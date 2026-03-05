Time for another update on USrael-Iran war, which the Iranian national TV has rebranded as “Ramadan war”, as it started at the beginning of Ramadan. In this article I will cover event from the 5th day of the war, i.e. Wednesday 4th March 2026.

As reported in my previous updates (here the last one), Iran is fully enforcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which, if kept closed for weeks, will strangle the global economy to death. According to an IRGC statement issued in the night between Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th March 2026, more than 10 oil tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz for violating the blockade (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

Following the IRGC Navy’s declaration of “no-traffic” in the Strait of Hormuz, all vessel movement has ceased. The IRGC has warned the global shipping network that the waterway is under war conditions, with risks from missiles and drones; therefore, ships must not pass through this area. Given the repeated warnings of the IRGC Navy regarding the insecurity of the Strait of Hormuz, so far more than 10 oil tankers that have ignored these warnings have been struck by various projectiles and have burned. As is clear, Iran has always sought to create security and peace in the Persian Gulf, the region, and the world with a policy of de-escalation, but the follies of Trump and Netanyahu by starting this war have caused this unrest in the region and disrupted the world economy. Currently, the area of the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Navy of the Islamic Republic. It is worth noting that this important and strategic action by the Islamic Republic has caused oil prices to rise globally and has had an unprecedented impact on the economies of various countries, especially the United States and members of the European Union, such that energy experts have stated that if this trend continues for 3 weeks, the world economy will suffer severe crises.

…though the IRGC Navy announced that it had taken full control of the Strait of Hormuz only on Wednesday morning, according to RNN Mirror, Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen, throwing energy and stock markets into disarray, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), with Brent crude rising to $82.53, its highest level since January 2025, whereas South Korea's Kospi benchmark index fell as much as 12%, its steepest single-day drop since the 2008 global financial crisis! At the same time, shipping giants such the Chinese COSCO and the Danish Maersk “suspended cargo services to and from several Gulf destinations”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), while US consumers already started feeling the pinch due to gasoline and diesel price surges, both rising an average of 0.20 USD/gallon over two days across the nation (source: Al Mayadeen).

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

It is no surprise that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, took action to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Trump’s statement on his Truth social (all emphasis mine):

Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, traveling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines. If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH — More actions to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Of course, it will be US citizens paying for the “political risk insurance” of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while US sailors will put their lives at risk just to satisfy Trumpanyahu’s delusional dreams. I hope their relatives are already taking the streets and protesting against Trump’s crazy move, especially if you consider that US commanders are invoking apocalyptic scripture to justify the war on Iran (allegedly to hasten the imminent return of Jesus Christ, according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth's christian evangelical theology and nationalist agenda), as reported by Al Maydeen, citing the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), a non-profit watchdog organization (please do read the Al Mayadeen article for more details).

Later on the same day, a commander of the IRGC Navy responded to Trump in a defiant tone, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

We are only on the fourth [sic] day, and we have not yet revealed many of our plans. Except for missiles and drones, we have not yet shown anything else at sea. We have very good plans for direct engagement, and much larger events may happen to the Americans. Trump claimed that he destroyed the Iranian naval force, but the equation at sea is clear now. The United States cannot escort ships out of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump cannot send his fleet to extract those stuck in the Gulf or open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump says, “We will escort the ships if necessary”... Now is the time for necessity, Mr. Trump, so come and escort these ships.

And guess what? In the early hours of Wednesday the IRGC claimed to have already struck a US destroyer refueling from a US tanker with Qadr 380 and Tala’iyeh missiles, though ~650 km off the Iranian coast in the Indian Ocean (source: RNN Mirror):

The missile operation by the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against a strategic US target at a depth of more than 600 kilometers in the Indian Ocean was executed with a powerful strike. In a series of actions within this prominent operation, a US destroyer, while refueling from a US tanker 650 kilometers off the Iranian coast in the Indian Ocean, was struck by “Qadr 380” and “Tala’iyeh” missiles of the IRGC Navy. According to intelligence reports, following a massive fire on the deck of these two ships, the sky over the ocean turned dark.

However, later on the US responded with a drone strike on an IRGC Soleimani-class missile corvette in the Persian Gulf, with a fire breaking out on the helipad, as reported by MES, according to which the ship was not taken out of commission:

…and with the torpedoing and sinking of the Iranian Mowj-class destroyer “Dena” in international waters off the coast of Sri Lanka (~3,200 km from the shores of Iran!), while it was returning from the International Fleet Review 2026 in Visakhapatnam (India), a ceremonial multinational gathering attended by naval forces from 74 countries, including Russia and the Outlaw US Empire:

Bear in mind that, as a guest and participant of the Indian Navy, the “Dena” was disarmed and it was targeted and sunk without prior warning - in practice, a war crime, especially if you consider that there were 130 crew members on board!

Meanwhile, thanks to the depletion of interceptor stockpiles, the various missile and drone waves launched by Iran in its Operation True Promise 4 against US bases in the neighbouring Arab states resulted in destruction of the following high-end US assets, as confirmed by satellite imagery and reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and MES:

2 AN/GSC-52B radars (Bahrain)

3 radomes (Arifjan base, Kuwait)

1 AN/TPY-2 THAAD Radar (UAE)

1 AN/TPY-2 THAAD Radar (Jordan)

1 AN/FPS-132 radar (Qatar)

+8 buildings/structures related to satellite communications infrastructure (Kuwait)

1 site near a radome POSSIBLE AN/TPY-2 Radar hit (Prince Sultan Airbase, Saudi Arabia)

From MES.

Wednesday saw confrontation between Hezbollah and the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), with the latter striking residential areas and the former responding targeting military assets within northern Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4), while Iran claimed to have shot down an Israeli fighter jet over Lavasan (MES):

…on the other hand, Israeli pilots had fun destroying decoys of Iranian military helicopters painted on the ground (LOL!):

…though Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (ak.a. Israel) also launched heavy airstrikes on residential areas of Tehran, as well as air incursions in Mashhad and Tabriz:

While the war raged in and around Iran, yesterday morning Cyprus faced allegedly another drone threat, with US embassy staff moving to the basement as a precaution, while Greek F-16 fighter jets were scrambled from the Cypriot Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos to intercept the target off the coast of Lebanon, as reported by In-Cyprus (1 and 2). I have also been told by a friend of mine working at a Jewish school in Cyprus that all its staff was told to shelter at least one hour in advance, as they were warned by Israeli secret service! Interesting, isn’t it? Also, sirens sounded again at the British RAF base in Akrotiri last night and again twice today (Thursday 5th March 2026), as reported by In-Cyprus (1, 2 and 3).

Head of MI6 Blaise Metreweli and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides - from In-Cyprus .

Considering that until now no drone strike in Cyprus has been claimed by either Hezbolalh or Iran, I believe that these recent alleged drone threats against Cyprus and the British RAF base in Akrotiri are either false-flag operations or psy-ops carried out by USrael and the British to scare the Cypriot population and militarize the island. In fact, today British Defence Minister John Healey visited Cyprus and promise to reinforce its air defences (read: deploy more British fighter jet in Cyprus, ready to attack Iran!), as reported by In-Cyprus. The head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, is also expected to meet Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia tomorrow (Friday 6th March 2026), as per In-Cyprus, while Netherlands is sending another warship, joining those already sent by Greece, Spain, France and UK (source: In-Cyprus). Don’t you see where Cyprus is heading? They know that Americans are being kicked out by the Iranians from the Arab States, so they are preparing to use Cyprus as a springboard for further military operations against Iran, while the Outlaw US Empire orders consulate evacuations in Pakistan, following recent protests against the US embassy in Islamabad, and advise US citizens against travel to Cyprus “due to the threat of armed conflict and limited US embassy assistance for Americans in the Turkish Cypriot Administered area” (source: Al Mayadeen).

But Cyprus is not the only one being subjected to psy-ops and false-flag operations:

Allegedly a NATO base in Turkey (most likely Incirlik) was allegedly targeted by one Iranian ballistic missile flying over Iraq and Turkey, as claimed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X. However, if you think about it, this does not make sense:

Why should Iran launch one missile towards Turkey? Air defenses would immediately stop it. If you want to damage something you first saturate the air defenses with drones, decoys and low-cost missiles, then you launch 1 or 2 ballistic missile aiming at the target you want to destroy. Launching a single missile does not make sense. (The same applies for the story of an alleged Iranian missile towards Greece, according to MES). Why should Iran launch the missile through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, when you can avoid that and launch it straight into Turkish airspace? (Border between Turkey and Iran in red in the image below: pins indicate Incirlik NATO Air Base on the left and Dörtyol, where the ordnance feel, on the right). Most likely the missile was fired by USrael-affiliated militias either from Iraq, Syria or even from within Turkey itself… if it was really fired!

