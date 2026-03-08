GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
30m

Hi Ismaele - wow great article - will go over it carefully - but I wanted you to see this short video

https://x.com/KimDotcom/status/2030599171594760480

Reply
Share
heikomr's avatar
heikomr
20m

If the Al-Aqsa Mosque were to be destroyed, then I assume that there would be a global jihad. It is the third most important shrine in Islam. But experience shows that in this case, the violence and terror of Muslims living in the West would again be directed solely against the defenseless Western indigenous civilian population, which has nothing to do with the war and has no influence on it. The Western "elites" will not be troubled by this. They couldn't care less about their own citizens.

Ismaele, I have been observing for a long time how active you are and how hard you work. You should still take better care of your health and get more sleep.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture