Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Giuseppe Cirillo, originally in Italian and published on AntiMafiaDuemila.com on Sunday 21st December 2025.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

It is the paradox of modern civilisation: the arms industry has fully entered the realm of European “sustainable” finance. This is the result of a political, regulatory and communication strategy pursued jointly by the European Commission and the defence industry.

This disarming picture emerges from a lengthy investigation [link] that brought together the work of four different organisations: Voxeurop, El País, IrpiMedia and Mediapart. The result is proof of how the amount of capital allocated to arms companies has skyrocketed over the last four years, with huge sums labelled as “green” ending up in the coffers of arms manufacturers. In just a few years, the figure has risen from just over €14 billion to almost €50 billion.

This rapid and exponential increase coincides with the entry into force of the European Sustainable Finance [Disclosure] Regulation (SFDR), which from 2021 requires banks, insurance companies and fund managers to declare in a standardised manner how their financial products integrate environmental and social criteria and what negative effects they may generate. But it also coincides with the progressive broadening of the very definition of sustainability, which has ended up encompassing activities previously considered unrelated or incompatible with the common idea of green finance. Among these, today, is the production of weapons.

The key to making this possible is political language. Over time, Brussels has adopted a narrative that links security, defence and sustainability, suggesting that without security there can be no peace, let alone development, and that for this very reason the military industry indirectly contributes to a sustainable future. This is a somewhat cryptic approach, which has had immediate effects, especially on the financial markets. Large asset managers have gradually included in their ESG funds – investment instruments that are supposed to direct savings towards more responsible companies and reduce exposure to harmful practices – securities from companies that produce drones, tanks, ammunition and advanced weapon systems. European giants such as Safran, Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, Leonardo and Thales now appear in “green” portfolios worth billions of Euros, often alongside non-European companies, particularly US companies, which absorb a significant share of investments outside the EU [European Union].

As if that were not enough, many small savers, convinced that they are investing in funds geared towards climate transition or social responsibility, end up financing arms manufacturers that have nothing to do with the environment or sustainability. This is the case, for example, with Elbit Systems, one of Israel’s leading arms manufacturers, involved in the war in Gaza and mentioned in United Nations reports, which nevertheless appears in funds labelled as ESG or “climate transition”.

From a regulatory point of view, this has been made possible by a very specific choice: in the European system for assessing “significant negative impacts”, the only explicit exclusion concerns so-called controversial weapons, such as anti-personnel mines or chemical weapons. Everything else – from tanks to armed drones to nuclear weapons – is not automatically considered incompatible with sustainability objectives. In other words, under European legislation, the production of conventional weapons does not, at least formally, cause “significant damage”.

Obviously, the constant shadow of the defence industry looms behind this structure. ASD, the association representing the major European giants in the sector – such as Airbus, Leonardo, Rheinmetall, Safran and BAE Systems – has been working since the entry into force of the sustainable finance rules to prevent the arms industry from being cut off from the new large flow of “green” capital. The problem, from their point of view, was not so much the lack of funding in absolute terms, but the risk of being branded as an “unethical” or “uninvestable” sector, with negative effects on their image, stock market value and relations with banks and institutional investors.

In a document published by the ASD in October 2021, immediately after the SFDR came into force, the association stated that excluding arms companies from ESG funds would be “unfair” because it would limit their access to capital. This was followed by almost immediate action by the European Commission, aimed at making the rules more “neutral”, i.e. consistent with the idea that sustainable finance should not exclude sectors such as armaments. This was accompanied by a veritable reputation rehabilitation operation, which sought to portray arms manufacturers as responsible, innovative players committed to public safety, the defence of democracies and even technological transition. This alignment was further reinforced by the conflict in Ukraine.

A further element, which is far from secondary and indicative of the pressure exerted in the political arena, is the fact that the ASD document itself was taken up and published by the Ares Group. This is a detail that deserves attention. Ares is a European research group specialising in defence industrial policy, created on the initiative of the Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégiques (IRIS), a French think tank that has been active for years in the field of international relations and security. In practice, it brings together scholars and experts from universities, research centres and military strategy institutes in various European countries, and one of its objectives is to provide “insights and reflections” to public decision-makers interested in the defence sector. In essence, it is a leading think tank on the military industry, capable of producing analyses and policy papers explicitly designed to be read and used by European officials, parliamentarians, national ministries and industrial stakeholders: large companies and groups, trade associations, suppliers along the supply chain, but also banks, investment funds and insurance companies that finance or insure defence-related activities.

Here is a short video summary of the article in the first link:

