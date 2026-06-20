Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 17th May 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Miniature from around 1520: Simurgh raising Zal, who was disowned by his father because he was an albino (National Library of Naples)

On the 25th day of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar, Abol-Ghāsem Ferdowsi was commemorated; he was known by the honorary title of Hakim (wise man). The same day was also dedicated to the preservation of the Persian language through the international campaign “Persian, the language of Iranian culture and civilisation”, launched in May 2026 by the Saadi Foundation in collaboration with the Organisation for Islamic Culture and Relations. The initiative promotes the Persian language and knowledge of Iran’s intellectual and historical heritage. This year [2026], this significant double anniversary fell on Friday 15th May.

The Ferdowsi Mausoleum in Tus was inaugurated to mark the millennium in 1935

Ferdowsi, the pen name of Abū al-Qasem Manṣūr (born c. 935 and died c. 1020–26, in the ancient city of Ṭūs, Razavi Khorasan province), is the author of the Shāh-nāmeh (Book of Kings), a monumental poem comprising almost 60,000 couplets. The poet’s life is almost legendary, as the only reliable source is Neẓāmī-ye ʿArūẓī, who visited Ferdowsi’s tomb a century after his death and gathered accounts.

The Shāh-nāmeh, a compendium of the legendary history of pre-Islamic Persia and one of the most important works of Eastern poetry, spans some 2,000 years of tradition and history. For Iranians, it is the story of a glorious past, handed down in noble and solemn verse. The poetic version is based on an earlier prose work by Ferdowsi himself and, in part, on a translation of the Khvatāy-nāmak, a Pahlavi (Middle Persian) text on the history of the kings of Persia from mythical times to the reign of Khosrow II (590–628), that is, up to the fall of the Sassanid dynasty at the hands of the Arabs in the mid-7th century. The Shāh-nāmeh, written in Persian with a minimal admixture of Arabic, was completed in 1010 and presented to Maḥmūd of Ghazna, who was at that time Sultan of Khorāsān.

The poem begins with praise of God, of divine and human wisdom, praise of the Prophet Muhammad and his early followers, and an account of the creation. The narrative structure is divided into four parts [sic, but the author lists only three]:

The Mythical Age (Pishdadian) recounts the birth of Persian civilisation, the discovery of fire, the establishment of social castes and the struggle against evil. The first man and first king was Kaiomortz (or Gayumars), who lived in a cave and taught men to clothe themselves in animal skins. In this mythical age, rulers represent the evolution of civilisation and the divine right to rule (farr). For example, King Jamshid established Nowruz (New Year) and divided society into classes, but lost divine favour due to his arrogance. The Heroic-Legendary Age (Kayānian) recounts the centuries-long war of the Iranians against the Turanians of northern Asia and against the Devs, demons created by Ahriman, Lord of Evil. The war against the Devs and the Turanians represents the struggle between Good and Evil, between the creator, Ormuzd, and the demon Ahriman: a religious war in which all the kings and heroes of the warrior Persian people take part. Among the rulers is Fereydun, who defeats the tyrant king Zahhak – depicted with two snakes growing from his shoulders that feed on human brains – and divides the world among his three sons, thus beginning the millennia-long feud between Iran and Turan. This heroic part of the poem includes the cycle of Rostam, the greatest hero of Persian mythology, who defends the throne from enemies such as Turan. The Historical Age (Tariji) narrates in a fabulous manner the story of the Arsacid and Sassanid kings, including Kay Khosrow, regarded as the ideal and wise king who, at the end of his reign, decides to retire, and Iskandar (Alexander the Great), presented not as a foreign conqueror but as a wise man and the legitimate heir to the throne. The history of the Sassanids extends to the year 651 of the Common Era, when Persia was conquered by the Arabs.

Shahnameh: Rostam strikes Isfandiyar in the eyes with a double-headed arrow, from a manuscript dated 1605 (Berlin State Library).

The oldest legends drawn upon by the Book of Kings originate from religious texts of the Iranian Middle Ages and from the Zend Avesta, the sacred text attributed to Zoroaster. Many legends also date back to the Vedas, the foundational sacred texts of Hinduism composed in Sanskrit from around 2200 BC, and particularly to the Rig-Veda, where similar mythical figures are found: for example, Yima – the civilising hero who taught agriculture, domesticated the first animals and saved good men, animals and plant seeds from the Flood – is a reinterpretation of the myth of Vivaswati, a Vedic sun god featured in the Vedas.

In the heroic-legendary second part, which recounts the most famous adventures of the entire epic, Rostam emerges as the mightiest of the Persian heroes, son of Zal and Rudaba. From birth, Rostam was an extraordinary being; indeed, his mother’s pregnancy was prolonged due to the formidable size of the unborn child, but the birth was resolved through the intervention of Simurgh (a gigantic bird of immense power, a symbol of wisdom and purification), who taught how to perform a Rostamzad (Caesarean section), saving both mother and child. While still a boy, Rostam killed King Manuchehr’s mad white elephant with a single blow of his mace and captured the famous stallion Rakhsh with his gleaming coat. In tradition, Rostam is linked to Surena, a Parthian general of the 1st century BC, the famous hero of the victory over the Romans at the Battle of Carrhae in 53 BC. Both the historical figure and the mythical Rostam are champions and defenders of Persia.

In the section entitled Haft Khan-e Rostam (The Seven Labours of Rostam), there are two heroes who undertake a series of feats (much like the Greek Hercules): Rostam himself and Esfandyar, son of King Goshtasp, known chiefly for his battle with Rostam, one of the longest and most significant episodes in the poem. Among their memorable feats are: slaying the Dragon, foiling the Witch’s plot and killing her, punishing the Lord of the Horses of Olad, and fighting Div-e Sepid, the White Demon, Chief of the Demons, who is slain in an epic battle during the final labour. Among Rostam’s most famous stories is the one in which the hero unwittingly kills his own son, Sohrab, without either of them knowing the identity of their opponent. It is worth noting the similarity between the story of Rostam and that of the Irish hero Cú Chulainn: both were invincible warriors, slayers of ferocious beasts, but also killers of their own sons, ultimately murdered by treachery and capable of killing their own murderer before dying.

The Shāh-nāmeh, often compared to the Homeric epics or the Divine Comedy for its role in shaping national identity, spread throughout “Greater Persia”, from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan across Central Asia as far as northern India. Numerous manuscript copies were illuminated and illustrated at major schools of painting and circulated in the courts of the East, from the Seljuk Turks to the Safavids and the Timurids, from Isfahan to Herat. The poem has also been studied, translated and appreciated in the West; Italy is credited with preserving the oldest copy of the poem at the National Central Library in Florence. In 2025, Luni Editrice republished a complete edition (4,112 pages, in 6 volumes), based on Italo Pizzi’s historic translation, the first complete translation into a European language based on the original text, published in Turin between 1886 and 1888, a masterpiece of Italian philology to which Pizzi devoted his entire life.

In Tus, the poet’s birthplace, the complex of the majestic Ferdowsi Mausoleum—one of the most beautiful in Iran—is modelled on the tomb of Cyrus the Great, featuring decorative elements from the Achaemenid period. It was built in 1935 in the garden of the poet’s home to mark the thousandth anniversary of his birth, with the world’s leading Orientalists specialising in the Shāh-nāmeh and Iranists invited to the celebrations.

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