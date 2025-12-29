Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Glauco Benigni, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 27th November 2025.

(All emphasis and footnotes original).

Ouch, ouch, ouch! For some time now, social media have been repeating a mantra: “the mind is the battlefield… the mind is the battlefield”. OK, that may well be true, but apart from the fact that this statement has been true since the moment someone climbed onto a hilltop and began haranguing those present, the mantra does not clarify “what battle we are talking about and what is at stake”, “who the contenders are” and “what weapons are being used”.

So, let’s try and disassemble the toy [i.e. let’s take a closer look]. The battle and the stakes are one and the same: it is a question of acquiring and maintaining political, military and economic hegemony in the territories known as “land, air, water, energy and (for 30 years) cyberspace too”. There are no real contenders. There is the 1%, i.e. the Strong Side that rules, and there is the 99%, the Weak Side that suffers. The latter has always suffered, with the exception of “revolutionary” episodes, some of which, according to credible analysts, now appear to have been orchestrated by the Strong Side.

The latter was once defined with words such as “the top, the exploiters, the capitalists, etc.”; the Weak Party, on the other hand, was defined as “the base, the exploited, the oppressed”. Today, other definitions have been added to these: the exploiters are defined as the Hidden Controllers and the exploited are the Remotely Controlled. And it would seem that the Controlled, having drowned their now meagre wills in the great sea of consumption and comfort, are progressively oriented towards doing, saying, buying, admiring, loving, etc., observing in a conformist and obsequious manner what is imposed on them by the Controllers. This hypothesis, alas, has been amply confirmed by the behaviour of the world’s masses during the COVID pandemic.

How did we end up with this horror soap opera that airs every day on all mainstream media? To understand this even a little, we must recognise the convergence and effectiveness of a series of “visible and invisible techniques” used to organise consent. These techniques have different names but, essentially, they are all “weapons” used by the Controllers to best carry out their mission. Namely: negative Egregores, Propaganda, Advertising and Seduction. The last one is understood as a “soft weapon” yet very powerful. A weapon that can be used in interpersonal relationships but also a weapon of mass destruction that merchants and financial managers use to maintain economic hegemony through “testimonials”, both real and fake. A weapon that politicians sometimes use clumsily, often achieving results opposite to those planned by their press offices. A weapon that the military increasingly use for their dirty cognitive wars in order to convince civilians in enemy territories that they are on the wrong side of history and geopolitics. From the radio seductions of World War II, carried out by Radio London with persuasive voices, high-sounding proclamations and catchy tunes, we have now arrived at fake avatars, generated by AI and conveyed on the internet in the form of Memes.

At this point, to appropriately refer to Seduction in bars, conferences or salons as a “weapon of mass distraction”, we must undoubtedly know its Father: the man who went far beyond the archetypes of Don Juan and Casanova and explained to us in detail what it is all about. This gentleman’s name was Jean Baudrillard.

Jean Baudrillard was born in 1929 in Reims, France, and died in Paris in 2007. He is known for having been a sociologist, philosopher, political scientist and essayist. In his most prolific years, from 1970 to 1991, he addressed many different topics, including consumerism, political economy criticism, social history, aesthetics, Western foreign policy and popular culture. Here, we are particularly interested in him as the author of a book that was hugely successful in the early 1980s: Seduction (1978) [the link brings to an empty Wikipedia draft page].

Born into a family of peasant origin, he moved to Paris as a young man to attend the Sorbonne and began teaching German language and literature (from 1960 to 1966) in secondary schools. Considered one of the first critics of post-modernity, he is often compared to Roland Barthes and Marshall McLuhan. He founded the magazine Utopie (1967-1980) and became first a lecturer at the University of Paris-Nanterre and then scientific director at the University of Paris-Dauphine (1986-1990).

As mentioned, he is considered the Father of the modern idea of Seduction:

“a force that subverts rationality and logic, an ‘artifice’ that manipulates signs to create a mysterious and reversible charm, as opposed to the logic of desire and male power”.

For Baudrillard, seduction is opposed to order and truth, representing the dark side of logic and hyper-reality in contemporary society.

In the first half of the 1980s, his statements “seduced” many young people, especially young intellectual women. Some even considered seduction a form of “black magic” that corrupts truths and manipulates signs, making relationships obscure and reversible, a force that escapes rational disciplines and their rules, a reversal of meaning and logic.

Based on mystery and uncertainty, seduction creates an ambiguous interaction in which the seducer may initially appear weak... until he or she turns the situation around. The difference with Desire, which Baudrillard attributes to a masculine and rational logic, is that seduction is a game of symbolic exchanges that does not aim at a final goal, but at maintaining constant ambiguity. Just as production aims to generate, accumulate and rationalise objects, desires and meanings, seduction acts in the opposite way: it subtracts, distracts and challenges the logic of production. Production seeks to establish an objective “truth”, while seduction plays with appearances and the ephemeral.

What can be said at this point? If Someone from the Strong Side has arrived today, thanks to the management of negative Egregores, Advertising and Mass Seduction, to impose in a more or less occult way the will of the few on the resignation and absence of will of the majority, it is because this Someone has created an ambiguous but constant interaction and has exercised a form of “black magic” that has corrupted the truth. Baudrillard, strengthened by his frequent visits to the Sorbonne with the Fathers of Situationism, explained this to us in detail; it is now up to us to escape this dark fascination, which appears soft until it takes control and overturns our perception.

In short, for Baudrillard, seduction is a tool, an elusive and powerful force that operates outside morality and rationality, in the realm of the symbolic and the game, but, like any tool, it depends on Who uses it and for what purposes. Think about it!

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