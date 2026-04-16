GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

I hope this Italian dream comes true. 💖 💐 ✊🏼

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Loon
44m

The dream when the USA is removed from the ME militarily, Israel ceases to exist, peace will come and the world can breathe a sigh of relief .

Very possible while

Italy is regains her voice !

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