GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
5h

The Unipolar Outlaw Terrorist Entity of

Forever Wars and Forever Bailouts is Doomed to Extinction.

Bravo Maestro Trump!!

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
6h

may the ME people overrun Israel.

kick the demonic freaks out of *their* homes for a change.

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