Let’s continue the chronicles of the USrael war on Iran from where we left last time, i.e. from the time I published my previous update (23:00 CET of Sunday 1st March 2026) and my discussion about Hezbollah entering the fray. I claimed that it was unlikely that Hezbollah would intervene now, because, in my opinion, too weak to confront the current firepower of USrael; instead, I expected the Lebanese Resistance to give the coup de grace to the Zionist entity once weakened enough by the Iranians. Well… soon after publishing my article, missile and drone sirens started ringing along the border between Israel and Lebanon, followed by sounds of explosions in the north of Israel, as reported by Middle East Spectator and RNN Mirror:

From Middle East Spectator.

A couple of hours later, Hezbollah claimed the strikes with the following statement, as reported by Al Mayadeen (full text from RNN Mirror and Middle East Spectator - emphasis original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “Permission to fight has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.” Believe Allah, the Almighty. In retaliation for the pure blood of the Leader of the Muslims, His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may Allah sanctify his soul, which was shed unjustly at the hands of the criminal Zionist enemy, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the repeated Israeli aggressions: The Islamic Resistance targeted the Mishmar Karmel missile defense site of the Israeli enemy army south of the occupied city of Haifa in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday, March 2nd, 2026, with a barrage of precision missiles and a swarm of drones. The Resistance leadership has long emphasized that the continuation of Israeli aggressions and the assassination of our leaders, youth, and people give us the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place. The Israeli enemy cannot continue its aggression that has lasted for fifteen months without receiving a warning response to stop this aggression and withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories. This response is a legitimate defensive one, and it is the responsibility of the officials and concerned parties to put an end to the Israeli-American aggression against Lebanon. “And victory is not except from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.” Monday 2-3-2026 12 Ramadan 1447 AH

Flames and smoke from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, Beirut (Lebanon) yesterday (Monday 2nd March 2026) - from Al Mayadeen .

Unfortunately, for these little strikes, Lebanon paid dearly, with Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) retaliating with heavy strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut and multiple towns in the country’s south”, as per Al Mayadeen:

…resulting in 52 Lebanese civilians killed and 154 inured, according to the Lebanese government’s Disaster Management Unit quoted by Al Mayadeen yesterday evening (Monday 2nd March 2026). Not only Hezbollah did not return fire, but it also paid the consequences of its actions within Lebanon: in fact, as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen, yesterday the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, and his Minister of Justice announced a government decision to ban the military activities of Hezbollah, despite the objection of Hezbollah ministers, while the ministers of the Amal Movement (another Shia party, formally allied with Hezbollah) reportedly voted in favor of the resolution!

In response to the decision of the Lebanese government, Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement (source: RNN Mirror - see also Al Mayadeen):

Commenting on the statement of Lebanese Prime Minister Mr. Nawaf Salam, which he made after the emergency cabinet session at Baabda Palace, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raed, stated the following: We understand the Lebanese government’s inability to face the brutal zionist enemy that violates national sovereignty, occupies the land, and poses a continuous threat to the security and stability of the country. We also understand its right to make decisions on war and peace, and its failure to implement this and impose it on the enemy who violates national peace and persists in its aggressive war against Lebanon and its people. However, in light of this clear inability and failure, we see no justification for President Salam and his government to take “heroic” decisions against the Lebanese people who reject the occupation and to accuse them of breaching the peace that the enemy has disavowed and refused to fulfill its obligations toward for a year and four months, imposing a state of daily war on the Lebanese government and people without the government being able to stop its continuous attacks or even to employ what it claims are international friendships for Lebanon in order to force the enemy to stop the war against our country. The Lebanese people were waiting for a decision to prohibit [zionist] aggression, only to find themselves before a decision prohibiting the rejection of aggression. Hezbollah’s reaction to the zionist persistence in attacking free and honorable people and their allies in Lebanon and the region is nothing but a signal rejecting the path of submission and the deception of the Lebanese people that reconciling with the enemy and submitting to its conditions is the only available way to achieve the illusory Lebanese security and peace. Hezbollah Media Relations Monday 02-03-2026 12 Ramadan 1447 AH

The attack in the night between Sunday and Monday was not isolated and Hezbollah renewed its aggression on Israel last night with a drone attack targeting Israeli military positions and, in particular, radar sites and control rooms at the Ramat David airbase in northern occupied Palestine, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the following Hezbollah statements - full text from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

