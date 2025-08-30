Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Yesterday, Friday 29th August 2025, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, gave warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his fellow Zionists against occupation of Gaza City with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen Short News and this article - all emphasis mine):

The enemy’s criminal plans to occupy Gaza will be a disaster for its political and military leadership. The enemy’s army will pay the price with the blood of its soldiers, and the chances of capturing more soldiers will increase, God willing. Our freedom fighters are in a state of alert, readiness, and high morale; ready to demonstrate unique exemplars of heroism and bravery, and they will teach the invaders harsh lessons. War criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi ministers have deliberately set their minds on reducing the number of living enemy captives by half and to make the bodies of most of their captured dead disappear forever, for which the enemy's army and its terrorist government will bear full responsibility. They [the enemy captives] will be with our freedom fighters in the combat and confrontation zones under the same conditions.

The last sentence seems to suggest that the Israeli captives in the hands of Hamas may be willing to fight along the Palestinian resistance against their own compatriots: if true, that would be significant.

Just a few hours after this announcement, last night confrontations erupted between Palestinian resistance factions and the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) across the Gaza Strip, with heavy fighting in particular in Gaza City and Khan Younis, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article, citing Israeli media (see also this blog post by former CIA analysts Larry C. Johnson). In particular, a unit from the “Nahal” brigade was ambushed in Al-Zaytoun, resulting in at least one IDF soldier killed, evacuated under fire, and others wounded; in a second ambush, resistance fighters attempted to capture IDF soldiers, “triggering massive searches for four missing troops”, but these disrupted by mortar fire from the resistance, with troops evacuated by helicopters again under heavy fire. To prevent the capture of its soldiers, the IDF activated the “Hannibal Directive” in Al-Zaytoun. By early morning today (Saturday 30th August 2025) the IDF withdrew from Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with a total 11 wounded troops, plus 4 soldiers whose fate is unknown to Israeli media.

These “security incidents” must have caused panic in Israeli upper echelons. In fact, as reported by The Times of Israel overnight, citing Israeli Channel 12, Israeli defense chiefs, including IDF chief Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, but not the acting chief of the Shin Bet, will ask the security cabinet tomorrow, Sunday 31st August 2025, to accept the current proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza and stop the ongoing offensive in Gaza City. A senior security source was quoted as saying:

There is a deal on the table that Israel fought for. We must grasp the opportunity to bring hostages back alive and to use the ceasefire to reach an end to the fighting. Any other decision, based on the thought that Hamas will surrender if we enter Gaza [City], is a wild gamble on the lives of hostages and soldiers.

In the meantime, the US State Department issued the following statement announcing that it will deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next month (September 2025), in support to its vassal state in the Middle East (i.e. Israel):

It is not clear if the visa restrictions apply to all Palestinian officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is scheduled to attend the UNGA. As reported by Al Maydeen, Palestinian Ambassador Riyadh Mansour said:

We will see exactly what it means and how it applies to any of our delegation, and we will respond accordingly.

…while the Palestinian presidency published a statement calling…

on the US administration to reconsider and reverse its decision.

…adding that the US decision…

stands in clear contradiction to international law and the UN Headquarters Agreement.

In fact, as explained by Al Mayadeen, the Outlaw US Empire, as the host nation to the UN headquarters in New York, “is generally obliged to grant visas to all foreign officials attending UN meetings”, though in 1998 it barred Palestinian officials, including then PLO leader Yasser Arafat, from attending the UNGA, which was forced to move its session to Geneva (Switzerland).

[UPDATE: The US State Department has confirmed that visa restrictions apply to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other 80 Palestinian officials, as reported here by Al Mayadeen]

Moving to Syria, earlier this week Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) carried out a rare airborne raid near the capital Damascus, after consecutive waves of airstrikes on al-Kiswah, where Syrian authorities said they had uncovered espionage devices, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted residents and witnesses as saying:

Aircraft were circling around us until around 11 PM. Two helicopters landed at the top of the mountain.

If confirmed (Israel has not acknowledged the operation), this raid “would mark the most extensive Israeli ground-linked operation inside Syria” since December 2025, when Bashar al-Assad was toppled by the current Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, and its HTS militia.

According to Syrian outlets cited by Al Mayadeen, several helicopters landed also “in Sweida Governorate, while reconnaissance flights expanded over the Damascus and Quneitra countrysides”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Thursday, 28th August 2025, during a meeting with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community, and other community leaders in the occupied village of Julis, in western al-Jalil, Netanyahu announced that “his government is working on a plan to establish a demilitarized zone extending from the occupied Golan Heights to Syria’s Sweida province”, as per Al Mayadeen, adding that he is focussed on 3 priorities:

“protecting the Druze community” “creating a demilitarized zone”, and “establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow the delivery of aid”.

