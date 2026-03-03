GeoPolitiQ

𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
3h

Hegseth is an alcoholic. Might also do cocaine. So, yeah he's on drugs.

heikomr's avatar
heikomr
4h

Thank you very much for this very detailed information. What is known about the troop deployment of IS terrorists from Syria on the border with Lebanon? It irritates me that the Syrian terrorist regime is treated by Russia as a regional partner. Would Putin have shaken A. Hitler's hand as well? Admittedly, an exaggerated question. But with it, I want to highlight a moral aspect. Realpolitik or not.

