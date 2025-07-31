Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - from Al Mayadeen .

In my previous original article I reported on US President Donald J. Trump’s remarks claiming that he will order new US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities if Iran tries to restart enrichment activities and on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s response to Trump. Yesterday (Wednesday 30th July 2025), during her weekly press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova entered the fray with the following statements (emphasis mine):

Regular threats to Iran of new missile and bomb strikes against its nuclear facilities cause serious concern. The cynicism of such statements is heightened by the fact that they are made under the guise of supposed concern for nuclear nonproliferation … Bombing nuclear sites must not become a routine practice in international affairs. The catastrophic risks cannot be ignored or justified. The Russian side strongly condemns any calls for military strikes, in order to eliminate misunderstandings and contradictions regarding the peaceful nuclear program in Iran.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. What is more interesting is that, according to sources cited by John Helmer in his article titled “HAS THE KREMLIN CROSSED THE S-400 THRESHOLD TO FIRE ON ISRAELI, US AIRCRAFT ATTACKING IRAN?”, Russian S-400 air defence systems have been deployed and tested in Iran. That’s quite a significant development, if confirmed, as it may indicate that Russian stance towards Israel (and Iran) is finally changing. I will not spoil the article here, but I strongly recommend that you read it, as it is quite short for John Helmer. I will just say that his review of recent phone calls between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggest that their relationship may be breaking due to what is happening between Ukraine, the Middle East and the Caucasus (for a review of the bigger picture see my article in the link below). I believe that Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar’s visit to Kiev last week and his expression of “solidarity with Ukraine” may have upset Putin quite a lot.

Iran-Russia-China trilateral talks, Russia-Iran cooperation and the bigger picture Ismaele · Jul 24 Yesterday (Tuesday 22nd July 2025) Iran hosted a trilateral meeting with senior officials from Russia and China in its capital, Tehran, “to discuss the latest developments related to the Iranian nuclear file and efforts to lift Western-imposed sanctions”, as reported by Read full story

It is also worth reporting the following statements by Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps), in response to threats of further aggression by Israeli officials (all emphasis added):

If the Zionist regime launches a new attack on powerful Iran, it will be up to us to decide how to end the new assault. Iran's reactions will be more devastating than what was seen before… It is quite clear to us that the recent statements by the leaders of the Zionist regime are because of their fear of Iran’s national solidarity and the country’s missile power. Iran’s responses in this war disrupted life in the small occupied territory, and the Zionist regime’s days were numbered. If the aggression is repeated, the location of the response and the battlefield may change, and the reactions will be fiercer. The entity that was in a state of complete despair in the face of Iran's devastating missile strikes and sought to stop the engagement through mediators is now insolently making threats. If the aggression is repeated, sirens in the occupied territories will sound nonstop, and they will not have a chance to leave the shelters; they will experience more escape and displacement than the 12-day war.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen in this article and in its Short News yesterday evening (all emphasis mine). Trump and Netanyahu have been warned once again!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

In a more diplomatic tone, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country will not resume nuclear talks until it receives compensation for the losses suffered during the 12-day war waged by Little Satan and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), as stated in an interview with the Financial Times, cited by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim. Here are some snippets (all emphasis mine):

They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of… negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that [during future talks]. And they have to compensate [Iran for] the damage that they have done. Anti-negotiation feelings are very high. People are telling me, “Don’t waste your time anymore… if they come to negotiations it’s only a cover-up for their other intentions”. [I totally agree with the Iranian people] The road to negotiation is narrow, but it’s not impossible. I need to convince my hierarchy that if we go for negotiation, the other side is coming with real determination for a win-win deal. We need real confidence-building measures from their side. We can negotiate, they can present their argument and we will present our own argument. But with zero enrichment, we don’t have a thing. With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything. If they do snapback, that means that this is the end of the road for them.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning a cyber-attack carried out by a cyber-unit aligned with the Axis of Resistance against Manamim Food Industries Holding, “a company openly endorsed by the Israeli war ministry” and “one of the primary suppliers of food and logistical support to Israeli occupation forces deployed in the Gaza Strip”, as per Tasnim.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In the meantime, Israel is intensifying its military raids and detention campaigns in the occupied West Bank, with Al Mayadeen reporting on at least 30 arrests of Palestinians between Monday night and Tuesday, including three recently released prisoners, which violates previous agreements (though we know very well that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) never respects its agreements!), bringing the total number of arrests in the West Bank since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli assault to more than 18,000! Bear in mind that this is happening while Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is pushing Netanyahu to annex the West Bank (or “Judea and Samaria”, as he and other Zionists call it), as I reported in my previous original article, after the Knesset passed a non-binding resolution last week declaring the West Bank “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel” (which I briefly covered here).

Israeli Parliament (Knesset) - from Al Mayadeen .

However, it is worth reporting a sharp confrontation between Smotrich and Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), during a meeting of the mini-security cabinet last Monday, 28th July 2025, while they were discussing the future of the “war” on Gaza, “with Zamir warning that a full occupation of the Gaza Strip would take years and suggesting that the army should focus, at this stage, on limited ground incursions instead”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following remark by Smotrich, as reported also by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth:

We already miss [former Chief of Staff] Herzi Halevi. You owe him an apology… You attacked him for saying exactly the same thing!

…in response to Zamir saying that a full occupation of Gaza would take years and preferring limiting ground incursions instead. The funny thing is that Smotrich previously clashed repeatedly with Herzi Halevi on similar, if not the same issues!

Interestingly, earlier today (Thursday 31st July 2025) the IDF announced the end of the deployment of the 98th Division in the northern Gaza Strip and its transition to preparation “for future missions, in line with broader operational objectives”, as per Al Mayadeen citing Israeli media, according to which the Israeli operation Gideon’s Chariots is entering its final phase. Considering the still ongoing 10-hour “tactical suspensions” of military actions in Gaza, this makes me think that indeed the IDF has a serious need to regroup.

After all, today the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, managed to inflict casualties to the IDF by firing several mortar shells at Israeli soldiers and military vehicles northeast of Khan Younis, ambushing 3 Israeli armored personnel carriers east of Khan Younis and detonating 3 barrel bombs in an Israeli military vehicle hangar located south of the Batn al-Sameen area, as reported here by Al Mayadeen. Add to this that 7 Israeli soldiers took their lives in July only, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a Haaretz report.

Donald J. Trump (L) and Marco Rubio (R).

Meanwhile, today the Outlaw US Empire has imposed sanctions on officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), barring them from obtaining US travel visas, allegedly because they are undermining peace efforts by taking “actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel”, e.g. via the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as reported by Al Mayadeen. I suspect that this has been done in order to undermine the efforts of some European countries to recognize the State of Palestine and also a first step to allow Israel to annex the West bank, governed by the PA.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, delivered a televised speech on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Fouad Shokor (Sayyed Mohsen), killed by the IDF in what I marked as the beginning of “an all-out war against Hezbollah in Lebanon” (prove me wrong, if you can - it is still ongoing, though at a reduced pace now!). Here are some highlights taken from this article and Short News by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Israel and the United States are engaged in systematic, organized criminal acts on a daily basis in Gaza. There is no crime in the world that compares to the massive crime being committed by the Israeli enemy in Gaza, with the full support and endorsement of America. The world must unite against Israel to stop this tyranny affecting all of humanity. Freed prisoner Georges Abdallah is an integral part of the diverse resistance experience united by the goals of liberation and dignity. [See this Al Mayadeen article to know more about him] The Resistance in Lebanon has proven to be a firm pillar in the state-building process. Hezbollah is operating along two tracks: the resistance, which is exclusively to confront Israel, and the political track within the framework of building the state. We do not prioritize any course over the other. Between these two choices, we stand with sovereignty, independence, and liberation. [Is this is a third option?] [The Resistance] has provided the [Lebanese] state with everything that could strengthen it.

[Weapons exist] to fortify the state, not weaken it. We assisted the state in implementing the [ceasefire] agreement. The issue of the resistance's weapons is purely a Lebanese affair and the Israeli enemy has nothing to do with it, neither directly nor indirectly. [Weapons are] not more important than reconstruction or ending the aggression. You stop the aggression, ground the warplanes, return the captives, and let Israel withdraw from the territories it has occupied, then, let’s see if the situation stabilizes, and only after that, you’ll get the best possible dialogue and the most constructive response from us. [If Sheikh Qassem believes in dialogue with Little Satan and Great Satan, he will be deluded!] Let us drive out Israel through our solidarity and rebuild our homeland together. Former US envoy Hochstein gave a clear guarantee regarding Israel's commitment to implementing the agreement. Tom Barrack was surprised that the official Lebanese position was unified on the necessity of stopping the aggression before discussing the issue of weapons. The continued occupation of the five sites is a prelude to expansion, and this is the plan that is sought to be achieved by stripping Lebanon of its power. Lebanon is facing an existential threat involving all its sects and regions. We will not accept that Lebanon be annexed to Israel even if the whole world unites for this, and we will not accept that it be taken hostage as long as there is a single living soul among us. Anyone demanding disarmament today is effectively calling for handing over weapons to Israel. No one should expect us to make peace or surrender.

Nice words, but what is Sheikh Qassem doing about it? I have seen no action yet from Hezbollah, despite Little Satan continue violating the “ceasefire” agreement, with the latest Israeli airstrikes earlier today, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News.

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

Today Lebanon celebrates its Army Day and, on this occasion, Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun gave a speech which sounds like a response to Sheikh Qassem’s statements yesterday. Here are some excerpts from his speech from this Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis added):

No institution in the country unites the Lebanese like the army. It is our collective duty to push for the restriction of weapons to the Lebanese Army and security forces. [Meaning that only the Lebanese Army and security forces should be allowed to carry weapons, not Hezbollah!] We called on the American side to stop [Israeli] attacks on Lebanon by land, sea, and air. [And yet nothing happens - the IDF continues bombing Lebanon!] Our legitimacy stems from the legitimacy of our army, and our dignity stems from its dignity. This holiday will not be complete until liberation is complete and weapons are monopolized. We are all strengthened by our unity, our army, and our consensus. Today, we must choose between collapse or stability. There is no third option.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Yemen, within the last few days the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) conducted a missile operation targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Yafa (Tel Aviv) with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile (source: Al Mayadeen) and three drone operations targeting Israeli different positions in Yafa with 2 drones, in Ashkelon with 2 more drones and in al-Naqab with 1 drone, as per Al Mayadeen.

[UPDATE] Tonight the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) in Yemen has issued the following “notice to ship owners, managers, and operators, warning against the risks of dealing with Israeli ports”, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article:

The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all companies to stop dealing with Israeli ports. If these companies do not end cooperation, their vessels, regardless of their destination, will be targeted anywhere.

…confirmed also by the leader of Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who, in his weekly speech tonight (see this Al Mayadeen article or this other one from Saba), reiterated the warning by YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree two days ago (which I covered at the end of my previous original article) and denounced the inaction of Arab countries while Palestinians in Gaza continue to suffer famine, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the the Zionists.

F-35 fighter jet - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, I will conclude this article with the news of the umpteenth F-35 crash, this time near Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore in California, ~37 miles south of Fresno, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which reminds us of previous incidents in Australia, South Carolina, Utah, New Mexico and, the previous one (on 28th January 2025) in Alaska. With such an “advanced” fighter jet, the Outlaw US Empire is surely going to win World War 3 and maintain its hegemony around the globe… LOL!

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed this article, please consider leaving a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415 (or click on the “Tip jar” button below). Alternatively, please consider a pledge - I am planning to activate paid subscriptions by the end of this week.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment