Today I am providing my English translation of 5 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian.

The first one was published on Thursday 22nd May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

The “Coalition of Stubborn Losers” enters the scene

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Predictably, Western propaganda is turning a defeat into a victory. Volodymyr Zelensky's acceptance of negotiations with Russia - the very negotiations he had forbidden by law - is presented as a breakthrough made possible by the success of Western ultimatums to Russia. “Putin has lost the war”, the media and politicians repeat like parrots, heedless of the military reality on the ground that proves exactly the opposite. But the most attentive observers understand that, despite the propaganda, the party of war, in particular the so-called “coalition of the willing”, is forced to adapt to a turn of events from which it has been totally excluded.

Thus, whereas hitherto the non-negotiable condition was “Russia must withdraw from occupied territory”, the declarations issued by the four rookies (Macron, Starmer, Merz and Tusk) plus one (Zelensky) have suddenly shifted the goalposts: “We call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure a lasting peace”, reads the joint declaration of 10th May [2025].

It also calls on Russia for an immediate ceasefire and threatens to impose sanctions (in the end, the EU issued sanctions package No. 17, which will prove as useless as the other 16), knowing full well that for Russia, a ceasefire is a goal to be achieved in the course of negotiations and not a precondition for starting them.

The Four Plus One met again in Tirana [Albania], on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting, and called Donald Trump with a smartphone in an attempt to sell him their wares. The picture of their five glaring faces during the phone call speaks louder than official statements. Excluded from the Istanbul negotiations, the Europeans are trying to influence them with unsolicited advice and warnings.

The four Europeans were even humiliated by [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni's refusal to join them in Tirana. A rather annoyed Meloni told journalists that Italy has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine, which is why she did not attend the meeting of the “willing”. Her statement drew a testy reaction from Emmanuel Macron, who called it “false”. In fact, Meloni is taking an increasingly pro-Trump stance, on the strength of the official endorsement of her role as mediator in US-EU relations given to her by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 18th May [2025] during their visit to Rome.

Another big crack in the EU emerged when the German newspaper Die Welt leaked that the SPD had demanded and obtained that Italy be excluded from the list of “strategic partners” in the coalition agreement. Meloni demanded and obtained a correction from Chancellor Merz, whom she also met in Rome on 18th May [2025].

Despite growing defeat and isolation, EU leaders do not intend to give up the anti-Russian and anti-Trump agenda dictated by London and their allies in the US. In light of the current threat to the [US] President's life, this raises the question whether this stubborn policy line reflects their belief in a premature end to the Trump presidency.

The second article was published on Thursday 22nd May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Israel launches the final offensive in Gaza

There can no longer be any doubt that the Israeli government's policy is to starve the people of Gaza and destroy their livelihood to the point where all those who are not yet dead or dying will flee the Strip forever. In the late evening of 16th May [2025], shortly after Trump had left the Middle East, the Israel Defense Forces [IDF] kicked off the first phase of the “Gideon’s Chariots” land offensive, as Netanyahu had announced, with the declared aim of conquering the entire territory and maintaining total control over it. The few remaining medical facilities and warehouses were deliberately targeted.

This offensive comes after Israel blocked the delivery of food and humanitarian aid to the population of the strip for over seventy days, and after several days of intense shelling. According to a 12th May [2025] report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the entire Gaza Strip has reached level 4 of the food crisis, or “emergency”, while 22% of the population is already at the highest level, i.e. level 5.

A week before the start of the operation, Netanyahu had proudly declared before a Knesset committee that “the only inevitable result [of the offensive] will be the Gazawi's desire to emigrate out of the Gaza Strip”, a goal that has nothing to do with freeing the hostages or destroying Hamas. Nevertheless, given the mass protests, on 19th May [2025] the government felt obliged to allow some truckloads of foodstuffs into the Gaza Strip after Netanyahu told his fanatical supporters that if “images of widespread hunger” began to circulate, Israel would lose international support, including that of the United States. And the US and Israel set up a fictitious, privatised operation, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which will take over once the UN is driven out of Gaza.

In a harrowing report on conditions in Gaza presented to the UN Security Council on 13th May [2025], UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher challenged world leaders: “Will you act decisively to prevent genocide and ensure respect for international humanitarian law?” he asked. Those who dismiss the numerous warnings issued by humanitarian workers on the ground as unreliable and continue to defend Israel's “legitimate” right to self-defence will perhaps be convinced by the cries of alarm issued by Spanish leaders. At the Arab League summit in Baghdad on 17th May [2025], Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that “Palestine is bleeding to death before our eyes” and proposed that the International Court of Justice, which is examining the charge of genocide against Israel, should now rule on Israel's compliance with its obligations under humanitarian law.

Josep Borrell, former head of EU diplomacy, although not a humanist, was even more explicit. In a speech in Spain on 9th May [2025], he accused Israel of “conducting the largest ethnic cleansing operation since the end of the Second World War”. Speaking of Netanyahu's goal, he remarked: “Rarely have I heard the leader of a state so clearly outline a plan that meets the legal definition of genocide”.

Yet, in some European countries and in the US, those who stand up for the Palestinian population and denounce Netanyahu's policy continue to be accused of anti-Semitism and suffer retaliation. How will history judge the leaders of these nations?

The third artice was published on Wednesday 21st May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

US-Russia dialogue proceeds

The last week has been characterised by frantic diplomacy over the Ukrainian crisis, culminating in a two-hour phone call on 19th May [2025] between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which both described as constructive and helpful. Prior to the conversation, Donald Trump had spoken with Zelensky and, as planned, briefed the heads of several NATO nations.

Although no spectacular results were announced - or expected -, progress was made in clarifying issues and positions and further breaking the diplomatic cordon sanitaire that the West, with the exception of Trump, has imposed on Russia. The US President wrote on his Truth Social account: “I just completed my two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I think it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin negotiations for a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end to the war. The conditions for this will be negotiated between the two sides, and only between the two sides because they know details of a negotiation that no one else could know. The tone and spirit of the conversation was excellent”.

President Putin told reporters that the conversation had been “substantive, frank and useful” and thanked his US counterpart for his support for the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, which had been broken off by Kiev in 2022 (the talks were held on 16th May [2025] in Istanbul, after a long period of stalemate on the Ukrainian side). Regarding the ceasefire, Putin's assessment was different from Trump's, as the Russians seek “the most effective ways” for a peaceful solution. “Russia also supports a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis”, Putin said. “We agreed with the US President that Russia (...) is ready to engage with the Ukrainian side in drafting a memorandum regarding a potential future peace agreement. This would include outlining a number of provisions, such as principles for resolution, the timetable for a possible peace agreement, and other issues, including a potential temporary ceasefire, should the necessary agreements be reached”.

In contrast to these measured remarks by both leaders, Zelensky has called for a grand international conference, with participants ranging from the European Union to a host of other nations, at a place and time yet to be determined. He knows that without the continued support of the Western “war party” to continue the conflict with Russia, his fate will quickly be sealed.

We note that Trump also emphasised the economic and trade benefits that the US, Russia and Ukraine will gain from the end of the “bloodbath”. While this can only be considered an insensitive calculation by a clever “businessman”, the observation is not wrong, even if it is too limited. Ending wars (including tariff and trade wars) and engaging in cooperation is the way forward, provided it is on a “win-win” basis and extended to all who wish to join.

This is the thrust of the Schiller Institute's proposal for a new security and development architecture that takes into account the interests of all nations. A concept that will be the focus of the Schiller Institute's two upcoming international conferences: New York, 24-25 May [2025] and Berlin, 12-13 July [2025].

To participate online, please register at https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01

The fourth article that follows was also published on Saturday 17th May 2025.

(All formatting original).

Open letter of Helga Zepp-LaRouche to Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV.

We publish an open letter from Helga Zepp-LaRouche, President of the Schiller Institute, to Pope Leo XIV

Your Holiness,

we, the undersigned, wholeheartedly applaud Your Holiness for your pontificate in these extremely turbulent times and appreciate the fact that your first words were “Peace be with you all”.

Not only are regional conflicts raging in many parts of the world, but some of them could degenerate into a nuclear Armageddon that could end civilisation, thus representing the ultimate sin against divine creation.

