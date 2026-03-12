Khorramshahr-4 medium-range ballistic missile - from Al Mayadeen .

Here we go with our daily update on the “Ramadan War” between USrael and Iran, this time covering the events from yesterday, Wednesday 11th March 2026.

The day started with the launch and execution of the 37th wave of Operation True Promise 4 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was quoted by RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) as saying (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with the blessed code “O Commander of the Faithful, peace be upon him” on the night of the 21st of the blessed month of Ramadan, while the believers had the Quran on their heads and were praying for the fighters of Islam. In this wave, American-zionist enemy bases in Erbil and the Fifth Fleet, as well as “Be’er Ya’akov” in the heart of “Tel Aviv”, were shaken and came under fire with Kheibar-Shekan missiles, Qadr missiles with 1-ton multiple warheads, and heavy and massive Khorramshahr and Kheibar missiles with multiple warheads.

The most horrific and heaviest operation since the beginning of the war has taken place. In this operation, an unprecedented volume of heavy Khorramshahr-4 missiles has been fired towards “Tel Aviv” and Haifa, and these launches are still continuing.

Announcement No. 30 of the IRGC / Wave 37, the most massive and heaviest “True Promise 4” operation since the beginning of the war. Under the blessed code “Ya Ali Ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him)”, during the Nights of Qadr and the night of the martyrdom of the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him), with more than 3 hours of missile launches and the highest volume of “Khorramshahr” super-heavy missile launches, it was executed in a multi-layered and continuous manner against US and “israeli” regime bases. In this massive offensive, the Haela satellite communication center south of “Tel Aviv” was struck for the second time, as well as military centers in “Be’er Ya’akov”, “West Jerusalem”, and Haifa, along with widespread US targets in Erbil and the fifth naval base in the region were subjected to the massive fire of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic. The God of Moses and Aaron is bringing down His fire of wrath upon the Pharaohs of our time. The achievements of this great operation are dedicated to the pure soul of the great martyred leader [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei], the souls of all martyred commanders, and all the martyred people. We continue our continuous attacks with purpose and power, and as the war continues, we only think of the complete surrender of the enemy. We will end the war when the shadow of war is lifted from the country.

Continuing the 37th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUH),” the firing of new Khorramshahr missiles with 2-ton warheads towards the bases of the terrorist US army in the region continues. We will end the war when the shadow of war is removed from the country.

The third phase of wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out by the Missile Unit of the IRGC Ground Force against the headquarters of the American terrorists on the night of the martyrdom of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) with the firing of 4 missiles. [Most likely they are referring to the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Manama, Bahrain] Also, the American Arifjan base was hit by the firing of 2 missiles by the Missile Unit of the IRGC Ground Force.

Here a video of the launch of the Iranian ballistic missiles:

Below a video of one of the missiles releasing its multiple warhead over Israel:

…and here a video of a direct hit in Israel:

Unfortunately, it is becoming very difficult to find videos and photos of impacts in Israel and Arab countries due to strict military censorship in the former and arrest of hundreds of people sharing footage of Iranian strikes in the latter countries: just imagine that a 60-year-old British tourist is facing two years in prison in Dubai after filming Iranian missiles flying overhead, despite deleting the footage immediately when asked to do so by authorities, as per Al Mayadeen! This is because…

Under UAE cybercrime laws, the person who originally posts content can be charged, but so can anyone who reshares, reposts or comments on it — one video can quickly lead to dozens of people facing criminal charges.

…as explained by Radha Stirling, CEO of the legal advocacy group Detained in Dubai.

Even satellite imagery is becoming even more restricted, with Planet Labs, which operates a large fleet of earth-imaging satellites, announcing that it is extending the delay on access of its imagery from 4 to 14 days, as reported by Al Mayadeen. A Planet Lab spokesperson justified the move saying that it is intended to…

limit any uncontrolled distribution of the images that might result in their unintentional access and use as tactical leverage by adversarial actors. This conflict is dynamic and in many ways unique to others, and thus Planet [Labs] is taking robust steps to help ensure our images do not contribute in any way to attacks on allied and NATO personnel and civilians.

That’s bullsh*t! It is just censorship imposed by the US government to hide USraeli humiliating losses and avoid embarrassment. After all, Iran does not need satellite imagery from Planet Labs, since it is receiving it from its own satellites and from Chinese and Russians!

Israeli settlers sheltering in an underground metro station - from Al Mayadeen .

While Iran and Hezbollah are both ramping up their attacks, using heavier missiles and in larger quantities, 3.2 million Israelis are left without standard bomb shelters, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Avihu Han, deputy mayor of Haifa, as saying:

In a city where the warning time is only one minute, 40% of residents have nowhere to run.

Whoops! Well… maybe next time you Zionists will think twice or even thrice before starting a war against Iran for the second time in the middle of negotiations!

From UKMTO.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning, UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations) reported on 3 incidents near the Strait of Hormuz, as reported also by RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen:

a vessel 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE was targeted by an unknown projectile same for a cargo ship 11 nautical miles north of Oman, same again for a vessel 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai.

Cargo ship Mayuree Naree on fire after being attacked by Iran - from Al Mayadeen .

However, later in the day, the IRGC only announced that it targeted two vessels in the strait of Hormuz, after they ignored repeated warning, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (emphasis mine):

The “israeli”-owned ship “Expres Room”, flying the Liberian flag, was struck by Iranian projectiles this morning after ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy and was brought to a halt. The container ship “Mayuree Naree” was also subjected to fire from Iranian fighters some hours ago, after ignoring warnings and alerts from the IRGC Navy and insisting on illegally passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is undoubtedly and without a moment’s negligence under the intelligent management of the courageous forces of the IRGC Navy. The American aggressors and their partners have no right of passage.

You will probably remember from my previous update that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, stated that he is ready to send the US Navy to escort vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz:

When the time comes, the U.S. Navy and its partners will escort tankers through the strait, if needed. I hope it's not going to be needed, but if it's needed, we'll escort them right through.

However, the time must now have come yet… LOL! In fact, earlier in the day, the US Navy “informed the global shipping industry that it is currently unable to provide military escorts for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz due to the high risk of attacks amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted Adel Bakawan, director of the European Institute for Studies on the Middle East and North Africa, as saying:

Neither France, the United States, an international coalition, nor anybody else is in a position to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Yes, France! The Outlaw US Empire is not the only one thinking of opening the Strait of Hormuz by force. In fact, you may have read/heard that French President Emmanuel Macron and his European allies are setting up a “purely defensive” mission to escort container ships and tankers through the strait (see Politico, Al Jazeera or Strategic Culture, for instance), while deploying the only (nuclear-powered) French aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, and its strike group to the East Mediterranean (see EuroNews or France24). As usual, Macron (or should I say “Micron”?) likes to play Napoleon, though he probably forgets that Napoleon ended badly, after a humiliating defeat by the Russians in Waterloo, spending the last years of his life in exile on St. Helena.

European governments keep assembling military forces in and around Cyprus, whose National Guard Deputy Commander Major General Neofytos Pachoulides went to take orders oversea from his US masters (source: In-Cyprus), even triggering the reaction of the Russian ambassador to Cyprus, who expressed his concern for the NATO build-up on and around the island on the pretext of the drone attack on the British RAF base in Akrotiri last week (source: In-Cyprus):

It is hard to imagine that a show of military force would contribute to de-escalation of tensions in this specific region, or on our planet as a whole.

All this suggests that European leaders really want to enter the fray, despite their declarations; however, if they are still hesitant, USrael just needs to arrange another false-flag against a RAF base in Cyprus or against one of the many European warships moored off the coast of the island…

Returning to the chronicles, following an USraeli attack on an Iranian bank the day before (Tuesday 10th March 2026), the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, warned the enemy of the consequences of this aggression (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - emphasis added):

The American-”israeli” aggression targeted one of the banks in Iran yesterday after failing to achieve its military objectives. This illegal targeting has opened the door for us to target, in retaliation, the economic centers and banks belonging to the enemies. The Americans must await our decisive and reciprocal response.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted:

Following these warnings, Western banks and institutions in the Arab States, e.g. Standard Chartered in Dubai (UAE) and HSBC in UAE and Qatar, have either closed their offices or instructed their employees to work from home, as per Al Mayadeen. It is no surprise then that Gulf States are apparently resenting being dragged into Trumpanyahu’s war on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center, as saying:

It is not our war. We did not want this conflict, yet we are paying the price in our security and our economy.

Well… maybe you have only yourself to blame. You should have remembered Henry Kissinger’s quote:

It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal.

Funeral procession in Tehran yesterday (12th March 2026) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, despite the ongoing USraeli aggression, Iran held funeral ceremonies for children and senior commanders (e.g. Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander Major General Pakpour, and Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Defense Council) killed in recent attacks, “drawing large crowds and mass marches [see photo above] condemning the US-Israeli aggression against Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Iran’s army chief, Major General Amir Hatami (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

In a message issued on this occasion, Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, said (source: Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

The Iranian people will proudly bid farewell today to their martyr commanders to tell the enemy that we will continue their path with strength and instill fear in the hearts of enemies. We will defend Iran and protect its honor and dignity until the last breath.

Despite the ongoing funeral ceremonies, the Iranian Armed Forces never stopped their military operations against their enemy. In fact, while those were ongoing, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated the following (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Statement No. 23 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran: The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that, coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (PBUH), and in commemoration of the Commander and Martyr, His Eminence Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, may God be pleased with him, as well as the martyrs far from the homeland from the crew of the “Dena Destroyer,” suicide drones have targeted several objectives in the occupied territories since dawn today. These include the Military Intelligence Directorate of the “israeli” regime’s army, known as “Aman,” Unit 8200, the Green Pine radar, and the submarine command headquarters building at the naval base in “Haifa.” According to the army’s statement, these attacks are ongoing. “Aman” is part of the “israeli” regime’s intelligence infrastructure and participated in identifying targets and military operations during the Ramadan war. Unit 8200 is responsible for gathering signal intelligence, intercepting digital communications, and executing offensive cyber operations. During the Ramadan war, the Green Pine radar was one of the fundamental pillars of the regime’s army in confronting Iranian missiles. Damaging these radars will significantly reduce the “israeli” regime’s ability to repel incoming missile attacks. The fighters of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran affirmed that they will not retreat for a single moment in defending the independence, territorial integrity, and the system of the Islamic Republic.

…while the IRGC Navy announced the results of the 38th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The IRGC Navy has crushed the remnants of the Americans. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran announced in a statement that the IRGC Navy, in the “38th” wave of Operation True Promise 4, crushed the remnants of the American military in the region, emphasizing that we will end the war when the shadow of war is removed from the country. The statement emphasized: After 2 hard and simultaneous missile strikes on the Al-Adairi helicopter base, a large number of American soldiers were scattered, and more than 100 wounded were transferred to Al-Jaber and Al-Mubarak hospitals in Kuwait. The infrastructure arteries of the American base in Mina Salman port, as the center of the US terrorist 5th fleet, including the highly key “Leeds” system, were hit by Iranian missiles and drones. Simultaneously, the Patriot camp, equipment sheds, and housing and gathering centers for American terrorist soldiers at the two naval bases of Mohammad Al-Ahmad and Ali Al-Salem were also severely hit.

Wave 39 of Operation True Promise 4 followed in the afternoon, as announced by the IRGC in the following statements quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

The 39th wave of Operation True Promise was executed in memory and name of the martyrs of authority, especially the martyred Lieutenant General Amir Mousavi, the martyred commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the blessed code “Ya Amir al-Mu’minin (peace be upon him),” against American targets in the region.

With the call of “Oh Commander of the Faithful, peace be upon him,” the thirty-ninth wave of the True Promise 4 operations begins against the targets of the American zionist enemy.

According to Al Mayadeen, the 39th wave “involved strikes against US military positions across the Gulf using multiple types of ballistic missiles, including the multi-warhead Qadr, Khorramshahr, and Emad missiles”.

The 40th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched yesterday evening and was carried out in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, i.e. Hezbollah, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

The IRGC Public Relations announced: Wave 40 of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out under the blessed code name “Ya Amir al-Mu’minin” (Peace Be Upon Him) by launching Qadr, Emad, Kheibar-Shekan, and Fattah missiles against targets in “Tel Aviv”, the occupied lands of Al-Quds, Haifa, and US bases in the region, such as Al-Azraq and Al-Kharj, in joint coordination with the forces of the Islamic Resistance.

Here a video of the missile launch from Iran:

…and here is a video of missiles flying over and hitting Israel:

Later in the night, the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces stated (source: RNN Mirror):

Last night, while rain and snow were falling in our country [see video further down], one-ton warheads and cluster bombs were also falling heavily and formidably upon the heads of our enemies. Oh Allah, we know that You are the All-Powerful. Oh Allah, we know that all matters are in Your hands. O Lord, punish Your enemies by our hands. In the moments when hands of prayer were raised to the heavens in beloved Iran, columns of rising smoke at the enemy’s deployment centers could be seen from kilometers away. The enemy’s delirium is no longer a sedative for the inevitable death of imperialism, and the deadly process of your decline is unstoppable. Listen well! The sound of death can be heard from every single impact on your bases. The false portrayal of the end of the war in your favor, by resorting to seductive media—which are the inverted mirror of the truth—will have no benefit or fruit. We have no trust or belief in you, and we will not cease from victory. The podiums behind which you have recently been struggling are the trench of a dying adversary, for the defeated enemy is not the one who determines the reality of the field. The condition of the vile enemy is summarized in one word: “Annihilation”. And the bad news for you is that this situation continues. Why do the delusional senior political and military officials of America in Washington not travel to the region instead of babbling, so that they can witness the real conditions of the field and the horrific situation of the American bases and military personnel up close? To the chatterers who talk about sea mines, we recommend that before mines, they pay attention to the time bomb! Meaning, the ticking of the clock until the explosion of oil prices...

Earlier in the day a drone attack targeted the port of Salalah in Oman, which triggered a fire that lasted for several hours into the night:

Iran did not claim it though. Instead, last night the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces issued the following statement (source: RNN Mirror):

The incident at the Port of Salalah in the friendly, neighboring, and brotherly country of Oman appears very suspicious. The Islamic Republic of Iran is currently investigating this matter. The security and national sovereignty of Oman are respected by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

…suggesting that most likely it is a false-flag attack launched by USrael, probably with LUCAS drones (American copies of Iranian Shahed drones), in order to create a surge in oil & gas prices (at the benefit of the Outlaw US Empire, which can sell its oil & gas to Europe at higher price!) and a rift between Iran and Oman. In fact, think that in just 10 days the war in Iran has added $3.5 billion to EU energy costs, as admitted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (source: Al Mayadeen):

Since the beginning of this conflict, gas prices have risen by 50% and oil prices have risen by 27%. If you translate this in euros, the 10 days of war have already cost European taxpayers an additional 3 billion euros in fossil fuel imports.

However, this idiot, instead of calling for de-escalation and diplomacy, keeps fueling the war and supporting the same countries that have caused this havoc, i.e. Israel and the Outlaw US Empire, when they attacked in Iran in the middle of the nuclear talks… all this while Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz vows to intensify the attacks on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

This operation will continue without any time limit, as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and decide the outcome of the campaign. Strikes will continue in Tehran and across the country, day after day, target after target. We are acting in order to allow the Iranian people to rise up, act, and remove this regime.

…as if they had reached any objective, apart from causing death and destruction, pain and sorrow in the Middle East! Yet, in a phone interview with Axios, Trump said:

Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end. The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Clearly, they have no idea of what they are doing, as US Senator Chris Muprhy realized too, after a 2-hour closed-door briefing on the “Ramadan War” (source: Al Mayadeen and X - all emphasis added):

I was in a 2 hour briefing today on the Iran War. All the briefings are closed, because Trump can't defend this war in public. I obviously can't disclose classified info, but you deserve to know how incoherent and incomplete these war plans are. Here's what I can share: Maybe the lead is that the war goals DO NOT involve destroying Iran's nuclear weapons program. This is, uh...surprising...since Trump says over and over this is a key goal. But then of course we already know air strikes can't wipe out their nuclear material. Second, they confirmed "regime change" is also NOT on the list. So, they are going to spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, get a whole bunch of Americans killed, and a hardline regime - probably a MORE anti-American hardline regime - will still be in charge. Ok, so what ARE the goals? It seems, primarily, destroying lots of missiles and boats and drone factories. But the question that stumped them: what happens when you stop bombing and they restart production? They hinted at more bombing. Which is, of course, endless war. And on the Strait of Hormuz, they had NO PLAN. I can't go into more detail about how Iran gums up the Strait, but suffice it say, right now, they don't know how to get it safely back open. Which is unforgiveable, because this part of the disaster was 100% foreseeable.

And in all of this madness is innocent who people who suffer!

Iraqi frontline

Moving briefly to the Iraqi war front, it is worth reporting that US troops, hiding like cowards in an upscale hotel in Erbil, were “targeted in a drone swarm attack allegedly launched by an Iraqi Resistance faction”, as per Al Mayadeen, while Al-Nujaba Movement Secretary-General, Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying:

To the rulers of Islamic countries who have mortgaged their nations to the zionist entity and the American devil: Know that by facilitating these criminal, occupying gangs to carve out pieces of your lands to establish bases for espionage and aggression against your Muslim neighbors, you have brought shame upon yourselves, and woes, destruction, and wars upon your countries. You are being dragged into the adventures of the zionist filth and the American fool, from which you gain nothing. Furthermore, when the war ends, the enemy of peace and humanity will come to you with all insolence to milk you for its costs along with the profits. They may even, in execution of their zionist master’s orders, turn you into poultry to be slaughtered in service of their “Greater ‘israel’” project, which includes parts of your countries. Moreover, how can you claim to be neutral when a large portion of American military operations is launched from your countries, and the radar sites that track Iranian forces in service of “israel” and America are considered their eyes in the region—eyes that must be gouged out? In fact, any observer knows that the drones that attack Iran and Iraq could not possibly be launched except from nearby neighboring bases, especially after their warships were withdrawn, dragging the tails of defeat outside the range of the Haydari missiles. Therefore, we call upon the peoples of the Arab countries to form armed factions, similar to those in Iraq, to liberate their countries from the filth of the zionists and the Americans, and we are fully prepared to transfer our expertise and capabilities.

The Islamic Resistance Coordination Committee in Iraq also warned Syria’s transitional leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abou Mohammad al-Jolani, against any hostile action toward Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement:

We warn Abou Mohammad al-Jolani that any hostile move toward Lebanese territory, coordinated with the US-Zionist enemy and under any pretext, will amount to a declaration of war on the entire Axis of Resistance. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which made US occupation forces suffer and left the bodies of ISIS fighters for the wolves of the valleys, is capable of crushing your movement if you become involved in attempts to target the resistance environment or Hezbollah. If you dare to violate the sovereignty of Lebanon and its patient, resisting people, we will turn your land into an open battlefield of fire.

Probably in support for the Syrian attack on Hezbollah in northern Lebanon, the Outlaw US Empire has deployed air defenses, such as two Centurion C-RAM systems and an AN/TPQ-53 radar, at its largest base in Syria (Qasrak), as reported by SouthFront.press.

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, the day started with Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, killing at least 4 people and injuring 6, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article in the evening, reported on additional strikes during the day and provided a cumulative death toll of 638 martyrs and 1,589 wounded since 2nd March 2026.

Hezbollah was not idle though and, in response to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, it launched Operation Devoured Straw, unleashing a 100+ missile barrage, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here a video of one of their operations:

It is also worth mentioning the following congratulatory message that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent to the newly elected Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Ali Khamenei (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Your Eminence Ayatollah the Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Ali Khamenei (may his shadow endure), Peace be upon you, and the mercy and blessings of Allah. We received with great welcome and pride the news of your eminence’s election by the Assembly of Experts in the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a leader, guide, and a blessed and sincere successor to preserve the path of Imam Khomeini (may his secret be sanctified), for which the late Imam Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may his secret be sanctified) sacrificed his life, his blood, and the blood of the dear and precious loyal martyrs, to protect this path and promote the independence and authentic, original Islamic identity of Iran, relying on God Almighty and depending on the presence of the religious, zealous, and courageous Iranian people, confident in the possibility of achieving progress, building capabilities, and demonstrating a just, Islamic political model in approaching solutions to crises, and bold in confronting injustice, aggression, oppressors, and aggressors, and thwarting their conspiracies and defeating the goals of their criminal wars. We look forward, under your promising leadership, to continuing this authentic, revolutionary, original Islamic path on the ideological, political, moral, and practical levels, which guides the yearning peoples and the oppressed in the world towards reform, independence, and the achievement of justice. We, in Hezbollah - Lebanon, as we thank God for the abundance of His blessings upon us in terms of political, moral, and revolutionary resistance awakening, which drew from the blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran the path of liberation and independence, and which walked under the leadership of Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God be pleased with them) with firm and effective steps in strengthening the resistance’s action against occupation, aggression, and injustice, we congratulate your eminence on your election. We affirm that we remain committed to the covenant with your leadership as we were with the Leader-Guardian and the martyred Imam Khamenei and with the founding Imam Khomeini (may God be pleased with them both), steadfast in supporting the religion, the truth, humanity, and in preparing the path until justice is realized through the blessing of the Master of the Age and Time (may God hasten his noble reappearance). On my own behalf and on behalf of my brothers in the Hezbollah Shura Council and the leadership and fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, we renew the covenant with you, and we pray to God to grant you success and guidance to achieve the hopes of your people and the peoples of the oppressed in lifting the schemes of the arrogant and the oppressors from them and their countries. Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem Beirut, 20 Ramadan 1447 AH 10th March 2026

And here is a video message that Hezbollah fighters sent to their Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem (from RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “Those to whom people said: ‘Indeed, the people have gathered against you, so fear them.’ But it only increased them in faith, and they said: Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs.” A Message from the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance To the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem (may God protect him) Peace be upon our Prophet and upon our master, the martyred reference and martyrdom-seeking Imam, the leader Khamenei (may God have mercy upon him), the bearer of the banner of God’s religion — who never left the field of defending the oppressed in every corner of the earth until he met his Lord as a martyr. Peace be upon the faithful martyrs, the souls of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance, upon the wounded and the mujahideen, and upon all the displaced and their honorable families. May God’s mercy and blessings be upon them. His Eminence, the Secretary-General and guide, Sheikh Naim Qassem (may God protect him), From the trenches of dignity and the positions of defending the homeland, we send you our greetings. Greetings to you from amid the bursts of bullets, the roar of aircraft, the crack of shells, the rumbling of armored vehicles, and the thunder of cannons… We, O Sheikh of our steadfast men, the people of resolve — those who have fulfilled what they pledged to God — stand firm behind you, obedient to your commands and promises of steadfastness, sacrifice, and advance. Continue on the path you have drawn for us; you will find from us nothing but strength, determination, and steadfastness in confronting the enemies of God, the homeland, and humanity. O inheritor of the path of resistance — the legacy of the leaders and masters, the guardian Imam, our master al-Hasan and our master al-Amin al-Hashimi — the legacy of the lights in the caravan of martyrs, the legacy of the honorable displaced who emigrated for the sake of God, those driven from their homes by force and oppression, whose homes were destroyed and whose children were killed… Our resolution is firm, O our trustworthy leader. Our souls share the path with Sayyed Abbas and Sheikh Ragheb in the Karbala-like struggle. Our swords are present in your camps, beneath your banner and oath — a faith engraved in our hearts, a Husayni conviction and pledge. Peace to you, to our mujahid military leadership, who have conveyed their word and fulfilled their promise, and to whom our proud republic entrusts the task of confronting every aggression against our country and our dear people. Peace to the great people of the Resistance — the patient, the steadfast, the brave, the free, and the brothers-in-arms standing firm in the ranks of struggle. Peace to the heroes of the Lebanese resistance brigades, Amal — the sons of Imam Musa al-Sadr — and to the sons of the Lebanese army, those who remain steadfast upon their national creed, bound by blood and oath to stand alongside the honorable resistance in the field of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty in confronting zionist treachery and its aggression against Lebanon and its people. O our noble Sheikh, Your sons — the faithful mujahideen — pledge allegiance to the guardian leader. They follow the path of the martyred Khamenei as leaders and heirs. They remain steadfast upon their covenant, trusting in your wise leadership, confident in God’s promise of victory. This night will not be one of defeat or humiliation. Rather, it is the dawn of Khaybar and the steadfastness of Husayni Karbala — until we hand the banner to the one who will raise it from the family of Muhammad (may God hasten his noble appearance). Peace and God’s victory be upon you. Your sons: The Men of the Islamic Resistance Wednesday — 11th March 2026 21 Ramadan 1447 AH

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The entity is under bombardment all the time” -From Saba .

