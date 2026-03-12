Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Fabrizio Verde, originally in Italian published first on L’AntiDiplomatico and then on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Tuesday 10th March 2026. (Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

The Old Continent discovers the price of its subjugation: the war desired by the Epstein coalition is not only an attack on Iran, but the final act to secure the unipolar order. And Brussels, which broke ties with Moscow out of obedience, is now paying the highest price of all.

There is a shadow looming over the Old Continent, and it is not just that of the energy crisis. While the spotlight of the Western media remains focused on the alleged “divisions” within the Union, the perfect storm is gathering elsewhere, namely in the Middle East. The alarm was raised, in the measured tone of someone accustomed to handling billions, by the Director General of the European Stability Mechanism, Pierre Gramegna. From Brussels, in the grey routine of a press conference, he painted a scenario that would make any analyst’s hands tremble: the war triggered by the joint offensive of the United States and Israel (the Epstein coalition) against Iran is not only a humanitarian tragedy, but is already rewriting Europe’s economic destiny.

Until a few weeks ago, Gramegna says, the markets were looking at the Old Continent with a certain optimism. Investors were eyeing European securities, with shares and bonds appearing to be a safe haven. Then, all it took was the outbreak of hostilities triggered by the Epstein coalition’s treacherous attack on the Islamic Republic on 28th February [2026], and that confidence froze. The conflict, the director explained, abruptly halted that tentative recovery. The reason? The usual, old, damned energy dependence. Europe is a giant with feet of clay that needs energy from suppliers outside the bloc to keep its industrial heart beating, and when dust rises in the Middle East, factories in Europe grind to a halt, especially after masochistically giving up the low-cost energy supplied by the Russian Federation.

The numbers speak for themselves and need no interpretation: European stock markets have lost about 9% of their value, while oil prices have shot up by a good 40%. But it is on the gas front that the situation is becoming incandescent: prices have literally exploded, with a jump of close to 90%. This is a severe blow to households and businesses. In the midst of all this, the Euro is falling against the [US] Dollar, further weakening the continent’s purchasing power. And the European Central Bank, which until yesterday seemed intent on slowing down monetary tightening, now finds itself having to revise its plans: investors are betting on a new rate hike by the end of the year. Translated: financing will cost more for everyone, especially governments, with German bond yields already rising significantly.

Gramegna tries to pour water on the fire by pointing out that Europe has learned something from the past crisis, which has built up its resilience. But the same executive warns that if the conflict drags on, the scenario could change radically for the worse. The market is a nervous animal, and geopolitics is its cruelest master.

But what is really driving this war? While Europe counts the collateral damage, Tehran offers a ruthless and lucid interpretation of the real motives behind the conflict. The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, does not mince his words: the primary objective of the US and Israeli aggression, now in its eleventh day, is to seize Iran’s oil reserves. This is a serious accusation, which Baghaei supports by citing none other than an article in the North American press, a piece that appeared on Fox News and was publicly endorsed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

The article in question outlines a clear strategy: after the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which effectively opened the doors of Caracas to US energy control, and with its traditional influence over the Gulf countries, Iran would be the last piece of the puzzle for Washington’s total domination of world energy. Iran is described as the “final piece” in a plan that aims to get its hands on all the main sources of supply. If Tehran were to fall under US economic control, China would find itself cut off from access to discounted Iranian and Venezuelan oil, forced to buy on the global market at higher prices, effectively slowing down its technological rise.

This is not just a proxy war or a war fought for ideological reasons, Baghaei insists: it is a war for control of raw materials, for the right to decide who can access energy and at what price. In this interpretation, Iran is not only defending its borders from what it rightly calls a “brutal war of aggression”, but is defending a principle of sovereignty that concerns the entire international community. And the first signs are already visible: hydrocarbon production and transport throughout the region have been severely compromised, and Tehran has already warned that further escalation could send oil prices soaring to unprecedented heights. In short, the stakes are very high. And while Brussels discusses hot air based on an increasingly outdated and anachronistic liberalism, the Middle East is deciding whether the world of the future will still be unipolar – controlled by those who control energy – or whether the much-talked-about multipolarism, which some are willing to do anything to stifle in its infancy, will finally emerge.

