Diana van Eyk
5h

Thanks for this translation, Ismaele. It got me thinking about the seduction of simplicity.

It feels, online and off, that we're being bombarded with noise, messages, violence and so much else, that I wonder if there's potential for peace, honesty and simplicity to have huge seductive potential.

Which is what we want, right?

Having that mindset makes it so much easier to resist that shiny thing, or that loudmouth commentator, or ordinary rudeness and deceit.

I admit, I've been seduced by these things for a long time, and that kind of simplicity has a strong hold on me. And there's nowhere I'd rather be.

Joy in HK fiFP
9mEdited

How does Baudrillard's ideas intersect with those of Bernays? Is Baudrillard drawing out the assumptions and dynamics underlying Bernays' ideas, or where is, if any, the overlap, and the contradictions? Thank you for sharing this.

