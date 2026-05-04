Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Josué Veloz Serrade, first published in Spanish on Segunda Cita on Wednesday 18th March 2026 and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 29th March 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

The hallmark of the master is precisely that he wants to know nothing about the foundations of his power. Jacques Lacan

The perfect siege: when suffocation is the policy

The current energy crisis facing Cuba is neither an act of nature nor a mere infrastructural shortfall. It is the culmination of a geopolitical siege planned with surgical precision over the course of six decades. What the island is experiencing today is the lethal convergence of traditional economic warfare — the embargo — and a new international context in which the actors who should be balancing the situation have opted for what we might call a geopolitics of the minimum.

Cuba faces not only the hostility of the empire, but also the silent abandonment of those who, in theory, should be challenging the unipolar order.

But before analysing the geopolitical coordinates, we must examine the psychological map underpinning this situation. For what is happening in Cuba is not merely a question of the balance of power, but also a question of desire, of political phantom, of what Freud called Verneinung, denial as a form of veiled recognition.

Those who abandon Cuba deny it, but in denying it they confirm it, and above all they confirm what they deny about themselves. The embargo exists because Cuba continues to challenge, continues to be an uncomfortable symptom within the global capitalist system. If Cuba posed no real threat, it would suffice to ignore it. The fact that it must be destroyed demonstrates that its very existence remains intolerable to the Master’s order.

The question hanging over this article may rile more than a few people, but it is necessary: what remains of international solidarity when symbolic gestures replace concrete actions? What does it really mean to support Cuba when the noose is tightening and suffocation becomes palpable?

And above all: what does it say about the collective of geopolitical forces that claim to want a different world, the fact that they are capable of watching that drowning without lifting a finger?

The undeclared abandonment by strategic partners

In these days of global tension, the theory of international relations is also being dusted off, addressing peripheral realism which describes the tendency of States to prioritise their immediate interests — trade, border stability, not upsetting the hegemon — over ideological or historical alliances when imperial pressure mounts. But peripheral realism is not enough to fully explain the current behaviour of Russia and China towards Cuba. Something deeper is at work here. What is at work is the renunciation of one’s own desire as a condition for survival within the system that, presumably, they wish to transform.

Lacan distinguishes between demand and desire. Demand is what is explicitly asked for; desire is what lies beneath and which often cannot be articulated without a cost. Russia and China call, in their rhetoric, for a multipolar world, the end of unipolarity, and respect for sovereignty.

But their desire, revealed by their actions rather than their words, is the gradual integration into the rules of the very system they claim to challenge.

However bitter it may be to hear, by abandoning Cuba they are not simply acting pragmatically, but are confessing that their real horizon is not the transformation of the world order, but rather the negotiation of a more comfortable place within it.

Trapped in their own gruelling conflicts — Ukraine for Russia, Taiwan and the South China Sea for Beijing — both powers have consolidated a defensive stance. Their support for Cuba has been reduced to debate in multilateral forums and the provision of certain resources, without structurally challenging the embargo.

They do not send the necessary oil, they do not open credit lines that circumvent secondary sanctions, they do not escort supplies to the island with their ships. If one were to ask them why, the answer would perhaps be that of the great conformist: the time is not right, the costs are too high, one must be realistic.

But realism, in this context, is another way of moving towards an early capitulation. Perhaps deep down they believe they are abandoning those who might fall first, not those who will fall last – who might be themselves. They have found their historical limit and, instead of pushing against it and breaking it, they have normalised it. In doing so, they are committing a strategic miscalculation that history has already punished in the past.

Every time a power allows the hegemonic order to destroy a link in the chain without any cost, that order emerges strengthened and moves one step closer to the subjugation of those who believed themselves to be safe. By allowing a sovereign project to be destroyed by the empire without consequences, they send a message to their own populations and to other secondary actors: solidarity is a luxury we cannot afford; when your turn comes, you will be alone.

