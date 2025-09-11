Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi signing new agreement on nuclear cooperation (9th September 2025) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the last few articles I have neglected Iran, but it is high time to get back there, because it looks like it may not have learnt the lesson, both first-hand and second-hand, meaning that apparently it did pay attention neither to the 12-day war with Israel, while it was negotiating with the Outlaw US Empire on a nuclear deal, nor to the Zionist decapitation strike of Hezbollah's cadre in Beirut (Lebanon) in September 2024 and to the Anglo-Zionist assassination attempt of Hamas leadership in Doha (Qatar) two days ago (on Tuesday 9th September 2025), again while both were negotiating with the Outlaw US Empire on a potential ceasefire deal.

Quick recap of the previous episodes: after the end of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran and the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to break relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as I reported here, on the basis of intelligence collected against its inspectors and even its chief Rafael Grossi, accused of collaborating with the Zionist entity called “Israel” (see my articles here, here and here).

Subsequently, two weeks ago, after a few rounds of negotiations, the so-called E3 (France, Germany and UK) triggered the “snapback mechanism” of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which would entail the resumption of UN sanctions against Iran, if no nuclear deal is renegotiated within a month and the members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) cannot agree on a way forward (something likely, because China and Russia, both permanent UNSC members with veto right, back Iran), as I reported here. In response, one day later, the Iranian Parliament “drafted and submitted an emergency bill proposing a full withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)”, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, Iran negotiated with IAEA and, finally, last Tuesday, 9th September 2025, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi signed a new agreement “to restart nuclear cooperation during a trilateral meeting in Cairo [Egypt] with the participation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty”, as per Al Mayadeen (see also Tasnim), which quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying:

The new understanding sets out a formula for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

…while Abbas Araghchi warned that, in case of a new military aggression or reimposition of sanctions of Iran…

any agreement would be considered null and void.

IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) quoted the following tweet by Araghchi on X:

Maintaining cooperation was no longer possible under circumstances where our safeguarded facilities were being deliberately targeted and destroyed. Iran extends its deep gratitude to the Government of Egypt for its profound role in facilitating diplomacy. The framework for our collaboration with the IAEA, while hinging on our goodwill being reciprocated through the avoidance of unlawful and provocative steps, was made possible by the efforts of the Egyptian Foreign Minister and President Sisi.

Both IRNA and Tasnim reported also the following statement given to the press yesterday (Wednesday 10th September 2025), in which he reiterated that the new agreement will remain valid as long as no hostile action is taken against his country (emphasis added):

After the attack [i.e. the Israeli aggression on Iran that started the 12-day war], the situation changed, and in our discussions with the agency, we emphasized that cooperation could no longer continue as before and that a new framework must be defined for it. These were all of our demands, and they are included in this agreement. This agreement in itself creates no new access [to Iranian nuclear sites for IAEA inspectors, except to oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr nuclear plant]. For instance, if what is known as the “snapback mechanism” is activated, the implementation of this document will certainly be halted. As for how Iran will respond and behave afterward, decisions will be made in due course.

It is also worth reporting the following tweet that Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wrote on X:

Today’s framework deal for resuming inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities could mark a crucial step for nuclear diplomacy, provided there is rapid implementation by Iran. I thank Egypt for facilitating the process.

…which indicates that this deal MAY avoid the resumption of UN sanctions against Iran. So, you can see why Iran has pursued this avenue.

IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi - from Al Mayadeen .

Details of the new agreement between Iran and IAEA have not been published, however Grossi told the IAEA’s Board of Governors in Vienna (Austria) that this deal…

provides for a clear understanding for the procedures of inspection notifications and their implementation. [It] includes all facilities and installations in Iran, and it also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those.

[It will] open the way for the respective inspections and access. The technical nature of this document does not diminish its profound significance. Iran and the agency will now resume cooperation in a respective and comprehensive way. These practical steps, allow me to state the obvious, need to be implemented now.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. What is interesting, though, is that, just before the signing of this new nuclear agreement between Iran and the IAEA, Reza Najafi, Iran’s representative to the IAEA, criticized Grossi’s latest reports to the Board of Governors, calling them…

once again outside the legal and professional framework, based on a distorted narrative, and a continuation of the previous unconstructive approach that led to disastrous results. The unjustified military aggression imposed on Iran has fundamentally changed the landscape and affected many areas, including the manner and procedures for implementing the safeguards agreement. To address this matter, Iran and the Agency have entered into negotiations which, if concluded fairly and professionally by both parties, will pave the way for continued cooperation.

The full text of the note issued by the AEOI (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) and the Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Vienna can be found here.

So, clearly Iran does not trust the IAEA and, most likely, it was forced by the E3 to sign this agreement or else… sanctions or even new bombing (that’s the only language the West knows: threats!). I assume that Iran sees what the E3, IAEA and their puppeteers (i.e. Israel and the Outlaw US Empire) are getting at and is just playing along, knowing very well that the next round of attacks may have just been postponed further down the line - although there have not been explicit warnings issued by the Iranian military leadership against the Anglo-Zionists recently, we know very well from past statements that they do not trust the West anymore.

In short, it is not that Iran did not learn its lesson, the fact that it is that it does not have much choice:

either reject any agreement and expect new bombing soon, or accept an agreement and expect new bombing later.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving (temporarily) to Qatar, during a press conference last Tuesday evening its Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned the Anglo-Zionist airstrike against Hamas leadership in Doha, blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the escalation and even vowed revenge, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (emphasis mine):

Netanyahu is a rogue actor practicing state terrorism, and today’s attack can only be described as treachery. We affirm that Qatar will not compromise on its sovereignty and reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack. The Israeli attack was a treacherous operation, and we only learned of it as it was happening. Israel has worked to undermine every attempt to achieve peace. Negotiations were progressing at the request of the American side, but Netanyahu destroyed them. Israel’s behavior cannot be ignored. Every measure must be taken against it. [Qatar] will not accept any action that threatens its security and sovereignty.

However, in a subsequent interview with CNN yesterday, Al Thani already minced his words, as reported also by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

We were thinking that we are dealing with civilized people [referring to the Israelis, the same who bomb schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, etc. and kill journalists, doctors, women and children!] That’s the way we are dealing with others. And the action that (Netanyahu) took – I cannot describe it, but it’s a barbaric action. [As if Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza were not barbaric! But, if they happen on Qatari soil, they are!] I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages. I have no words to express how enraged we are from such an action. … This is state terror. I’m following up with all the US officials in order to see what kind of actions can be taken as we speak. There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners. There is a collective response that should happen from the region. We are hoping for something meaningful that deters Israel from continuing this bullying.

First of all, bear in mind what I showed in my previous original article: a Qatari fighter jet was in the air at the time of the attack, together with British, US and Israeli aircraft and it was doing loops west of Qatari capital Doha. So, when Al Thani says that he was warned about the airstrike as it was happening, he is lying!

Secondly, remember that Qatar hosts the largest US base in the region: the Al Udeid Air Base. So, couldn’t Al Thani just ask Trump to teach a lesson to Netanyahu? Why doesn’t he ask the Outlaw US Empire to give a response to the Israelis?

Finally, notice how, in the matter of a few hours, Al Thani switched from reserving “the right to respond to this blatant attack” to “a collective response will/should happen from the region”… of course, after discussion with US officials.

In practice, the Americans are just washing their hands and saying: if you want to give a response to Netanyahu, please feel free… but not with me! If you are dare, consult your neighbours and see if they are willing to help.

Well… I am pretty sure that nothing will happen and Qatar will not follow through. In fact, even Tasnim published an article titled “Arab World Awaiting Qatar’s Response to Israeli Aggression” (worth a read - it is relatively short).

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Moving back to Iran, as soon as its officials sensed the opportunity, they and jumped on Qatar, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian first issuing a statement condemning the Anglo-Zionist aggression on Doha and expressing solidarity with Qatar and then calling Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the phone last Tuesday, as reported by Tasnim and IRNA, the latter of which quoted Pezeshkian as saying:

The Islamic Republic of Iran stands alongside its brothers in Qatar and will take any necessary step to support its close neighbor and friend. Islamic countries must, with a united and consistent position, both in word and deed, seriously and effectively condemn these aggressions and blatant crimes so that this criminal regime does not dare to repeat such actions.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (L) and Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi (R) - from IRNA .

More explicit was the Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, in his phone call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani:

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will never hesitate to support our Qatari brothers. The government, nation, and Armed Forces of Iran will stand by Qatar until the end.

…expressing the readiness of Iranian military forces “to cooperate with Qatar at every level” and denouncing the “unconditional backing of the West, particularly the United States”, as reported by Tasnim an IRNA.

Raouf Sheibani, Iranian Foreign Minister’s special aide on West Asia affairs - from IRNA .

As pointed out earlier today by Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy on West Asia affairs (source: IRNA):

US bases not only fail to ensure safety but have emboldened Israel to carry out such assaults under the protective umbrella of American military hardware.

Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi - from Tasnim .

Also the Head of Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Kamal Kharrazi, called for the “establishment of a regional defensive security pact”, as per Tasnim:

The time has come for regional countries to take the Israeli regime’s plan for West Asia and North Africa seriously. We are all in the same boat and must take the danger seriously.

In short, Iran is trying to seize this opportunity to bring away Qatar and their neighbours to its side, away from the sphere of influence of the Outlaw US Empire, highlighting the fact that US bases in their countries do not give them protection against the (Anglo-)Zionists.

Indeed, the Israeli assassination attempt against Hamas leadership in Doha “marked a defining moment - not just for Qatar, but for the entire security architecture of the Gulf”, as Giorgio Cafiero writes for The New Arab, highlighting how this move shattered “longstanding assumptions that members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were off-limits for direct Israeli military aggression”. A similar analysis can be found also on Paula Hancock’s CNN article cited by Al Mayadeen.

However, I believe that these analyses are not complete, because they fail to report on the complicity of Arab states with Israel and the Outlaw US Empire: they probably got assurances that nothing will happen to them if they let Israeli, US and British jet cross the airspace and drop a few bombs on a specific enemy target on their soil; actually, they may have even received threats: do as we say or else… after all, as I said before, that’s the Anglo-Zionists’ mafia-style modus operandi!

Similarly, today Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum urged Arab and Muslim nations to rally around against Israel, stating that the Anglo-Zionist attack in Doha…

targeted not only the negotiating delegation but the entire negotiation process as a whole. The battle with the occupation is not the battle of Gaza, nor of Hamas, nor of Palestine alone, but it is the battle of the entire nation. [World leaders must] clearly choose between the law of the jungle, as perpetrated by the occupation's crimes, and international and humanitarian law, which criminalizes these actions.

…as quoted in this article by Al Mayadeen, which, in another one, reported the following joint statement issued yesterday by Palestinian Resistance factions:

[The assassination attempt reflects] the ongoing failure of the occupation in the face of the steadfast determination and unyielding will of the Palestinian people’s heroes. This attempted assassination exposes the malicious and criminal nature of the Zionist entity, directly supported by the criminal Trump and his fascist administration.

On the other hand, “officials in the Israeli security established and intelligence community expressed doubts about whether the ‘Summit of Fire’ attack achieved its specified objectives against Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Moving to Israel, the families of Israeli captives held by Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza are angered, fearing that Netanyahu’s decision to attempt on the lives of Hamas political leaders may have sealed the fate of their relatives. In fact, as reported in these two Al Mayadeen articles (1 and 2), the captives’ families’ headquarters stated:

The possibility of recovering the captives now faces more uncertainty than ever before, with great concern over the price that may have to be paid. We submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to examine the government’s violation of the rights of the captives and their families.

…while Einav Zangauker, whose son Metan is held captive in Gaza, said:

Netanyahu may have decided my son Metan’s fate: death. Whoever deliberately puts my son’s life at risk, I will kill him. Why does Netanyahu insist on destroying every small chance for a deal? My son’s life is in real danger. Time after time, the Prime Minister ruins the deal—any deal on the table. I am tired, Israelis are tired of this war. Stop it now and bring back all the captives in a comprehensive agreement.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid was also quoted as saying:

The Israeli government must explain how the IDF operation will not lead to the killing of the hostages, and whether the risk to their lives was taken into account.

Meanwhile, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continued attacking the Global Sumud Flotilla: in the night between Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th September, another drone with a flammable payload targeted the Alma vessel, while anchored in Tunisian waters, though no injuries were reported, as per Al Mayadeen:

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, on Tuesday evening Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces), announced the execution of two military operations, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba:

one, carried out by the missile force, targeted “sensitive targets around occupied al-Quds [i.e. Jerusalem]” with a multi-warhead Palestine 2 ballistic missile, the other, carried out by the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), targeted Ramon Airport and two “vital sites” in the area of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with 3 drones.

As reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba (1, 2 and 3), yesterday Little Satan responded with airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the government complex in al-Hazm district in the Jawf governorate, as well as the health sector's medical station on Al-Sitteen Street and the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense's Moral Guidance Department in the Tahrir neighborhood, both in the capital Sanaa, resulting in at least 35 killed and 131 injured, according to an initial death toll.

The YAF denied Israeli enemy allegations of targeting missile launch platforms (source: Saba), whereas Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated that air defenses intercepted “Israeli enemy aircraft launching an attack on Yemen”, as per Saba, forcing them out of Yemeni airspace, thus failing their mission of targeting other provinces.

Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, was quoted yesterday by Saba as saying:

This Zionist aggression will give us a greater opportunity to respond with all our might.

National Museum of Yemen in Sanaa (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

According to an Al Mayadeen report, citing the General Authority for Antiquities and Museums in Sanaa, the recent Zionist aggression severely damaged the National Museum, situated in the historic Dar al-Sa'adah and described as “one of the most prominent symbols of Yemen's national identity”. The authority appealed to the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization), “pleading for the protection of Yemen's historical and cultural sites from Israeli attacks”, stating:

Zionist raids on Sanaa have caused severe damage to the National Museum, threatening the precious archaeological collections it houses.

I will conclude this long article with the following caricature from Saba:

