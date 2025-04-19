Today I am providing my English translation of 4 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first article was published on Monday 14th April 2025.

Germany: Friedrich Merz facing collapse in consensus and internal rebellion

Friedrich Merz.

The new German Chancellor in pectore, Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, cannot avoid making some concessions to the Social Democrats (SPD) in exchange for forming a coalition government, but there are some dissidents within his party who threaten not to vote for him if he makes those concessions.

In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung on 7th April [2025], Johannes Winkel, president of the Junge Union (JU), the CDU-CSU young members' organisation, accused Merz of making too many concessions to the Social Democrats and warned that JU MPs might not vote for confidence if he does not change his attitude. The CDU-CSU and SPD together have 328 votes and Merz would need 317 to be elected.

Several local branches of the Junge Union, which has over 90,000 members, have sent letters to Merz protesting against his lack of a clear economic profile, in line with Hayek's ultraliberal (as in, BlackRock-like) ideas, which they attribute to his compromises with the SPD.

Therefore, the risk that Merz might actually not get an absolute majority in the Bundestag is real. What would happen then is a question that the rebels do not ask and do not answer, simply risking torpedoing a new government. There is certainly no majority in favour of their views, which include a tough stance on immigration, the reintroduction of compulsory conscription as part of the push for militarisation, and tax cuts for industry. If a coalition government could not be formed, the prospect would be new early elections, with the outgoing government remaining in office, but not governing until then. According to journalist Michael Mross, the idea of early elections in a year's time is already circulating among the delegations of the two parties that are negotiating the government programme (https://www.mmnews.de/politik/231431-geheimplan-neuwahlen-in-deutschland-bereits-im-februar-20269). It is also possible that after two rounds of voting without an absolute majority for a new Chancellor, the SPD could propose a counter-candidate in the third round, where only a relative majority is required to win. However, in this case it would be a minority government.

These are scenarios of ungovernability, all the more so as the AfD continues to gain more and more support and, as we drive along [sic], is tied with the CDU-CSU, with 25%, according the latest polls A spectacular comeback of over eight points in five weeks, hinting at an overtaking soon. On the other hand, given the upheavals that are sure to occur internationally in the coming weeks and months, the parameters that define German politics today will not hold for long.

The second article was published on Tuesday 15th April 2025.

Argentina: Milei really did use the chainsaw

Javier Milei.

Javier Milei, who took over the presidency of Argentina on 10th December 2023, describes himself as an “anarcho-capitalist” and a strict adherent of the Austrian school of economics of Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich von Hayek, who wants the state reduced to a minimum, so that power is in the hands of a private and financial establishment. At election rallies he brandished a large chainsaw to symbolise how he would govern.

Dennis Small compiled for EIR [Executive Intelligence Review] a picture of the Argentine economy after fourteen months of Milei's presidency, based on official statistics (https://larouchepub.com/other/2025/5214-will_argentina_s_president_mil.html). Here is a summary of his findings:

Increase in poverty by 27% and indigence (extreme poverty) by 52%. At the end of 2024, 53% of the population, or 25 million people, were poor; 18% were destitute. Child poverty (0-14 years) stood at an impressive 69%;

Increase in public debt to 90% of GDP (debt did not increase in absolute terms, but GDP fell by 3% in 2024);

Increase in inflation, from an already impossible annual average of 118% when Milei took office in December 2023, to a veritable hyperinflation of 245% a year later;

Cuts in spending on education by 42%; on science and technology by 33%; on transport by 55%;

all to meet the demands of the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and international creditor banks to mainly guarantee debt service payments;

Cutting average real wages by 30%;

Imposition of “shock therapy”, with a 54% devaluation on the third day of the mandate, followed by monthly devaluations of 2%, which led to the peso being worth 72% less at the end of the year.

This triggered an inflationary wave that was instrumental in pushing millions of Argentines into poverty, exactly as predicted.

“To implement these policies”, Small writes, “Milei used an iron fist in protest demonstrations, using violence against defenceless pensioners, under the direction of Security Minister Patricia Bullrich”.

“Perhaps worst of all, Milei cancelled the previous Argentine government's commitment to join the BRICS, which offered a viable alternative of development, investment in infrastructure and rising living standards, based on cooperation with nations of the global South. This decision, announced on 29th December 2023 (less than three weeks after he took office), left the country without a visible alternative”.

“In reality, Milei was put in office and is being widely promoted internationally for the purpose of turning Argentina into a bloody example for any nation that is thinking of breaking out of the Wall Street/City of London straitjacket, whether from the North (like the US) or the Global South - as Argentina itself had done under the consecutive governments of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) followed by the two terms of consort Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2007-2011 and 2011-2015)”.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The third article was published on Wednesday 16th April 2025.

"Wall Street gave us this crisis; LaRouche has the solution"

In a statement released on 10th April [2025], the Schiller Institute clarifies the underlying reasons for the current strategic crisis and outlines the steps that need to be taken to achieve a new architecture of security and development. We reproduce some excerpts:

The Western financial system is now teetering at the edge of a general, systemic meltdown which is about to usher in a new global Great Depression, far worse than that of the 1930s. The skids are being greased by the predatory trade war which the gullible United States President Donald Trump Administration has unleashed against the whole world—but especially China—on the advice of Harvard-trained quacks and hedge fund managers like Stephen Miran. President Trump seems to intend to free the world financial system from the speculative aspects of globalization, which would be a legitimate effort. But the interpretation that the whole world looted the US puts the whole story upside down. It was the neoliberal financial system of Wall Street and the City of London, which developed after President Nixon took down the Bretton Woods System and introduced floating exchange rates in 1971, that created a mechanism to loot productive capacities in all countries, including the US. The present efforts by the countries of the Global South to set up an economic system which would allow their own economic development is a revolt against the conditionalities policy of the IMF and the World Bank. President Trump is right: the US has been robbed, but so have the countries of the Global South—as well as other countries around the world. [I do not agree. How can the robber be robbed as well?] Therefore, we are all sitting in one boat, and the effort to correct the mistakes of the system must be a cooperative one. Wall Street and the City of London have drooled their way to creating a $2 quadrillion speculative bubble which cannot conceivably be paid, no matter how many wars they launch and how much they slash countries’ budgets. They have destroyed the productive economies of Europe and the United States, packaged as post-industrial gobbledygook. They have looted the nations of the Global South through debt servitude and related colonial policies. To make matters even worse, they have introduced their speculative cancer into the US Treasury bond market itself, undermining the very bedrock of the post-War trans-Atlantic financial system. And they are proposing to postpone the day of reckoning of their inevitable bankruptcy by pumping the system full of worthless cryptocurrency and so-called “stablecoins”, while also demanding that the Federal Reserve go back to the policy of lending endless zero-interest money (quantitative easing)—only this time on steroids. But you can’t simply propose to bring all of that crashing down, through a modern variant of the Trilateral Commission’s and Paul Volcker’s “controlled disintegration”, or Schumpeter’s “creative destruction”, as many of Trump’s advisers insist.

The statement goes on to outline the answer to this question, so we invite you to read it in full (here: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/04/10/what-each-and-every-nation-must-do-now-wall-street-gave-us-this-crisis-larouche-has-the-solution/). It will also be the focus of the two-day conference (online and in person) to be held on 24-25 May [2025].

“A vision for humanity in times of great turbulence!”

Schiller Institute Conference on 24-25 May [2025]

To register: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01/conference-invitation/

The fourth and final article was published on Thursday 17th April 2025.

Trump's tariff policy swings increase uncertainty towards the US economy

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The fluctuations in the Trump administration's tariff policy had the short-term effect of spooking markets and highlighting divisions within the Republican Party, which momentarily receded when Trump announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs. However, the events around “Liberation Day” have triggered doubts about the administration's competence and questions about starting a trade war with China remain unanswered, as neither Trump nor the Chinese have been ready to step back.

The administration's confused message has been a major part of the problem. Trump has long promoted the tariffs, claiming that the trade deficit is a “national emergency” and that he will use them to stop other countries from “screwing Americans”. He has also claimed that the tariffs will lead to a resurgence of manufacturing in the US and usher in a “golden age” for Americans, with the expectation that they will bring “billions and billions of dollars” into Washington's coffers. To back up these promises, the day before the start of the tariffs he posted on his social media platform a defiant response to critics: “My policies will never change”. The next day, in withdrawing them - except for China - he wrote: “You have to be flexible”.

There are rumours of splits within the administration as the media try to figure out who will be blamed for the market crash that led to the dramatic reversal. It is believed that it was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (photo) who convinced Trump to take a break; Bessent is said to be a moderating influence, while it is hinted that economic advisers Stephan Miran and Kevin Hassett are under fire as “hardliners”. The most spectacular public rift is between special adviser Elon Musk and Peter Navarro, the trade and manufacturing adviser whom Musk, who is no fan of tariffs, has called “idiotic” and “dumber than a bag of bricks”.

At congressional hearings, congressional Democrats are demanding to know who is in charge and what the strategy is. Senate Minority Leader [Chuck] Schumer, a Democrat from New York, accused the administration of “governing by chaos”, criticising sweeping changes overnight. Some Republican senators, such as [Kevin] Cramer of North Dakota, sided with Trump, saying that “unpredictability” is being used to gain “leverage” in negotiations, while others expressed frustration. North Carolina Senator [Thom] Tillis asked Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, “Whose throat do I have to choke if this turns out to be wrong?” Greer was taken aback when, during his testimony, Trump's abrupt change was disclosed and he was asked why he, as a trade representative, knew nothing!

More hostile has been the press close to the City of London, such as The Economist, which, however, does not say that the City of London oligarchs are welcoming the uncertainty as a means of undermining Trump's authority as he moves to normalise relations with Russia and end the war in Ukraine.