Latin America and the Caribbean: the diplomacy of empty embraces

The stance of Brazil and Colombia is, perhaps, the most paradigmatic of the contemporary failure of progressivism. Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, two leaders who owe their political capital to the narrative of social transformation and regional sovereignty, have opted for what we might call a sort of low-cost symbolism consisting of declarations of moral support, calls for dialogue, and a discursive presence in international forums. But whilst the words circulate, the structural conditions of suffocation — the embargo, the lists of state sponsors of terrorism, the financial sanctions — remain intact.

Everything unfolds as if a sort of identification with the aggressor were taking place, like a mechanism whereby the subject subjected to a superior force unconsciously assimilates the values and logic of that power in order to survive. This is not a conscious betrayal, but an adaptation which, over time, becomes an integral part of one’s identity. Something of the sort is happening with certain progressive Latin American governments: they have incorporated the logic of the imperial playing field — its institutions, its markets, its rules — to such an extent that they can no longer imagine political action that breaks with that field, even though they proclaim it necessary in their discourse.

Brazil and Colombia forget that if they were a true strategic rearguard today, what they would be doing for Cuba would not be a favour, but a necessity for themselves.

If the United States continues to tip the balance in its favour in the region – as it does with its sanctions policy, their dominance of the IMF [International Monetary Fund], their control of the OAS [Organization of American States] and their influence over local right-wing forces – who will Lula and Petro be able to count on when the reactionary wave hits them? Through their caution, they will have burned the rearguard they will desperately need. In recent days, Lula has stated that they could be invaded “from one day to the next”; we might reply: “And the more isolated you remain, the greater the likelihood of that happening”.

The case of Venezuela is the most painful because it represents the mutilation of a project that was once the pillar of regional solidarity. Today, Venezuela is effectively subject to the geopolitical decisions of the United States.

The regime of extreme sanctions, the seizure of [Nicolas] Maduro and Cilia Flores, have achieved their objective: to corner the Venezuelan state, force it to negotiate from a position of weakness and reduce its capacity for international projection.

Venezuela can no longer help Cuba because it can barely help itself. If the empire has got the better of Venezuela, with the world’s largest oil reserves, what hope is there for an even smaller country lacking that resource? Yet the governments of the region are not drawing the right conclusion. Instead of uniting to break the siege, they are scattering, negotiating separately and falling one after another.

Some of the small countries that have received Cuban solidarity — doctors in their villages, teachers in their schools, rescue teams during their disasters — today turn up their noses and turn their backs. In international relations, this is what is known as bandwagoning: the tendency of weaker actors to align themselves with the strongest when they perceive that their historic benefactor is in retreat.

It is a cruel but predictable logic.

What they fail to understand is that their long-term survival does not depend on pleasing the Master, but on the existence of a sovereign regional ecosystem.

By turning their backs on Cuba, they are helping to dismantle the only fabric of solidarity that could protect them when they are next in line. It is the logic of “save myself” that inevitably leads to “we all go down together”.

Anyone who chooses to save themselves ends up isolating themselves and then being subjugated.

In the end, death awaits them all the same, but a lonely death, without the dignity of having fought alongside others.

The myth of self-sufficiency is a rhetorical trap

Faced with this scenario, the liberal objection—and sometimes that of a certain section of the left—sounds predictable: why appeal to others? Shouldn’t Cuba simply manage on its own?

This question deserves to be rigorously dismantled, for it functions as a rhetorical trap that normalises the violence of the embargo and blames the victim.

Autarky is a myth in the contemporary world system. No country is an island, not even islands. The United States is not self-sufficient; it depends on a global network of military bases, on the Dollar as a reserve currency imposed on the world through the Bretton Woods agreements and the pressure of its aircraft carriers, and on supply chains that it systematically exploits.

China is not self-sufficient; it depends on African and Latin American raw materials and on global markets for its industrial overproduction.

Russia is not self-sufficient; its energy power is nothing without gas pipelines and without buyers willing to pay for its military technology.

Dependence is not the exception in the international system; it is a structural rule.

What varies is the type of dependence and the degree of autonomy that can be built within it. A country like Luxembourg enjoys a high standard of living because it is nestled at the heart of the imperial bloc.

A country like Cuba must survive despite being under an imperialist embargo.

The right question, therefore, is not why Cuba is not self-sufficient, but why Cuba is required to achieve a level of self-sufficiency that is not demanded of anyone else. This asymmetrical demand is not innocent; it is a cowardly rhetorical trap that places the island in an ontologically impossible position, only to then present its impossibility as proof of its failure.

A sort of double bind is imposed on Cuba: the subject is subjected to a condition it cannot fulfil, and is blamed for failing to do so.

The neurotic state produced by the double bind cannot be escaped because the trap is inscribed in the very language used to address it.

Cuba is trapped within that language: if it resists, it is a dictatorship that makes its people suffer; if it negotiates, it is yielding to imperial blackmail; if it asks for help, it is a failed State that cannot sustain itself. There is no way out within the Master’s discourse, because the Master’s discourse is not designed to have a way out, but to trap.

The empire’s methodology: negotiate, stifle, blame

What we have described does not occur in a vacuum. It follows a methodology of US imperialism in its negotiations with sovereign actors who refuse to capitulate. The historical script is immutable and has been played out with minimal variations.

Firstly, the negotiating table as a trap. They sit down to negotiate not to reach agreements, but to buy time. Whilst the other side places its hopes in the diplomatic route — whilst the subject believes that the Other [sic - with capital O] is susceptible to being persuaded — , the empire continues to apply sanctions, strengthening internal opposition, preparing the ground. It is the gesture that Lacan would call perverse, the promise that structures the bond solely to perpetuate dependence.

Secondly, the demand for unilateral concessions. The empire never negotiates in good faith; it negotiates from a position of absolute strength. It demands that the other side yield first, that it demonstrate a willingness to change, that it dismantle its own defensive structures as a gesture of goodwill.

Every concession made by the weaker party is interpreted as a sign of further weakness and met with increased pressure. The mechanism is sinister in its logic: the more one yields, the more one must yield. Negotiation turns into a process of the progressive hollowing out of sovereignty.

Thirdly, if they do not get what they want, they invade or destroy. When dialogue fails to produce complete surrender, they move on to the next phase: direct invasion — Panama, Grenada, Iraq — , coups d’état — Honduras, 2009; Bolivia, 2019 — , low-intensity warfare — Nicaragua in the 1980s — , or systematic economic destruction — Cuba, Venezuela, Iran — . Diplomacy is merely the antechamber of aggression.

Those who, in good faith, urge Cuba to negotiate with Washington are ignoring this structure. Cuba is not being brought to the table to engage in dialogue; it is being brought to the table to surrender to the most unfavourable terms possible.

The humanitarian emergency as a weapon of war

The humanitarian aid arriving in Cuba today — shipments of food, medicines, generators — is vital for alleviating immediate suffering.

But in political terms, it functions as a palliative that risks depoliticising the crisis. It is the ventilator applied to a patient in a coma: it keeps the patient alive, but does not repair the injury that led to the coma. The patient needs structural intervention, not the perpetuation of the emergency.

The embargo is not a sanction; it is a mechanism of attrition designed to provoke an implosion from within.

Offering humanitarian aid, however valuable it may be, without breaking the financial and energy siege is like pumping water from a ship that continues to have a gaping hole caused by enemy attack.

The gash is permanent; and the pumping, exhausting. The strategic objective of the embargo — what in military terminology is called fourth-generation warfare or regime change by asphyxiation — is to deny the state the capacity to meet the basic needs of its population, so that the population itself ends up overthrowing its own government. There is nothing random about this strategy: it is deliberate, it is documented, and it has been applied against Cuba, with varying degrees of intensity, for over six decades.

