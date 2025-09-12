Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Karel Beckman, originally in Dutch and first published on deanderekrant.nl on Thursday 7th August 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Friday 8th August 2025. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Adolf Hitler was secretly supported by the American and British governments from the beginning of his career in the 1920s. They did this because they knew Hitler was determined to attack Russia. They led him to believe that they would support a German attack on Russia. In reality, by provoking a German war against Russia, they wanted to weaken both countries.

This is revealed by Scottish researcher Jim MacGregor in his book, written together with John O'Dowd, Two World Wars and Hitler [link to Amazon], published earlier this year [2025]. Based on detailed evidence, he argues that the American and British secret services had been targeting Hitler since 1922 and supporting him in his political ambitions. A key figure in this conspiracy was Ernst Hanfstaengl, an art dealer with an American mother and German father, who settled in Munich in 1922 and had close personal contacts with Hitler until 1937. According to MacGregor, Hanfstaengl, who came from an extremely influential family and had contacts in the highest American circles, including Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, worked as a secret agent for the Americans and British.

MacGregor is the first historian to explore the intimate relationship between Hanfstaengl and Hitler in the 1920s. The American, until recently one of Harvard's most popular students and a regular guest of America's wealthiest families, took Hitler, then nothing more than a marginal political activist giving inflammatory speeches in Munich beer halls, under his wing. Hanfstaengl and his socialite wife took the poor Hitler, who lived with his German shepherd Wolf in a dilapidated room, into their spacious Munich home and introduced him to the most exclusive circles, MacGregor writes. In 1923, Hanfstaengl spent time with Hitler on a daily basis, who at that time was beginning to attract an increasingly large audience.

Hanfstaengl also supported Hitler financially. Among other things, he ensured that the Völkischer Beobachter, the popular Nazi newspaper, could be published every day. According to MacGregor, Hanfstaengl was closely involved in the failed armed uprising that Hitler attempted to unleash in 1923.

Hitler's plan was to seize power with his Nazi gang during a public rally in Munich on 8th November 1923. MacGregor describes how that evening Hitler and Hanfstaengl put a gun in their pockets and went to the Bürgerbräukeller, where local authorities were present. A group of Nazis stormed the premises, Hitler jumped on a chair, fired a shot at the ceiling, and proclaimed the revolution. However, the army and police remained loyal to the authorities. During the fighting, which lasted until the following day, 16 rebels were killed and several police officers lost their lives. Hitler managed to escape and took refuge in Hanfstaengl's villa, where his wife hid him in the attic. The next day, he was found by the police and arrested. Hanfstaengl managed to flee to Austria.

Hitler is sentenced to five years in prison, of which he serves less than a year. Hanfstaengl visits him regularly in prison, MacGregor writes, and even helps him write Mein Kampf. After his release on 20th December 1924, Hitler immediately drives to Hanfstaengl's villa in a brand-new Mercedes he purchased while still in prison. He spent Christmas 1924 with the Hanfstaengl family. In the years that followed, Hanfstaengl continued to support his protégé in various ways. He taught him American public relations techniques. In 1930, when new elections were called, Hanfstaengl accompanied Hitler on his election campaign across the country. The Nazis won 18.3% of the vote.

Ernst Hanfstaengl (left) with Hitler [centre] and Hermann Göring, summer of 1932.

Hanfstaengl is appointed Hitler's spokesman for all foreign press. On 28th January 1933, Reich President Paul von Hindenburg makes the fateful decision to appoint Hitler as Chancellor. During Hitler's inauguration, the Nazi band plays, among other pieces, Young Heroes, composed by the talented Hanfstaengl.

Since the Nazis do not have a majority in parliament (they won 30% of the vote in the 1932 elections), Hitler calls new elections for 5th March [1933]. It seems risky, but Hitler has a plan. On 27th February 1933, the Reichstag goes up in flames. Hitler exploits the event to abolish democracy. He blames the communists, arrests thousands of opposition members and passes an emergency law giving him the power to ban critical newspapers and magazines and to trample on other fundamental rights. Most historians now agree that the Reichstag fire was a hoax: it was the work of the Nazis themselves. To do this, they allegedly used a tunnel connecting the Reichstag President's Palace, at the time the Nazi Hermann Goering, to the parliament building. According to MacGregor, there is evidence that Hanfstaengl played an important role in the action. Present at the scene, he allegedly directed part of the operation. Western intelligence services are all too aware of what is happening. At the end of March 1933, the deputy director of the British secret service MI5, Guy Lidell, visits Berlin and stays with Hanfstaengl for ten days. During this period, Hanfstaengl travels regularly to England, where he has contacts with the top echelons of British politics and intelligence services.

Although Hitler rapidly intensified his regime of terror – Jews and Gypsies were stripped of their citizenship, a programme of forced sterilisation for the mentally and physically disabled was introduced in July 1934, and concentration camps sprang up across the country – he enjoyed the full support of the West at that time.

MacGregor describes how, in June 1933, a number of British pilots flew to Germany on a “goodwill visit”. Luftwaffe pilots reciprocated the visit to London, where they were welcomed with a cocktail party at the RAF Club in Piccadilly. These are just a few examples of the many close contacts between the British and Germans.

In the autumn of 1937, Edward, Duke of Windsor, made another “grand tour” of Germany, where he met [Heinrich] Himmler, [Joseph] Goebbels and [Rudolf] Hess. At the same time, Hitler received extensive support from American industrialists and tycoons. American multinationals helped Hitler build his war machine, and Western bankers offered financial support, including through the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the bank of central banks, founded in 1930. The big British and American media conglomerates contributed by painting a generally rosy picture of Hitler's regime. In 1934, media mogul William Randolph Hearst visited his close friend Hanfstaengl in Germany. Hanfstaengl then published an interview with him in the Völkischer Beobachter, in which Hearst praised Hitler as the leader of “all freedom-loving peoples”.

Western support for Hitler did not go unnoticed by the public. This was evident, for example, when in June 1934 Hanfstaengl obtained permission from Hitler to travel to the United States for a meeting of former Harvard students. Upon his arrival at the port of New York, he is greeted by several thousand demonstrators holding signs with slogans such as “Out with Nazi Hanfstaengl” and “Send Hitler's agent back”. There are also protests during the reunion in Boston. This does not prevent President Roosevelt from sending a telegram to Hanfstaengl wishing him a pleasant stay.

What the protesters did not know, writes MacGregor, was that Hanfstaengl was an American secret agent in Germany on a very specific mission. That mission was part of a broader secret policy that the West was pursuing against Hitler. That policy was constantly aimed at pushing Germany into a war of aggression against Russia. According to MacGregor, the Western strategy is based on the idea, first expressed by British geographer Halford Mackinder in a 1904 lecture, that there is no greater threat to Western hegemony than an alliance between Russia and Germany. If these two countries together controlled the Eurasian “heartland”, they, and not the British and Americans, would be the world's leading power. Western policy is still aimed at preventing this from happening, MacGregor argues.

MacGregor's view overturns the established interpretation of history. Our history books assume that the West opposed Nazism from the outset, even though historians have always criticised the numerous concessions made by Hitler to the West in the 1930s. This policy of “appeasement” culminated in the infamous Munich Conference of 1938, where British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain approved Germany's annexation of the Sudetenland. Historians believe that “appeasement” was intended to prevent war, but in practice it encouraged Hitler to expand his aggression. According to MacGregor, this is a misunderstanding. In his view, appeasement was never intended to prevent war, but rather to cause it. Western leaders accepted that, by supporting Hitler, they were largely responsible for the terror he caused, as well as for the Second World War and the Holocaust. Their goal was not freedom, peace or rights, MacGregor argues, but world hegemony.

Jim MacGregor, Dr. John O’Dowd, Two World Wars and Hitler — Who Was Responsible? Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics, 2005, editor Trine Day.

Jim MacGregor: “Today, as yesterday: here are the main victims of this out-of-control political elite”

Jim MacGregor's interest in the two world wars began during his childhood. MacGregor (1947) grew up among war veterans on the grounds of a hospital and rehabilitation centre for wounded veterans in Glasgow. His father was wounded at the age of 22 in an explosion on a warship in 1942 and had to struggle with severe lung damage for the rest of his life. MacGregor talked a lot with the veterans about what they had been through. “I loved these men”, he says in a video interview with De Andere Krant. “They were heroes to me”. During his medical studies in Glasgow, delving into history, he initially accepted the standard version told by Western historians, who attributed responsibility for the First and Second World Wars to the “evil Germans”. He later discovered American “revisionist” historians such as Harry Elmer Barnes and Sydney B. Fay, who showed that the British and French were at least as guilty of World War I. According to these historians, the British deliberately sought war with Germany, which they considered their great rival for world domination. “This led me to cognitive dissonance”, says MacGregor. Then someone mentioned Carroll Quigley, the historian who, in his posthumously published book The Anglo-American Establishment (1981), revealed the existence of a secret society of British and American imperialists who pull the strings of Western foreign policy behind the scenes. The promoter was the legendary businessman Cecil Rhodes, after whom Rhodesia is named, who in 1891 founded a society, The Society of the Elect, which formed the basis of the secret alliance of politicians and businessmen that still pulls the strings of the Western world today. The racist Rhodes and his companions considered Anglo-Saxon culture to be superior and saw themselves as natural leaders destined to rule the world. The Rothschild bankers were directly involved in the conspiracy and, through the American bank J.P. Morgan, which was linked to the Rothschilds, they managed to gain control of much of American industry and the banking system.

