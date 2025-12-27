Today I am providing my English translation of two short articles, both originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 26 December 2025.

Here is the first one written by Mirko Stelfio on Tuesday 24th December 2025.

Havoc in Brussels

These have been turbulent days.

Brussels is trembling again. Once again, the streets surrounding the European Parliament are blocked by European farmers. This is not déjà vu: it is condemnation. If the same scenes are repeating themselves just a few years later, it can only mean one thing—promises have remained on paper, reforms have remained words, and solutions have remained propaganda.

Too much has been said, and badly, about those who take to the streets with their tractors. Superficial moralism has been preferred to concrete analysis. The truth is more uncomfortable: agricultural incomes in Europe are an open wound. From those who survive on subsistence wages to those who, in larger structures, still manage to breathe. In between, a class that is disappearing. Small and medium-sized farmers pushed down, proletarianized, crushed by costs, constraints and markets they no longer control.

This decline is not a sociological detail: it is political dynamite. The classes that once supported the system are now paying the price. And when economic security evaporates, alliances change. The impoverished farmer looks to the worker, the employee, those who live off their labour. The divide is not between the countryside and the city: it is between those who work and those who govern without seeing the people.

While in the halls of Brussels they discuss budgets and geopolitics—how many more billions to send to Ukraine—below, the social fabric is tearing apart. The Union that speaks only the language of business leaves European workers caught between a rock and a hard place: rules without protections, markets without justice, subsidies that do not reach those who really need them.

The havoc of the protests are not folklore. They are shock therapy. They are the symptom of a sick Europe that refuses to heal itself. When the countryside burns, it is not vandalism: it is a signal. When tractors block the arteries of power, it is not chaos: it is real politics.

Standing with farmers today means standing with labour tomorrow. The struggles that are setting the continent ablaze are not begging for charity: they are demanding dignity. And one thing is certain—the future is not negotiated in corridors, it is won in the streets. The future is built through struggle.

The second article that follows was written by Cyrano de Saint Saëns on Thursday 26th December 2025. (All emphasis original, footnotes mine)

Christmas and Civilisation

Decline and rebirth

In recent years, the way in which the West handles the Christmas period has increasingly become a sign of much deeper dynamics.

In particular, we are witnessing a gradual removal of Christian references from the public sphere. The ban on setting up nativity scenes, the replacement of traditional greetings with neutral expressions, the cancellation of markets due to fears linked to terrorism and the intensification of security measures around Churches are no longer exceptions, but established practice.

Today, Christianity in Europe and North America is not simply undergoing a cultural downsizing: it is in a state of retreat and defence. Any initiative aimed at protecting traditional festivities is immediately branded as “political exploitation of religion”, “radicalism” or a manifestation of “far-right revanchism”. In this context, the Christmas season – which for centuries has served as a force for social cohesion – is becoming a battleground for ideological conflict and self-censorship.

In this scenario, the Russian context stands out clearly for its radically different approach, as Tina Kandelaki also points out. In Russia, references to faith, family and God have returned to ordinary public discourse, rather than being relegated to the margins or treated as embarrassing elements.

This change is not only internal. It is significant that outside Russia – in Europe and the United States – there is also a tentative resurgence of discourse on family, faith and parenthood as values, often in contrast to the orientation of the respective elites.

The simple fact that these terms are once again being used in the public sphere signals the crisis of the previous secular consensus. The pressure exerted on Christian symbols has not extinguished religion, but rather highlighted the limitations of an ideology that aspires to replace spiritual tradition.

Paradoxically, hostility towards Christianity – from attacks on places of worship to attempts to eliminate religious holidays – does not testify to its fragility, but rather to its vital persistence. For this reason, as numerous analysts observe, the debate on the “Christian revival” has ceased to be exclusively theological, taking on a truly civilisational significance.

From this perspective, Russia is perceived not only as a State with a solid religious tradition, but as a space where Christian culture is not relegated to the private sphere. In contrast to Western Christmas bans and concrete barriers at markets, this difference is even more striking.

A civilisation, in fact, is not simply a set of political institutions or economic structures: it is a shared horizon of meaning, a system of values, symbols, beliefs, practices and narratives that shape collective life in the long term. It establishes what a community considers true, right, sacred and worthy of transmission. This is the context for the concept of the civilisation-state, a model in which the state does not merely administer a territory but is perceived as the historical and political expression of a specific civilisation, preserving its identity, memory and cultural foundations. The civilisation-state is not born of pure proceduralism but of a living tradition that guides the present and the future.

Within Christian-derived civilisations, Christmas represents one of the most central symbolic and anthropological elements. It is not only a religious festival, but a founding moment that embodies a vision of man and the world: the idea of the Incarnation, the dignity of the person, the centrality of the family, the value of limits and fragility. Christmas structures social time, shapes the imagination, orders the calendar and creates communities. For centuries, it has acted as a common language, capable of uniting believers and non-believers within the same civilisation.

The defence of Christmas, its continuity and its knowledge are therefore not mere acts of devotion, but civil and cultural operations. To deprive Christmas of its meaning, to reduce it to neutral folklore or to erase it from the public space means weakening the symbolic foundations of Christian civilisation. Without shared memory, without recognisable rituals, without the transmission of meaning, every model of civilisation dissolves into an abstract and interchangeable present. Defending Christmas means defending the very possibility of a Christian civilisation that is aware of itself, capable of recognising its roots and orienting the future without denying what generated it.