The blackout is not merely an absence of light; it is a pedagogy of fear, a lesson the Master imparts day after day. Every hour without electricity, every queue to obtain food, every doctor lacking supplies is a reminder of the cost of resistance. It is the enjoyment of power in its cruellest form, not the pleasure of destroying the enemy in one fell swoop, but the pleasure of seeing them slowly deteriorate, of turning their life into a permanent demonstration that resistance leads to suffering. It is painful to acknowledge, but the greatest cruelty of the embargo is not its force, but its slowness.

The narrative of the failed State, or the victim is always to blame

And here we come to the most perverse aspect of the entire operation: the construction of a narrative that reverses causality.

The empire does not merely destroy; it also constructs the discursive apparatus so that the destruction appears deserved or inevitable.

A State denied the ability to import food, medicines, fuel and spare parts; whose international finances are frozen; which is denied access to credit; upon which a media war is waged; which is punished for trading with anyone: that State will, by definition, face enormous difficulties in functioning normally. Then, when these difficulties manifest themselves — blackouts, supply shortages, migration — the imperial chorus and its local spokespeople say: look, it is a failed State; socialism does not work.

What is the result of external aggression is presented as an internal failure.

Causality is reversed: the embargo is not the cause of the crisis; the crisis is proof that the regime is incompetent. It is the same logic as abuse: you tie the subject’s hands, beat them for hours and then accuse them of not knowing how to defend themselves.

That mechanism has a name: projection.

The aggressor projects onto the victim the guilt for what they do to them; in this way, they externalise their own responsibility and keep their image of order and civilisation intact.

The category of “failed State” is not descriptive, it is performative. Defining Cuba as a failed State does not state a reality; it constructs a reality that justifies abandonment and, eventually, intervention.

It is the concept that makes possible what will follow: Haitianisation [sic], as Claudio Katz said a few days ago. Reducing the island to such a state of decay as to turn it into a showcase of horror, a permanent demonstration of what happens to those who dare to choose a sovereign path.

The message is perverse in its transparency: look what happens if you dare to be free.

But a genuine failed State does not withstand 65 years of embargo. A genuine failed State does not have a lower infant mortality rate than that of the United States. It does not train doctors who save lives around the world. It does not maintain a universal education system, its own scientific research — including vaccines — and a vibrant culture. What the empire calls a failed State is, in reality, an attacked State that refuses to die. This is the uncomfortable truth. And this is precisely the reason for the imperial fury. Cuba is not, in fact, failing. Cuba persists. And this persistence is intolerable.

What options have been left to Cuba?

Having analysed the coordinates of the siege, the question becomes unavoidable: what options does the Cuban political leadership actually have? Or to be more precise: what options have been left to it?

The first is negotiation under suffocating conditions.

This is the option recommended by the well-meaning, by those who want Cuba to engage in dialogue and negotiate with the United States. But negotiating with an empire that has its foot on your neck is not dialogue; it may be a conditional surrender. Cuba has demonstrated a willingness for historic dialogue on numerous occasions, but always from a position of dignity. To sit down to negotiate today without first breaking the energy and financial siege means accepting the negotiation of the drowning man, accepting any clause for a breath of air.

The result would be a normalisation amounting to the gradual liquidation of the revolutionary project, as happened in Eastern Europe after the fall of the Wall, but with the aggravating factor of having the empire just 90 miles away.

The second option is heroic but solitary resistance.

This is what Cuba has practised for decades: innovating, resisting, seeking openings, diversifying relations. But this option, which was viable when there was a socialist bloc willing to sustain the flow of resources, now comes up against a concrete material limit. Heroic resistance without a rear guard turns, over time, into agonising resistance. Not because the Cuban people have lost their will, but because will alone does not turn turbines or fill shelves.

The third option is the one the empire envisions as its desired scenario: implosion.

An explosion triggered by the accumulation of suffering, amplified by foreign-funded opposition networks, paving the way for a humanitarian intervention or an agreed transition. This is not an option for Cuba; it is the trap being set for it.

The fourth, the only one that would truly turn the tables, does not depend on Cuba.

It depends on those who claim to support it moving from words to deeds. It depends on them sending the necessary oil, making ships available, escorting supplies, and breaking the financial siege with concrete measures. It depends on them asking Cuba what needs to be done and then doing it.

Enough with the metaphors. Either oil or suffocation. Either ships or the embargo. Either action or complicity.

The lessons of history that the world prefers to forget

Oblivion is not passive. Oblivion is an act: the active repression of that which, if remembered, would compel us to act differently.

The international community conveniently forgets historical parallels, because recalling them would render its current position untenable.

In 1941, German tanks were at the gates of Moscow. How long did they remain without reacting? How do they know they won’t come for you next? Today, no one seems to understand that the Cuban rearguard is the rearguard of the whole world. Some perhaps see it as a political corpse in the making and behave accordingly.

For decades, the United States supported Chiang Kai-shek’s regime in Taiwan with money, weapons and a naval fleet, even when its defeat in the Chinese Civil War was evident. They did so because Taiwan was a strategic aircraft carrier against the People’s Republic of China. In other words, the empire supports its allies to the very end, because it understands that loyalty to its own is a condition of its own power. But Cuba’s allies do the opposite: they abandon it when the political cost of supporting it outweighs the benefit of not doing so.

The Spanish Republic is the most accurate reminder of the situation Cuba faces today. It fought against fascism, but the Western democracies — France and the United Kingdom, chiefly — signed the Non-Intervention Committee whilst Germany and Italy sent troops, aircraft and artillery to Franco’s forces. The United States, for its part, promoted an arms embargo. Non-intervention was the elegant name for complicity. The Republic was abandoned, suffocated and finally defeated.

The result? Forty years of Franco’s dictatorship. But the world paid an even higher price: the impunity with which fascism triumphed in Spain emboldened Nazism, reinforcing fascist impunity and contributing to the outbreak of the Second World War. The abandonment of the Republic was not involuntary; it was a decision with catastrophic historical consequences. Today, some progressive governments practise the same non-intervention towards Cuba, whilst the empire exercises its permanent intervention through the embargo. No lessons have been learnt. Oblivion is productive and allows for repetition.

What the empire forgets: the people do not surrender

Yet, in the face of this bleak landscape, there is a counterpoint that classical geopolitical analysis tends to underestimate. Cuba relies on something that no embargo can completely stifle: it relies on the peoples of the world rather than on States. With solidarity movements gathering, organising and preparing aid shipments in every country. With the living memory of millions of people who know what Cuba has given to the world and are not prepared to allow it to be reduced to rubble in silence.

States calculate, measure costs, assess risks, weigh up sanctions. The people, when organised and aware, act out of conviction.

Interstate solidarity is fragile because it depends on governments, electoral cycles, and shifting alliances—alliances that are now defunct. The solidarity of the people is slower, harder to organise, but when it is activated, it is different: it cannot be sanctioned by the IMF nor coerced by NATO.

There is no other country in the world that has a network of solidarity movements as extensive, persistent and rooted across many generations as Cuba. That human fabric is a strategic resource that does not appear in any conventional budget.

The diaspora as a reverse fifth column

There is one factor the Pentagon seems to ignore, perhaps because it does not fit into its analytical models: the demographic composition of Cuban emigration to the United States has changed significantly in recent decades. The Cubans of Miami in the 1960s were the white elite who had fled the revolution, expropriated landowners, upper-middle-class professionals, and figures from the old Batista regime. They were the fiercest lobby against the revolution, the driving force behind the embargo, the social base of the hardline exile movement.

Today, most Cubans in the United States are economic migrants from recent decades, having arrived on rafts or via third countries, with family still on the island, with emotional and cultural ties intact, and with a far more nuanced view of Cuban reality.

If the empire dared to invade, the bombs would fall on their villages, on their grandmothers, on their brothers. Does anyone really believe that the thousands of Cuban-Americans — their children and grandchildren — would welcome that war with enthusiasm?

The political calculation is the opposite: what the empire would have is not a rearguard in Miami, but a fifth column within its own borders, a community prepared to rebel from within the Master’s own ranks.