Of course, these are just excuses to extends the Israeli occupation in Syria. Also, when he says “demilitarized zone”, he means “demilitarized” for Syria, not for Israel!

In a TV interview cited by Al Mayadeen, Reserve Colonel Jack Neriya, former head of Israeli intelligence in Syria and Lebanon, stated that…

Damascus seeks a return to the 1974 borders and guarantees of calm along the southern front. Syria and Israel have common enemies [Iran and Hezbollah], and we can play a key role in regional security.

…and called for “seizing the political opportunity to achieve security understandings along the Syrian border. As for Lebanon, he warned against the…

…illusion that Hezbollah is weakened. The group has rebuilt its military capabilities and has no intention of giving up its weapons. Since November, Hezbollah has reorganized its ranks, resumed manufacturing drones and other weapons, and reaffirmed its decisive commitment to its arms.

…adding that “the rare public appearance of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, in military attire signals an escalatory course” (at timestamp 0:13 in the video below). If this is true, Netanyahu’d better follow the advice of his defense chiefs, if he does not want to get embroiled in another long and bloody war with Hezbollah, in addition to the one ongoing against Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim News Agency and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statement on X, blasting the E3 (France, Germany and UK) for illegally triggering the so-called “snapback mechanism” of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which I covered in my previous original article:

Araghchi also sent a formal letter to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UNGA and the UN Security Council (UNSC), urging the latter to reject “unjustified political manipulations” and uphold the integrity of international law. The full text of the letter can be found in this article by IRNA.

Speaking to the press in New York yesterday, Amir Saeed Iravani, Iranian Ambassador to the UN, made the following remarks, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA (all emphasis added):

As you are aware, yesterday, the Foreign Ministers of the three European countries submitted a letter to the Security Council, invoking the so-called snapback notification process with the sole intention of blackmailing Iran and exerting political pressure. In parallel, France and the United Kingdom requested a closed Council meeting in an attempt to justify this unlawful and politically motivated move and to instrumentalize the Council against Iran. This meeting has just concluded. Prior to the meeting, the representatives of the E3 appeared here and, while ignoring their own failures and significant non-compliance with the JCPOA and resolution 2231, repeated baseless allegations. It was yet another desperate and cynical effort to distort realities on the ground and to legitimize their politically driven actions. In this context, I wish to make a brief statement on Iran’s position. Iran categorically rejects and condemns the unlawful notification by France, Germany, and the UK.

This action sidesteps the JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

It is an illegal attempt to bring back terminated resolutions. It violates Resolution 2231.

The E3 have no legal, or moral standing to use the so-called snapback.

Their notification is null and void.

The JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism is a step-by-step process.

It was designed to prevent abuse by parties like the E3, who themselves have not respected their obligations.

Some Council members, including China and Russia, confirmed that the E3 have not followed the proper procedure.

This is a flawed, political attempt against Iran.

The E3 and the US violated the JCPOA first. They cannot now claim to act in good faith.

Iran has consistently communicated to the Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, and the EU, as JCPOA coordinator, the repeated failures and significant non-compliance by the United States and the E3 during the past years. These flagrant violations of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231are fully documented.

Iran’s remedial steps have been gradual, proportionate, and fully legal.

The E3 action distorts reality. It rewards the violator and punishes the victim.

The situation is simple: the US withdrew from the JCPOA. The EU and E3 failed to meet their own commitments. They even imposed new, unlawful sanctions instead.

Iran has shown maximum restraint. We engaged in negotiations. We stayed committed to diplomacy. The failure of talks was due to the US and E3, not Iran.

While Iran was pursuing diplomacy, our safeguarded nuclear facilities were attacked. This aggression was supported by the US and justified by the E3.

Still, Iran did not abandon diplomacy. We continued to engage with the E3 and the Agency. We remain open to fair negotiations.

The reckless so-called snapback attempt undermines these efforts.

It will be met with decisive and proportionate responses.

Iran stands ready to work constructively with members committed to diplomacy, fairness, and peace.

Iran is committed to diplomacy, but it will not negotiate under threats or coercion.

Pressure tactics are designed to impose dictates, not to resolve issues—and Iran will never submit to them.

We believe that Resolution 2231 must be implemented according to its original terms, without political manipulation.

Iran remains committed to peaceful nuclear energy and international engagement, but it will defend its rights firmly.

The Security Council must not allow itself to be misused by those who have violated Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA.

The reckless decision by the E3 undermines Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA and constitutes an unnecessary and provocative escalation. If unchecked, the E3’s path will gravely damage the credibility and integrity of the Security Council and place international peace and security at serious risk.

We call on all responsible members of the Security Council to defend the rule of law and categorically reject this unlawful, unfounded, and politically motivated attempt by the E3 to reimpose terminated resolutions.

We support giving diplomacy more time to reach a new understanding and a new deal.

The proposal by Russia and China for a short technical extension of resolution 2231 is a practical step in this direction.