From Google maps..

Afterwards, a Turkish official stated that actually Turkey “was not a target” of the missile, but…

We believe it aimed at a base in Greek Cyprus but veered off course.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, with the former saying that…

Any steps that could lead to the spread of conflict should be avoided.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lashed out at the Spanish government for not allowing US forces to use its own bases (source: Al Mayadeen):

President Trump’s frustration with the Spanish government is justified, that first of all, they have been terrible actors. They are the only NATO member not meeting their NATO requirement. That’s known as a free rider. It was unacceptable over the weekend that the Spanish were highly uncooperative regarding the U.S. bases and what we could do with our planes as we began executing on Operation Epic Fury. Anything that slows down our ability to engage and prosecute this war in the fastest, most effective manner puts American lives at risk. The Spanish put American lives at risk.

No, you idiot! You are putting tens of millions of European lives at risk for your geopolitical games and apocalyptic messianism!

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

Returning to Iran, yesterday Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani tweeted a statement on X saying (see also Al Maydeen):

Mr. Trump, swayed by Netanyahu’s clownish antics, has dragged the American nation into an unjust war with Iran. Now he must calculate: with over 500 American troops killed in just the past few days, does America still come first - or Israel? The story continues. The martyrdom of Imam Khamenei carries a heavy price for you. God willing.

…while its President Masoud Pezeshkian tweeted a message in Arabic for the neighbouring countries (see also Al Mayadeen):

Your Majesties, heads of friendly and neighboring States, we have strived alongside you and through diplomacy to avoid war, but the American-Zionist military aggression has left us no choice but to defend ourselves. We respect your sovereignty, and we believe that the security and stability of the region must be achieved through the collective efforts of its States.

…and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence dismissed a recent report by the New York Times, which claiming that “Iranian intelligence operatives indirectly contacted the CIA to discuss ending US-Israeli aggression against Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, in the afternoon/evening the IRGC announced the 17th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

The vision of America and the usurping zionist regime has been blinded in the region. Hypersonic missiles and attack drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force, in the 17th stage of Operation True Promise 4, with the sacred code “O Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him and his family),” bypassed the American THAAD system and targeted strategic objectives at the zionist regime’s Ministry of Defense building and “Ben Gurion” Airport. With the successful destruction of over 7 ultra-advanced radars, the vision of America and the usurping zionist regime in the region has been blinded. The continuous sound of sirens and the long-term confinement of residents in shelters throughout the occupied territories over the past 100 hours of the war demonstrated the sustained and managed cadence of Iranian projectile launches for a harsh revenge against the terrorist criminals. The cowardly military forces and the regime’s facilities have hidden within civil and public layers; however, the detection of and strikes against the aggressors will continue, and they will be destroyed with force. In the coming days, the trend of attacks will intensify and expand.

And while USrael keeps bombing their country, every night the Iranians take the streets chanting “Death to America, Death to Israel” (in the video below you only hear the second “Death to Israel”):

…or “We are the people of war, we’ll fight until the end!”:

…or “‘Never will we surrender!”:

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, last night Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a televised speech, a summary of which can be found on Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

The blessed month of Ramadan is a month of mercy and forgiveness. I ask Almighty God to accept our deeds and to make us among those who perfect their fasting, prayers, worship, and actions, and, God willing, to be among those who are accepted. For a year and three months, the “israeli” and American enemy has continued its aggression. We adhered to the ceasefire agreement of 27th November 2024, alongside the Lebanese state, but “israel” did not adhere to a single clause. We agreed to the diplomatic path, but it achieved nothing over fifteen months. We did not respond to repeated “israeli” attacks so as not to be accused of obstructing diplomatic efforts, and because responsibility lies with the State. We considered it an opportunity for the State to assume its responsibilities and to test this option in practice in implementing the agreement and protecting Lebanon and its sovereignty. We said repeatedly that patience has limits. They told us that completing the army’s deployment south of the Litani River would help stop the aggression and secure “israeli” withdrawal. This did not happen. “Israel” seeks expansion and will not be satisfied with what has occurred. Netanyahu has spoken publicly of “Greater ‘israel’”, boasting before the world that he wants a “Greater ‘israel’” extending from the Euphrates to the Nile. This “israel” is an existential threat to us, our people, our homeland, and the entire region. The problem is occupation, not internal matters, not weapons, not the resistance, and not the national components. The problem is the ongoing violation of sovereignty and the “israeli”-American occupation at the level of Lebanon’s airspace and guardianship. The decisions taken by the Lebanese government were a grave mistake. They weakened the Lebanese state’s position and legitimized “israel’s” freedom to continue aggression. Concessions continued alongside ongoing attacks, leaving Lebanon negotiating without power and entering a path that does not align with its sovereignty and independence. Are fifteen months of daily violations not enough? Around 500 martyrs have fallen during these fifteen months—an average of one martyr per day. According to United Nations statistics and the Lebanese army, there have been more than ten thousand land, sea, and air violations. “Israel” has abducted citizens from various parts of Lebanon and displaced more than 85 villages and towns, destroying homes, properties, and institutions. It targeted media outlets and social financial institutions that serve the needy and poor from all sects and regions. The single rocket barrage was a response to fifteen months of violations and to “israel’s” unrestricted aggression. It was a serious step to dispel any illusion that silence would bring calm. Within 36 to 48 hours, more than 40 were martyred and 250 wounded. The victims were civilians—men, women, and children—in their homes, and buildings across various areas were destroyed before the eyes of the world. What “israel” did was not retaliation but a premeditated aggression. “Israeli” media and officials’ statements confirm that this aggression was prepared in advance, with reservists mobilized and objectives set. As long as occupation exists, the resistance and its weapons are a legitimate right, legally and internationally recognized, affirmed in agreements and government statements. We will confront aggression through legitimate defense of our people, resistance, and homeland. For us, it is an existential defense, and it will continue until objectives are achieved. They wanted it to be a battle reaching the utmost limits, but our choice is to confront them to the utmost limits of sacrifice. We will not surrender. We are the sons of the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who gave the highest and noblest example. We cannot betray this trust. We remain steadfast and will continue. The government must restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and defend its people until aggression stops and Israel withdraws from our land. The displacement imposed by “israel” aims to create a rift between the resistance and the people, but the people know displacement was caused by aggression. No one can divide us. Our unity broke “israel’s” objectives before. Sheltering the displaced is a national responsibility. The government, institutions, parties, associations, and all citizens must contribute to providing services and support. “Israel’s” aggression is against all Lebanon. Everyone bears responsibility to confront it. National unity is essential, and we must unite for the priority of confronting this enemy before discussing other matters. We fight in Lebanon to defend our people and our future. This fight is not linked to any other battle. Our goal is to stop “israeli”-American aggression and secure “israeli” withdrawal. To opponents of the Resistance, this is an opportunity to open a new page together. Do not stab the resistance in the back during confrontation. If you want Lebanon to survive, be united. We are fulfilling our duty, relying on God, and, God willing, we will be victorious along one of the two best outcomes. We do not fear this confrontation.

So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi also gave a televised speech yesterday evening. A summary can be found on Al Maydeen and Saba. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

We condemn and denounce the escalation of “zionist” aggression on Lebanon, the violations of which have not stopped for a single day since the ceasefire agreement. The enemy’s escalation and its violations of the ceasefire agreement are taking place in full view of the world, without any deterrence from the Lebanese government or the guarantors of the agreement. The “zionist” enemy’s escalation against Lebanon is unjustified. The enemy’s attempt to impose a fait accompli that prevents a legitimate response to the aggression and the violation of the sovereignty of the Lebanese State is not condoned by norms or laws. We affirm the right of Lebanon, both the State and the Resistance, to respond to the barbaric “israeli” aggression and to confront the declared “zionist”-American plan. We praise Hezbollah’s commitment to internal stability and for thwarting the opportunity for those who wish evil upon the Lebanese people. Hezbollah and the experience of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon have proven over the past decades that the “zionist” enemy understands only the language of force. Hezbollah has proven that begging for peace with this arrogant entity has led only to more savagery, criminality, and expansion at the expense of Arab lands. We renew our solidarity with the Lebanese people in facing “zionist” bullying. We call on Arab and Islamic countries to take responsible positions at this delicate time and dangerous turning point.

I will conclude this article with the following statement by the Secretary-General of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Abu Alaa Al-Walae:

…and the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

P.S.: Please mind that no successor of Ayatollah Ali Sayyed Ali Khamenei has been elected yet, despite Pepe Escobar’s claim, echoing the UK-based NATO-propagandist rag-tag Iran International.

Please trust only reputable sources such as Al Mayadeen, according to which only yesterday Iran’s Assembly of Experts shortlisted candidates for new Leader.

