Let’s start the update on the Ramadan War from the Lebanese front today (Sunday 8th March 2026), but bearing in mind that we will cover only the events from yesterday (Saturday 9th March 2026), as I still struggle to catch up with the ongoing developments.

(Although I managed to get some more sleep last night, please support me with a coffee or, even better, a paid subscription. If you cannot, please share and/or restack my articles, to reach a wider audience and fight the propaganda on Western mainstream media!)

Hezbollah on a rampage

In the night between Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March 2026, Israeli airborne troops attempted a landing from 4 helicopters in the area near the town of Nabi Sheet in the Beqaa Region in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria, while Israeli warplanes and drones were flying over and bombing Beirut, Bekaa and the South. However, the airborne landing attempt fell into a resistance ambush by Radwan Forces with intense clashes, as reported by Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) and Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10). Initial reports even included the downing of an Israeli helicopter with a MANPAD and the an Hannibal directive order by the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces), suggesting that at least one Israel soldier was captured and had to be eliminated at all costs. Here are a few videos, including footage of intense fire directed at Israeli helicopters:

…and here the statement that Hezbollah released in the early morning of Saturday, describing what happened (sources: Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror and MES):

At 22:30 last night, Friday 06-03-2026, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance monitored the infiltration of 4 helicopters belonging to the “israeli” enemy army from the Syrian direction, which proceeded to drop an infantry force at the triangle of the outskirts of the towns of Yahfoufa, Al-Khuraybah, and Maaraboun. The hostile infantry force advanced towards the eastern neighborhood of the town of Nabichit (Al-Shukr neighborhood), and upon reaching the cemetery at 11:30 [PM], a group of Islamic Resistance fighters engaged them with light and medium weapons. The clash developed after the hostile force was exposed, as the enemy resorted to executing intensive fire belts that included about 40 airstrikes, using warplanes and helicopters to secure the force’s withdrawal from the clash area. Meanwhile, the Resistance artillery executed concentrated fire with appropriate weapons on the perimeter of the clash area and along the path of the hostile force’s withdrawal, while the residents of the neighboring villages participated in providing fire support.

…while the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, quoted by Al Maydeen, cited sources saying:

the Israeli army conducted operations in Lebanese territory last night to locate the body of Israeli pilot Ron Arad [who went missing over Lebanon in the 1980s and was captured by Hezbollah].

…a report which was confirmed later, yesterday morning (see the photo below and the video further down from MES showing a a grave from where a body was exhumed):

Confirmation came also from the IDF, which had to admit failure in its Bekaa airdrop operation and in recovering the remains of the Israeli F-4 pilot, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror. Unfortunately, the airstrikes that preceded the Israeli incursion resulted in 41 people killed and 40 wounded, as announced by Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operation Center, cited by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the total death toll since the escalation of Israeli aggression on Lebanon last Monday, 2nd March 2026: 217 martyrs and 798 injured; if we include casualties from before (since Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023), the death toll is 4,765 killed and 18,206 wounded, as of the morning of 6th March 2026.

Hezbollah evacuation orders for Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona in the north of Israel - from MES.

The ambush was followed by additional operations. In fact, at around lunch time on Friday, Hezbollah issued an evacuation warning to Israeli settlers in Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya, followed by military operations, including rocket barrages pounding the two settlements in the north of occupied Palestine (Israel), as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror (1, 2), which quoted a statement issued by Hezbollah towards the end of the day saying:

100 rockets and drones were launched from Lebanese territory towards “israeli” territory during the day.

The evacuation orders were repeated again in the evening (source: RNN Mirror), this time with a video warning, stating:

0:02 - “Defense Minister” Katz: None of the residents of the north need to leave their homes or their settlements. 0:36 - Don’t listen to him, head south.

A summary of Hezbollah operations yesterday can be found in this Al Mayadeen article. Here a video of some of the recent operations carried out by Hezbollah targeting Akka, Haifa (0:10), the “Rafael” military industries complex (0:14) as well as the “Naftali” base (from RNN Mirror):

Whoever thought that Hezbollah was finished has been proven wrong. The ambush and the ongoing military operations carried out by Hezbollah show that it is still very strong. Its inaction over the last year or so was probably intended to recover, recruit more people and demonstrate to the world that, while Hezbollah can abide to a ceasefire, Israel cannot, while the Lebanese government proved to be made of puppets controlled by the US government.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Iran keeps pounding USrael and Arab States, while warning of false-flag attack on al-Aqsa Mosque

Let’s now move to the main war front, i.e. the confrontation between USrael and Iran. In the night between Friday 6th and Saturday 7th March 2026, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) announced the start of the 24th wave of attacks of Operation True Promise 4 with the sacred code “Ya Mahdi (AJ)”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2), while later on Saturday morning the Iranian Army announced an…

Intense naval drone attack on American bases and occupied territories. Since this morning until a few hours ago, the Navy targeted American gathering points and bases in Minhad, Abu Dhabi, Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, and the strategic “Sdot Micha” radars belonging to the zionist entity in the occupied territories with an intense wave of drone attacks. The blood of the martyrs of the Dena frigate flows in the veins of the army’s sailors, and this battle will continue until the enemy regrets its words.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror (emphasis original, link added), which, later yesterday morning, also reported on the enforcement of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing the following IRGC statement:

The offending oil tanker was struck moments ago. This morning, an oil tanker with the brand name “Prima” was struck by a suicide drone following its disregard for repeated warnings by the IRGC Navy regarding the prohibition of passage and the insecurity of the Strait of Hormuz. It is noteworthy that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been under control for the eighth day due to the malicious aggression of the American terrorists and the martyrdom of the leader of the Islamic Ummah, and the aggression against the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz. Oil tankers and commercial vessels allied with hostile countries are not permitted to pass through this strait.

Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds (Jerusalem) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, as reported by Al Mayadeen in the early hours as Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence warned about a potential Israeli plan to stage a false-flag attack with drones or missiles on al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), possibly on al-Quds Day (i.e. the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which this year falls on 13th March 2026), and then blame it on Iran and other factions of the Axis of Resistance. Thus Iran is calling for international vigilance, especially Muslims, and warning Israel and its Western allies against such an operation on the holy site, which would “constitute a grave crime with far-reaching consequences”. In their apocalyptic/messianic view, Zionists and Christian Zionists could really destroy al-Aqsa Mosque to rebuild the third temple and hasten the coming of their messiah, however this may actually trigger a world-wide jihad (holy war) of all Muslims, both Sunni and Shia, against Israel and the whole West!

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time, in Washington DC the US administration approved a $151.8 million weapons sale to Israel using emergency authority, bypassing the congressional review process, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US State Department, according to which Israel requested 12,000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose bomb bodies weighing 1,000 pounds (~454 kg) each. As highlighted by RNN Mirror, this decision suggests that the Zionist entity is facing critical shortages, “due to the sustained and effective operations conducted by Iran and Hezbollah, which have severely strained its military capabilities and exposed the deepening vulnerability of its defense posture”.

In addition to the above, the Pentagon and the US Navy awarded multiple F-35 sustainment contracts to Lockheed Martin and RTX (formerly Raytheon) for hundreds of million of Dollars of taxpayers’ money (source: Al Mayadeen), money that could be use for peaceful purposes, such as welfare, healthcare, civilian infrastructure, etc., instead of producing and maintaining death instruments such as the F-35, which have killed 1,332 Iranian civilians and injured thousands more since the USraeli aggression on the Islamic Republic started a week ago, as mentioned by Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani (source: Al Mayadeen).

It is also worth mentioning that US satellite imagery provider Planet Labs announced a mandatory 96-hour delay in publishing satellite imagery covering the Gulf States and surrounding conflict zones… except for Iran, of course (source: RNN Mirror). The company claimed that the delay is intended to protect the military personnel of NATO partners, however it challenges the narrative that USrael is in control of the battlefield, if the Outlaw US Empire scrambles to hide the effectiveness of Iranian strikes and the extent of the damage! Don’t worry, though: we may have lost this OSInt source, but I am pretty sure that Iranians were not using it; instead they rely on high-resolution satellite data kindly provided by Chinese MizarVision, which has already made some its imagery publicly available in the past, showing how the US deployments in the region (see some of my previous articles).

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - from Al Mayadeen .

Due to skyrocketing oil prices (with US crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate at $90.90 per barrel) and gasoline prices reaching an average of $3.41 per gallon (but up to $5.08 per gallon in California! - source: Al Mayadeen), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he is considering the possibility of lifting sanctions on Russian oil supplies, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We may unsanction [sic] other Russian oil. There are hundreds of millions of barrels of sanctioned crude on the water. And in essence, by unsanctioning [sic] them, Treasury can create a supply. We’re going to keep a cadence of announcing measures to bring relief to the market during this conflict.

As I wrote in my previous update, I hope that Russia does not restart supplying oil & gas to the Outlaw US Empire after sanctions are lifted. After all, the situation for the West is going to worse, as Kuwait announced yesterday that it had reduced crude oil production and refining activity as a precautionary step (source: Al Mayadeen):

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announces that in light of the ongoing aggression by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the State of Kuwait, including Iranian threats against safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, KPC has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, yesterday morning, while giving a televised address to the nation, its President Masoud Pezeshkian, said (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES - emphasis mine):

The surrender of Iran is a dream that will never come true. Yesterday [i.e. Friday 6th March 2026], in the temporary leadership council, we made the decision that from now on, Iran will not attack neighbouring countries unless attacks are carried out from there.

…which was followed almost immediately by the following statement by the spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff (source: MES):

Countries that have not provided space and facilities to the U.S. and the Zionist regime have not been our targets so far, and will not be targeted in the future.

All this generated quite a stir, in the blogosphere (see Simplicius’s latest article) and in Iran, where members of the Parliament and of the Assembly of Experts got furious at Pezeshkian and urged him “to ‘shut up’ until the war ends, because ‘he doesn’t think before he speaks’, [while] urging the Assembly to choose and announce the new Supreme Leader as soon as possible and without any delay”, as per MES.

MES (1 and 2) also speculated that Pezeshkian was probably referring to a recent drone “incident” in Azerbaijan, as stopping attacks on neighbouring Arab countries (e.g. UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain) would be a “major strategic mistake”, otherwise Iran would relieving pressure on the Outlaw US Empire; on the other hand, the statement by the spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff implied seems to refer to country that Iran has denied attacking since the start of the war, i.e. Azerbaijan, Oman, Turkey.

Meanwhile, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones towards Bahrain (source: MES), thus confirming that Pezeshkian was probably referring to Azerbaijan and Turkey when saying that “neighbourly countries” will not be attacked. MES provided this explanation (all emphasis original):

— 🇮🇷/🇦🇿 So what happened? Here’s my own theory: Two days ago, Iran struck Azerbaijan (according to [Azeri President Ilham] Aliyev). Aliyev then says Iran must apologize or face retaliation. The IRGC at the time already denied the strike, saying it was not carried out by them. Today [Saturday 7th March 2026], after detecting signs of an imminent Azerbaijani attack [see video below], President Pezeshkian issued this statement of ‘apology’ to reassure Azerbaijan that Iran will not strike neighbourly countries (like itself) unless facing attacks from them. The Armed Forces Spokesman quickly confirmed and repeated this, and also added that this refers to countries ‘we have not attacked AND will not attack’ (again reiterating that Iran did not strike Azerbaijan). This is clearly not about the Gulf, because we took responsibility for those strikes. Pezeshkian’s wording was confusing and should have been better. But it was regarding Azerbaijan, NOT the Persian Gulf states.

Later in the afternoon Pezeshkian probably tried to patch up his mess with the following tweets in Persian on X (1, 2 and 3):

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the preservation and continuation of friendly relations with the governments of the region based on good neighborliness and mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This does not negate Iran's inherent right to defend itself against military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime.

We stand firm to the last breath in defense of our country and resist. Iran's defensive operations are exclusively against targets and facilities that are the origin and source of aggressive actions against the Iranian nation, and we consider them legitimate targets.

We have not attacked our friendly and neighboring countries; rather, we have targeted U.S. military bases, facilities, and installations in the region.

…while the Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquarters issued this statement (sources: MES and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The Islamic Republic of Iran respects the interests and national sovereignty of neighboring countries and, up to now, has committed no aggression against them (referring to Azerbaijan, Turkey, Oman and Pakistan). However, anywhere that serves as the source of aggression, either directly or indirectly against Iran, is a legitimate target. In the face of the United States and the Zionist regime, there will be absolutely no retreat. Countries that have not provided their airspace or facilities to the United States and the Zionist regime have not been our target up to this moment, and will not be our target going forward either (again referring to Azerbaijan, Oman & Turkey). However, all bases that serve as the point of origin for aggression against dear Iran will, as before, be struck heavily on land, at sea, and in the air. We say this explicitly: We will strike them and destroy them so that it may serve as a lesson to anyone who dares to carry out unprovoked acts of aggression against our nation. From now on, anything built in the name of the enemy, similar to these bases, facilities, and equipment, will be destroyed again and again with subsequent crushing blows. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly welcomes the escorting of oil tankers and the claim of an American military presence for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and we are waiting for them.

…though in the evening another statement released by the Khatam Al-Anbiyaa HQ said (source: MES):

Azerbaijan must immediately expel the Zionists and their assets from their soil, or they will become targets for the Iranian Armed Forces.