For fifteen months, the “israeli” aggression against Lebanon has continued with killing, destruction, bulldozing, and all forms of criminality. All political and diplomatic movements have failed to curb this aggression and compel it to implement the ceasefire agreement and its requirements. We have warned repeatedly that aggression without a response cannot continue, and the operations of assassination and destruction cannot continue. What is required is to put an end to the aggression by all available means and with effective heat and action. The ongoing aggression cannot be justified with pretexts, for confrontation is a legitimate right. What the Islamic Resistance has done is a reaction to the aggression based on national calculations in the first degree, and the right to bring security and stability to our people and our regions throughout Lebanon. The Islamic Resistance’s response to a military barracks in the usurping entity is a defensive act and a legitimate right. Those concerned, interested, and responsible must move toward stopping the aggression as the direct cause of everything happening in Lebanon.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “Permission to fight has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory. They are those who have been evacuated from their homes without right - only because they say, ‘Our Lord is Allah.’” In response to the criminal “israeli” aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, which led to the martyrdom of dozens of men, women, and children and the injury of dozens more, and to the destruction of buildings and civilian infrastructure and the terrorizing of peaceful civilians and their displacement from their homes, the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 05:00 at dawn today, Tuesday, 3/3/2026, the radar sites and control rooms at the “Ramat David” Air Base in northern occupied Palestine with a swarm of suicide drones. The Islamic Resistance is concerned with defending its land and its people, especially as the “israeli” enemy has crossed all limits with its criminality. Its response came against military sites, not as the enemy does by targeting civilians; this is the minimum duty to deter it and prevent it from persisting in its dangerous objectives against Lebanon as a state, a people, and a resistance. “And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.” Tuesday, 3-3-2026 13 Ramadan 1447 AH

Since this morning, Hezbollah has carried out several attacks against Israeli targets, such as the Meron air surveillance and operations management base and the Nafah base, the headquarters of the 210th Bashan Division in occupied Syrian Golan Heights (sources: RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen) and the Ma’ayan Baruch site in the Upper al-Jalil (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen), following which the IDF infiltrated into Lebanon and carried out “a large-scale aggression spanning southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). However, Hezbollah responded to the invasion by downing an Israeli drone and targeting at least 4 Merkava tanks, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) and Middle East Spectator (1, 2 and 3).

It is also worth mentioning that, at around the same time of the first Hezbollah strikes against Israel, a suspected aircraft crash (according to RNN Mirror) or a drone or even a missile strike (source: Middle East Spectator) was reported against the Sovereign RAF Airbase in Akrotiri (Cyprus). On Monday morning the British Defense Ministry and local media, e.g. In-Cyprus (1, 2 and 3), confirmed that it was a drone strike. According to In-Cyprus (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), new “live air threats” were reported again during the day, triggering the closure of the other RAF base in the island (Dhekelia), the evacuation of Paphos Airport, the cancellation of 60 flights (18 of which at Larnaca Airport) and the deployment of two Greek frigates and two F-16 fighters jets to the Republic of Cyprus. Although nobody claim these drone attacks, Cyprus accused Hezbollah of launching them (source: Cyprus Mail), while yesterday afternoon the Advisor to the Commander of the IRGC, Brigadier General Sardar Jabbari, threatened US aircraft deployed to Cyprus, as reported by RNN Mirror and In-Cyprus:

We have launched approximately 3,000 first and second-generation missiles so far. In the coming days, we will inevitably move to using third and fourth-generation missiles. The number of drones launched up to this moment has reached approximately 10,000. The Americans have moved most of their aircraft to Cyprus. We will launch many missiles at Cyprus so that the Americans flee from there as well.

However, the stupid British, instead of removing their military assets from Cyprus, are planning to send the HMS Dragon destroyer and two Wildcat helicopters with counter-drone systems, to defend the two sovereign RAF bases on the island in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, while France is considering a similar move to bolster Cypriot defenses, as reported by Al Mayadeen, and Greece is deploying two frigates and two F-16 fighter jets, as per eKathimerini. In this way, these idiots are making the matter even worse for Cyprus!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Meanwhile, both Iran and USrael have kept exchanging fire. As reported in my previous update and by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), last Sunday night the IRGC launched the 9th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting sites across Israel and American assets in the region. In the following tweet on X Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained how USraeli bombing does not affect Iran’s ability to wage war, thanks to a decentralized approach and decades of study of US military failures across the globe (see also Al Mayadeen):

We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly. Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end.

