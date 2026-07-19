GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Ed Welch's avatar
Ed Welch
4h

A sip from The Fountain of Youth? Ahh....to live again within a High-Trust Culture! Now, I can recall a favorite quote by Msr. Balzac: "Behind every great fortune is a great crime." C'est Parfait, Non?

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