The E3, however, has put forward an extension plan full of unrealistic preconditions.

This is a hypocritical move. They are demanding conditions that should be the outcome of negotiations, not the starting point, and they know these demands cannot be met.

If they are truly sincere, they should stop this double game and support a short, unconditional technical extension of resolution 2231.

It is now the responsibility of the Security Council to decide on this matter. I thank you very much for your kind attention.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) - from IRNA .

In a meeting with 3 prominent media and political figures (Seyyed Mohammad Ali Abtahi, Abdollah Ganji, and Alireza Moezi), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated (all emphasis mine):

A large part of our problems today are the result of sanctions. We are not after war, and we’ve said that from day one, but we’re not afraid of war either. Our people have shown that if war were to break out, internal cohesion and unity would be much stronger. We do not want snapback at all. But it is questionable how some European countries, which themselves violate many international laws, now accuse us of not respecting frameworks. How can such claims be accepted from them? My fear is not from snapback or external threats. My main concern is domestic rifts, the divisions that sometimes emerge over minor issues. The enemy’s greed lies exactly in these differences. If honesty, justice, humanity, and fairness prevail in society, then, even if we don’t have missiles or F-16s, no one will easily covet our land and water. But if we have missiles and not the people, we have no real power. If we strengthen our internal unity, the enemy will not be able to inflict any damage on the country.

…as quoted by IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

Before leaving Iran, it is also worth reporting that earlier today the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) arrested 8 operatives linked to Mossad in Khorasan Province. The group “reportedly transmitted coordinates of strategic and sensitive locations, as well as information on high-ranking military figures, to the Israeli intelligence agency” and “was preparing to launch attacks on civilian and military officials, in addition to targeting critical facilities in Mashhad, before their capture” and confiscation of “materials used for manufacturing launchers, bombs, explosives, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs)” as per Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

The late Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahawi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday the Defense Ministry claimed that no military leaders were assassinated in the Israeli airstrikes earlier this week, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. However, today the Yemeni presidency announced in the following statement the martyrdom of…

freedom fighter Ahmad Ghaleb al-Raahwi, the prime minister of the Government of Change and Building, along with a number of his fellow ministers. In vindication of the Palestinian people's plight, Yemen waged the battle of the promised conquest and the sacred jihad, earning immense honor and, in its cause, presented convoys of martyrs from the heroes of the armed forces and other sons of the great Yemeni people who carried the banner and pledged to God to remain steadfast in the truth, no matter the cost. We reassure our great Yemeni people and vow to them that the government, with the help of God Almighty, will perform its role within the framework of its caretaker duties. State institutions will continue to provide services to the steadfast, patient Yemeni people and will remain unaffected no matter the scale of the tragedy. The blood of our great martyrs will be the fuel and the motive to continue on the same path.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which confirmed that the Yemeni officials were assassinated in an Israeli airstrike targeting them “during a routine session to discuss and assess the yearly performance of the Yemeni government”. A similar statement mourning the Prime Minister and his colleagues was published also by Ansar Allah, vowing that governmental institutions will not be deterred and will continue to serve the Yemeni people. Condolences were offered to Yemeni leaders from all regional resistance groups: Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Fatah al-Intifada movement, the Mujahideen Movement, Hezbollah, etc., as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Yemeni President Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council - from Saba .

After the announcement of the martyrdom of Ahmad Ghaleb al-Raahwi and his fellow ministers, Mohammad al-Moftah was appointed as a caretaker Prime Minister by the head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, who in a televised address earlier tonight stated:

The Government of Change and Building will carry out its duties in a caretaker capacity, and the blood of the martyrs will serve as a motivation for steadfastness and reconstruction. Our people are capable of overcoming all difficulties and challenges, and the enemy will not be able to break our steadfastness, nor will we be intimidated by raids or terrified by threats. We will take revenge, and we will come out victorious from the depths of our wounds. We say to the Zionists, our revenge is unyielding, and dark days await you. We will meet challenge with challenge, and you will no longer have any sense of security. We say to Gaza, we stand firm regarding our stance, no matter the sacrifices. A final warning to all companies in the occupation entity to leave before it’s too late. I call on everyone worldwide to avoid dealing with any assets of the entity, and there is still an opportunity for settlers to return to their countries.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News (see also this Al Mayadeen article and this other one by Saba). It looks like Yemen will now escalate its attacks against the Zionist entity even further!

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces - from Saba .

Finally, Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), stated that “the Zionist enemy's targeting of civilian neighborhoods in Sanaa will not go unpunished” and that “Yemen will not retreat from supporting Gaza, regardless of the scale of targeting or sacrifices required”, adding that…

the Zionist escalation in Gaza or against Yemen is not a sign of strength but rather evidence of the enemy's failure to achieve its objectives over the past two years.

…vowing that “such escalation would be met with decisive resistance”, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment