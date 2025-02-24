Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both originally in Italian.

We start with an article first published on VociDallaGermania.it yesterday, Sunday 23rd February 2025, and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org today, Monday 24th February 2025. (All emphasis original).

Germany at the polls: The CDU wins, the SPD collapses, and the AfD rejoices. But who governs now?

CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

The general elections in Germany in 2025 gave us a result that, rather than a landslide victory, resembles a complicated puzzle. The CDU/CSU won, but without overwhelmingly winning. The SPD lost badly. The AfD achieved a historic result. And the formation of the government? It will be a balancing act.

A mixed result: the CDU wins, but does not break through

CDU leader Friedrich Merz can smile, but without too much celebration. With 28.5% of the vote, his coalition is the first party in the country, but it remained below that psychological threshold of 30% that would have made everything easier. Half a success, in short, which is not enough to guarantee a solid government without difficult alliances.

Merz knows very well that the result is good, but not excellent: he will have to find partners, and the options on the table are by no means simple. The real problem? The CSU, an ally of the CDU, has repeatedly said it does not want an alliance with the Greens. Yet, without them, governing will be very complicated.

The SPD's defeat: a disaster foretold

If there is a real loser in this election round, it is Olaf Scholz and his SPD. With only 16.5% of the vote, the Social Democrats achieved the worst result in their history.

It was in the air: Scholz has become increasingly unpopular in recent years, especially for his handling of the economic crisis and immigration. His government with the Greens and FDP, the so-called “Ampelkoalition”, has never really convinced voters. And the verdict of the polls was merciless. Scholz himself admitted defeat, calling the result “a bitter failure” and making it clear that he will not be the one to lead the negotiations for any alliances.

The future of the SPD is uncertain. There are those who call for a generational change and those who still hope for a junior partner role in a new coalition. But there is a problem: the party is too weak to dictate terms. Will it be willing to govern in the background?

AfD: a historic result that shakes the system

If there is one party that emerges victorious from these elections, it is undoubtedly the AfD, which obtained 20.5 per cent of the vote, doubling its result from 2021.

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, the party leaders, celebrated by calling the result “historic” and saying that the AfD is now a “Volkspartei” (people's party). The problem? Nobody wants to govern with them.

The CDU has already categorically ruled out an alliance, and the SPD and the Greens are not even talking about it. The AfD is the second largest party in Germany, but remains outside the government games [literal translation - another possible translation would be “out of the loop”]. A paradoxical situation, which will further fuel their electorate's frustration and probably their growth in the coming years.

The other parties: between hopes and disasters

Besides the three big players, there were other interesting results.

The Greens obtained 11.9% [of the votes], losing ground compared to 2021 but still remaining an important force. Robert Habeck has already said that his party is ready to discuss a possible coalition with the CDU, but the CSU's resistance makes everything more difficult.

The FDP is in serious trouble. With only 4.5%, Christian Lindner's party risks being left out of the Bundestag, and its leader has already announced his retirement from politics. A huge blow for the German liberals.

The Linke surprised everyone with a solid 8.7%, showing that it is not over yet for the radical left.

The BSW, the new party of Sahra Wagenknecht, got 5%, but was on the verge of exclusion from parliament. A result that leaves many open questions about the future of this political formation.

Possible coalitions: a German puzzle

And now? Who governs? The answer is by no means simple. There are several possible combinations, but none seems easy to achieve:

CDU + SPD: the “Grosse Koalition” could return, but it would be a marriage of convenience without enthusiasm. CDU + Greens: numerically possible, but politically complex. CDU + SPD + Greens: a “Kenya coalition” that would guarantee stability, but could be fragile. CDU + AfD: categorically ruled out by Merz. SPD + Greens + Linke: does not have the numbers to govern.

In short, Germany risks weeks (or months) of tight negotiations to find a majority. And in the meantime, the country is on stand-by.

What does this mean for Germany and Europe ?

The 2025 elections mark a turning point in German politics. The traditional system, based on the CDU-SPD alternation, is increasingly in crisis. The centre-right has won, but is not strong enough to govern alone. The left is divided and in trouble. And the extreme right continues to grow, while remaining outside the government.

This scenario could also have a strong impact on Europe. Germany is the engine of the EU, and a period of political instability could slow down crucial decisions on the economy, security and foreign policy.

A government in the balance ?

The CDU has won, but now comes the hard part: finding partners and forming a stable government. The SPD has to figure out what to do after the drubbing. The AfD is growing, but remains excluded. Germany is facing a period of uncertainty, and the rest of Europe is watching closely.

One thing is certain: the coming months will be decisive to see which direction the country will take. Who will have the courage to take responsibility for governing?

Short comment: given what happened in Italy and, more recently, in France, I suspect that whoever has the courage to take responsibility for governing will be just a puppet in the hands of the EU bureaucrats and oligarchs, who will bring Germany and the EU to their demise.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article was published on Movisol.org earlier today, Monday 24th February 2025. (All emphasis mine - first two lines in Italics original).

Helga Zepp-LaRouche on the German elections

The following statement was made by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, president of BueSo, German Movisol, in the aftermath of the German elections.

The result of the general election on 23rd February 2025 fully reflects the fact that this election campaign took place in an unprecedented bubble, which was facilitated by most parties and the mainstream media in line with the NATO narrative. The whole world now laughs at the total inability of the pro-NATO German establishment to even remotely defend German interests. Both the Merkel government and the so-called red-green or semaphore government have criminally allowed Germany to be dragged into a NATO war against Russia that has largely ruined the German economy.

While Angela Merkel had spoken out categorically against an early admission of Ukraine to the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, her ambiguous attitude towards the Minsk II process contributed to the war in Ukraine and the ultimate loss of trust between Russia and Germany.

Contrary to his earlier statements on the danger of a world war, Chancellor Scholz deliberately submitted to the NATO narrative by continuing to supply more and more weapons to Ukraine, without any public debate on the consequences for Germany. The coalition has done nothing to clarify the largest terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipeline on 26th September 2022, which is important for German infrastructure. The German economy is in free fall. None of these issues were addressed during the election campaign.

If Friedrich Merz succeeds in forming a government relatively quickly, he will have to decide whether to take a positive approach to the new diplomatic process between the Trump administration and President Putin, or to follow the militarism of the British government and Brussels bureaucracy, which is endangering Germany.

Either way, the bubble in which this campaign has taken place will soon burst, because in the tectonic changes currently taking place in the world, the average lifespan of bubbles is extremely short. If Merz does not take this into account, no coalition will last long.

The way out for Germany is cooperation with the BRICS countries and thus with the global majority. It is up to Merz to make a real political change, but industry may have to force him to do so.

German citizens should be prepared to become much more active if Germany's future is to be secured.

Short comment: I strongly believe that Friedrich Merz will not take any “positive approach to the new diplomatic process between the Trump administration and President Putin”, nor he will cooperate with BRICS countries and the global majority. Instead, as pointed out already in a previous article, he will follow the militarism of the British government and Brussels bureaucracy, thus endangering not only Germany, but also the EU. After all, he is “one of them”: as per Wikipedia, he is a “corporate lawyer and reputed multimillionaire […] a licensed private pilot and owns two aeroplanes” and her mother’s “family was a locally prominent patrician family in Brilon, of French ancestry”. He was even Chairman of the supervisory board of BlackRock Germany between 2010 and 2014.