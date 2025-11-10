Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Andrea Siccardo, originally in Italian and published on AltrEconomia.it on Friday 10th October 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) & US President Donald J. Trump (R).

“It is paradoxical that it is the American president who is celebrating the ceasefire in Gaza. In fact, it was the United States, both during the Biden and Trump administrations, that was the main supplier of weapons and military systems to Israel, including the bombs used to raze the Gaza Strip to the ground. Let me be clear: given the quantity of bombs supplied to Tel Aviv, it was in fact the US government that bombed Gaza”.

Giorgio Beretta, an analyst at the Permanent Observatory on Small Arms (OPAL), makes this statement in light of foreign trade data published by the US Department of Commerce. They clearly show that in the two years following 7th October [2023], exports of small arms and heavy ammunition to Israel increased exponentially, becoming the leading export item in [US] Dollar value from the United States to Israel in 2025 (January-July).

According to data from the International Trade Administration, updated in July this year, in 2025 the United States exported products worth a total of approximately eight billion Dollars to Tel Aviv. The most exported product was bombs and grenades (more precisely, everything included under the heading “Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles, cartridges and other ammunition and projectiles, and parts thereof, including buckshot, hunting shot and cartridge wads”) for a total of just over one billion Dollars ($1.072 billion). Although this is only a small part of the total military aid sent by the United States to Israel – which, according to Brown University, reached $21.6 billion between October 2023 and September 2025 – these figures clearly show how the Israeli military operation in Gaza has also affected economic relations between the two States.

This is even more so when one considers that in 2022, the value of bombs and ammunition exported from the US to Israel amounted to “just” $339 million. However, starting in October 2023, as United Nations data on international trade (Comtrade) also shows, there has been an unprecedented increase in the value of explosive shipments. Exports in 2023 already reached $663 million, about double that of 2022, and then doubled again in 2024, reaching nearly $1.4 billion. This trade intensified further in 2025: in the first seven months alone, the United States sold more than $1 billion worth of bombs and missiles to Israel, compared to $812 million in the same period in 2024. In contrast, the second most traded commodity (rough and polished diamonds) declined from $3.78 billion in 2023 to $950 million this year.

However, it is not just bombs and grenades. Most other exports of conventional and military weapons have also increased over the last two years. This is particularly evident in the case of weapons of war (“Weapons of war, including submachine guns”) which rose from $7 million in 2022 to $23 million in 2023 and $43 million in 2024, reaching $20 million in the first seven months of 2025, and for pistols and revolvers, whose export value grew from $5 million in 2022 to $23 million in 2023 and $32 million in 2024. For the current year, this value has already reached $7million. Values remain stable but high for rifle and small arms spare parts, amounting to $65 million in 2023, $92 million in 2024 and $36 million for the current year.

Another type of product of interest to Tel Aviv’s war machine is armoured vehicles. Here too, US supplies have played a key role and have grown over the last two years, from $82 million in 2022 to $216 million in 2024 and $132 million in 2025.

The United States’ continued support for military operations in the Gaza Strip, including genocide, may constitute a serious violation of international law. “Although the United States, like Israel, does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), this does not mean that it cannot suffer consequences if it supplies weapons to states such as Israel whose national representatives are found guilty of ‘crimes against humanity’ and ‘war crimes’ - Beretta says - This is the case with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, for whom the ICC has already issued arrest warrants since the end of 2024”.

Beretta cites an important precedent. “It should not be forgotten that in 2016, to avoid accusations of complicity, the then Obama administration decided to suspend exports to Saudi Arabia of ‘air bombs’ and ‘precision munitions’, which were the main cause of casualties in the often indiscriminate bombing by the Saudi Air Force in Yemen”. Forget the Nobel Peace Prize, Beretta concludes: “Trump should be prosecuted alongside Netanyahu for war crimes”.

