Today I am providing my English translation of 5 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in all articles).

The first one was published on Sunday 1st June 2025.

Freedom of the press and freedom of speech are going down the drain in the European Union

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

On 20th May [2025], the European Council approved the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia. These include particularly harsh measures against two German citizens who have publicly expressed critical views on EU policy towards Russia. One of them is journalist and blogger Thomas Röper, who has also worked with RT's German-language service. Röper, founder of the website “Anti-Spiegel”, is accused by the EU of spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine and has therefore been banned from entering EU countries, his assets have been frozen and he is prohibited from receiving financial resources.

The same sanctions have been imposed on German blogger [Alina] Lipp, who, like Röper, currently resides in Russia. Both are accused of being “involved in activities aimed at undermining the democratic political process in… Germany”. It has not been specified which EU or German law has been violated, nor has any ruling been issued on the activities of the two bloggers. In other words, this is an arbitrary decision by a political body.

This should be of great concern to all EU citizens, Röper told RT: “Without any court decision, some bureaucrats have decided to freeze my money and ban me from working”. It is “a signal to all citizens of the European Union, because if they do this to us and it goes through, tomorrow they will start doing the same… to anyone who criticises them”.

Such blatant interference by the EU in the constitutional rights of German citizens has not sparked protests from Berlin, as it is consistent with other anti-democratic moves by the country's political class. For example, the parliamentary rights of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have been violated on the grounds of “activities that undermine democratic values”, which mainly refers to the fact that the party opposes the EU's anti-Russian policies. In this case, the other four parties in the Bundestag (CDU-CSU, SPD, Greens and Die Linke) deprived the AfD of the right to appoint the chairpersons of six parliamentary committees, in order to ensure that they themselves would obtain these positions.

Moreover, Social Democratic leader and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil has spoken out in favour of banning the AfD. We can refer to this as the “Breton Doctrine”, named after the former EU Commissioner [Thierry Breton] who cited the Romanian case as a model for the entire EU [see my article from 15th January 2025 on this topic, in case you missed it].

In Romania, the method of repeating elections until the desired result is achieved has been applied. After the victory of the pro-French candidate [Nicusor Dan], who magically recovered a twenty-point deficit, the Constitutional Court rejected the appeal filed by opposition candidate George Simion, who had denounced “foreign interference” in the electoral process, particularly by France and Moldova, and endless fraud. The Court called his claims “unfounded” and said the ruling was final, even though it hasn't given an explanation yet. Remember that the same high court cancelled the results of last November's presidential election because of “Russian interference” after opposition candidate Georgescu, from the same party as Simion, won in the first round.

The second article that follows was published on Wednesday 4th June 2025.

It's time to take a step back from the precipice

On 2nd June [2025], the second meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations to resolve the conflict was held in Istanbul, which was a positive outcome in itself. These were the first two direct and official talks since Ukraine broke the agreement reached in April 2022. However, many in the Western “war party” and the media discredit the meetings, calling them useless, a pretext for further sanctions against Russia and proof of the need to intensify the arms race in Europe.

The strategic circumstances in which the meeting took place are extremely dangerous. The fact is that just one day earlier, on 1st June [2025], Ukrainian forces launched “Operation Spiderweb”, a series of five planned attacks with locally positioned drones against five military sites in Russia. This brought the world another big step closer to nuclear war. According to many analysts from various backgrounds, the attack could not have been carried out without the supervision and/or involvement of NATO or other Western powers, particularly the United States or the United Kingdom.

Although the details have not yet been disclosed, Operation Spider Web aimed to target strategic bombers parked at five military airports located in remote areas of Russia. President Zelensky himself boasted on the evening of 1st June [2025] that the “brilliant operation” had been in preparation for over 18 months and that “the planning, organisation and every detail were executed perfectly”. He also claimed that “our operation office” in Russia was “located right next to the FSB [Russian secret service] headquarters in one of their regions”, a claim that naturally remains to be verified.

Just one day before these attacks, two bridges collapsed in the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk, in what appears to be a coordinated act of sabotage. [See Terrorist attacks in Russia, bridges collapsed in Bryansk and Kursk]

This raises the question of whether President Trump was informed of the operation in advance, and whether he approved it or not. The same question must be asked of European leaders, in particular British Prime Minister Starmer, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz, as well as NATO leaders, all of whom have expressed their intention to continue the war against Russia at any cost.

As if to prove this, at a meeting in Vilnius on 2nd June [2025], NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with the nations known as the Budapest Nine, as well as the Nordic members of the alliance, who issued a joint statement pledging to strengthen their forces against Russia. They urged all NATO members to allocate 5%, not just 2%, of their national budgets to defence, ahead of the 2025 NATO summit to be held in The Hague from 24th to 28th June [2025].

After the launch of Operation Spiderweb, Ray McGovern (photo), co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity [VIPS], immediately urged President Trump to “call President Putin right away” to stop the “reckless neocons” who want to expand the war. The proposal was supported by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, president of the Schiller Institute, who initiated a mobilisation in the United States.

SAVE THE DATES:

The Schiller Institute will hold a highly topical two-day conference – both in person and online – on 12th and 13th July [2025] in Berlin, Germany. Further information will be available shortly.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The third article was published on Thursday 5th June 2025.

Is Trump being kept in the dark?

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

The Ukrainian forces' attack on Russian strategic bombers has raised crucial questions: Was President Trump informed of the attacks deep inside Russian territory this weekend, allegedly carried out by Ukrainian forces, before they were launched? If so, did he approve them? If not, what was the intent of the attacks, given that they took place immediately before the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul? Were US military forces, intelligence services and technicians involved in the planning and logistics supporting these operations? Did Britain's MI6 play a role in organising the attacks?

These questions were raised by Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche (photo), who found it astonishing that such a potentially dangerous operation could be carried out without Trump's approval. If Trump was not involved or informed, this could be seen as part of a coup against him, aimed at undermining his stated intention to end the fighting through diplomacy and normalise relations with Russia. The very next day, the Schiller Institute released a flyer entitled “Step back from the brink of World War III!!” [link], calling on the American people to take action, to “stand up” and break the power of the warmongers lurking in the “Deep State” and among their collaborators in Congress. The flyer pointed out that two of the most unbridled neocons in Congress, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, had travelled to Kiev to stir up more active NATO involvement in the war against Russia.

Zepp-LaRouche is not alone in asking such questions. Retired General Mike Flynn, who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser during his first term before being ousted as part of Russiagate, asked in a post on X whether the US President had been consulted or informed before the operation was launched. If the answer is no, he wrote, “this is not simply a violation of protocol. It is a geopolitical insult and a warning sign”. If Ukraine is free to act, he continued, “without informing the White House, we are no longer allies with coordination problems: we are co-belligerents flying blind”.

What is implicit in both Zepp-LaRouche's and Flynn's reactions is that a course of action that could plunge us into nuclear war is being guided outside official constitutional and legal channels. And this is not the first time such questions have arisen. A week earlier, Trump had expressed frustration and anger towards President Putin over Russian attacks on Ukraine. “I am very annoyed” by these attacks, the President blurted out, adding that he thinks Putin is “completely crazy! He is killing many people unnecessarily”. When a journalist asked him about reports that Putin's helicopter had been attacked by drones, Trump seemed surprised and said he was not aware of this, adding, however, that this could explain the Russian attacks as retaliation!

Trump chose Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence to help him clean up the executive branch from the “Deep State” networks nestled within its folds, networks responsible for repeatedly producing false assessments and conducting operations that have engaged the United States in endless wars. These networks tried to block her confirmation in the Senate and are now trying to hinder her role as guarantor of unity of purpose and action to protect national security. According to some sources, Gabbard is reorganising the intelligence agencies under her direction to achieve this goal. Recent events underscore how crucial the support of the American people is for her to carry out the mission entrusted to her by the President.

The fourth article that follows was published on Friday 6th June 2025.

The German chancellor in a full-on rush against Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

As 22nd June [2025] approaches, the fateful date in 1941 when the German Nazi war machine launched its invasion of the Soviet Union, statements by high-ranking members of the German government indicate that a new attack on Russia is being prepared. Chancellor Friedrich Merz first stated on 26th May [2025] that among the “possible options” is the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Two days later, during Zelensky's visit to Berlin, the two leaders signed a pact for the joint production of long-range missiles. While Merz said that the use of such systems against targets deep inside Russian territory is a matter to be addressed in the future, the fact is that long-range missiles supplied by the United States, the United Kingdom and France have already been launched against Russian territory for some time. Furthermore, the new Chancellor stated that this is not the time for diplomacy, arguing that Russia is opposed to any negotiations and that only NATO's military might can force it to the negotiating table.

In this context, the coordinated attacks with Ukrainian drones against strategic Russian airports on 1st June [2025] show that NATO's objectives go far beyond Ukraine itself: some high-level political and military circles in Britain, France and Germany seem to believe that they can provoke Russia without fear of retaliation. Given NATO's accelerating escalation, the Russian side estimates that the first German Taurus cruise missiles could arrive in Ukraine by the end of July.

Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Duma Defence Committee and former deputy defence minister, and numerous other Russian officials have warned that the launch of Taurus missiles against Russian territory could expose German territory, including the place where they are built, to retaliation.

Kartapolov also pointed out in an interview with Life.ru on 28th May [2025] that Ukraine does not have the technical expertise to use such weapons independently. Even if the Ukrainians were able to “press the launch button” independently, they would not be able to program the targets. German specialists would have to determine the flight path in advance and enter the reconnaissance data into the control electronics of each cruise missile. Even the deployment of previously supplied long-range systems, such as the US ATACMS, the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP, required the assistance of Western military specialists.

In this very tense strategic situation, Friedrich Merz's visit to Washington on 5th June [2025] to meet Donald Trump and others will be followed with great attention. Will the German leader succeed in convincing the American president to support the European “coalition of the willing”, otherwise doomed to failure, or will he be persuaded by his interlocutor to seek a “better deal” for Germany?

The fifth and last article was published on Saturday 7th June 2025.

Stablecoins: a threat to public currency

Italian economist Paolo Savona.

As the US Congress prepares to pass the so-called GENIUS Act, which Trump's advisers claim will magically save the US public debt, speculators are popping champagne bottles and serious economists are sounding the alarm. Some supporters of President Trump are deluded by the narrative that so-called stablecoins will weaken the oligarchic power of central banks, which may well be true, but the alternative to oligarchy cannot be anarchy.

Let's hear what Paolo Savona (photo), current president of Consob, the Italian stock exchange supervisory authority, has to say on the matter. Savona is a physical economist and certainly no friend of the financial oligarchy. He was nominated as Minister of Economy in the 1st Conte government [in Italy] in 2018, but his appointment was blocked by Brussels. He then joined the executive as Minister for Relations with European Institutions, from where he launched an appeal for a radical change in EU fiscal policies in favour of a Roosevelt-style “New Deal”.

Speaking on 23rd May [2025] at the Trento Economics Festival, Savona said he considered “the legitimisation of cryptocurrencies a fatal risk, the risk being that the concept of money will be lost”, explaining that “wrong choices lead to fatal choices and can even destroy a system”. Savona explained that “the underlying risk is that these private currencies will replace public currency because they earn more”, but at the same time, private currency “cannot be redeemed because there is no debtor and ultimately no one is responsible”.

“I do not want to put my seal of approval on the legitimisation of cryptocurrencies”, Savona concluded.

Fabio Panetta, governor of the Bank of Italy, also warned against cryptocurrencies and stablecoins in particular, which could undermine monetary sovereignty and lending activity. In his “Final Considerations” on the occasion of the publication of the 2024 report, Panetta addressed the issue of stablecoins. Although they are “instruments that aim to maintain a stable value relative to underlying currencies or assets”, they “nevertheless expose holders to risks related to the soundness of issuers and the variability of the value of the underlying asset. In the absence of adequate regulations, their suitability as a means of payment is questionable, to say the least. However, if large foreign technology platforms decide to promote their use in payments between their customers, internationally significant schemes could emerge. Traditional means of payment used at national level – such as banknotes and cards – could be displaced, with negative effects on monetary sovereignty, personal data protection and the conduct of credit activities, which have always been integrated and complementary to payment activities”.

In that speech, Panetta also reiterated his scepticism about the EU's ‘recovery through rearmament’ plan and recommended not cutting social spending (https://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/interventi-governatore/integov2025/cf_2024.pdf).

On the other hand, vulture funds such as BlackRock are preparing to take control of the new system. According to confidential information reported by Bloomberg, BlackRock intends to purchase 10% of Circle, the second largest issuer of stablecoins after Tether. BlackRock already manages investments in USDC, Circle's stablecoin, in US money market funds. As previously reported by Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/09/28/16-trillion-by-2030-blackrock-is-quietly-backing-a-radical-new-us-dollar-rival-amid-a-bitcoin-and-crypto-price-boom/), the plan is to invest a total of $16 trillion in “a radical new competitor to the [US] Dollar” by 2030.

It seems that a sort of “collective John Law” is dictating US financial policy. When the South Sea bubble was already collapsing, Law continued to issue new paper that investors continued to buy, only to lose everything once the run on the banks began. Trying to refinance America's unsustainable debt with demand driven by stablecoins follows the same pattern.