Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tiziano Tanari, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 16th August 2025.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R).

We must acknowledge that the world has become like a huge condominium in which we are all strongly and inevitably interconnected: economic, political, geopolitical and cultural relations make our times extremely complex and difficult, lived in a continuous search for solutions that lead to harmonious relations between nations. In recent days, an operation has been defined that has created chaos at an international level and had a huge impact on relations between the United States and the rest of the world: the tariffs imposed by President Trump.

To understand the true meaning of this initiative, we must first try to understand the dynamics that justify the tariffs. Their primary function is to protect domestic production in relation to their internal market, while also ensuring that employment is fully maintained. We should remember that a nation's wealth is determined by its ability to produce goods and services; it is therefore important to utilise the full working capacity of its citizens and businesses, striving for full employment, which would enable it to reach its maximum potential. Technology and labour are the two pillars of the productive economy.

Let us return to tariffs and their optimal application. Different economies, different national currencies and different rules lead to significant variations in the cost of a product from one country to another. It may be the case that an imported product is more economical if it comes from a country with lower costs. This would lead to a reduction in sales and therefore in turnover for the corresponding national company, which would consequently be forced to lay off part of its workforce, thus contributing to an increase in unemployment, the greatest damage to the economy and the well-being of the nation. It is important to emphasise the macroeconomic nature of the problem, which would affect all the companies involved as a whole and not just the downsizing of individual companies. The application of duties is therefore useful for protecting those sectors where there is good production capacity at national level. The situation is different for products that are not produced domestically or are produced in insufficient quantities and therefore need to be imported. In this case, tariffs would cause an increase in costs, resulting in higher inflation, which would be borne entirely by consumers, reducing their purchasing power. This shows us that indiscriminate taxation on all imported products from another country cannot be considered an economically viable choice. In Trump's case, it now seems clear that his strategy in applying tariffs is mainly aimed at putting strong pressure on other countries for political purposes; the cases of India, Brazil and China, with high tariffs imposed, only to be followed in some cases by sensational U-turns, are the most obvious examples of this. However, it is surprising to see the arrogance and bullying behaviour of the American president, who treats other countries as totally subordinate to his decision-making power. We hope for the advent of a new multipolarism that can counterbalance this disconcerting and senseless hegemonic attitude. [The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tianjin earlier this month (September 2025) may have marked exactly this moment, when we saw Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding each other’s hands (see photo below), which is very significant, if you consider that India and China had border disputes until last year and that this was the first time that Modi visited China since 2018! Although I have not covered the SCO meeting here in my substack, you can find plenty of articles on alternative media, e.g. Strategic Culture Foundation (see for instance The Tianjin Show: let’s dance to the multipolar groove by Pepe Escobar or The Yalta of the multipolar world by Lorenzo Maria Pacini)]

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the SCO meeting in early September 2025.

Another interesting factor to consider is the current position of the [US] Dollar as the world's reserve currency; this status allows the US to run huge budget and trade deficits at a rate that is neither possible nor permitted for any other country. Therefore, if this is not a problem, as the demand for Dollars on the money market remains high, it is unnecessary, as well as almost impossible, to reduce the trade deficit. This definitively confirms the political nature of the imposition of US tariffs.

The problem is different when it comes to the reindustrialisation of the United States, which is more logical and commendable, given their self-defeating policy of offshoring in recent decades. However, to encourage this process, it would be sufficient, and much more effective, to offer tax breaks and incentives to those willing to invest in domestic production. Financial resources would not be a problem, as the state can finance any industrial policy through budget deficits, which would be offset, in part, by an increase in domestic turnover. In any case, given the role of the Dollar as the world's reserve currency, it would always be possible to raise funds through the issuance of Treasury Bonds. Another very important objective would be to create a consequent and significant increase in employment.

A problem with financing public spending could only arise if a process of de-dollarisation were actually initiated; this would lead to a decrease in the value of the Dollar on the financial markets, which could significantly reduce confidence and, therefore, demand. In this case, the first negative effect would be the obligation to eliminate trade deficits, which would cause incalculable damage, not only to citizens' standard of living, but also to foreign spending, first and foremost military spending (it costs a lot to maintain 800 military bases around the world)… and that would be a very good thing.

Given that Trump's tariff “war” is most likely just a weapon of political pressure on other countries, it is important to understand how the European Union, on which Italy also depends, is moving in this context, given our complete dependence and subordination to it. In this global landscape, one of the realities that is becoming increasingly evident is its absolute inconsistency and irrelevance: it does not have a real political structure like a State; the political entities that comprise it cannot technically have a real representative role as they are limited in their bargaining power by decisions that must be agreed unanimously by countries that, in practice, have different interests and alternative positions. Another extremely worrying factor concerns the warmongering positions of France and Germany, which are dangerously influencing the foreign policy of the entire European Union, supported by a sinister and disturbing alliance with the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, between the tariffs we will have to endure and the disastrous choices of rearmament policies, always constrained by the EU's stringent budgetary constraints, we are entering a recessionary spiral that will lead to the dismantling of the welfare state and the impoverishment of the productive sector. European countries will have to commit their artificially limited financial resources to absurd and unjustifiable programmes to strengthen their military arsenals, which will inevitably force drastic cuts in other areas of public spending. These events also demonstrate irrefutably the fallacy and risk of an export-based economic policy that necessarily limits the potential of the internal market. In the case of the European Union, these problems are further amplified by the lack, self-imposed by the Treaties, of the fiscal and monetary instruments necessary to create expansionary policies, support national businesses and protect the purchasing power of wages. Under these conditions, the European Union, as its history shows us, has never been competitive and never will be.

All this is unfolding in an extremely confused and irrational global geopolitical context that does not allow for a clear view of the positions and objectives of the major world powers. In this regard, for example, the relationship between the US government and its Western “allies” appears strange. Dialogue should be based on a kind of close cooperation, with a constructive and non-confrontational spirit, with the aim of protecting the interests of all the countries in the alliance. It is important to consider that, at this particular moment, with the serious tensions underway (war in Ukraine and the Middle East) and the consolidation of an alternative commercial/financial “bloc” to the Western one, the BRICS, there is an extreme need to strengthen alliances and set up a common strategy to pursue a solution to conflicts and stabilise international relations. However, none of this seems to be the primary objective of international politics, which is oriented towards paths that are unknowable, difficult to interpret and, often, blatantly contradictory. This irrationality cannot be attributed solely to incompetence and volatility, but could imply much more complex and obscure strategies, fertile ground for the world of “conspiracy theories” which, rightly, in a media context of complete disinformation, is constantly searching for the factual truth.

In conclusion, starting from an analysis of Trump's ongoing “tariffisation” operation, we have attempted to outline its true objectives and their “side effects”, but above all we have sought to highlight the contradictions it contains. This presupposes and predisposes us to a more careful observation of events which, almost certainly, conceal other truths and political intentions that we must try to understand, since these choices will determine our future and, perhaps, the survival of the human race. On this path of growth towards a new awareness, it is essential that everyone participates with a critical spirit and free from partisan sectarian conditioning: all peoples must be united in the search for truth for their common interest, which is not that of the ruling classes; they are and remain the true generators of evil on Earth.

