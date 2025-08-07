Lebanese resistance fighter Georges Abdallah - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Sunday, 3rd June 2025, Al Mayadeen published an exclusive interview with Lebanese resistance fighter Georges Abdallah, the first since his liberation and return to Lebanon after 41 years of incarceration in France. In case you do not know his story, here is a short summary from the Al Mayadeen article in the link above:

Abdallah, a former member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), has so far served 41 years in prison, which makes him the longest-held prisoner in Europe. He founded the Marxist-Leninist Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions (LARF), which claimed responsibility for four operations in France during the 1980s. The Lebanese revolutionary was accused of taking part in the assassination of US military attache Charles Robert Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov in 1982 and was sentenced on these accusations. Abdallah never responded to the list of accusations and considered that the French judicial system was “despicably” taking the resistance action out of context. At his trial for the alleged killing of the diplomats, Abdallah was handed a life sentence, significantly harsher than the 10 years sought by prosecutors. His lawyer, Jacques Verges, called the sentence a “declaration of war”. Abdallah maintains that he is a fighter advocating for Palestinian rights, not a criminal.

Here are some highlights from the long interview (all emphasis mine):

My imprisonment became more costly for French national security than my release. My family has a culture of struggle. They endured the pain of my imprisonment with simplicity and strength. I found them exactly as I remembered, an example of loyalty. The welcome I received confirmed to me, even more than I had imagined, that our people possess an authenticity that can only lead to victory. I found Lebanon united, more than I had anticipated. It was strong, welcoming, and resilient. It is the right of any Lebanese to do whatever is necessary to confront the enemy wherever it exists. That is a legitimate right. I told them in court: my people did not task me with any of the actions you allege. But I am honored to defend the legitimacy of these operations, be it yesterday, today, or tomorrow. I served the sentence after which I should have been released [in 1984]. But at the last moment, an American representative intervened. They reactivated an appeals court dating back to the Nazi occupation of France. Since then, the presiding judge has been linked directly to the interior ministry, and rulings pass through him. [In 2012, a court again approved my release, but] she [then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton] said the court’s ruling doesn’t matter. I must remain in prison. And so I did. The masses of the resistance are the ones most invested in, and capable of, imposing the creation of a state with a national vision and a fully armed army that can defend the country’s land, water, skies, and the dignity of its people. All stand behind the effort to build an army that protects everyone. Not a single fighter will hesitate to stand behind it [the Lebanese army]. Our army, our people, and our masses can rise to the challenge. We can build a state that preserves the dignity of its citizens. No Lebanese wants to see a humiliated army. Everyone stands behind an army that protects our borders and our dignity. Look at what is happening in Syria and look at the national positions. No one with an ounce of reason would accept that we become sectarian fragments manipulated by Netanyahu or anyone else. We must strive, not just bet, on moving the Arab street. This is a central mission in the name of the resistance’s steadfastness in Gaza and the West Bank. Georges Abdallah is a simple fighter from among the ranks of our people. I will listen, observe, and see firsthand what I previously could only perceive abstractly from behind bars. I will speak with anyone who finds time to meet me and hear from them where they believe I can contribute, to the national project, to building the state, to building the army, to confronting the Zionist enemy, and to protecting our society.

I hope that Georges Abdallah takes the side of Hezbollah or the Amal Movement, a party allied with Hezbollah in the Lebanese parliament, as they really need someone who can lead the Lebanese in their struggle against the (Anglo-)Zionists, which brings me into the core of this article…

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Tuesday, 5th August 2025, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech at an event commemorating 40 days since the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi (Hajj Ramadan), disapproving any attempt of disarmament of Hezbollah and threatening Israel with rain of missiles, if starts a new war on Lebanon (as if there was none!). Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen Short News and this article - all emphasis added):

