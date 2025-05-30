GeoPolitiQ

Tom Welsh
11h

"In recent days, the official website of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), a well-known terrorist group, published a statement claiming the support of 560 British MPs. This statement, promoted as part of a propaganda campaign, aims to portray the MEK as a legitimate and popular opposition group".

On the contrary, I would tend to see it as an admission that 560 British MPs are supporters of terrorism.

Even if the declaration is a forgery, it would hardly have been attempted if it lacked credibility.