This is what purely institutional analysis fails to see, because it operates with cold categories: alliances, interests and resources. What escapes these categories is the emotional dimension of politics: love, grief, belonging. A people is not a geopolitical variable. A people has a mother. And when bombs fall on the mother, rational calculation dissolves into something older and more powerful.

Iran and Vietnam: lessons in asymmetric resistance

Iran’s heroic resistance in the face of imperialism has shown us the way: where one falls, a hundred will appear, ready to take up arms and defend the homeland. This is not rhetoric; it is the description of a society that has internalised the defence of the nation as an indispensable value, which has made resistance a collective identity stronger than fear.

Cuba shares the same DNA: it is a nation at arms not through forced conscription, but through the historical consciousness accumulated over sixty-five years of siege.

Vietnam taught us that a war is not decided solely on the military front

The 1968 Tet Offensive was a tactical defeat for the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army, who suffered enormous losses and failed to hold the positions they had captured. But it was a strategic political victory: it demonstrated that they could attack anywhere in the country, including the centres of South Vietnamese power, and disproved Washington’s narrative that the war was nearing victory.

From that moment on, public confidence in the war in the US began to crumble. Wars are not won by occupying territory; they are won by wearing down the invader’s political will. And that will, in liberal democracies with public opinion and periodic elections, has a limit that can be measured in coffins and presidential approval ratings. Cuba, with its complex geography and a population prepared for decades to defend its territory, could replicate that scenario.

An invasion of Cuba would be neither the surgical operation of Grenada nor the walk in the park of Panama. It would be a bloody and protracted quagmire, lasting years and costing thousands of American lives.

The paradox of preventive isolation: dying alone so as not to die together

Having reached this point, we must ask ourselves about the underlying mechanism that leads the powers that ought to challenge the unipolar order to abandon Cuba. The superficial answer is a cost-benefit analysis: supporting Cuba comes at a price in terms of secondary sanctions, tension with Washington, and commercial risk.

But this explanation is insufficient, because the abandonment is not merely rational; it has a dimension of satisfaction, of relief, which perhaps only psychoanalysis can clarify.

There exists in international politics something analogous to what Freud described as the death drive in the individual: the tendency towards self-destruction, towards a return to a state of tranquillity achieved at the cost of life itself.

The actors abandoning Cuba are not merely calculating their own interests; they are also, in a sense, renouncing their own desire for transformation. The abandonment of Cuba is the renunciation of the possibility of another world. It is, ultimately, an acceptance that the Master’s order is the only possible order, that global capitalism is the insurmountable horizon of history.

There is in this renunciation something of what Marcuse called repressive desublimation, that is, the integration of the subject into the system through the promise of small satisfactions that neutralise the radical impulse. The progressive Latin American governments, the BRICS powers, the European left-wing parties, the solidarity organisations that today look the other way: all have found, in one way or another, their niche within the order. They have secured their share of recognition, their space for comfortable dissent, their permitted gestures. And in this process, they have ceased to see Cuba as a mirror of what they might be, coming instead to see it as an uncomfortable reminder of what they have ceased to be.

Because Cuba challenges us: this is the unbearable part. Not that it is a failure, but that it is a constant question, directed at all those who, at some point, believed that another world was possible and then decided it was too costly. Cuba asks them: at what exact moment did you decide that capitalist normality was preferable to the struggle? At what exact moment did you give up on desire? That question is the profound reason behind the embargo and the abandonment.

By abandoning Cuba, you are not avoiding your own end; you are merely postponing it and ensuring that, when it comes, you will find yourselves in the most absolute solitude. You are digging your own grave under the pretext of not getting your hands dirty with the soil of Cuba’s grave. For those who choose to save themselves in a collective storm end up isolating themselves and then being subjugated. The Master, once he has finished with his brother, does not make peace with those who watched; he adds them to the list of the next. He always needs new victims to legitimise his own existence.

Solidarity as a strategic necessity and an act of dignity

What we have witnessed in this analysis is not a series of isolated tactical errors, but a profound crisis of geopolitical and moral conscience within global progressivism. The notion has been lost that solidarity is not a moral luxury reserved for good times; it is a strategic necessity and, at the same time, the very definition of what it means to belong to a political project that aspires to something more than the mere administration of the existing order.

Cuba is not just Cuba: it is living proof that it is possible to resist the siege of the world’s greatest power for decades and maintain a universal healthcare system, free education, a distinct culture, and an inalienable dignity.

This does not prove that the Cuban model is perfect: it proves that the alternative to global capitalism is neither chaos nor automatic failure, but that it is possible and worthwhile to build something different and even beautiful. By destroying Cuba, the empire is not eliminating a military threat; it is eliminating proof, it is erasing an example. It intends to demonstrate that outside capitalist normality, no life is possible.

Whoever surrenders Cuba surrenders themselves. Not in a metaphorical sense, but in strategic terms. A world order that defines itself as multipolar, yet fails to protect its most vulnerable members when the Master tightens its grip, is not an alternative order; it is a decentralised extension of the same domination, a system in which multipolarity is the decorative form of actual unipolarity. By betraying Cuba, they are telling the Global South: “if you have no oil or a geographical position vital to us, expect nothing”. In the long term, this deprives them of genuine allies and leaves them in a world where only brute force counts: a world where even they, though large, are vulnerable.

When the empire looks at Cuba, it sees a small island that it can block and suffocate with almost no consequences. What it does not see — or does not want to see — is that that island is a dormant volcano on a global tectonic fault line.

Cuba is not just its geography, it is its history, it is its example, it is the dream of millions of people who, in some corner of the world, still believe that another world is possible. And as long as that dream exists, as long as there is a people who embody it through their daily resistance, the Master’s order will not be complete. There will always be a crack. There will always be an unanswered question.

If one day the empire forgets Vietnam, forgets Iran, forgets that peoples do not give up and dares to invade the island, it will discover that war is not won with aircraft carriers. It is won by a people’s ability to say “no” even at the cost of their lives. And that “no” from Cuba, multiplied by millions both on and off the island, will be its grave.

In the meantime, the battle is another. It is the battle for daily life, for light, for food, for hope. And in that battle, the peoples of the world have a say. Not to replace the states, but to force them to act. To remind them that history judges. That the judgement on those who abandoned the Spanish Republic was severe and final.

That silence, when it can be broken, is a decision. And that decisions have consequences.

Cuba is calling for concrete action: the necessary oil, the ships, the escort, the breaking of the financial blockade, the protection of its maritime space, real pressure on international bodies. It is asking that those who claim to support it ask themselves what needs to be done and do it. This is not a plea for charity, it is a demand for consistency. Enough with the statements. Enough with the messages of support that serve as an alibi for inaction.

The final question is not for Cuba. Cuba has already given its answer with 67 years of Revolution. The question is for the world. For those who claim to want a different order.

For those who have signed declarations and sent messages. For those who have oil and ships, but do not send them, or significant votes at the UN that they use only to abstain.

Whose side are you on? On the side of those waiting for the states to make up their minds, or on the side of those who are already taking action? On the side of those sending messages of support, or on the side of those sending ships and deciding to confront imperialism’s plans once and for all?

Update as of 28th March 2026 (by the CDC Editorial Team) – Russia is attempting to break the US energy blockade; in recent weeks, it has dispatched the oil tanker Anatoly Kolodkin carrying 730,000 barrels of crude oil, whilst China has sent the vessel Sea Horse, loaded with diesel and solar technology. According to reliable sources on the ground, the ships have not yet arrived. The Kolodkin is said to have changed course to avoid the blockade, a fate that apparently befell the Sea Horse instead. The situation is very serious, and Donald Trump has made it known that after Iran, “Cuba is next (..). “I built this great army. I said to myself: ‘You must never use it.’ But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way”, adding: “Pretend I didn’t say that”.

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