What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 2nd October 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Argentinian President Javier Milei (L) and the late URSS President Boris Eltsin (R).

The story of Putin’s drones and jets over Poland and Estonia has sparked in many a poignant nostalgia for the good old days, when UFOs were sighted in the skies and ufologists were called upon to enlighten us about what was happening. Ufology narratives, although rich in anecdotes, ultimately always referred back to mystery, like the television series “The X Files”, which, after much narration, left almost all questions unanswered. Thanks to our [mainstream] media, however, we know everything about Putin: his strategic plans, repressed desires, hidden thoughts, secret intentions and dreams; but above all, we know his medical records inside out, and nothing escapes us. Massimo D’Alema was pilloried for his presence at the military parade in Beijing to celebrate the victory over Japan in the Second World War; but the shrewd D’Alema found a way to boost his popularity by feeding the media the news they most wanted, namely juicy details, gathered by him personally, about Putin’s precarious state of health.

The media euphoria over the prospect of a dying Putin is part of the myth built around the character, as if his exceptional nature, for better or worse, belonged to him and not to his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, the Russian most loved by the International Monetary Fund [IMF], and therefore by the Euro-American media. Known to most for his alcoholism and the bombing of the Russian parliament, Yeltsin’s presidency was characterised by his special relationship with the IMF, of which he was a favourite and from which he received directives and loans. Russia was formally admitted to the IMF in 1992. Six years later, observers noted the IMF’s “failure” to “save” Russia, as every loan from the prestigious international financial institution regularly led to disasters and new loans, and thus to growing debt. At the time, a study by the Heritage Foundation (the influential conservative think tank based in Washington) criticised the IMF for being overly generous, suggesting that US corporations were hoping for Russia’s total collapse so that it could finally be broken up into many small states controlled by multinational corporations.

In fact, life also has its setbacks. In 2000, Putin, who had just taken office as president, welcomed an IMF delegation to Moscow to try to obtain another loan. As luck would have it, due to pressure from the Heritage Foundation, the IMF suspended the “bailout” programme for Russia decided the year before and denied the loan. Suddenly finding itself without IMF “bailouts”, Russia gradually saved itself for real. Russia therefore owes its salvation not to Putin, but to the Heritage Foundation’s ignorance. Only someone who is part of an American “think tank” could be so stupid as to believe that the IMF can really save anyone.

The IMF does its job very well, which is to act as a lobby for creditors, so it must leave its “clients” increasingly indebted. So-called “economic science” is only cryptic if you want to make it so. In fact, it doesn’t take a genius to understand that if the purpose (the “mission”, as they say today) of an institution is to get you into trouble, then it’s best to stay away from it. It is not only the Heritage Foundation that fails to fully perceive the toxicity of the IMF; in fact, in the famous television interview with Oliver Stone (broadcast in 2017), even Putin appeared to be unaware of the danger he had escaped and continued to assert his desire to collaborate with the IMF.

Javier Milei, like Yeltsin before him, has also found favour with the IMF. Since 2023, the chainsaw man has been celebrated by the IMF and the media as the man who would finally abolish the policy of “waste” in Argentina; but the predictable result of Milei’s policies has instead been financial default and the need for new loans from the IMF. The obvious consequence of the decades-long toxic relationship between Argentina and the IMF is that Argentina is increasingly intoxicated with debt.

One wonders about the “credibility” of an institution such as the IMF, given that it continues to lend to a government that has already proven unable to repay its debts. In reality, it turned out that the IMF was right; in fact, Milei has now been bailed out by a $20 billion loan from the US, meaning that American taxpayers are footing the bill. Once upon a time, “taxpayer” was a cross-class concept, but today it is identified with the poorest classes, as corporations pay less and less tax.

Unfortunately for Argentina, there is no sign of a stroke of luck similar to that which befell Russia in 2000. Last year, the signs of Argentina’s default were already unmistakable, but of course the Heritage Foundation continued to celebrate Milei’s “miracle” in the face of the alleged failures of neighbouring “socialist” countries. It therefore seems that there is no hope that the IMF will give up on “saving” Argentina.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment