Let’s start this update from the Lebanese frontline once again, as Hezbollah is turning out to be very strong, inflicting severe damage on Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel).

As reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3), in the early hours of Monday 9th March 2026, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) attempted another helicopter landing in the town of Nabi Sheet (in the Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon), following the failed attempt two days ago, Saturday 8th March 2026; however, Hezbollah managed to foil the new attempt, as its fighters recount here:

After the failure of the “israeli” landing two days ago in the town of Nabi Chit, the enemy tried again to carry out a landing in the same area, but the eyes of the fighters and their weapons were on the lookout. At 00:10 AM on Monday 09-03-2026, the Islamic Resistance fighters monitored the infiltration of about 15 helicopters belonging to the “israeli” enemy army from the Syrian direction. The enemy helicopters flew over the Eastern Mountain Range, specifically in the skies of the villages of Janta, Yahfoufa, Nabi Chit, Arsal, and Ras Baalbek, where several of them proceeded to land an infantry force in the Serghaya plain, whose advance was monitored towards Lebanese territory. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation is still ongoing until the issuance of this statement [at ~01:36 AM].

Satellite communications station of the Israeli Communications and Cyber Defense Division in the Valley of Elah.

Yesterday morning (Monday 9th March 2026) saw also Israeli airstrikes targeting the southern suburb of Beirut and several other Lebanese towns, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), raising the death toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon since 2nd March 2026 to 486 martyrs and 1,313 wounded (source: Al Mayadeen).

However, while Little Satan keeps pounding residential areas aimlessly, Hezbollah is more strategic and, yesterday afternoon it targeted and destroyed an important satellite communications station of the Israeli Communications and Cyber Defense Division in the Valley of Elah, in central occupied Palestine (i.e. Israel), ~160 km from the Lebanese border, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3). According to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, cited by Al Mayadeen, the facility targeted by Hezbollah is the “SES Satellite Station,” also known as the “Emek HaEla Teleport” (Valley of Elah Station), a highly critical satellite station operated by Luxembourg-based SES S.A, considered the “beating heart” of Israeli ground satellite communication systems, responsible for supplying information to decision-making centers, and one of the largest and oldest ground satellite communication stations belonging to Gilat, receiving data from military and intelligence satellites such as Amos and Dror. Please mind that this only one of several military operations whose results we know; only yesterday Hezbollah carried out 24 and, due to strict military censorship in Israel, it is hard to know exactly what is being hit and destroyed, unless we have photos and footage as above and in the video below, showing a Hezbollah operation targeting the aforementioned ground satellite communication station:

It is also worth reporting the following statement issued by Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News):

Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

The Israeli enemy has never respected the ceasefire agreement, abetted by the collusion of certain parties. The government could only justify its blatant failure by hiding behind its compliance with ‘Israel’s’ longstanding dream of disarming the Resistance. While we reject the government’s sinful decision on disarmament, we have acted with flexibility in the South Litani area in adherence to the agreement. Throughout the past period, the enemy has never ceased violating sovereignty, committing attacks, and blackmailing Lebanon to humiliate the government and the Lebanese people. We repeatedly warned that our patience has limits, yet no one acted; they saw our lack of response as an opportunity to strike the Resistance. The surprise Israeli and American raids on 1st March [2026] revealed that the goal was eliminating Sayyed Khamenei and toppling the regime. The enemy aimed to force the Resistance into submission, and the Resistance’s response signals the Lebanese people’s dwindling patience with the occupiers’ arrogance. The Resistance was first to warn of the aggression, eliminated the element of surprise, and proved that there is no deterrent to aggression except through the Resistance. The Resistance remains steadfast in defending Lebanon with all available capabilities.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 revealed that…

the Lebanese government asked the US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, last week to mediate with Israel to reach an agreement that would end the war. [However] the American and Israeli responses were extremely cold and pessimistic. According to the sources, Barrack told the Lebanese government that if they want US intervention, they must take real steps to dismantle Hezbollah’s weapons rather than merely making statements. The Israeli government responded with indifference to the Lebanese request [saying that] it is too late and that they are focused on the war with Hezbollah.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s remarks yesterday saying:

Lebanon and Israel should begin direct talks under international sponsorship [aimed at] establishing a full ceasefire and halting all Israeli ground, air, and naval attacks on Lebanon.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Moving to Iran, in the night between Sunday 8th and Monday 9th March 2026, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) carried out the 30th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by RNN Mirror:

The 30th wave of the “True Promise 4” operation was carried out on the nineteenth night of the holy month of Ramadan, simultaneously with the Supreme Leader’s guidance, under the blessed code “Ali Wali Allah” against the bases of American terrorists in the region and in the north of the occupied territories, using Khorramshahr, Fattah, and Kheibar liquid and solid-fuel missiles and strategic drones, with one hundred percent success.

Direct hits were reported at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, in Doha (Qatar), in Kuwait and in Bahrain, according to Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

In the video below you can see an American interceptor failing and hitting houses of Bahraini citizens (source: RNN Mirror):

Given the situation in the Arab States, it is not surprising that last Sunday the US State Department…

ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

As you can see in the photo below, some of missiles were signed with the handwriting

At your service, Sayyed Mojtaba

…as the 30th and 31st wave were the first under the command of the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Al Mayaden.

The Anglo-Zionists were not idle either though and, yesterday morning, among other targets, they destroyed a kidney dialysis center in the city of Karaj (Iran), as reported by RNN Mirror:

Kidney dialysis center in Karaj (Iran) destroyed by Anglo-Zionists - from RNN Mirror.

At around lunch time yesterday, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued the following statement regarding a drone attack on Israel and US targets in Kuwait in retaliation for the sinking of the Dena destroyer (from RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

In memory of the martyrs of the Dena destroyer; Announcement No. 19 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Army drones attacked American-zionist targets. A few hours ago, the occupied territories and American centers and bases in Kuwait were attacked by drones of the Army’s Ground, Air, and Naval forces. According to Announcement No. 19 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during the past hours, the Army’s Ground, Air, and Naval forces used suicide drones to attack American-zionist targets, including the “Rahavam” combat support unit, the early warning radar station of US Base 512 in the occupied territories, and American gathering centers and equipment warehouses in the Al-Udairi camp in Kuwait.

…while the IRGC released the following announcements, quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - emphasis original):

The IRGC Navy crushed the Al-Udairi helicopter base. IRGC Public Relations: The IRGC Navy crushed the Al-Udairi helicopter base stationed in the country of Kuwait this morning during an offensive operation against American terrorists using various types of suicide drones and cruise missiles. In this highly key operation, the enemy’s sinister operational plans were defeated, and eyewitnesses and informed sources reported a hasty evacuation from this base. In this attack, eleven very important targets at this base were struck by several missiles and drones. Among the destroyed targets are the base’s fuel and gas tanks, the American helicopter ramp, logistics and support facilities, and the base’s infrastructure.

Currently, 2 MQ9 drones in Jam and Khormuj counties of Bushehr province, as well as a drone in the skies of Tehran, have been intercepted and destroyed by the new advanced air defense systems of the IRGC and under the control of the integrated national air defense network.

Later in the afternoon, the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying (all emphasis added):

The managed rate of attacks by the Iranian armed forces is descending upon the hollow hegemony of the enemy with step-by-step and phased offensive actions. The situation in the region and the occupied territories has become siren after siren following Iran’s intelligent attacks. Units of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are precisely and calculatedly lying in wait for American military personnel. Field observations indicate that the “israeli” regime is attempting to create a human shield to protect its own military personnel by confining the residents of the occupied territories in the northern and central regions. The managed rate of attacks by the Iranian armed forces is descending upon the hollow hegemony of the enemy with step-by-step and phased offensive actions, and every shot is equal to 80 strikes at various points. American bases in the region and the occupied territories are witnessing the impact of Iranian missiles and drones every day, and our weapons will be dispatched to those targets at any hour and any minute that the will of our armed forces commands it.

This was followed by the IRGC announcement of the 32nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

Announcement No. 27 Moment by moment, the scope will narrow for you. The 32nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with the blessed code “Labbayk Ya Khamenei” against targets in the north and center of the occupied territories using destructive Qadr and Khorramshahr missiles. You will not forget the dire status and conditions of siren to siren, and heavy fire will continue to rain down on your heads. The clashes of the zionists while fleeing from “Ben Gurion” airport demonstrate the reality of the dire and miserable conditions of the incapable regime. [See video further down] Moment by moment, the scope will narrow for you.

…whereas the political Assistant to the IRGC Naval Force stated (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

We have 3 decisive weeks ahead of us, and the three factors that prevented the toppling of the regime are the prevention of passage in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s capable and precise offensive power, in addition to the popular presence in the field in Iran. The second week of the war, this week, will be the most important time period. If Iran manages to maintain the upper hand, we must expect to hear a new tone from America calling for a ceasefire, because the enemy’s calculations have been disrupted, and confusion and imbalance have become clearly apparent in its actions.

Yesterday evening, the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Seyed Majid Mousavi, issued an ominous warning for USrael (source: RNN Mirror):

From now on, we will not launch any missile with a warhead weighing less than one ton. The frequency of launches and the level of the waves will become higher, and their scope will expand.

…while later on the IRGC announced new military achievements, including the destruction of another ground satellite communication station in Israel, as reported by RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

The sky of Isfahan has become a nightmare for the enemy’s drones. Moments ago, an advanced Orbiter 4 spy drone belonging to the zionist-American enemy was intercepted and destroyed in the sky of Isfahan. This is the seventh advanced enemy drone that has been targeted in the sky of Isfahan by the IRGC’s modern aerospace defense. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue their holy jihad with the support of the faithful people until the child-killing and devilish enemy is brought to its knees.

The Ha’ela satellite communication center located south of “Tel Aviv” (”Sdot Micha”) was destroyed. This center was one of the main communication hubs for airbases with the fighter jets of the zionist regime, which was struck and destroyed by suicide drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force during a special operation. This center was the communication infrastructure for the satellite control network of the fighter jets of the aggressor zionist regime.

After blinding the Outlaw US Empire in the Gulf Region by targeting very expensive and critical radar, now Iran, with the help of Hezbollah, is blinding Israel

By the end of the day the IRGC announced the commencement of the 33rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The 33rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun, under the code name “Labbayk Ya Khamenei,” with the firing of a massive volley of solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles, each equipped with a one-ton warhead. The 33rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out against targets of the American-zionist enemy. In this wave, a massive number of solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles with one-ton warheads were used, and “Tel Aviv,” in the heart of the occupied territories, was struck by more than 10 Kheibar Shekan missiles. We had said that the sirens in the occupied territories would not cease. Subsequently, the 5th Fleet base of the terrorist American navy was targeted, and all precision-guided Kheibar Shekan missiles struck their designated targets. Despite the strict censorship imposed by the “israeli” army, some footage of the impacts and the penetration of the Iron Dome system is being published on social media. We will not let you go.

Moving away from the battlefield, it is worth reporting the following tweets and statements issued yesterday by:

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on X (in response to France preparing a “defensive” mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by sending two frigates to the Red Sea - source: Al Jazeera on X):

It is unlikely that any security can be achieved in the Strait of Hormuz amid the flames of war ignited by the United States and ‘Israel’ in the region. This is the case, especially amid the determination of certain parties that were not far from supporting this war and contributing to fueling it.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on X (1 and 2):

The economic impacts of this war's expansion to the level of infrastructure, across the region and the world, will be vast and long-lasting. Oil prices may remain in the triple digits for an extended period. Paralyzing global economies is the likely outcome of this war. The #First_Israel policy will not only drag America down but may pull the entire world with it.

Trump has officially announced that he considers “popular groups” as targets for attack. This is an official admission from the terrorist US government, so that later, if they make the slightest mistake, they cannot later claim that these were “military targets”. The massacre of people and attacks on population centers will have uncontrollable consequences; we will respond recklessly and without restraint.

a Senior Iranian political official to Al Mayadeen (Short News - emphasis mine):

Trump is seeking, through intermediaries in contact with both Washington and us, to end the war, while at the same time claiming otherwise. Trump says in interviews with US media that there is no specific timeline to end the war, contradicting the messages he is sending to us. This American contradiction reflects a state of chaos and a deep crisis facing Trump, as he finds himself in a severe predicament without a clear way out of this quagmire. Tehran has informed the mediators unequivocally that it won’t be receiving any message from the American side and will not respond to it. Iran maintains a firm and resolute position with a strategic objective: not to respond to any initiative until the Zionist entity retreats and fully collapses after all the crimes it has committed in the region.

a senior Iranian military official to Al Mayadeen (Short News - emphasis added):

We will not allow a single liter of oil in the region to be exported to the enemy and its allies until further notice. The equation will [not] change as long as the US forces and the Zionist entity continue their aggression against the Iranian people and vital infrastructure. Trade under wartime conditions is subject to security considerations, and the management of the Strait of Hormuz during war will be governed by the laws of war. Either security for all, or security for none. If the aggression against the vital infrastructure of the people continues, insecurity will be everyone’s share. The US military and its Zionist accomplices are seeking unconventional actions after the failure of their offensive plans against Iran. The continued despicable actions of the fragmented Americans will push us toward high-intensity, focused, and costly scenarios. We are open to significantly expanding the scope of the war.

So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting the following statement issued by Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi congratulating Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

We extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Muslim Iranian people, their official institutions, and their struggling Revolutionary Guard on the selection of the third leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, may Allah protect him. The achievement of this important milestone in these exceptional circumstances, and with this successful choice, consolidates the foundations of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic system, and delivers a major blow to the tyrants of the era and the aggressors: America and “israel”, and constitutes a great disappointment for them. Furthermore, it has been a balm for the deep wound caused by the martyrdom of the Leader, Imam Khamenei, may Allah be pleased with him, for the Muslim Iranian people and all those who stand in solidarity with them. We affirm our standing and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim Iranian people in confronting the American and “israeli” aggression and tyranny, which aims to implement the demonic zionist scheme under the title of changing the Middle East and enabling Greater “israel”. We emphasize that the great steadfastness and effective resistance of the Islamic Republic against aggression and tyranny will result in victory, for Allah the Almighty says in the Holy Quran: “And it was incumbent upon Us to aid the believers” (Ar-Rum: 47), and He says: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” Muhammad: 7. The signs of this victory are clear in the failure of the enemies’ goals behind this aggression, the losses and torment that have befallen them, the steadfastness of the Muslim Iranian people and their loyalty to the Islamic system, and in the successful completion of the selection of the third leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, ensuring the continuation of the great leadership role in the Islamic system in a complete and orderly manner. We ask Allah the Almighty to grant success to Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to preserve him with His protection, and to support the Muslim Iranian people and their dear fighters in the Revolutionary Guard and their courageous army with His victory. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings. Your brother, Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi 20 Ramadan 1447 AH

Allegiance and congratulations to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei arrived also from: the IRGC, the commander of the IRGC Navy, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Hezbollah, the Secretary-General of Kata’ib Hezbollah, Hajj Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Ashab Al-Kahf, the Popular Resistance Committees, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Other countries that congratulated Iran for the election of its new leader inclue: Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan (source: Al Mayadeen).

I will conclude this article with the following video showing Revolution Square in Tehran full with people who gathered yesterday to pledge allegiance to the new Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (source: Al Mayadeen):

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“Media and Reality” - From Saba .

P.S.: Gulf and Arab States (e.g. Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan) are arresting hundreds of people who share footage or commentary related to ongoing Iranian strikes, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Even the owner of Middle East Spectator (MES) was briefly detained, after revealing his location, and is not posting anymore! That’s why today I have not been able and most likely will not be able to share as many photos and videos of Iranian strikes as before.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