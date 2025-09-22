Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published first on Opinione-Pubblica.com on 20th August 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 23rd August 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Part One: History and Archaeology

Since the first Israeli bombings after 7th October 2023, the genocide of civilians has proceeded alongside the systematic obliteration of Gaza's artistic and archaeological heritage. The goal is clear: Gaza's historical and archaeological memory must be erased, the signs of ancient civilizations must be wiped out, even if they are “annoyingly” studied by useless historians or archaeologists who do not adapt to the change of pace of the modern tourism project according to the formula “Resorts instead of cemeteries”.

Some sites affected by Israeli bombing (Heritage for Peace).

With its strategic position on the Mediterranean between Egypt and the Levant, Gaza was a crossroads for trade routes since ancient times: the Via Maris [Latin for Sea Route] between Heliopolis in Egypt and Damascus in Syria. Its name appears in the Tell el-Amarna texts in Egypt (14th century BC), when for Pharaoh Amenhotep IV it was Gazata, a province of the Land of Canaan, also known as Iyy Gazat, “the Gaza”, a rich commercial centre on the Asian route. Between 1500 and 1200 BC, as evidenced in the Tell el-Amarna texts, the Palestinians merged with their ancestors in the Land of Canaan – a geographical term that referred to the current territory of Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, parts of Syria and Jordan. Gaza also suffered Assyrian domination under Tiglath-Pileser III, who fortified the city in 734 BC and named it Hazatu, literally “the strength”. In 603 BC, the Babylonians of Nebuchadnezzar and, shortly afterwards, the Persians of Cambyses II of the Achaemenid dynasty conquered it during their military campaign in Egypt, which culminated in the conquest of Memphis in 525 BC. The Greek historian Herodotus compared Gaza to Sardis, the capital of Lydia, in terms of beauty and wealth. In 332 BC, Alexander the Great besieged Gaza for two months, opening the city to Greco-Roman Hellenism; this was followed by its opening to Christianity in the Byzantine era.

Conquered by Muslim armies in 634, Gaza became a renowned centre for agriculture and trade during the Umayyad, Abbasid and Ottoman dynasties and a mint of primary importance. After the First World War, Gaza came under British mandate; at the end of the British mandate, with the Nakba, “the catastrophe”, and the forced exodus of some 700,000 Palestinian Arabs from the newly formed State of Israel during the civil war of 1947-48 and the Arab-Israeli war of 1948, Gaza saw the arrival of thousands of refugees.

With regard to archaeological heritage, a 2024 report by Heritage for Peace and the International Council of Museums-Arab (ICOM-Arab) estimates the probable destruction of over 40 archaeological sites of great importance, three of which – Tell Umm Amer (with the Monastery of St. Hilarion), the coastal wetlands of Wadi Gaza and the port of Antedone – are included in UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.

Among the important archaeological sites devastated on the coastline is the cemetery of Deir al-Balah, whose remains date back to 1500-1200 BC (Late Bronze Age) and bear witness to funeral rites with anthropomorphic sarcophagi and rich grave goods of Egyptian-style jewellery and sculptures of the so-called “Palestinian Kings”.

Deir el Balah, 14th-13th century: Anthropomorphic sarcophagi.

In the ancient port of Antedone, Gaza's main dock from 800 BC until the Hellenistic-Roman and Byzantine periods, Roman temples, dwellings and baths decorated with splendid Byzantine mosaics have been completely destroyed.

Tell el-Ajjul, a commercial centre dating back to the 2nd millennium BC between the Mediterranean and Wadi Gaza, has also been destroyed. It was explored in the 1930s by the English Egyptologist W. M. Flinders Petrie, who was responsible for the first chronological scan of Egyptian prehistory and the discovery of a settlement with coins and jewellery from the Hyksos period, Egyptian bottles and scarabs, and remains from the Roman and Byzantine periods, most of which are now in the British Museum.

The site of Tell Rafah, on the border with Egypt, was also severely damaged. It covers at least 15 hectares in a strategic location between Africa and Asia. The archaeological area was considered potentially rich in materials, some of which were unearthed during the 2010 excavation campaign, which revealed the remains of a Roman palace with marble colonnades, treasures of silver coins and ceramics from various periods and origins.

Among the archaeological museums, the Rafah Museum, the main museum for Palestinian culture containing artefacts from the Late Bronze Age to the Roman and Byzantine periods, was the first to be razed to the ground, destroyed in an air strike on 11th October 2023. The Rafah Museum took 30 years of scientific work to set up and had completed the curatorial project of a collection of ancient coins, copper plates and jewellery. The nearby Al Qarara Museum, opened in 2016, which housed 3,000 artefacts from the Canaanite civilisation of the 2nd millennium BC, was also destroyed.

Part Two: Mosques, churches, historic buildings, museums, cultural centres

Omari Mosque.

Floor mosaic Monastery of Saint Hilarion.

As of 10th June 2024, UNESCO verified damage to 50 cultural sites: 11 religious sites, 28 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, 2 repositories of movable cultural property, 4 monuments, 2 museums and the 4 archaeological sites mentioned above. More than a year later, the situation can only have worsened, and we list here only the most significant losses.

Mosques and historic houses have been the most affected. The Sayed al-Hashim Mosque, one of the oldest in Gaza, located in the historic Daraj neighbourhood, was bombed. It dates back to the dawn of Islam when, according to tradition, Sayed Hashim bin Abd Manaf, the Prophet's grandfather, was buried there.

The Great Al-Omari Mosque (4,000 square metres), a symbol of Gaza, was practically destroyed. It takes its name from Omar ibn al-Khattab, the second Caliph of Islam, and was built between 634 and 644 on the site of a Byzantine church dating back to 406, which in turn was built on the pagan temple of the Canaanite god of fertility. Saladin (who died in 1193) restored it to Islamic worship after the Crusaders had turned it into the Church of St John the Baptist. Before its destruction, visitors could admire the minaret, the splendid courtyard with Byzantine marble columns and the “transverse” prayer hall, modelled on Christian basilicas and decorated with medieval, Mamluk and Ottoman ornaments.

Qasr al-Basha Museum (Pasha's Palace) before [top] and after the bombing [bottom].

The library of the Mosque of Sultan Zahir Baybars, dating back to 1277, was also hit. It contained a collection of precious Islamic manuscripts: ancient copies of the Quran, texts on philosophy, religion and medicine, the works of the Sufi poet Ibn-Zokaa and books by famous jurists, only some of which had been digitised.

The Monastery of St. Hilarion, an anchorite monk who had taken refuge on the hill of Tell Umm Amer, was severely damaged. Recently recovered with the start of Palestinian excavations in the 1990s, the Monastery of Saint Hilarion, founded in 340 AD, welcomed travellers on the sea route from Egypt to Damascus and is still one of the largest and most important in the Near East, a centre of religious, cultural and economic exchange during the Byzantine period. It comprises five churches, a cemetery, a baptismal hall and baths, all decorated with mosaics and stone reliefs. The Monastery of Saint Hilarion / Tell Umm Amer was inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger during the 46th session of the Near East, held in New Delhi in July 2024. This recognition is part of a series of initiatives to mitigate the effects of the conflict on cultural heritage. In December 2023, the site of Saint Hilarion was provisionally inscribed on the International List of Cultural Property under Special Protection under the 1954 Hague Convention.

The Israeli air strike on 19th October 2023, which did not destroy buildings but resulted in 18 deaths, hit another place of worship and refuge for the Christian community in Gaza: the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, built in 425 on the ruins of a pagan temple and dedicated to the Byzantine saint who was buried there. Converted into a mosque after the advent of Islam, it was then converted back into a church by the Crusaders and beautifully renovated during the Ottoman period with its current layout featuring a large nave, cross vaults and a transept.

On 17th July 2025, the Church of Jabaliya of the Holy Family, a Byzantine church and the only Catholic church in the [Gaza] Strip, was hit by a raid. It had reopened in 2022 after restoration work. This was not the first time, as on 16th December 2023 Israeli snipers had entered the complex, killing two Christian women, and on 7th July 2024 a raid had hit the Catholic school, killing four people. The Israeli army then destroyed electric generators, water tanks, solar panels and some rooms.

Among the museums, Mat-haf al-Funduq, a small museum inaugurated 12 years ago, was destroyed on 3rd November 2023; the well-known Qasr Al-Basha, known as the Pasha's Palace, a historic building constructed by Sultan Zahir Baybars in the 13th century, seat of the Ottoman governors, briefly occupied by Napoleon during his Egyptian campaign and converted into a museum in 2010, was severely damaged on 11th December 2023.

Historic houses, Hammams (Turkish baths) and Zawiya (centres for Quranic teaching) were hit. On 8th December 2023, in the historic district of Al-Zaytoun, in the south of Gaza City, the pre-Islamic Hammam Al-Samra, dating back to the Palestinian ethnic-religious group of the Israeli Samaritans and restored in the 14th century, was destroyed. With vaulted rooms decorated with marble mosaics and open to iwan on a large internal courtyard, the rest rooms, the cold water fountain, and the calidarium [room with a hot plunge bath in Roman baths] and tepidarium [warm bathroom in Roman baths] heated by wood-burning ovens, it was not only a place of health care but also of great social importance for the inhabitants and community of Gaza. Managed and secured by Hamas, it was practically the only structure accessible to the public and functional throughout the Palestinian territory.

The streets of Gaza have lost all their characteristic Asbata, vaulted passages with intersecting arches and vaulted chambers above, typical of late Ottoman architecture, under the bombardments. The historic market of Caesarea (known as the gold souk), historic houses and Islamic schools such as the famous Ahmadia Zawiya attributed to Shaykh al-Badawi (d. 1276), where wonderful iwan classrooms opened onto the main courtyard, whereas the polygonal prayer room had a precious mihrab, were also hit.

Also destroyed were the Rashad El Shawa Cultural Centre, which hosted the first peace talks between Yasser Arafat and Bill Clinton in the 1990s, and Samir Mansour's community bookshop, a famous bookshop that had just been restored after the Israeli attack in 2021.