In the meantime, around lunch time yesterday, the IRGC launched the 25th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as announced by the IRGC (sources: Al Maydaeen and RNN Mirror):

The 25th wave of the “True Promise 4” operation has begun / “Fattah” and “Emad” missiles were fired. During a joint drone and missile operation with the sacred code name “Ya Ali Ibn Abi Talib” against the military and military support centers of the American-zionist enemy using precision and strategic “Fattah” and “Emad” missiles, the 25th wave of the “True Promise 4” operation was carried out.

…followed by a statement providing an estimate of US casualties in the previous 24 hours by the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - emphasis original):

Over 220 American terrorist soldiers killed and wounded In continuation of the powerful attacks on American bases in the region, in the last 24 hours, a large number of soldiers and commanders of the invading American army were killed and wounded as follows, and significant damage was inflicted on their infrastructure and resources: - 21 killed and a large number wounded from the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy in the region. - 200 killed and wounded at the American Al-Dhafra base. - Targeting of an American-owned oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf.

…and by IRGC Naavy announcement of a new hit on a vessel trying to force the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz (source: RNN Mirror):

The IRGC Navy announced that this afternoon, an oil tanker with the trade name “Louise P,” flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck by a suicide drone in the middle of the Persian Gulf as one of the assets of terrorist America. The IRGC Navy had previously announced that all assets of the child-killing zionist regime and terrorist America in the region are legitimate targets for the armed forces of the Islamic Republic.

Later in the afternoon, the IRGC announced the 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4, comprising “new-generation Emad, Ghadr, and multiple-warhead Kheibar missiles”, as per RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

IRGC Public Relations: The 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun with the sacred code “Ya Haydar-e Karrar”. The 26th wave of Operation True Promise 4 has been executed with the sacred code “Ya Haydar-e Karrar”. During a combined drone and missile operation with the sacred code “Ya Haydar-e Karrar”, targets from the north to the south of the occupied territories were accurately struck using new-generation Emad, Ghadr, and multiple-warhead Kheibar missiles. Given the destruction of the enemy’s radar systems during previous waves, striking the targets has become much simpler, and by the grace of God, all fired missiles are hitting their designated targets.

The 27th wave of Operation True Promise 4 followed in the evening, as announced by the IRGC, which also reviewed the results of previous waves (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The 27th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “Ya Haidar-e Karrar (peace be upon him),” was successfully executed via a combined drone and missile operation against American and “zionist” targets. In this strategic and multi-dimensional operation, “zionist” military targets in “Haifa” in the north of the occupied territories were struck with new solid-fuel “Kheibar-Shekan” missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, which possess terminal guidance capabilities to the point of impact. Drone units also successfully targeted the American military deployment headquarters in “Marina,” on the outskirts of the “Warner Brothers” company buildings. Additionally, the IRGC Navy struck the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) command unit of the Fifth Fleet and the logistical-military warehouses of the American terrorists in Salman Port. Field monitoring by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps indicates that the “zionist” regime, by confining the residents of the occupied territories in the northern and central regions, is attempting to create human shields to protect its own military personnel. Conditions in the region and the occupied territories have become “siren to siren” following Iran’s intelligent attacks. The units of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are precisely and strategically lying in wait for American military personnel.

Between the two waves, the Iranian Army also launched a drone attack against Israel, as reported by RNN Mirror:

The ground forces of the army targeted “Haifa” and “Tel Aviv” in the occupied territories with a wave of drone attacks. Drone attacks against the American-zionist enemy will continue until the final victory of the fighters of Islamic Iran.

…while Iranian Foreign Ministry Araghchi, Iran’s Chief Justice and member of the Temporary Leadership Council Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Eje’i and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted - see also MES and Al Mayadeen (1 & 2):

…echoed by the Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (source: RNN Mirror):

Our missiles are fueled by unity. We, the brave fighters in the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, will defend with our lives the Islamic entity, our beloved homeland, and the honorable and noble nation.

In addition to the desalination plant, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) also targeted the “Shahr-e Ray” oil refinery south of Tehran (source: RNN Mirror - see video below), which triggered a symmetrical retaliation by the IRGC, which targeted the Haifa refinery with Kheibar Shekan missiles, as reported by RNN Mirror.

At the end of the day, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), issued the following harsh statement (from RNN Mirror - it is long, but it is really worth a read):

The United States does not understand the realities of the region, especially Iran. They are trying to change the situation based on their false perceptions, but the Iranian people, thanks to their previous experiences, have overcome these threats. The armed forces have issued a very serious warning to separatist groups that “if you set foot on the wrong path, we will settle our accounts with you”. Military commanders are also courageously stationed on the field and are working to produce the necessary equipment using modern technologies. They wanted to exploit the foggy atmosphere to turn the situation in Iran upside down and achieve the vile ambitions that “israel” seeks. Netanyahu called Trump shortly before these events and told him that he had information that “if you act, we will reach our goal”. No matter how hard Trump tries, the Iranian people will not respond to him... he does not know this people. The intellectual maturity of our people is unparalleled, and the presence of people in the streets during the days of mourning shows that they stand by each other. This unity thwarted the last trick the enemies had to sow division. They are lying when they say that only 5 or 6 American soldiers were killed... later, they will raise the death toll under the pretext of “traffic accidents”. Trump has been struck by a state of “hysteria” and is now floundering because the United States has not achieved its goals. It is better for Trump to admit that he made a mistake and that he fell into the trap of “israeli” deception. The Americans have reached the end of the road. Despite the bombardment, the enemies did not reach their goal, and we will not leave them alone. The Americans must realize that they no longer have the right to attack Iran and they must be aware of the consequences of their arrogance. We will not allow them to escape this impasse, and they must pay the price for their actions. Some reports claim that they have destroyed Iran’s missile capability, but these are just wishes on their part. Our missile depots are fully intact, and we are working with wisdom and prudence. The strikes that the Islamic Republic directs at the United States will be continuous, and we will not leave them alone. Trump caused the martyrdom of our commander, and we will not leave him until we return the blow twofold, and this is not a simple matter. Some have called to carry out “mediation” missions, and some of these contacts are directed (by the enemy). We have not closed the Strait of Hormuz; the strait is closed “naturally,” and no one can pass. We are now in the process of passing through the bottleneck of this war, and the Iranian people have sent a message to the enemy: you must retreat. What is flowing in the streets of Iran today is a manifestation of national pride and the civilizational maturity of a people who know how to distinguish between admonition and treason against the homeland. Trump thought, at the peak of his stupidity, that he could penetrate the ranks of the people by threatening to disclose fictional messages. The American people should know that Trump has sacrificed national interests and their taxes for his personal whims. The loss of one thousand billion dollars in the stock market and the economic crisis in East Asia are only a part of the cost of Trump’s bloody gamble. There are two countries in the region that claimed they would prevent any American attack launched from their territory, and we naturally doubt their ability. [Likely referring to Turkey and Azerbaijan] Our strategy is to maintain friendship with neighbors and avoid suspicion, unless their territories are used against our national security. America and “israel” must know that assassinating Imam Khamenei and attacking Iranian soil will have a heavy and unprecedented price. Our strikes will not stop until full compensation is obtained. Peace will not be achieved unless America admits its mistake and pays compensation.

Amen to that!

On a funny note, here is the spokesman of the Khatam Al-Anbiyaa HQ Spokesman addressing the Israelis in Hebrew (with a funny Iranian accent - from MES):

Iraqi frontline

Israeli bombing of Dahiyet (Beirut, Lebanon) on 6th March 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to the Iraqi war front, it is worth reporting a statement by the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee saying that “any aggression against the southern suburb of Beirut (Dahiye) will be met with the targeting of oil fields and enemy embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, and the wider region” (source: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen), adding:

Either security for all, or security for none.

…while Iraq’s Border Guard commander, Lieutenant General Mohammed Sukkar, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that his “country’s borders with all neighboring states are fully secured, stressing that there have been no cases of infiltration or smuggling” and highlighting coordination with Peshmerga and Asayish forces to secure the border with Iran.

Bafel Talabani, chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Union Party (PUK) - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, Bafel Talabani, chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Union Party (PUK), emphasized “the necessity of resorting to dialogue to resolve disputes and problems in the region, while stressing that the Kurdistan Region ‘will not become a zone of fighting’”, as per Al Mayadeen, adding:

The journey is still long, and the process is expected to be difficult and complex. The Iranian regime has been planning for this confrontation for 45 years, which means any progress will face fierce resistance. The Iranians wanted to resolve problems through dialogue, and the situation in Iran now is different from Iraq in 2003, because at the time, there was an agreement between the Kurds and Shiites in Iraq, and this enjoyed the necessary legitimacy. The Kurdistan Region will not become a zone of fighting, and the coalition must establish stability and prosperity in the Middle East. During the phone call between the Iranian foreign minister and me, he explained that they wanted to resolve problems through dialogue and understanding. The Kurds will remain ready alongside their friends and allies to work towards stability, peace, and prosperity in a region that has suffered from the ravages of war and conflicts for decades.

…and warning about regional complications that may stem from legitimate Turkish concerns.

I will conclude this article with the footage of one of the many recent attacks of the Iraqi resistance against US assets, in this case a US base near Erbil airport in Iraq (source: RNN Mirror):

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