GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
6h

Trump just today has announced that fertilisers are a "National Security issue".

Perhaps these cretins should have thought about all this before "Sanctioning" Russian trade out of existence, and then starting a new war in the Gulf.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ismaele and others
richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
4h

The entire point of the war is to destroy multipolarism and specifically China, as well as gain control of the energy market.

Why the hell should the people behind that kind of objective give a rat's ass about fertilizer?

They have $24 trillion. They can order their food directly from the country that makes it and have it hand delivered.

Can you?

Only the Big Agro companies probably care since they need to make a profit. And even they probably assume that once the war is over, they'll go back to profitability because everyone else will be buying from them.

People need to stop being amazed at "how stupid" this war is and start realizing that's the point. These people will literally destroy the world to get what they want - even it it destroys them, too, which half of them probably don't understand and the other half don't care.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture