Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Stefano Botta (a.k.a. Kazan), originally in Italian and published on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Tuesday 9th June 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

In his masterpiece Lost Illusions, [Honoré de] Balzac has his Mephistophelean character Carlos Herrera (who will later, significantly, become head of the French police) say: “There are two histories: the official, mendacious history that we are taught – the ad usum delphini history – and the secret history, where the true causes of events lie, a shameful history”.

This reflection by the great French writer raises a number of questions. Have we ever studied this shameful history? If the history written by the victors becomes the official history, what have we been taught in our Western schools? Have they handed down to us the truth of events, or rather the historia ad usum delphini? Is it possible that the history we all know is a historical falsehood? And what is the meaning of history if we have known only the official version and not the other, more truthful one?

If the work of historians, particularly regarding ancient times, consists of sifting through archives and studying official documents, and if the analyses of the facts have been narrated by the dominant powers—who have consequently enshrined these analyses as genuine historical reality—then doubts that the truth remains hidden in the folds of time surface with great force. Today, however, things are changing.

Over the past twenty-odd years of the 2000s, with the development of the internet, digital media and the massive rise of so-called “counter-information”, the official media’s portrayal of contemporary life is beginning to show its age; more and more people, by seeking information through alternative channels, are questioning the reports put out by mainstream media outlets, and this is reflected in falling newspaper circulation figures and declining viewing figures for various television news programmes and talk shows.

Today, a new way of narrating reality is spreading, and this allows truths to be conveyed that, just a few decades ago, would have remained trapped within the spirals of the established power structure.

And this different way of reporting current affairs could become the different way in which history will be told in the future. Perhaps there is now a real chance of passing on to future generations the “shameful history” of the 2000s.

In fifty years’ time, how will historical events such as 11th September [2001], the war in Ukraine or 7th October [2023] be studied in schools? Will they be discussed as “Il Corriere della Sera” discusses them today, or as other researchers – less compromised by those in power – discuss them?

What the latter are recounting today will not be lost; it is archived on magnetic media, online videos, blogs, etc., and this so-called “counter-information” could, over time, become a “counter-history”. If counter-information is spreading, and goes so far as to undermine and expose the so-called “official” truths as false, then perhaps in the future there will be a “counter-history” – a narrative of the facts that passes on the true causes of events rather than merely providing a superficial account of what happens.

Ultimately, this “counter-history” might even acquire indisputable authority and become the official history, to be taught at higher education level by new, less stuffy professors of the future, thereby closing the gap highlighted by Balzac.

The history ad usum delphini will continue to exist, but the other – the shameful one – might become just as well known, perhaps enjoying equal standing to the former, and the young people of the years to come might study both and realise that the official history is, in fact, a lie.

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