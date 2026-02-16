Today I am providing my English translation of an interesting article by Fabrizio Bertolami, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 24th December 2025. Original title; “Historical cycles and recurrences”. (All formatting and footnotes original).

The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost four years, and the current situation is a mixture of Russian advances, Ukrainian denials, American peace plans and deep-rooted European hostility. Russia is exploiting the window of opportunity provided by an apparently accommodating American administration, Ukraine’s growing military weakness and a European Union that says it wants to continue the war but knows it cannot do so at present. Over the last month, negotiations have begun on a possible plan to end the conflict: the famous 28-point plan drawn up by the White House, which many believed to have been dictated by the Kremlin but which the realists now sitting on the US State Department staff certainly drew up taking into account the current situation and Russia’s offensive potential, the alliance’s capabilities and willingness to continue, and the possibility that Russian advances could reach Odessa and cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea.

According to the Realist school of thought in International Relations, it is not necessary to know the internal dynamics of individual countries in order to describe and prescribe their respective foreign policy orientations. In other words, it is not ideology or the pro-tempore government, either one’s own or that of the enemy, that should guide action, but rather the concrete balance of power, military strength, history and the political and geopolitical weight of the adversary. It is also necessary to understand that in an international context considered anarchic (i.e. in the absence of a superior and impartial decision-maker of last resort), the factor that determines whether or not war is possible is not the aggressiveness of States, or even of just one of them, but the balance of power within the international system. It is therefore rational for a power such as the US to seek an agreement with a competitor that it considers to be of equal power or difficult to deal with. It is not rational, however, for the EU, which has had Russia as a physical and historical neighbour for a thousand years, not to do so.

True to the principles of realism, [Henry] Kissinger said that “[...] although challenges to communist states such as China or the USSR were morally satisfying, they were practically imprudent as they prevented realistic compromises on issues such as arms reduction or the resolution of regional disputes”.

The US wants to return to the logic of “spheres of influence” but without taking on the European area anymore. Russia wants to maintain its influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia, the former threatened by NATO/EU expansion, the latter by Chinese commercial activism. Russians and Americans have common interests and are negotiating how to achieve them. Ukraine is just one of the cards on the table, but there are also the Middle East, relations with China, Venezuela, Armenia and the Arctic. What originally started as a war for Crimea has become a war for Ukraine.

Four years ago, the Russians annexed the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after referendums were held there. The aim was to give legal form to Russia’s presence in those oblasts and to incorporate that territory, with the aim of giving defensive depth to the jewel it had reconquered eight years earlier: Crimea and its all-important military outlet to the Black Sea. Crimea has been home to Russia’s Black Sea military port for over two centuries and is vital for Moscow’s projection towards the Mediterranean. A glance at a map shows that Russia’s presence in southern Ukraine allows it to control the routes to and from Crimea with a high degree of security (drones permitting), representing a natural bridge; in the absence of this natural bridge, the artificial Kerch Bridge was built, which has since become the target of several acts of sabotage by Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, fighting has taken place on the western edge of the oblasts that make up Donbass, seeking to advance, a sign that the rear, i.e. the large part of the aforementioned oblasts, was certainly in Russian hands, through the militias that had been operating in those areas since 2014 and the collaboration of the population, which is largely Russian-speaking, if not Russian tout court. Today, the Russians are pushing to reach the administrative border of Donetsk, having already reached that of Lugansk, and similar advances are being made towards Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The need to advance is represented by the need to reach the administrative borders and conquer the capital, and lies precisely in those referendums held four years ago, which declared the annexation of the aforementioned oblasts. From the Russian point of view, it is a legitimate contract that must be respected, towards a population that voted to be annexed by Russia.

Crimea is therefore at the heart of everything, and its re-annexation and defence are the cause of the last four years of warfare and economic war between continental Europe and Russia. The Russians have fought many wars over Crimea, but one, that of 1853, is the closest to the current one, if only because the names of the nations involved are still known to us today. France, England, the Kingdom of Sardinia (a few years away from becoming the Kingdom of Italy) and Turkey on one side, and Tsarist Russia on the other. Austria, a great power at the time, acted in support of its own interests, some of which were shared with the Russians, with the threat of entering the conflict. The war lasted about three years, with peace conferences and plans (in four points) between the beginning and end of hostilities. In the end, Russia lost the war and Bessarabia, then a borderland as Ukraine is today, but retained Crimea and the port of Sevastopol. After that brief war, the system in place since the Congress of Vienna began to change. Russia, which had defeated Napoleon 40 years earlier, was no longer a bogeyman, and within twenty years, nations such as Italy and Germany would be formed. France once again became the leading continental power, while Great Britain remained the most important colonial power.

The current war over Crimea (which, let us not forget, was part of Zelensky’s plans for revenge until early 2025) could, like the war of that time, be a driver of political change in continental Europe. Brussels’ wishful thinking aside, there seem to be two realistic scenarios (if we take into account that the most Ukraine has been able to propose, in territorial terms, is a freeze on the current front line).

In the first, Russia wins on the ground, without the need for mediation with Ukraine, which capitulates and accepts the loss of territory. In the second, some form of mediated agreement (by the US, at present) is reached between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia in its current position of strength. In both cases, the war would end, and with it the need to deploy huge amounts of money for rearmament plans. The authority of the leaders in Brussels would suffer a setback, and the positions of some of the more realistic countries within the EU, Hungary and Slovakia above all, could be asserted ex ante, but also represent a different path to the (obligatory) relationship with Russia.

The relationship is not only obligatory for the aforementioned nations but also for Europe itself, which cannot expect to live the next 20 or 30 years in a “neo-Iron Curtain” climate, isolated from the largest exporter of raw materials, which in the meantime does business and trades with the world’s largest economy, China, further aggravating European deindustrialisation. Compared to that war in 1853, today there is a player that was then still an exporter of raw materials, in the process of industrialisation and therefore an importer of European goods, which has now gone from being a party to the conflict (with [Joe] Biden and the very early [Donald J.] Trump this year [now last year, i.e. 2025]) to being a mediator. On 20th November 2025 it was reported that Russian negotiators were in Miami to negotiate with [Steve] Witkoff, [Jared] Kushner and possibly Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio. There is no doubt that this is a great deal. If it wanted to continue, Europe would find itself alone in having to support Ukraine’s legitimate but unrealistic aspirations, having to finance not only the needs of the Ukrainian state but also the purchase of American weapons for Kiev. The European Commission’s current contortions regarding the use of Russian funds deposited and frozen in European banks are in fact an attempt to find funds without having to ask the states for them, with the consequent alarm over accounts and welfare and a resurgence of the debate on common debt, which clashes with the interests of many in Europe.

In the event of Kiev’s military defeat, the EU could still continue to support its Russophobia by broadcasting images of the Russian Army in the streets of Paris, Rome or Berlin, but it would still have to bear the burden of maintaining the pre-war state on its own, given that the Americans would no longer have anything to mediate and that their progressive reduction of troops in Europe will begin in 2027.

In the event of an American-mediated “peace” agreement, the EU would lose any useful argument for continuing both its Russophobia and its massive rearmament. If the EU’s primary political and military ally, the US, were to reach a separate peace with Russia via Ukraine, signalling its intention to no longer support anti-Russian actions in Europe (and perhaps even as far as the Caucasus), the EU would not be able to continue maintaining a state of isolation with Russia and a policy different from that of the US (see point 13 of the American plan), and would have to reduce the extent of several of the sanctions imposed so far. If it wanted to persevere, it would find itself in the uncomfortable position of trading with the US but not with Russia, while the US could have a relationship with both, maximising its objectives: separating Russia from Europe (persevering in the application of [Halford] Mackinder’s theory) and making Europe dependent on it in terms of energy and trade.

To continue with historical comparisons, it has been said that the US and Russia are involved in a New Yalta, to divide up the European and North African/Middle Eastern quadrant. On that occasion, a consolidating power (the US), the hegemonic power at the time (Great Britain) and the Asian power represented by the USSR were involved in the European theatre, whose destinies at that time extended to the rest of the world through the colonial mechanism.

It should not be forgotten that at that time the US financed and/or supplied weapons to both Great Britain and the Soviets.

Today, the US is no longer the unipolar power it once was and is preparing to pursue the policy it had until the Second World War, reducing its military presence in Europe and returning to Monrovianism, but without reducing its influence in “friendly and satellite” countries. The second player is the Asian power, formerly represented by the USSR and now by the Russian Federation, which continues to have interests in Europe, mainly of an energy nature, acting globally with solid realism, seeking and finding agreements with many friendly state and non-state actors, but also capable of dealing with “enemies” (the US), while simultaneously countering their actions on the globe and in space. The hegemonic power in this case should be the EU (if not Germany, the real engine of globalisation with European characteristics), but since it has none of the characteristics that would really define it as hegemonic (primarily in a military sense), it cannot sit at the table dictating the rules.

Crimea is therefore to be considered reconquered by Russia, and recognition of the separatist regions’ possession could come through an agreement mediated by the US, which is not coincidentally pressuring Zelensky to cede the territories or step aside with “legitimate elections”. The real risk is that Russian troops will seek to advance to Odessa, eliminating Ukraine’s only access to the sea and its exports, thus rendering it a country without a future. But the war cannot really be said to be over until Russia and the European Union reach a strategic agreement of “good neighbourliness”, considering the history of relations between the two areas and how European “security architecture” has been based over the last three centuries on Russia’s contribution.

What began as the European Economic Community must pursue its original promises: to guarantee and support the growth of the standard of living of the European peoples and Never Again War in Europe. A peace treaty with Russia would guarantee both, and now there would also be American endorsement (see point 2 of the American plan). Do we still want to call it “appeasement”?

