless energy, comparable to the energy of the sun. The developed world is now pursuing this technology at great speed, with countries actively engaged in research in this field. Yet our martyred Leader issued these directives three decades ago. This project [5,000-megawatt nuclear power plant in the Southern Iranian Hormozgan Province] forms part of the plan to achieve the target of producing 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by the [Iranian calendar] year 1420 (which starts on 20th March 2041), a goal that has been among the martyred Leader's stated priorities since 2007. This demonstrates the plant's strong economic viability as well as its significant environmental advantages through reduced pollution. Despite all the limitations and pressures, today, advanced and new radiopharmaceuticals, which have been produced domestically, have passed the clinical trials and entered the stage of distribution. While some advanced countries are still in the clinical trial stage, Iran is among the few leading countries in this field and the progress of this industry continues with strength. If we did not have the nuclear fuel industry, enrichment, and fuel production capacity, it would not even be possible to operate the Tehran Research Reactor and produce radiopharmaceuticals.

Responding to recent remarks by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei posted the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

…whereas Major General Esmail Ahmadi-Moghaddam, head of the Armed Forces Defense University, challenged US President Donald J. Trump directly, saying (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

If Trump could actually get the job done, why did he flee from war and sign the memorandum? We have in Iran cards we have not revealed. We will use them at the appropriate time according to the needs of the military field. We have certainly not revealed all our military cards. We have military innovations and surprises that will astonish the enemy. We have put forward the strategy of an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. We do not escalate in war, but we respond to similar targets in the region, for every target the enemy strikes. The funerals set records in terms of the number of participants. Their goal was the collapse of the system from within, but their calculations were wrong, and the proof is this million-strong funeral.

He also commented on the recent bombing in Damascus, as well as on the MoU MoM:

France is trying to find a role in the region, and with the negotiations underway, there are those who want to obstruct. This is the work of the Zionists. The progress of negotiations depends on the commitment of the other side, because the memorandum's final clause obligates the implementation of five items. Israel continues to use the language of threats and criminality and insists on not withdrawing. Trump's speech is not strange to the Iranian people; it is the practice of arrogance, and we respond to it on the battlefield.

He concluded saying that, if US breaches of the MoU MoM continue, Iran is prepared for “the worst and hardest options” and stands ready for “the final response”.

In other news, it is worth reporting that Iran submitted a formal document to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council rejecting a draft proposal politically motivated, legally unfounded, and outside the Council's technical mandate - the full text of Iran’s document can be read on IRNA and Mehr.

By the way, the waters in the Strait of Hormuz are getting hot again (metaphorically speaking!). In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Fars, Mehr and MES (1 and 2), last night the IRGC Navy struck a US-backed vessel, the tanker Al-Ruqayyat, reportedly Qatari, 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, causing a fire, but neither casualties nor environmental consequences. Fotros Resistance reported on another Saudi-owned tanker struck by the IRGC while sailing in US-controlled waters of Oman with AIS transponder switched off. Following these accidents, vessels from Japan, India and other western nations started using Iran-controlled shipping corridor (see also Fars):

From Fotros Resistance.

This afternoon MES reported on “a convoy of ships, escorted by the US Navy, attempting to pass the Strait of Hormuz by using the illegal Omani route”:

…after which Fotros Resistance (1 and 2), MES and Al Mayadeen, citing UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations - 1 and 2), reported on more tankers struck by the IRGC Navy in the Strait of Hormuz, just off the Omani coast:

From X (formerly Twitter).

According to Fotros Resistance, over the last 24 hours Iran hit 5 tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, following IRGC warnings ignored by the vessels, three of which are:

🇶🇦 Qatari-owned LPG tanker AL REKAYYAT

🇸🇦 Saudi-owned Oil Tanker WEDYAN

🇦🇪 UAE-owned LPG Tanker AL MARYAH

Following this wave of Iranian attacks on vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through the US-controlled Omani route (a clear provocation staged by the Outlaw US Empire!), earlier tonight the US Treasury Department decided to reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and gas, revoking the waivers that were issued as part of the MoU MoM, as reported by MES, Fotros Resistance and Al Mayadeen, which quoted a US official as saying:

Iran's actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences.

