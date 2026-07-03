Today I am providing my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian and first published on CircularEconomyLetsTalk.it on Tuesday 19th May 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 28th May 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Instead of calling for Italian – that is, NATIONAL – food sovereignty, the call is solely for “European” sovereignty, as if this had always been the objective of our EU bureaucrats, and not the other way round. The following article is nonetheless significant, as the issue is truly important and urgent. [Editorial note from ComeDonChisciotte.org]

Fertiliser prices spiralling out of control: protest in Strasbourg against the EU. Farmers: “Risk of collapse and food security under threat”

The fertiliser crisis has reached the heart of the European institutions. A delegation from Confagricoltura took part in Strasbourg [France] in the flash mob organised by COPA-COGECA to coincide with the presentation of the European Commission’s new action plan on fertilisation.

On the table is one of the most serious crises facing the European agricultural sector: the surge in energy and raw material costs, exacerbated by international geopolitical tensions and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic hub for global trade.

The alarm has been raised by Massimiliano Giansanti, president of Confagricoltura and COPA, who speaks openly of an “unprecedented crisis” and the real risk of an “agri-shock” for the entire European agricultural sector.

Giansanti: “Agricultural production and food security at risk”

According to Confagricoltura, maintaining current fertiliser prices could have direct effects on the coming growing seasons. Many producers, in fact, may be forced to revise their sowing plans due to the unsustainable rise in costs.

“Fertilisers are the plants’ nourishment. Without fertilisers, production is at risk and therefore so is food security,” stated Giansanti, criticising the response so far from the European Commission.

The agricultural organisation is targeting what is considered an underestimation of the emergency by Brussels. Hence the call for the plan announced by President Ursula von der Leyen to contain “concrete, structured and immediate measures” to support the sector.

Confagricoltura’s demands to the European Union

Confagricoltura identifies four priorities considered crucial to stemming the crisis:

curbing speculation on urea prices;

reviewing tariffs on fertilisers from Russia and Belarus;

suspending the CBAM, the European Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism;

encouraging the use of digestate as a sustainable alternative.

According to Palazzo della Valle, the organisation’s historic headquarters, without swift action there is a risk of a significant reduction in European agricultural production capacity at a time already marked by economic and climatic instability.

Coldiretti: “Relocation was a strategic error”

Coldiretti is also of the same mind, calling on the European Union to take “extraordinary measures” to tackle the energy crisis and the rise in fertiliser prices.

For President Ettore Prandini, Brussels cannot continue to shift the burden of the crisis onto Member States, and thus onto businesses and households. The agricultural organisation directly links the rise in production costs to geopolitical tensions and Europe’s dependence on foreign sources.

“The offshoring of production is proving to be a serious strategic error”, emphasises Coldiretti, denouncing a loss of food sovereignty on the European continent.

The strategic crux of European food sovereignty

The issue of fertilisers is becoming increasingly intertwined with that of food security and Europe’s production autonomy. According to Coldiretti’s Secretary General, Vincenzo Gesmundo, whilst the world’s major powers are strengthening their supply capabilities, Europe continues to move at a snail’s pace.

Hence the call for a “rapid U-turn” from the EU executive, which is now being called upon to provide concrete answers to a sector that fears immediate repercussions on harvests, food prices and the competitiveness of agricultural businesses.

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