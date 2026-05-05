Today I am providing my English translation of two short articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is a short article by Alberto Conti published on Friday 1st May 2026. (All emphasis mine).

Reflections on the stalemate

18th April 2026, Iran, Teheran: A woman and a man stand in front of an illuminated cityscape at night in the north of Tehran. Photo: ---/dpa .

[US President Donald J.] Trump claims, with his usual self-assurance, that he has won the war against Iran, whilst his credibility rating plummets to an all-time low. This means he is lying while knowing he is lying, as usual – in other words, he is bluffing – but this time everyone knows he is bluffing. It is like playing cards with a small child and letting them win against the odds, simply to make them happy, even though they know they have won only for fun, thanks to their opponent’s kindness. Some might say that this is treating them like an idiot, but in reality, it is choosing the best solution for each of the players, in the open.

Better to put up with a mad or demented “ally” than disastrous consistency, for everyone’s sake.

The media will do the rest, normalising the impossible, until it is made possible by widespread hypocrisy disguised as stupidity, amidst general indifference born of weariness and habituation to systematic lies.

Reality, however, works its way, even if behind the scenes, and shifts the balance of power between the contenders engaged in a struggle for survival that necessarily involves winners and losers.

When a bully is pitiable, it means he has already lost, along with those who still stand by his side out of cowardice. The consequences are inevitable, and will not be long in manifesting themselves, more or less dramatically. We can only hope they are not too severe, compared to the worst catastrophic predictions.

However, the costs of adapting to a rapidly changing world are offset by the benefits of greater fairness and harmony in the world, of which we remain a part despite everything. We can therefore rightly cry out “Death to the tyrant!”, of whom Trump is merely a fleeting apparition, almost a hologram, a simulacrum no worse than so many others who came before him. In the well-founded hope that this time we are nearing the end of a centuries-old cycle that, until yesterday, seemed indestructible in its continuity.

May the end of the unipolar American empire mark the end of every other future empire of the same mould: oppressive, underhand, cruel, supremacist, and so on and so forth. No other people shall ever again proclaim themselves “first” among all in rights and dignity, least of all when such claims are based on and justified by the will of God—the ultimate ideological hypocrisy, clearly devoid of any foundation whatsoever.

This does not mean denying the positive values that every people is capable of expressing, even under the worst political leadership. Authentic values assert themselves on their own merits, against all forms of censorship, whether authoritarian or ideological. Recognising them is the task of the individual conscience, which, if well-managed, contributes to the civil evolution of humanity as a whole.

Fighting ignorance is part of learning to distinguish right from wrong; it is part of the battle each of us wages within and without, without ever “giving up”. This is the destiny of people of good will, who never tire of building up good and destroying evil, in a game of ups and downs that will never end. After all, every journey is interesting when it is eventful, unexpected twists and turns included. In this historical phase, we can consider ourselves fortunate travellers, albeit at the cost of obvious sacrifices. Provided, of course, that God “smiles upon us”, with some happy ending, in which it is right to believe.

Meanwhile, however, from the window of our train travelling towards the unknown, we observe the unspeakable suffering of Palestinians, Ukrainians, Cubans, Sudanese, Iranians, Lebanese, and so on, in a landscape that is our home, that is ourselves even as we sit in a more or less comfortable carriage, separated only by a pane of glass that will not protect us from being directly and indirectly involved, both in the effects and the causes of this universal malaise, which hangs over us like a dark evil that could overwhelm us at any moment, whether we realise it or not, as we sadly observe in many fellow travellers around us, seemingly more serene and content with the little or much they still enjoy for now, like “lucky” children, feigning ignorance. People and peoples different from one another, yet all part of the journey on the same train, or ship, or spaceship, with the same feelings, emotions, desires, as fleeting as the common fate of us mortals dictates.

Is the journey or the destination more important? The answer is necessarily personal. In the meantime, not a single moment of life should be wasted, in the spirit of universal respect, however many violations we are and will continue to be forced to witness. This can be done, with an effort that will surely be rewarded in some higher form.

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The second article/post, by Maximilian, was published on Sunday 5th April 2026. The work is actually the painting in the picture below, provided with a synopsis. (All formatting original).

Give me five

Artist: Maximilian - Title: “High Five!” - Medium: acrylic on card, 120 x 80 cm - Year: 2025

Synopsis of the work

“Do you think it’s easy to live without arms? I lost mine whilst queuing for a loaf of bread in the Gaza Strip. An Israeli missile struck the group of people who, along with me, were waiting to receive a meal. They all died, blown to smithereens. I’m lucky to have lost only my arms and to still be alive. So I can tell the story of the daily atrocities in Gaza. Of course, I can’t write, though I’d love to. My dream was to become a journalist, but then I saw how many journalists have been killed in Gaza over the last two years. In any case, I couldn’t be a journalist now even if I wanted to. Just as I couldn’t “give a high five” to an Israeli soldier who, mocking me, suggested it recently. I remember he asked me almost as if he wanted to challenge me: “So, are you going to give me a high five?” No, I couldn’t because I have neither arms nor hands. That soldier’s army has deprived me of the pleasure of hugging and of being able to greet someone with a handshake”. Excerpt from the imaginary diary of a Palestinian boy in Gaza, 2025.

Artist: Maximilian

Title of the work: “Give me five!”

Technique: acrylic on cardboard, 120 x 80 cm

Year: 2025