As you can imagine, this immediately triggered Iranian condemnation (see Al Mayadeen) and a spike in oil prices (source: Fotros):

As if the above was not enough, the Outlaw US Empire tonight restarted bombing Iran (just as I was writing the updates above!) in response to Iranian strikes on tankers earlier today, as announced by CENTCOM (US Central Command):

Several strikes were reported in Sirik, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Tahuyeh by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9) Fotros Resistance (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8) and Al Mayadeen, which also mentioned Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon at the same time (in practice, an insult to the Islamic Republic of Iran for trusting these devils!):

From MES.

The Anglo-Zionist war criminals in the Outlaw US Empire could not even wait for Iran and Iraq to mourn the martyred Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. No, they had to launch new attacks while funeral ceremonies are still ongoing. SHAMEFUL!

Also, please mind that, according to MES, “all of Iran’s senior officials are currently in Iraq, America can take them out at will”, with Pezeshkian “at the shrine of Imam Ali (as) in Najaf and his routine program continues with no change of plan (for now)”, according to Fotros Resistance!

Interestingly, just earlier tonight, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

It is entirely clear that the United States will derail the negotiations. I expect the United States to renege on the memorandum of understanding in practice, just as it did with the nuclear agreement. The United States seeks to establish its presence in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz so it can ultimately allow its military vessels to pass through.

Well… here you go: I think it’s high time to put aside the MoU MoM and teach the Anglo-Zionist a lesson that they will never forget!

News and updates from Turkey and Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

While Iranian officials are in Iraq to mourn their martyred Supreme Leader, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump is in Turkey for the NATO summit in Ankara, where he announced that his administration is considering to restore Turkey to the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted him as saying:

That's a decision we're going to make... it's a great plane, the best plane by far and it's certainly something we will consider. We're going to be taking the sanctions off. [Referring to the sanctions put on Turkey under the CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act)] We don't want to sanction friends. I was very disappointed with NATO. We didn't need any help at all [with Iran], and in a way, I was testing people, I was testing to see whether or not they'd be there, because I've long said that we helped them, but I'm not sure that they'd be there for us.

…in front of Turkish President Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said:

Mr. Trump has also personally given us his word on this matter. On this issue, Mr. Trump always stands by his word. [LOL! He must be kidding!] Here again, God willing, I believe a favourable decision on the F-35s will emerge from this leaders' summit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

As you can imagine, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not happy to hear the breaking news from Turkey and told CNN (source: Al Mayadeen):

It would destroy the power balance in the Middle East, because Turkey, I think, has aggressive aspirations. [What about your country?] When you give them that power, you're going to see aggression in its wake.

…urging Trump not to approve the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey.

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News and updates from Somaliland and Yemen

Moving briefly to Somaliland, Al Mayadeen reported that satellite imagery suggests that a military base backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is under construction at the strategic Berbera Airport, which the Anglo-Zionists could use as a ramp to launch airstrikes against Ansar Allah, also known as Houthis, in Yemen.

Speaking of Ansar Allah, members of the high-ranking Yemeni delegation who had taken part in the farewell and funeral ceremonies in Tehran stated (all emphasis mine):

The sacrifices and martyrdom of the leaders of the Axis of Resistance will only strengthen our determination to persist and resist. [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] through his stances, was able to create an unprecedented level of steadfastness and unity within the axis of resistance, both during his lifetime and after his martyrdom; because his life became a source of inspiration for resistance forces in various arenas. We are confident that, in the next phase, we will witness further developments in favor of the peoples of the region, and that the hegemonic projects of the American-Zionist axis will have no other destiny than to collapse.

…as quoted by Tasnim and Mehr.

I will conclude this long article with the following video showing how much Iraqi people love Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - so much that earlier tonight they rushed to Najaf airport to carry his coffin over their shoulders:

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