In 1913, they founded the US Federal Reserve, which gave them unprecedented power over the monetary system. According to Quigley, their goal was “nothing less than the creation of a world system of financial control in private hands, enabling them to rule all countries in a feudal manner based on secret agreements”. Quigley's work made a deep impression on MacGregor. “It left me speechless”. Quigley, says MacGregor, “shows with extreme precision how these people control Western politics, media and education (historiography). For me, the pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place”. Two other important sources for MacGregor are Stanford historian Antony C. Sutton, author of a series of pioneering books on how American capitalists (Wall Street) supported not only Hitler, but also the Bolshevik Revolution and Roosevelt's New Deal, and Professor Guido Preparata [author of the book “Conjuring Hitler” - Amazon, Archive]. What makes MacGregor's book unique is his extensive portrait of Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl, who played a crucial role in Hitler's career. Hanfstaengl knew everyone in Anglo-Saxon high society. He was friends with figures such as John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Jacob Schiff – all involved in the founding of the Federal Reserve – Theodore Roosevelt and his son Theodore Jr., Winston Churchill and his son Randolph, and so on. He was a frequent visitor to the White House. On his mother's side, he was descended from the fabulously wealthy Sedgwick clan, one of the most influential families in the United States. As a student, he was extremely popular at the elite Harvard University and was even a personal friend of the influential Harvard president, Charles William Eliot, a staunch eugenicist. Hanfstaengl also had a special network of contacts on his father's side. His godfather, Duke Ernst von Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha, was the brother of Prince Albert, who married Queen Victoria in 1840. This duke is also the uncle of German Emperor Wilhelm II. The fact that someone with such a background settled in Munich in 1922 and remained at Adolf Hitler's side for fifteen years, moving with him to Berlin and being appointed spokesman for the Nazis, can only be explained by assuming that he had been commissioned as a spy, MacGregor argues. Many Americans visiting Berlin are surprised by Hanfstaengl's position. Edgar Mowrer, Berlin correspondent for the Chicago Daily, wonders what his wealthy compatriot is doing in the company of the Nazis. “I cannot imagine that he himself is a Nazi”, Mowrer writes. In 1937, when Hitler began to become suspicious, Hanfstaengl fled Germany. After the United States entered the war in December 1941, Hanfstaengl was invited by President Roosevelt to become an adviser at the White House. It may seem unlikely that Western governments supported fascists like Hitler, but MacGregor points out that Hitler's case is not unique. For example, historian Peter Martland of Cambridge University revealed in 2009 that [Benito] Mussolini was already on the British secret service payroll in 1917. The British paid him £100 a week, at a time when the average income in Italy was around £4 a week. MacGregor states that it has been widely demonstrated that the Anglo-Saxon establishment has always sought to prevent Russia and Germany from becoming closer. When Germany and the Soviet Union signed the Treaty of Rapallo in 1922, on the initiative of German Foreign Minister Walther Rathenau, Western secret services immediately launched a propaganda campaign. Rumours circulated in the press that Rathenau was involved in a Jewish-Communist conspiracy, and two months later, on 24th June 1922, he was assassinated. The treaty was cancelled. According to MacGregor, little has changed in the balance of power in the world today. There is still a small group of Western bankers and complacent politicians pulling the strings, with the same goal: world domination.

MacGregor: “Look at Western policy towards Ukraine, which from the outset has been aimed at weakening Russia and creating a rift between Russia and Germany”.

It seems inconceivable that Western leaders are so ruthless in their pursuit of power that they are even willing to help and support someone like Hitler, but unfortunately that is the reality, says MacGregor. “Look at what is happening in Gaza.

Look at Epstein. Human lives do not matter to these people. To them, we are the great unwashed, the people, the rabble, whom they shamelessly abuse and exploit”. The main victims of this out-of-control political elite, says MacGregor, are the maimed war veterans of his youth.

“They believed they were fighting for a noble cause. In every village in the UK there are monuments in their honour. They would have had every reason to feel betrayed”.

