Kathleen McCroskey
7h

There is a problem on the farm. Farmers produce but are not allowed to price. When they buy supplies, they are given a price to pay; when they sell their product, they are again given the price for that commodity by others. They are wedged between two economic slabs, they are forced to swallow their entire production costs; they are in a special economic zone in which there are no wages paid and no costs can be passed forward. So for example, in a bad crop season like 2019, when the farmers have to pay extra for grain drying, they just have to eat that fuel cost along with any carbon tax; it is impossible for them to carry forward the carbon content of their product. At the initiation of the EU, farmers fought for an received a decent allowance for their work, but that has gradually eroded away. Yet the Consumer clamors for lower food prices - their work or study is so important that someone else must produce their food. Yet real culture derives from the production, preparation and enjoyment of food, all sadly lacking in capitalist society. And the attempts in recent history to banish Christmas to the dustbin, are another feature of creeping colonialism - any attempt to push one's ideology on others is cultural colonialism.

4h

The West biting the hand of the farmer that feeds it, waging war on another in a state of mental fantasy is an animal you won’t find in the animal kingdom for its sickening barbarity.

It’s a problem without a rational solution it appears .

