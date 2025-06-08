GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
16h

After reading these articles, I can't help but wonder why the west is so hell bent on war with Russia, China and Iran.

None of these countries are threats to the west. Russia has never threatened to invade the west; it wants NATO out of Ukraine and a few other very reasonable things. China and Iran have never said anything to imply that it threatens the west.

Does the west want war because war is profitable to a very few?

Are its leaders afraid that when the fighting stops, they'll wind up in the Hague on trial for genocide?

Or do they just believe their own propaganda that these countries threaten them.

China is seen as an economic threat because it's successful.

Western countries could easily be just as successful if they invested in the well-being of their populations instead of funnelling money to the military and the rich at the expense of everything else.

Are they willing to risk nuclear war just for the sake of their gravy train?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JC Denton's avatar
JC Denton
1h

Europe already has no freedom of speech. They have set strict boundaries on acceptable speech, but allowed vibrant debate within those boundaries. It's all a fugazi. This is not freedom of speech.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture