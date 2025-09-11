GeoPolitiQ

Frances Lynch
1h

Great commetary thank you!

One thought on the Qatar strike re: "a Qatari fighter jet was in the air at the time of the attack, together with British, US and Israeli aircraft and it was doing loops west of Qatari capital Doha."

It is possible as the US fighters and UK refueler planes flew from the US Qatar base, that Qatar forrces whose radar was blinded to the approachig Israeli F35s were curious about the uscheduled departures and launched a jet to see what they were up to.

I think that is a possibility, what matters now is if Qatar realizing their US military equipmemt is useless decides to have a chat with China,Iran and North Korea. Russia failed to deliver an Iran order for well over 2 years that Iran prepaid. So doubt they will be included in discussions.

Thak you again!