No violation [of the ceasefire agreement with Israel] has been recorded on our part. Israel is the side that violated the agreement and breached it thousands of times. To build Lebanon, three elements must be available: participation and cooperation, setting priorities, and not submitting to any external guardianship. What happened in Syria greatly affected the measures taken by Israel, as it regretted drafting the agreement [once it became clear that the deal allowed Hezbollah to preserve military might in Lebanon]. That is why Israel does not abide by the agreement. Tom Barrack's third memorandum is worse than the first and second; it includes, among other things, the dismantling of 50% of the infrastructure within 30 days. The American memorandum stipulates that Israel withdraw from three points [out of five it currently has under occupation] after dismantling 50% of Hezbollah's infrastructure. The American memorandum all comes down to that Israel's hand is open vs. all the concessions Lebanon is making, to strip Lebanon of its military capability represented by the Resistance and prevent the Lebanese army from obtaining weapons that could damage Israel. We do not approve of any new agreement other than the existing agreement between the Lebanese state and the Israeli entity. Any timetable set to be implemented under the umbrella of Israeli aggression is unacceptable. Submitting to external pressures to stop funding is not allowed; what is the benefit of funding if we become henchmen? Defending Lebanon against any new Israeli aggression will lead to missiles falling on the Israeli entity. America has exhausted Lebanon, along with some Arabs, under the slogan “Do whatever is necessary and we will provide you [with what you want]”. Does giving up weapons and surrendering to Israel protect sovereignty? Does handing over weapons to Israel, at its request and at the request of America and some Arab countries, enforce sovereignty? The state must develop plans to confront pressure and protect security and sovereignty, not strip its citizens of their capabilities and losing its points of strength. The Resistance is part of the Taif Constitution, stipulated therein, thus a constitutional matter cannot be discussed by voting, rather, it requires consensus. We are a fundamental component of Lebanon, so how the resistance is approached must be reconsidered. We must beware of the advocates of sedition whose hands are stained with blood and who serve the Israeli project. Lebanon is a country where sacrifices and blood have been made, and we will discuss any matter related to it in Lebanon; no one think of imposing any diktats on us.

However, on the same day the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, after a 3-hour government session chaired by Lebanese President (and US puppet!) Joseph Aoun that discussed the “state weapons monopoly” clause and “assigned the Lebanese Army to draft a comprehensive plan aimed at consolidating arms under state control by the end of 2025”, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, issued the following statement (source: Al Mayadeen Short News - emphasis mine):

Based on the ministerial statement, the Lebanese state is committed to implementing international resolution 1701. We affirm Lebanon's right to self-defense in the event of any aggression. Discussion of the US document paper will be pursued in a government session next Thursday [today, 7th August 2025]. The army has been tasked with developing a plan for "state weapons monopoly" by the end of this year and presenting it to the ministerial council before the 31st of this month.

…which, yes, reaffirms “Lebanon's right to self-defense in the event of any aggression”, however it also asks for the disarmament of Hezbollah, thus ignoring Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech!

Of course, such a move of the Lebanese government was not welcomed by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, whose ministers walked out of the cabinet session in protest on Tuesday, with the former issuing the following statement on Wednesday (from Al Mayadeen Short News and this article - all emphasis added):

Government of PM Nawaf Salam has committed a grave sin in taking a decision to strip Lebanon from the arms that resists the Israeli enemy. Government's decision goes against ministerial statement. The government's decision is the result of the diktats of the US envoy, clearly stated as the reason for which it was advanced in the cabinet meeting. This decision fully serves Israel’s interests and leaves Lebanon exposed without deterrence. This decision undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and gives "Israel" a free hand to tamper with its security, geography, politics, and the future of its very existence. Therefore, we will not acknowledge it. Israel must implement existing agreements first. The government’s top priority should be to take all necessary steps to liberate every inch of Lebanese land from Israeli occupation. To our honorable people, this is but a summer cloud. God willing, it will pass. We have always endured, and triumphed.

The Amal Movement also issued a similar statement saying (all emphasis mine):

Lebanon, since 27th November 2024, the date the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy was adopted, has fully abided by the terms of the agreement and continues to uphold its commitments. The Israeli enemy has failed to comply from the very first moment and continues its aggression through airstrikes and drone assassinations, flagrantly violating Lebanese airspace. It would have been more fitting for the Lebanese government, rather than rushing to offer further gratuitous concessions to the Israeli enemy through new agreements, to instead dedicate its efforts to solidifying the ceasefire and halting the Israeli killing machine, which has so far left hundreds of Lebanese citizens dead or wounded. In doing so, the government is acting contrary to the President’s inaugural address and in violation of its ministerial statement. Tomorrow’s [i.e. today’s] session presents an opportunity for correction and a return to the spirit of Lebanese solidarity, as was the case before.

In short, Hezbollah insists on trying to negotiate with the Lebanese government, which is in the hands of the Outlaw US Empire and its puppets in Lebanon (US ambassador in Turkey and special envoy for Syria and the Middle East Tom Barrack and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun). In fact, Israeli media were quick on celebrating and welcoming the decision of the Lebanese government - here is Channel 14, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We may be approaching a dramatic turning point, with the Lebanese government moving toward a historic process of disarming Hezbollah… [the decision] could pave the way for normalization with Lebanon in the future.

…and here is the Israeli Maariv newspaper:

Lebanon is witnessing dramatic political shifts. If a regional partnership with Lebanon is considered in the future, it must be conditioned on strict security oversight and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

If Hezbollah and its Secretary General do not wake up and do something about it, they will risk to be seen as complicit with the (Anglo-)Zionists. In my opinion, Hezbollah already betrayed the Palestinians and its late Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah when it agreed on a ceasefire with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), as he would have never agreed on that without a ceasefire in Gaza first!

However, according to Al Mayadeen, Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Development, Fadi Makki, stated that “holding a cabinet session without a comprehensive political consensus, especially in the absence of ministers from the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, would not serve the public interest”, adding:

I cannot bear to see crucial decisions of this magnitude passed without the presence of Shiite ministers.

Yet, this evening, after Amal Movement ministers withdrew from the Lebanese cabinet session, as it was discussing the proposal of US envoy Tom Barrack to disarm the resistance, and the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc issued a statement condemning the Lebanese government's support for such a proposal, the Lebanese Council of Ministers approved the general objectives of the US paper unanimously by the ministers who remained in the session, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News. As highlighted in this Al Mayadeen article, the lack of ministers representing a sectarian component (the Shia, in this case) strips the government of its consensual legitimacy and makes any decision taken by it effectively void.

We will see how things develop in Lebanon, but they are not looking good!

From right to left: Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still pushing for military occupation of Gaza, while facing resistance from both the IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir and opposition parties. In fact, as reported by Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen, on Tuesday he met with top security officials (including Security Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and IDF Operations Directorate head Major General Itzik Cohen) for 3 tense hours to finalize the war strategy; after this meeting, his office issued a short statement saying:

The IDF is prepared to implement any decision made by the security cabinet.

Interestingly, both extremist Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were excluded from the meeting, as per Israel Hayom, whereas the Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned Netanyahu about “a trap in Gaza”, if going forward with the decision to occupy Gaza militarily.

Apparently, during the meeting, Zamir refused to re-present his Gaza occupation plan to the security cabinet on Netanyahu’s request, as it had already been submitted, thus angering Netanyahu who demanded that he “improves the plan and resubmit” adding:

I won't accept resignation threats every time your plans get rejected.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that Zamir presented different military options in Gaza, while explicitly expressing his opposition to occupation of the Gaza Strip, emphasizing though that “the army will carry out any decision made by the political leadership”; similarly, according to a source quoted by The Jerusalem Post, Zamir…

opposes a full occupation of Gaza, though that doesn't mean he won't execute the decision if approved.

On the other hand, opposition Leader Yair Lapid warned against a complete military occupations of Gaza, stating:

The direction in which the cabinet and government are heading will lead to all the captives dying, of hunger, beatings and torture, or being killed during IOF operations.

…while Democratic Party leader Yair Golan urged Eyal Zamir to resist mounting pressure and avoid resigning:

Do not quit. Stand firm against the political leadership that is pulling us into an endless war in Gaza.

…and Israel Beiteinu Party leader Avigdor Lieberman clearly said:

Netanyahu does not care about the hostages or the soldiers. He only seeks to prolong the war out of sheer lust for power.

In this context there are rumours that the US administration is considering taking over Gaza aid effort, due to Israeli inadequacy and failure to manage humanitarian aid distribution, though this is deliberate… but this is what Axios and Al Mayadeen reported a few days ago, quoting US and Israeli officials, allegedly “increasingly alarmed by the potential for more bloodshed”. The details are still unclear, but allegedly the Outlaw US Empire is coordinating with Gulf states like Qatar for funding and regional players such as Jordan and Egypt, all the while US President Donald J. Trump is “not thrilled with the idea”, according to an official who added:

It has to happen. The starvation problem in Gaza is getting worse. Donald Trump does not like that. He does not want babies to starve. He wants mothers to be able to nurse their children. He's becoming fixated on that.

…as if he ever cared about starving babies and mothers, after thousands of deaths under Israeli and US bombs! If he really cared, he would have imposed sanctions to Israel and stopped the flow of weapons and ammunition to Netanyahu as soon as he took the US presidency; instead, he has done neither and even supported the Israeli bombing of Iran! Even if his administration decided to take over the aid distribution in Gaza, I am pretty sure that not much would change: after all, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), currently in charge of aid distribution in the Strip, is backed by both Israeli and US governments and led by executive director John Acree, a former USAID manager, and executive chairman Johnnie Moore, an American evangelical leader and businessman, as per Wikipedia. So, what are we really talking about? It is just PR (Public Relations). By the way, today Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has called for the immediate closure of GHF, stating:

In MSF’s nearly 54 years of operations, rarely have we seen such levels of systematic violence against unarmed civilians. The GHF-run food distributions in Gaza, Palestine, have become sites of “orchestrated killing and dehumanisation”, not humanitarian aid. The GHF distribution sites masquerading as ‘aid’ have morphed into a laboratory of cruelty. This must stop now.

…as quoted by The Guardian, reporting 1,380 casualties, including 28 dead between 7th June and 24th July 2025, received at MSF’s al-Mawasi and al-Attar clinics in southern Gaza, located near the GHF-run distribution sites.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Western mainstream media (MSM) such as The Wall Street Journal (paywalled) continue to spin the narrative that the two goals of Netanyahu’s “war” on Gaza are the defeat of Palestinian Resistance and the return of all captives and that he is not achieving these objectives, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The problem is that they take Netanyahu’s words at face value, while everything that comes out from his filthy mouth should be taken as a lie! However, it is worth quoting a few excerpts from this report, as they show the cost that Israel will face if it occupies the Gaza Strip: for instance, a study by Professor Esteban Klor of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem estimated that a military occupation of Gaza could cost ~35 billion shekels ($10 billion), i.e. ~2% of Israel's GDP (Gross Domestic Product), whereas Avner Golov, a former official at Israel's National Security Council, was quoted as saying:

We see what’s happening now. It will just make it worse. I’m not sure to what extent Israeli society will support occupying all of Gaza.

…while, according to a recent poll by the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, only 27% of respondents support a military government in Gaza, with more people in favour of a technocratic government backed by Egypt (50%).

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Iran, during an interview on Iranian TV, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented on the efforts to disarm Hezbollah, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

There have been similar previous attempts in this direction, after the battlefields demonstrated to everyone the effectiveness of the Resistance's weapons. When some assumed Hezbollah had become weak, they revived the idea of disarmament and pushed it to the forefront. However, the decisive stance expressed by Hezbollah’s Secretary-General in his latest statement proved that the party will remain steadfast against all pressures. [The damage Hezbollah sustained in the recent war] has been repaired, as the party has reorganized itself and redeployed its forces, with new commanders appointed. Hezbollah now possesses sufficient capability to defend itself. All decisions about Hezbollah's next moves lie solely with its leadership.

[Iran] offers support without meddling in these decisions.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi - from Al Mayadeen .

Also, earlier today Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, warned the Anglo-Zionist enemies during a ceremony marking 40 days since the martyrdom of several Iranian commanders killed in the 12-day war with Israel and the Outlaw US Empire. Here is what he said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim News Agency:

The Iranian nation is not a warmongering nation; however, if the enemies intend to launch another aggression or attack against this great country, our response this time will be more crushing and unlike anything seen before. The deterrence power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is complete. As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stated, the Iranian nation is well-equipped both for negotiations and for defense. In this battlefield, the Iranian nation is the pillar of national strength. Your patience, unity, solidarity, and resistance are the key to overcoming crises. Every Iranian home is the frontline of resistance, and each family a trench against enemy aggression. Iran is determined to build lasting security through cooperation with neighboring countries and will not allow the Zionist regime to push its expansionist agenda through sedition. The great Iranian nation, despite all challenges, will never allow enemies to violate its Islamic and national identity. Enemies do not understand that any aggressor who sets foot on this soil will be faced by a united Iranian people, regardless of their background or beliefs. The child-killing Zionist regime has no future. What it displays is merely a sign of anxiety and collapse. This regime is like a brakeless vehicle, aimlessly heading toward destruction. I ask the wise men of America: Do you truly wish to sacrifice your country’s future and the fate of your next generation just to save Netanyahu? Iranians will never forget the wounds inflicted by the United States’ betrayals and crimes. Future generations will cry out for justice.

Earlier today the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a similar statement that reads as follows (source: Tasnim):

Together with other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces, the IRGC stands ready, at any time and in any place, to deliver a decisive and regret-inducing response to any threat or aggression from the United States, the Zionist regime, or their allies. [Any new act of hostility would be met with a response that is] severe, beyond the enemy’s imagination, and far harsher than what the warmongering aggressors experienced in Operation True Promise III. Iran enjoys significant international support in condemning the savage and ruthless aggressions of the US and the Zionist regime, proving that no criminal act or threat can break the iron will of Iran and its people The Iranian nation, in its quest for independence and freedom, will never yield to the pressures and threats of its enemies. With strength and courage, Iran emerged victorious and proud from this historic battle. This victory not only boosted national morale and dignity but also opened a new path for confronting future threats. Today, thanks to the pure blood of our martyrs, Iran stands as an undeniable global power, ready to turn any threat into an opportunity to bring about the destined downfall of its enemies. These operations forced a ceasefire on the Zionist regime and the United States, despite mounting global threats and pressures. This demonstrates Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities, achievements made possible only through strength and wise, strategic measures.

It is also worth reporting that a large shipment of US weapons smuggled by groups linked to Israeli Mossad intelligence agency was seized by the Iranian Security Ministry in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, in the the southeast of the country, as per Al Mayadeen.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Last, but not least a couple of important items:

Yesterday the Humanitarian Coordination Center in Yemen sanctioned 64 companies and banned all their vessels from sailing through the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, as per Al Mayadeen;

The Outlaw US Empire is arranging peace talks in Washington DC between Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting the latter’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, as well as a Washington Post report. I am pretty sure that the US administration will try to take advantage of these talks and advance its own agenda against Russia and Iran in the Caucasus, e.g. by taking control of the Zangezur corridor, a strategically contested route between Armenia and Azerbaijan, through which the latter would connect to its Nakhchivan exclave and then to Turkey, bypassing the need for Iranian transit routes - for more details on the situation in the Caucasus and the bigger picture I refer you to one of my previous article in the link below:

Although both Russia and the Outlaw US Empire are talking about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump (see Karl Sanchez’s article here or Andrei Martyanov’s blog post here), I strongly believe that it is just kabuki theatre from both sides and that the war between the two countries will continue and probably escalate at some point in the future, with the opening of new war fronts! The Outlaw US Empire has invested too much in its war against Russia and BRICS+ more in general (Iran and China, on top) to stop it all of a sudden… and let’s not forget the Zelensky and European variables! I am afraid that the neo-cons are trying to lure Putin in the umpteenth trap, but we will see how things develop in the next few days/weeks/months…