You have offered to facilitate peace talks between warring countries, continuing the mandate of Pope Francis, who had made peace the urgent request in his last Urbi et Orbi message and who had repeatedly denounced the arms trade and condemned those who profit from war.

We wish to convey to Your Holiness our commitment to do everything in our power to reach out to all Christians, as well as believers of other religions and worldviews, to unite efforts to establish a true order of peace in the world, which will eliminate the real causes of war while taking into account the legitimate security interests of all parties.

But given the horrendous genocide taking place in Gaza and the inexcusable silence and inaction of governments in the face of it, we also urge you to speak out on the matter. There must be a moral authority to condemn this genocide, otherwise we will lose all moral compass.

We also fully support your rejection of “Manichaean conceptions” that divide people into “good and bad”, because they deny people the possibility of overcoming evil through development. However, this requires the mobilisation of our free will and does not mean an automatic absolution of those who decide to be instruments of evil.

We support the idea that ‘development is the new name for peace!’

First signatories:

Helga Zepp-LaRouche (Germany), president of the Schiller Institute, co-founder of the International Coalition for Peace

Liliana Gorini (Italy), president of Movisol

Ray McGovern (USA), former CIA analyst, co-founder of VIP (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity).

The fifth and final article was published on Saturday 17th May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Germany: BfV backtracks on AfD exposing Ukrainian Nazis

AfD leader Alice Weidel.

Adding the ridiculous to the sensational, on 10th May [2025] the German Federal Office for the Protection of the German Constitution (BfV) backtracked, suspending its decision to classify the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as “proven right-wing extremist”, pending the outcome of the urgent legal appeal filed by the party. This means that the domestic intelligence agency will not repeat that designation, but will go back to stating that it is “only” a suspected right-wing extremist, until the court rules. According to an AfD lawyer, quoted by the Berliner Zeitung, the BfV acted preemptively, fearing to lose the case in court.

The fact is that while the German government attaches the label “anti-democratic” to the largest political party in the country, it supports real neo-Nazis in Kiev with money and weapons. And the paradox is that the AfD itself denounced this scandal.

On 31st March [2025], the AfD parliamentary group, led by Alice Weidel (photo) and Tino Chrupalla, submitted a question to the federal government asking for information about recruitment activities conducted by the Azov brigade on German territory. “In February 2025”, the question reads, “the international battalion of the 12th Special Forces Brigade ‘Azov’ of the Ukrainian Armed Forces apparently conducted a recruitment drive near Berlin. In an on-the-spot interview conducted by Bild journalist Julian Röpcke, an alleged German member of this battalion confirmed that it was an event aimed at recruiting volunteers. A further stated purpose of the Ukrainian unit was to obtain support for the purchase of vehicles and other military equipment”.

The signatories of the question point out that in Germany, recruitment activities by foreign persons constitute a criminal offence and ask whether the government was aware of the event. If the answer is “yes”, a series of further questions follows.

Predictably, the government replied on 15th April [2025] that it had no knowledge of the reported facts and could neither confirm nor deny them. Still, it is inconceivable that officers from a foreign country - and a country at war, at that - would organise a recruitment meeting in Germany without the security services and government agencies being informed. In fact, it is highly probable that it was precisely the German bodies that facilitated the initiative.

In this light, it is more than understandable that German intelligence agencies are becoming a problem for Germany's allies. In the United States, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Tom Cotton, called for the suspension of cooperation with the BfV. In a letter addressed to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, he demanded “a pause in all exchanges of information with Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, that could be used to target political opponents”. This followed the BfV's recent classification of the German opposition party AfD as an “established right-wing extremist organisation”.

Senator Cotton further wrote: “I understand that liberal elites on both sides of the Atlantic despise the AfD, but the AfD's programme has found a match among many Germans. And no wonder, as an agenda of secure borders, energy independence and economic growth has also found success among our electorate and in many other western democracies.

Instead of trying to discredit the AfD using authoritarian state tools, the incoming German government would do better to ask itself why the AfD continues to gain electoral ground and how it can respond to the legitimate concerns of its citizens”.