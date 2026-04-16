Today I am providing my English translation of an article/interview by Federico Dal Cortivo, originally in Italian and published first on L’Adige di Verona on Wednesday 25th March 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Thursday 26th March 2026.

(All formatting original).

Alberto Bradanini, photo © RavennaToday.

Federico Dal Cortivo of L’Adige of Verona interviewed Alberto Bradanini, former Italian Ambassador to Tehran and Beijing. He is currently president of the Centre for Contemporary Chinese Studies.

Ambassador, you have visited Iran and are well acquainted with the political, social and economic realities of this nation, which we can undoubtedly describe as a “civilised state”. How are the Iranian people reacting to this aggression, and what, in your view, are the main pillars underpinning Iran – a country that is always hastily labelled in the West as a “rogue regime” or “rogue State”?

“Until 1935, Iran’s official name was Persia, a testament to a civilisation stretching back millennia, which has weathered the storms of history unscathed, always rising from its own ashes. Persia will not be brought down by the declining Atlantic empire, which is subservient to Israel’s warmongering expansionism.”

“The Iranian people – who undoubtedly aspire to a different institutional framework and individual freedoms – will nevertheless fight to the bitter end against the unprecedented US-Zionist aggression, which violates international law, political ethics and human values. Every country has the right to live in its own way and to find, in its own past history, the path to the well-being of its people, on an ethical, social and religious level. The self-proclaimed masters of the world (the Atlantic corporate class that sits at the top of the Wall Street pyramid and dominates politics, the media, the military-industrial complex and technology) have, with this umpteenth imperialist war, ventured into uncharted territory, and they will pay a heavy price for it”.

“The Trump administration is no different, in terms of active imperialism, from its predecessors. However, the revelations (the Epstein documents are indisputable proof of this) regarding the level of corruption reached by the ruling class in Washington destroy any remaining illusion of a rotten empire, founded on the cult of money and devoid of human ethics. Today, the main rogue States on the planet are the United States and Israel, not always in that order. One need only consult the long list of conflicts, coups d’état and violence of every kind for which the former have been responsible from the post-war period to the present day (Lindsey O’Rourke, Covert Regime Change, Cornell University Press, 2018); and as for the latter, the unspeakable massacres that the Jewish State has committed since 1948, and continues to commit in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and now in Iran (together with its US cronies)”.

Alberto Bradanini.

The reasons for the war against Iran

The [atomic] bomb was never the real reason for this war; one need only recall that Ayatollah [Sayyed] Ali Khamenei had always forbidden its construction, but unfortunately it forms part of today’s mainstream narrative. What do you identify as the main causes of this hostility – the hatred on the part of the US-Israel alliance – which then led to the attack on 28th February [2026]?

“The reasons which, according to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, would justify the unprecedented aggression against a sovereign state were, in order: a) the military nuclear programme (for which the International Atomic Energy Agency has never found evidence, and in any case it is not for the US to judge, but for the United Nations); b) the protection of Iranian protesters fighting for freedom (an internal matter, not one for the “innocent souls” of the Trump Administration, who killed 165 girls with impunity in Minab and turned a blind eye to the long-standing genocide in Gaza); c) the threat to US security (pathetic, given that the two countries are 10,000 km apart) and, finally, d) the Iranian missile programme (that is to say, the demand for capitulation, which the two Zionist negotiators, J. Kushner and S. Witkoff, could have imagined might be accepted by Tehran).

In reality, Israel’s objective is the annihilation of Iran, the only sovereign and independent country in the region that supports the Palestinian cause and resists the expansionism of the Jewish state. As for the United States, it is driven by the eternal imperialist agenda: to fragment a country whose combined gas and oil reserves are the largest in the world, in order to plunder them, wrest them from China and Russia, in the service of the theory of chaos, sell arms to anyone, defend the petrodollar and dream of being able to dominate the world, forever”.

Ambassador Bradanini, CNN and the major US media have reported the news of Joseph Kent’s resignation as head of the “National Counterterrorism Center” with a letter sent to President Trump in which “he states his opposition to US intervention in the war against Iran and points the finger at the powerful US Zionist lobby which has, in effect, steered US intervention into a war desired by Israel, a war contrary to the interests of the American people and Donald Trump’s election promises”.

What is your comment, given that Kent is not just anyone, but a war veteran and a top administration official in an extremely sensitive sector, a loyalist to the president and also to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence who, coincidentally, was sidelined precisely for having raised doubts about this war?

“Clearly, some of the lackeys who feed the narcissism of the current occupant of the White House still retain a shred of conscience and dignity. These resignations, belated though welcome, will nevertheless make no difference. They do, however, serve as an example that gives pause to the militarised plutocracy dominating the Trump administration, which tramples on international law, the US Constitution and the United Nations Charter, the latter being an indispensable pillar of peaceful coexistence and the prosperity of the world’s nations and peoples.”

Airstrike on Beirut.

Israel’s project – which we might describe as messianic – to create a Greater Israel stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates risks dragging the world into a new all-out war, given that there are other players in the region who, whilst not appearing directly, are pulling the strings behind the scenes. What is your view of this project, and what risks does the Jewish state face?

“It is a flawed, unworkable project that is dangerous for peace in the Middle East and throughout the world. The Jewish state, with just over 7 million inhabitants, surrounded by 560 million Muslims, both Arab and non-Arab, as well as members of other ethnic groups and religions, should embrace the path to peace. Only in this way could one imagine, today certainly with a great deal of goodwill, that peace might one day be achieved, allowing coexistence and the resolution of historical, religious and cultural differences between Islam and Judaism. The first step on this path would, of course, be the recognition of the State of Palestine. Israel’s Zionist messianism has instead chosen violence and oppression, transforming itself into an apartheid state, the most hated on the planet Earth”.

In addition to those directly involved, this war also involves the so-called petromonarchies of the Gulf, which appear to be suffering greatly from the state of war in the region. What are the main economic and political repercussions currently affecting these emirates and monarchies – the largest of which is Saudi Arabia – which owe their entire prosperity to oil and gas? Could Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz spell their demise in the near future?

“The Gulf monarchies are fragile and artificial States, a by-product of the collapse of the British Empire following that of the Ottoman Empire, governed by hereditary families rather than stable state structures. Moreover, these are countries where foreigners constitute an essential component of their functioning: in Saudi Arabia, for example, there are 21 million citizens and 13 million foreigners; in the Emirates, 1.1 million citizens and 8.8 million foreigners; in Qatar, 300,000 citizens and 2.3 million foreigners, and so on for Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

These monarchies, subservient to the petrodollar and the interests of the United States, are now discovering that American bases, rather than guaranteeing protection, are the reason for their vulnerability. In a war with Iran, they would make no difference whatsoever: the destruction of their oil, gas and desalination infrastructure – which Iran, having been cornered, has already made clear it intends to carry out – would bring their economies to their knees, and perhaps even threaten the survival of their respective societies. If this were to happen, the damage to the global economy, as well as to the American economy, would be immense. This is the economic nuclear weapon that Tehran is keeping in the background for now.

What game is China playing (a spy ship, the Liaowang 1, is stationed off Iran’s territorial waters – its radars have a range of 6,000 km to detect aircraft, missiles, launch bases and ships), given the close ties it has with the Islamic Republic of Iran in both the political-military and economic spheres, both of which are part of the BRICS. What consequences might an Iranian defeat have for Beijing?

“Faced with such upheavals, the BRICS countries (including the Arab members and India) appear to be reeling. Several countries in the region are subjugated or threatened by the US and Israel. Whilst Turkey remains a tough nut to crack, the United Arab Emirates is opposed to Iran – both BRICS members – while Saudi Arabia and others seem to have distanced themselves from this perspective. The BRICS, on the other hand, are not a military or political alliance, but operate on the basis of unanimity and shared interests.

As for China, it is being hit by rising oil prices (it imports 50% of its requirements from the Gulf and 15% from Iran). Beijing, however, compensates with an energy mix (domestic coal, Russian gas and renewables, in which it is a world leader) and has four to five months’ worth of strategic reserves. Furthermore, if the war continues – it believes – it is primarily the Western economies that would pay the price. Corporations will amass immense fortunes, but consumers will suffer heavily”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is the other nuclear power neighbouring Tehran and also a member of BRICS; Moscow appears to be providing valuable intelligence and satellite data to the Iranian armed forces. How do you view Russia’s role?

“It should come as no surprise that Russia is almost certainly assisting Iran with military equipment, satellite intelligence and other support (returning the favour that the US has been doing for at least four years in Ukraine against Moscow). Russia benefits from rising oil prices and has an interest in seeing US arms and investment diverted from Ukraine to the Middle East. In principle, despite its friendship with Tehran, it would have no interest in ending the war too quickly. The supply of drones, advanced technologies and S-400 air defence systems would serve that purpose.”

European chancelleries are but a shadow of a distant, glorious past when Europe played a leading role. There is total silence regarding the war crimes committed by Israel and the United States, such as the assassination of [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali] Khamenei and other Iranian state leaders, compounded by the indiscriminate bombing of the civilian population. At the same time, these governments are reluctant to heed Trump’s urgent call to deploy their fleets in an attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Italy, which has always had a preferential relationship with Iran in the past, seems to be playing this card badly too, just as it did previously with Russia. What do you make of all this?

“When we speak of Europe, we must define its identity. The EU constitutes the main vehicle for extracting labour and wealth from subservient and unsuspecting countries such as Italy, in favour of the financial oligarchies of Northern Europe, which are in turn subservient to the corporations of Wall Street and the City of London. Unless we manage to build a different vision, with a new leadership – the one that controls politics, the media and academia, all serving cross-border interests – Italy is destined for economic, social and even demographic decline.

Occupied by US troops for 83 years, Italy is today capable of uttering only a few feeble cries before bowing miserably to the Atlantic sovereign. We must indeed free ourselves from the dual level of subjugation: the political-military subjugation by the US and the financial-monetary subjugation by the EU, by leaving both the EU and NATO. Having regained its lost sovereignty, Italy would become the Queen of the Mediterranean, a meeting place for peoples, continents and civilisations. And we would put an end to waging wars for the interests of others: whether direct (Iraq, twice, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan, Serbia… and now who knows, perhaps Iran) or indirect (Ukraine).

This is a dream, of course, but – as is well known – human beings live more on dreams than on reality. And so, with our eyes on our children and grandchildren, let us get to work.

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