In separate statements, Araghchi was quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2) as saying:

American bases in the region are legitimate targets for us, and we do not harbor hostility toward neighboring countries. The escape of American soldiers to hotels will not be a reason for them not to be targeted.

Now, this war possesses greater legitimacy and righteousness among our people; had we not negotiated, some would have said that the war occurred because we refused dialogue. We are soldiers of this system alongside the armed forces, and in the midst of war, we must be the voice of the Iranian people and defend their rights. I believe they have not realized the magnitude of what they committed, and they do not yet understand the nature of the protests and the consequences resulting from this action, which will continue in the future. We are confident that the banner that was in the hands of the leader will be handed over to another capable hand.

…while Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran, issued very clear statements about Iranian resolution and determination, as reported by RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3 - all emphasis mine):

Trump dragged the region into chaos with hollow hopes and is now worried about further losses among his forces. Trump turned his “America First” slogan into “‘israel’ first” and made American soldiers victims of the “israeli” drive for hegemony. Our people are in a state of self-defense, and our armed forces were not the ones to initiate the attack.

We will not negotiate with the United States.

As in the past 300 years, Iran did not start this war and our brave Armed Forces have not engaged in any attack except for defense. We will fiercely defend ourselves and our six-thousand-year-old civilization regardless of the costs, and we will make the enemies regret their miscalculations. Iran, unlike the United States is prepared for a long war.

By the way, in case it was not clear, Iranian strategy is a war of attrition, similar to what Russia is playing, but on a massive scale:

destroy radar systems (such as the very expensive one in Bahrain), flood defenses with cheap drone and missiles to exhaust expensive interceptors, strike with advanced missiles (ballistic/hypersonic) once defenses are depleted.

Monday morning began with very good news for Iran: the crash of one US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet in Kuwait (see Middle East Spectator and RNN Mirror):

“Several” other US F-15s crashed in Kuwait in a matter of a few hours, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense. All these crashes happened while Iran was heavily bombing Kuwait (the US embassy there was also hit by an Iranian drone, according to RNN Mirror), as well as Bahrain, Qatar and UAE (United Arab Emirates). So, it is very likely that all three were downed by Iran, as reported by IRIB (Iran’s national television) citing Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquarters (source: Middle East Spectator):

On the other hand, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on X that the 3 F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets crashed due to friendly fire:

At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.

Not sure what is more embarrassing: having 3 jets shot down by Iranians or by friendly fire… and in a matter of a few hours! I will let you decide whom to believe, but please take into account Araghchi’s comment (source: RNN Mirror):

The claim that the crash of fighter jets was due to a “defensive error” is an admission of the weakness of the US military. 3 US fighter jets crashed today. Regardless of the main cause, their claim is interesting; they say it happened “due to an error in the defense system.” Even if their claim is true, they are calling into question the capabilities of their own military. The Kuwaitis stated that their base would not be used against Iran, so what were these 3 fighter jets that were targeted today on Kuwaiti territory doing?

At the same time the ARAMCO refinery at Ras Tanura (Saudi Arabia) was targeted by drones, forcing the oil giant to shut it down, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator (1, 2 and 3) and RNN Mirror:

Consequences of the drone attack at the ARAMCO refinery at Ras Tanura (Saudi Arabia) - from RNN Mirror.

Although there were no casualties and two drones were intercepted, the debris caused a limited fire which triggered the shutdown as a precautionary measure. It must be said that both Iran and Saudi Arabia confirmed that the attack was not carried out by Iran, as reported by RNN Mirror, suggesting that it could have been an USraeli false flag operation to cause a spike in oil prices and trigger speculation!

It is also worth reporting that the day before the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) threatened Iran with retaliation under collective security measures, according the following statement quoted by Al Mayadeen:

The Gulf countries are ready to take all necessary measures to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability in response to Iran's attacks. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stresses the need for an immediate end to Iran's attacks and reaffirms the importance of ensuring the security of maritime navigation and air travel in the region, as well as protecting supply chains and maintaining the stability of global energy markets.

…while on Monday morning oil prices went up by ~10% and natural gas on European markets up by ~25% first and then by ~45%, due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3). By the way, the closure of the strait is still being enforced, with Iran targeting a vessel off the coast of Oman yesterday:

…and with Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, the Advisor to the Commander of the IRGC, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

Not one drop of oil will be allowed to leave the region.

Yesterday morning the IRGC announced the 10th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

The tenth wave of Operation “True Promise 4” witnessed the execution of a maneuver using “Khaybar” missiles. The targeting of the zionist government complex in “Tel Aviv,” military and security centers in Haifa, and the targeting of Al-Quds are among the objectives of the tenth wave. The sounds of sirens will never stop in the occupied interior, and we advise staying away from the vicinity of military bases and security centers.

This was followed by another IRGC announcement stating (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The office of the criminal Prime Minister of the zionist regime and the location of the Commander of the Air Force of this regime’s army were targeted and severely hit by targeted and surprise attacks of Khyber missiles in the tenth wave by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The fate of the Prime Minister of the zionist regime is shrouded in mystery. Iran’s successful missile attacks against the occupied territories in the tenth wave were focused on the governmental campus of the zionist regime; the achievements of these attacks and supplementary information will be announced subsequently.

…which was then followed by a statement regarding the 11th wave of Operation True Promise 4 yesterday afternoon (source: RNN Mirror):

The 11th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out on a large scale and with high intensity against American and zionist military targets. The 11th wave targeted intelligence centers and military support warehouses of the United States in the Gulf region. The 11th wave targeted the industrial communications complex of the “israeli” enemy army in “Be’er Sheva,” in addition to more than 20 targets in Al-Quds, Yafa, and Al-Jalil. Our armed forces have so far carried out attacks on 60 strategic targets and 500 American and zionist military sites. The operations of the armed forces were carried out with more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles.

…and this other one about the 12th wave yesterday evening (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The IRGC: The “Athen Nova” fuel tanker, belonging to allies of the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, is still burning after being struck by two drones. The twelfth wave of Operation True Promise 4 in the maritime arena demonstrated the decisive and purposeful action of the IRGC Navy against enemy bases, attacking fixed and mobile targets of the hostile United States military in three countries—Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain—as well as the Strait of Hormuz, by launching 26 attack drones and 5 ballistic missiles. In these proud operations, the American “Arifjan” base in Kuwait was struck in two stages by 12 drones. Additionally, the United States military command and control center at the “Al-Minhad” base in the UAE was targeted with 6 drones and 5 ballistic missiles. The remaining facilities of the United States naval fleet in Bahrain were struck and destroyed by 6 drones.

…and this other one by the IRGC Quds Force (source: RNN Mirror):

The United States of America and the terrorist zionist regime attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran, violating international laws and disregarding human values, targeting the heroic fighter, the Guardian of the Muslims and Leader of the Righteous, Imam Khamenei, as well as a number of prominent leaders and the oppressed Iranian people, resulting in their martyrdom. Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Front are a good and strong tree, and these threats and losses have not shaken them, but rather increased their strength. On behalf of the leaders and fighters in the Resistance Front, we declare: Our Imam; we are committed to the covenants we made with you. Today, after the enemy has crossed all the red lines of humanity and international laws, we consider it a Sharia duty to continue the fight with all strength against global arrogance and international zionism, and we open the gates of fire upon them and will not rest until the defeat of the enemy. The enemy must know that their happy days have ended, and that they will not have safety anywhere in the world, not even in their homes. We declare to the Islamic Ummah and to all advocates of freedom in the world that we will not stop resisting until the elimination of global arrogance and international zionism, and we will take revenge for the oppressed and the martyrs from the oppressors and the arrogant, God willing.

However, Iran was not the only attacking, unfortunately, and it was also subjected to USraeli strikes which hit, among other targets, 5 hospitals and medicals centres, as reported by Al Mayadeen, and even the Natanz nuclear facility, triggering the reaction of Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the IAEA (source: Al Mayadeen):

Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities.

…while “IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned that a radiation leak with potentially catastrophic consequences cannot be ruled out, even as the agency acknowledged it had lost contact with Iranian nuclear authorities”.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (L) and War Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Yet, despite large-scale protests in New York (source: Al Mayadeen) and US lawmakers urging the Congress to stop the US war on Iran (see Al Mayadeen), the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, stated that he is going to deploy more troops and jets to the Middle East, stating (Middle East Spectator):

This work is just beginning and will continue. We expect to take additional losses in the coming days and weeks.

…as quoted also by Al Mayadeen, which reported this statement by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth too - see also Middle East Spectator (1 and 2):

We did not start this war. This war is not about changing the regime in Iran. The regime has already changed and the world has become a better place. This is not Iraq. This is not endless.

Is Pete on drugs!?

Having caught up with most of the events from yesterday, I will conclude this article here with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba (the baby in the photo is Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s granddaughter, also martyred):

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