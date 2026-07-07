GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

Those crowds prove so much! Like how propagandized the west is about Iran's former spiritual leader.

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
7h

I have suspicions that Pezeshkian and his team won't be winning the next election.

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