Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published earlier today, Monday 24th March 2025.

Germany: a cold coup by the green-military complex

Friedrich Merz.

After long negotiations, CDU, SPD, and Greens seem to have overcome the obstacles to passing a huge rearmament package in the resigned parliament, in which the three parties still have the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitutional provision imposing the “debt brake”. In the new parliament, that will convene on 25th March [2025], the two main opposition parties, AfD and Linke, will have more than a third of the seats and thus a blocking minority. Hence the rush for a manoeuvre that sees Parliament, the Constitutional Court and the President of the Federal Republic as accomplices in something that, if it is not a coup d'état, comes very close.

The package must also be approved by the upper house representing the sixteen German states, which remains uncertain.

Let's analyse the “cold coup” of the “military-green complex”: to begin with, the probable new chancellor Friedrich Merz campaigned with the promise not to increase the public debt, i.e. not to remove the “debt brake” embedded in the constitution, only to completely change his stance after winning the elections in order to finance an unprecedented rearmament. Another aspect is that the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats accepted the Greens' demand to include “climate neutrality” in the Constitution as a precondition for the approval of the militarisation package. As a result, industrial production in the future will only be entitled to state support if it serves military purposes and climate protection (contradiction in terms).

There is also a third aspect, to which the constitutionalist Dietrich Murswiek drew attention: anyone attempting to oppose the push for rearmament or climate protection could henceforth be declared an enemy of the constitution, hence an enemy of the state, and risk prosecution, trial, fines or loss of employment.

Murswiek cites the disturbing example of Romania, where Calin Georgescu's candidacy in the presidential elections was completely banned, without any prosecution, because his Eurosceptic and pro-Russian views are considered a danger.

With these manoeuvres, freedom of opinion and speech is being shredded, and democracy as we have known it is being replaced by a conspiracy of military and/or green (anti-Russian) interests that unscrupulously plunder citizens and suppress their control over the powers at the top. Anything and anyone disapproved by the ruling elites is branded a “threat to the state” and treated accordingly.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article that follows was published on Friday 21st March 2025.

From MeFo promissory notes to cryptocurrencies

Hjalmar Horace Greeley Schacht.

The volume of cryptocurrencies has literally doubled by 2024 and has become a common item on the balance sheets of funds and even banks. Although Bitcoin & co. are not currencies, but a pure speculative object similar to the famous tulip bulbs in 17th century Holland - or worse, as they are completely immaterial - the introduction of so-called “Stablecoins”, which are pegged 1:1 to a real currency or a real commodity, offer the illusion that they are less volatile - stable, in fact. In reality, Stablecoins are nothing more than another bubble, a “magic” trick to attract liquidity into an increasingly shaky financial system.

There are many illustrious predecessors of such “tricks” in history, and all have ended badly. One is that of the “Assignats”, bonds issued in revolutionary France; another, more important for its parallels with today's “Rearmament of Europe” frenzy, is the “Mefo Wechsel” trick, or MeFo bills of exchange, of banker Hjalmar Schacht (photo), used to finance Hitler's rearmament.

Karel Vereycken and Claudio Celani discuss this in a forthcoming EIR article. Following Schacht's instructions, “the Reichsbank and four of the largest arms manufacturers (Krupp, Siemens, Gutehoffnungshütte and Rheinmetall) set up a shell company called Metallurgische Forschungsgesellschaft GmbH (MeFo), or Metal Research Institute. Instead of paying its suppliers in marks, this institute issued ‘MeFo bills of exchange’, which could be used to pay the suppliers' own expenses. The scheme worked because banks could collect MeFo bills of exchange from the Reichsbank at any time within three months of their first due date. In this way, MeFo promissory notes provided a breath of fresh air for the wartime economy, completely outside the official monetary system.

Since the MeFo promissory notes were not legal tender as currency, the mobilised volumes were not calculated in the growth of the money supply and thus were not considered inflationary! Such subterfuge, of course, could not last forever. To save the bubble of the MeFo bills of exchange, Hitler's government forced savings banks and commercial banks to invest up to 30% of their deposits in those securities! For municipalities, this quota was 90%, and similar quotas were imposed on public and private insurance funds. This is more or less what happened in 2013 in Spain, where, in order to avoid the bankruptcy of Bankia, citizens' deposits were converted into ‘preferentes’, i.e. into so-called ‘privileged’ shares of the bank!”

“In reality, Schacht's massive parallel monetary expansion and rearmament had an immediate inflationary effect, which the Nazi regime covered up with heavy price controls. However, due to limited availability in the shops and artificially set prices, there was already a black market for basic foodstuffs in 1936, which gives an idea of what inflation was. The official price of bread was 0.5 marks per loaf; on the black market, the price was three times higher. The black market price of beef or pork was also double the official price. The same applies to shoes, clothes and even radios, which were in great demand. One wonders whether the EU, in order to support rearmament policies, will introduce price controls as the Nazis did, or will it let inflation shake the national economies?