Screenshots from the websites of the US Embassies in Jordan and Israel - from Fotros Resistance.

The Outlaw US Empire is about to restart full-scale war on Iran, this time together with Israel! This morning (Saturday 1st August 2026) former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson warned about upcoming USraeli escalations targeting Iran’s oil and power infrastructure in his latest blog post, citing American media such as CBS News and the Wall Street Journal, but the latest credible signals arrived this afternoon, when the US State Department “sent out a security alert to diplomatic personnel, stating that ‘significant escalation’ with Iran could be expected in the near future”, as per Middle East Spectator (MES), reporting that…

The alert was issued to all US missions and diplomatic staff in the following countries of the region: – 🇦🇪 UAE

– 🇶🇦 Qatar

– 🇴🇲 Oman

– 🇮🇶 Iraq

– 🇯🇴 Jordan

– 🇮🇱 Israel

– 🇰🇼 Kuwait

– 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

– 🇧🇭 Bahrain

– 🇪🇬 Egypt

US embassies in the Middle East, including Jordan and Israel, warned US citizens to leave, thus suggesting that a heavy bombing campaign on Iran is imminent, as reported by Fotros Resistance. In fact, if you remember, something similar happened in the recent past:

just before the the start of the 12-Day War in June 2025, the Outlaw US Empire evacuated its embassies and military bases in the region (see here);

on 27th February 2026, i.e. the day before the start of the Ramadan War (a.k.a. 40-Day War), US embassies in West Asia urged Americans to leave as soon as possible (see here).

In both cases, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, in Washington just a few weeks or days earlier and, more specifically, on 7-9 April 2025 and on 10-13 February 2026 (see Wikipedia). Considering that the two war criminals have met just a few days ago, it is clear that they discussed options for the upcoming war on Iran!

This afternoon Middle East Spectator (MES) also announced that Iran’s Armed Forces entered “the highest state of readiness, changing to wartime protocols”, meaning that they must have gathered enough intelligence signalling that USraeli war preparations are ongoing and reaching the final stages.

So, expect USraeli attacks on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation on Israel and US bases across the region within the next few hours!

British Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA .

While wait for the inevitable, let’s have a look at what else has happened over the last ~24 hours, starting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s phone call to British Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband last night (Friday 31st August 2026) to warn him against providing support to USrael and remind him that…

Under international law and the resolution on the definition of aggression, allowing aggressor parties to use a country's territory and facilities for an illegal attack on another country constitutes an act of aggression and entitles the attacked country to resort to legitimate defence.

…as quoted by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr. Considering that just a few days ago UK declared the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, it is very likely that Ed Miliband ignored Abbas Araghchi’s warning, which is a shame (for UK), because, if USrael uses the joint US-UK base in Diego Garcia and/or the RAF bases of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in Cyprus, Iran will target them.

An Iranian senior security source told Tasnim (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen) that Iran has a plan to respond to any USraeli madness and will retaliate symmetrically, in case of attacks on energy infrastructure:

We consider the claims of the American media about possible attacks by the US and the (Zionist) regime on Iranian infrastructure as a kind of madness. Because we have prepared a comprehensive plan to respond (to any such attack) that includes (targeting) the vital infrastructure of the Zionist regime and the US energy infrastructure in the region and we are ready for it. Both in the 40-Day War and in its continuation in recent weeks, have demonstrated both the capability and the will to carry out such actions.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr (top left), former IRGC Chief Commander Mohsen Rezaei (top centre), Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (top right), Iranian Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (bottom left) and Caretaker Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Majid Ebn al-Reza (bottom right) - from IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

This morning Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), also warned that new US attacks on Iran could lead to the closure of other strategic waterways (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The continuation of the US regime’s maritime blockade and warmongering will further tighten the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and also close other straits and chokepoints, and the global economy, energy markets, and American voters will pay the price.

Similarly, Mohsen Rezaei, senior military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC Chief Commander, said (source: Mehr):

The whole world uses the Strait of Hormuz, yet are European countries willing to let US intervene alone in the fate of the Strait of Hormuz? No country is willing to let US interfere in the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is different from all the straits in the world, because this strait is the entrance to a gulf, and the entrance to a gulf is different from other straits that are between oceans and seas, and everyone comes and passes through it, so it is different. What does US want to enter the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz? Therefore, we are suspicious of the US government, because Iran has been and is at war with the United States.

…while Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, sent the following message to the neighbouring countries (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The criminal United States demonstrated during the latest war against Iran that, in pursuit of its satanic objectives and goals, it will not hesitate to commit any act of evil or destruction against the interests and resources of Muslims. The countries of the Islamic region must understand that the United States is exploiting their capital, wealth, vital infrastructure, and strategic resources as a defensive shield for its exhausted military, while simultaneously strengthening the war and security apparatus of the terrorist, child-killing Zionist entity. Iran, the brave and heroic members of the Armed Forces, and the Resistance Front have demonstrated that the regional balance of power is no longer governed by previous equations. The United States’ failure to achieve its aggressive and illegitimate strategies against the Islamic Republic of Iran has prompted the collapsing US military and the so-called Israeli entity to wage war, shed blood, and carry out acts of aggression from behind the barricades of Islamic countries, leaving regional governments to bear the cost of the war. [The Outlaw US Empire is] rapidly pursuing a path of widespread escalation in the regional war, a dangerous strategy aimed at expansion and illegitimate domination across the entire region. We explicitly declare that Muslim countries must act with foresight, monitor America’s crimes, and reconsider cooperation and alignment with the United States. Otherwise, any country that places itself as the defensive shield of the criminal and aggressor United States will burn in the fire of war.

In a televised interview, Iranian Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia revealed the deployment of new type of drones capable of reaching occupied Palestine (i.e. Israel) and commented on the ongoing search of 3 IRIAF pilots who went missing during an operation onboard of two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers against the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on 2nd March 2026 (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

Our follow-up efforts are continuing, but the Qatari side has so far claimed it has no information and has not clarified the status of our three dear pilots. We ask the Qatari Army and government to act with greater responsibility and, within the framework of their commitments under international conventions and international humanitarian law, make a more serious effort to clarify the status of the three remaining pilots of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force.

A fourth pilot, Brigadier General Majid Kazemi, was recently found and returned to Iran, after DNA testing confirmed his identity.

Deputy Coordinator of the IRIAF Brigadier General Masoud Jafari revealed more details about the operation conducted by the 4 Iranian pilots, who flew at an altitude below 30 meters to minimize the risk of detection (source: Fars):

Fully aware of these challenges, the four courageous pilots from Martyr Doran Air Base accepted the mission, relying on their exceptional skills, extensive experience in various military exercises, and their roles as instructor pilots. With exceptional courage and determination, they carried out the operation, struck the designated base, and successfully completed the mission assigned by the Air Force. Despite the successful completion of the mission, the threat remained during the return phase due to the deployment of a very extensive air defense network. Ultimately, enemy military patrol aircraft managed to target the aircraft involved in the mission. Despite the technological gap between Iran’s equipment and that of the adversary, the Iranian armed forces—including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)— rely on God and, without hesitation, use all of their capabilities to confront the enemy. Whenever an operation or flight is required, they will carry out their mission, and its outcome—whether martyrdom or victory—is considered an honor and a triumph for the Iranian nation.

Addressing a gathering of defense industry scientists earlier today, Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza identified the four main priorities of Iranian defense industry:

space-based technologies, intelligence superiority, defense economy, resilience of industrial infrastructure

…and called for “the production of effective, low-cost, agile, and mass-producible equipment through indigenization”, as per IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

Many analysts may today speak of the enemy’s confusion, strategic deadlock, and narrowing options as a result of the success of our Armed Forces and its failure to achieve its objectives. However, such assessments must not lead us to complacency or inaction. The defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran must continue its path of progress, innovation, and preparedness with even greater momentum than before.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (top left), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (top centre), Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref (top right), spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Hassan Ghashghavi (bottom left) and Mohammad Mokhber (bottom right), senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syyed Mojtaba Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr.

Amid rising tensions, this afternoon Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei posted the following tweet on X calling for solidarity among Islamic countries (see also Al Mayadeen and IRNA):

Iran is a nation with an ancient civilization spanning thousands of years, which embraced Islam and then, in subsequent centuries, became one of the most important pillars contributing to the establishment and flourishing of Islamic civilization—from jurisprudence and hadith to philosophy, medicine, mathematics, and literature. However, the criterion for distinction in Islam is neither the Arabic language nor geographic affiliation with the land of revelation, as God Almighty has said: {Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you} [Al-Hujurat: 13]. Therefore, no ruler has the right to use mere proficiency in the Arabic language as a pretext for claiming to represent “the Muhammadan Mission (PBUH),” or to substitute this claim for acting in accordance with Islam’s clear teachings. The Islamic Republic of Iran, regardless of political differences, has repeatedly affirmed the principle of good neighborliness and fraternal relations between Islamic countries, even in its dealings with a recently established regime governing a detached portion of Iranian territory. In contrast, the Holy Quran warns clearly: {And do not incline toward those who have wronged} [Hud: 113], just as the Messenger of God (PBUH) said: “Whoever aids an oppressor, God will empower him against them.” Accordingly, whoever speaks of “the Muhammadan Mission (PBUH)” would do well, before offering advice to others, to weigh their government’s conduct against these same standards: Does standing alongside forces that launched a military aggression against a Muslim country align with the Quran’s explicit prohibition on allying with oppressors or aiding aggressors? And does welcoming the enemies of Muslims and providing support for their military operations against a neighboring Muslim country accord with the rights of neighborliness and Islamic brotherhood? The answer to these questions has been clarified by the Holy Quran, affirmed by the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), and attested to by the conscience of the Islamic Ummah.

However, considering how things have developed recently, it is unlikely that neighbouring Arab countries will listen to him!

In another tweet (see also IRNA), Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian lauded Iranian people for standing strong in difficult times, recalling the inauguration of his government and the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on the same day, 31st July 2024 (see my report here):

Two years ago, the start of our work coincided with the assassination of our dear guest by the Zionist regime; two years in which imposed wars, pressure, and relentless hostilities were inflicted upon the people of Iran.

In all these hard days, it was the true heroes of the people who stood out. The future of Iran will be shaped by the people of Iran.

…whereas First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that…

The country has been administered without any shortages of goods. The government has planned for the next two years, even for the worst conditions.

…as quoted by Mehr, which also reported on the following tweet by Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy:

Finally, Mohammad Mokhber, senior advisor to Iran’ Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, warned Trump against targeting Iranian infrastructure (source: Mehr - all emphasis added):

You calculate with military equations, but we respond with the logic of history. Any aggression against Iran’s infrastructure directly awakens the fault lines upon which 250 years of your hegemony’s architecture has been built. When the pillars of this system collapse, there will be no command center left to lead, nor any market left to plunder.

Judging by the words of Iranian officials, I would say that Iran is ready even for the worst scenarios in the war against USrael!

Archive photo of PKK fighters - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen has reported that Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Iranian separatist groups are digging trenches and tunnels along 3axis near the border with Iran, with fig to the Qandil Mountains in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, together with heavy engineering equipment used for road construction and tunnel excavation. This development suggests that USrael may launch its bombing on Iran in parallel to a ground invasion of Kurdish and other separatist groups.

In other news, it is also worth mentioning that today Iran struck an oil tanker ~11 nautical miles northeast of Lima (Oman) and the Bermuda-flagged LNG carrier GasLog Shanghai while it was passing through the US-controlled Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

News and updates from USrael

Commander of the US European Command, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Usrael, General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of the US European Command, warned the Pentagon that US forces are “increasingly overstretched, cautioning that available naval assets may no longer be sufficient to continue defending and aiding ‘Israel’ while maintaining US homeland defense commitments”, adding that “without the deployment of another US Navy destroyer, he could be forced to prioritize the defense of the US mainland over protecting ‘Israel’ from ballistic missile attacks”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing The Washington Post (paywalled).

Nevertheless, reports keep coming suggesting that Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) are planning a coordinated bombing campaign on energy infrastructure in Iran, including power plants and oil refineries, even though Trump has yet to issue the green light, according to Al Mayadeen, which quoted Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell as saying:

The Department of War is locked and loaded, ready to execute the President's directives at a moment's notice.

…whereas an Israeli official told CBS News that…

Israel is unaware of a decision to restart full military operations, nor has been requested of Israel to join any military actions against Iran.

I guess we just have to wait and see what happens in the next few hours!

In any case, if USrael targets Iranian energy infrastructure, it may trigger a chain reaction, with Iranian retaliation on similar targets in the Gulf States, that may cause an unprecedented global energy crisis, as reported by Al Mayadeen (click on the link for more details and see this Fars article for Iran’s target bank in the region).

It is also worth reporting that apparently Washington was amazed by the level of escalation sought by Iran, with a senior US official telling Israeli Channel 12 that Iranians have been…

extremely aggressive in their attacks over the past few days.

…referring to the recent “surprise missile attack on a US base in Jordan” last Wednesday, 29th July 2026 (see here), and other retaliatory strikes, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot lashing out against Netanyahu in the following tweet on X:

Once again, Israeli citizens are learning about a fateful agreement from foreign publications, and the outrageous gap between Netanyahu's promises and reality is exposed. After the heavy prices, the fallen and the wounded, he has capitulated in his political weakness without achieving the war's objectives, instead of ending it from a position of strength. Leaving Hamas in power in Gaza is the Netanyahu-Smotrich concept of preferring Hamas rule, which led to the disaster of 7th October [2023]. The State of Israel must not accept a reality in which Hamas survives, rearms, and waits for the opportunity to carry out the next massacre! Israeli citizens deserve leadership that wins, tells the truth, and stands by its goals. Israel must win, and it will win.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

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News and updates from Lebanon and Yemen

From IRNA and Mehr.

Moving briefly to Lebanon, earlier today Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) carried out new strikes on the south of the country and, in particular, on Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, the Mashaa al-Mansouri area in the Tyre district and , as reported by IRNA and Mehr.

Although Hezbollah has been inactive over the last few months, leaving Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) unpunished, it is very likely that it has been preparing for resumption of hostilities and that it will finally rejoin the fray as soon as USrael restarts the full-scale war on Iran to divert resources from Israel. Expect coordinated attacks from all parties of the Axis of Resistance (i.e. Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, Ansar Allah, etc.) against the Axis of Evil (i.e. the USrael and its EU/NATO vassal States)!

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Rodolph Haykal - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Commander Rodolph Haykal toured southern Lebanon and was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We believe in one united, indivisible homeland, defended by a single army that protects its borders and safeguards its stability. We believe every inch of our land rightfully belongs to us, and we reject the continued Israeli occupation of any part of our territory. The success of the Lebanese Armed Forces hinges on the collective efforts of all its units and personnel. The sacrifices of our martyrs and wounded will not be in vain, and we will continue to stand by our people and support their return, regardless of the challenges. Lebanon derives its strength from the army.

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth mentioning that Yemen's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) in Sanaa dismissed rumours spread by Western media regarding imposition of fees on commercial vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait (see here), as reported by Al Mayadeen:

The passage through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait remains free.

As usual, you cannot trust Western mainstream media (MSM)!

On the other hand, former Yemeni minister Ahmad Al-Ali told Al Mayadeen that…

Today, the besieged Yemen is imposing a blockade on Saudi Arabia. The Yemeni people will advance by the millions toward Riyadh if the need arises. We welcome any approach that leads to creating a state of peace and reducing confrontations in the region. We are committed to the Unity of the Battlefields and will fight wherever we face Israeli and American arrogance in the region. The Saudi regime does not trust those it works with and relies on buying loyalties. We have confidence in the ability of our armed forces and their personnel to thwart any conspiracy against us. The internal national front in Yemen is stronger than it was before. The new coalition against Yemen will fail, just as the previous one failed. We are facing a scene that will achieve victory. [All emphasis mine]

Can you imagine Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) invading Saudi Arabia? That would be shocking, but I can see it happening, since the Houthis (a.k.a. Ansar Allah) have recently proven that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is a paper tiger!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

An International Maritime Coalition Led by Saudi Arabia - from Saba .

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