Geneva is not only the seat of diplomacy and banking, but also the strategic nerve center of a new world order. It is home to organizations, foundations, and NGOs that exert enormous influence on education, health, the economy, human rights, and security, often without any democratic legitimacy. While national parliaments debate the details, Geneva-based actors impose global standards that transform entire societies.

Geneva as the nerve center of global governance

More than 39 international organizations and over 750 NGOs are registered in Geneva (source). Switzerland itself invests hundreds of millions of Francs each year to position Geneva as the “capital of multilateralism”. This extreme density of institutions creates close networks and informal agreements, far from democratic control.

The geographical proximity is no coincidence. It allows for efficient coordination between international organizations, think tanks, pressure groups, and private foundations. Decisions made in Geneva are implemented in national legislation without consulting citizens.

The key players: who really controls Geneva

1. World Health Organization (WHO)

The WHO is considered the “world health authority” and is based in the center of Geneva. During Covid, it played a central role in lockdowns, vaccination campaigns, and global emergency measures. Critics accuse the WHO of being increasingly dependent on private funders: the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation alone is one of the organization’s largest funders (WHO Funding Report).

2. GAVI – the Vaccine Alliance

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance, also based in Geneva, is significantly funded by Gates (source) and works closely with the WHO, UNICEF, and the World Bank. Through GAVI, vaccination programs are implemented around the world, often combined with loans or aid packages.

For critics, GAVI is a prime example of a public-private partnership, in which economic interests are hidden behind humanitarian arguments.

Former WEF leader Klaus Schwab.

3. World Economic Forum (WEF)

The WEF, led by Klaus Schwab, known for the “Great Reset”, dominates the debate on digital identities, sustainability, CO₂ pricing, and global governance. The annual meetings in Davos are prepared in Geneva and coordinate strategies between governments, Big Tech, banks, and NGOs (WEF Agenda [broken link]).

4. International Baccalaureate (IB)

The International Baccalaureate develops globally standardized school curricula. It is funded by UNESCO, the World Bank, the OECD, and private foundations such as the Gates Foundation (IB Funding). Russia recently declared the IB an “undesirable organization” because it exports “Western values” and undermines national sovereignty.

5. Other key players

UNAIDS – coordinates global AIDS policy and controls aid funds.

UNITAR – trains governments around the world on climate policy and digital administration.

DCAF and GCSP – specialized think tanks based in Geneva that develop security strategies for international missions.

IOM – International Organization for Migration, instrumental in global migration policy and resettlement programs.

Funding networks: Gates, World Bank, OECD, and Big Tech

Most organizations in Geneva share the same funding framework:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation : With over $7 billion in total contributions , it is one of the largest private funders of the WHO, GAVI, IB, and digital education projects (Gates Grants Database).

World Bank and OECD : link financial aid and loans to the introduction of global standards, for example in education or healthcare.

Big Tech: companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon work closely with the WHO, WEF, and IB to promote digital transformation, including digital IDs and centralized data systems.

Agenda 2030: global governance without elections

Under the guise of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global transformation is underway:

Digital identities – required by the WHO, developed by Microsoft (ID2020).

Global climate targets – CO₂ pricing and restrictions imposed by the World Bank and the WEF.

Health control: GAVI, WHO, and private foundations manage vaccination programs and pandemic measures.

The problem is the lack of democratic legitimacy: none of these organizations have been elected, yet they increasingly determine national policies. Resistance is often discredited as “anti-scientific” or “extremist.”

Russia’s break with Geneva: geopolitical boundaries

In 2025, Russia declared the International Baccalaureate undesirable and accused Western NGOs of exercising cultural hegemony through educational and health standards. China is also creating parallel structures to counter the dominance of Western-funded NGOs in Geneva (Washington Post).

Geneva is thus increasingly becoming a theater of geopolitical power struggles between Western-dominated institutions and emerging multipolar alliances.

Conclusion: global governance through the back door

Geneva is not a neutral place of international understanding, but a coordinated center of power. NGOs, international organizations, and private foundations exploit their position to impose global standards in education, health, economics, and security, without any democratic control.

What is decided there directly affects every citizen, from school education to healthcare. But public opinion remains excluded. Geneva is the hub through which global governance is established without elections, and it is precisely for this reason that critical reactions are growing around the world.

