Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from Movisol.org. (All emphasis mine in both articles).

The first one is a short article published on Saturday 4th January 2025.

Geraci: the West views international relations as a tennis match

Michele Geraci.

Western countries conceive international relations as a tennis match, in which there is always a winner and a loser. The global South, on the other hand, has an approach that can be compared to the tango: both partners want the other to dance well, said Michele Geraci, former Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and lecturer at New York University Shanghai, speaking at the Schiller Institute's international conference on 7-8 December. “In the field of international relations, the West adopts a zero-sum game approach, which means that if you win, I must lose and my victory means your loss”, Geraci said. “In contrast, the global South - the Belt and Road, the BRICS - tends to have a more win-win approach, meaning that your prosperity, your stability, your economic development also benefits my prosperity, my stability and my economic development. I use a metaphor to compare these two approaches: the zero-sum game, the US-led Western philosophy, is a bit like a tennis match. Of course, it can only end 6-4 or 4-6; if I win, you lose; if I lose, you win. Winning is a bit like dancing the tango, where both partners have to be good dancers in order to dance very well. And if one partner falls, so does the other. So you want them to be good and help each other to be good performers. So, the Western approach, zero-sum game = tennis match; the Global South, win-win = dancing the tango. I prefer dancing the tango; the approach benefits more people and is less confrontational in terms of competition; it is based more on cooperation than on competition”. Geraci then contrasted “the vision that Lyndon LaRouche set out many years ago” with the geopolitical approach of the West. Why, paraphrasing LaRouche, is the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRI, a good thing? “It is a good thing because the sea routes - sure, they are important because they transport containers and goods from one port to another - do not create economic development in the sea, they create economic development in the terminals, at the beginning and at the end of a route, but not in the middle: water is and water remains”. “In contrast, the other part of the Belt and Road, the land route, which China wants to develop and is developing through Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and then on to the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, Europe and South-East Asia (let us not forget the North-South Corridor), is a route that creates economic benefits in the places it touches. A railway, a motorway generate economic development in those regions, perhaps increasing land values, or new production sites that want to be close to those routes. “In Lyndon LaRouche's vision, the economic growth brought about by the very existence of these new routes would be such that the cost of transport would be zero, because the cost of an investment would be offset by the economic development that that investment would bring about, for the transport of goods on those routes would be completely free. And now you see that this visionary idea completely changes the way countries do business with each other, completely changes the way countries trade with each other - for the benefit of whom? For the benefit of those win-win companies that buy and sell from each other”. Watch Geraci's speech at minute 1:20:00 here:

Interesting concepts and ideas. No wonder almost nobody talks about the BRI in the West and its mainstream media (MSM) and people who do are isolated and ignored!

The second article, by Dennis Small, was published on Friday 3rd January 2025.

Jubilee 2025: our battle against odious debt

Lyndon LaRouche.