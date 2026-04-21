Let’s continue catching up with the events in the Middle East. Following up my previous article, this time we will focus on last Saturday 18th April 2026.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

The day started with the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, stating that he may not extend the 10-day ceasefire with Iran set to expire today (Wednesday 22nd April 2026), as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Maybe I won’t extend it. So, you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we’ll have to start dropping bombs again. We’re negotiating over the weekend. The Iran thing is just going well. I think it’s going to happen. No way. There are not going to be tolls [on the Strait of Hormuz]

From Middle East Spectator (MES).

Speaking of the Strait of Hormuz, just a few hours after Trump’s remarks, the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the US Naval Blockade on Iran is lifted, as per Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES). Here is the full statement of Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari from MES and RNN Mirror (all emphasis original):

The Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Iranian armed forces. The Islamic Republic of Iran, following previous agreements in negotiations held with good faith, agreed to the passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner. However, unfortunately, the Americans, with the repeated betrayals they have in their record, continue to engage in banditry and piracy under the title of a so-called blockade. For this reason, the control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces. It is declared that as long as America does not end the full freedom of navigation for vessels from the origin of Iran to the destination and from the destination to the origin of Iran, the situation of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous state.

The Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi trolled the Outlaw US Empire in the following tweet on X:

Two ships attempted to cross the Strait without Iran’s permission and had to around after being fired upon by the IRGC Navy, with UKMTO reporting that a container ship sustained structural “damage after being struck by an unidentified projectile” ~20 nautical miles (NM) northeast of Oman, as per Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror, followed by another one ~25 NM off the coast of Oman (source: MES) and a third possible attack against a cruise ship ~3 NM off the coast of Oman (see MES).

On the other hand, the US blockade continued to turn away Iranian ships, such as the DELNAVAZ bulk carrier (source: MES).

Meanwhile, Iran partially reopened its airspace, “allowing international flights to pass through designated eastern routes”, as per Al Mayadeen. By the way, Alireza Elhami, Commander of the Iranian Air Defense Force, stated the following with regards to air security (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In response to immature and thoughtless claims about Iran’s defensive power, one must ask: if it were not for our national capability, which power would have destroyed more than 170 of the enemy’s most advanced drones and new-generation fighters, such as the F-15? The world witnessed that the powerful air defense of the Islamic Republic, under the intelligent leadership of the Wilayat, remained alive and dynamic even during the difficult days of long-range missile attacks. The peak of this honor was the downing of the ultra-advanced and high-altitude “MQ-4C” (Type C) aircraft west of the Strait of Hormuz; an operation that showed no altitude is unattainable for Iran’s air defense. The dear martyrs of the air defense in the Army and the IRGC sacrificed their lives for the security of the country’s skies, not at home, but alongside their systems and on the front lines of battle, to prove that Iran’s security is guaranteed not by foreign aid, but by the blood of the children of this very nation. In response to incorrect claims regarding the security of Iran’s skies, the incident of receiving the Commander of the Pakistan Army is a living document of the authority of the Air Force and the integrated air defense network of the Islamic Republic. According to international protocols and with full coordination, the Pakistani Air Force fighters, after accompanying their commander to the zero-border point, handed over the mission to the fast-flying pilots of the Iranian Air Force. From the moment of entry into the airspace until landing in Tehran, the aircraft carrying the high-ranking guests was under the full and powerful escort of Iranian fighters. This precise operation, while rejecting any rumors, showed that the security of Iran’s skies is entirely in the hands of its own armed forces, and our brothers in the Pakistan Army, with complete confidence in this authority, entrusted the responsibility for the security of their commander to the Iranian heroes.

…whereas Iranian Army Spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia said (source: RNN Mirror):

More than 40 strategic military points of the “israeli” enemy in the occupied territories were targeted by the Army. Among these targets were military sections of “Ben Gurion” airport, as well as US bases in the region, which were hit in several stages.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei asked for full compensation for the damages caused by the USraeli aggression on his country (source: Al Mayadeen):

The aggressors caused extensive damage to infrastructure and markets, and they must pay compensation for the war, as they initiated the aggression against Iran.

…while Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref was quoted by MES as saying:

Either the enemy grants Iran its rights at the negotiating table, or we secure our rights on the battlefield.

Later in the day, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran issued the following statement regarding US-Iran talks (sources: Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror and MES - all emphasis added):

On the tenth day of the war, the Americans began sending messages and requests for a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war that they themselves had started. On the fortieth day of the war and with the official announcement of the U.S. President accepting Iran’s 10-point plan as the framework for negotiations to end the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran accepted these negotiations in Islamabad with the mediation of Pakistan. These negotiations lasted 21 hours without interruption, and the Iranian delegation raised and pursued the demands of the Iranian people with seriousness and initiative and maximum distrust in the United States. Despite agreeing to act within the framework of Iran’s 10-point plan, the enemy raised new and excessive demands during the negotiations, which were met with the Iranian delegation’s firm stance and the decision not to compromise on its positions in any way. For this reason, the first round of negotiations ended without a clear result, and its continuation was postponed until another time when the enemy stops being excessive and amends its demands in accordance with the realities on the ground. In recent days, with the presence of the Pakistani Field Marshal in Tehran as a mediator in the negotiations, new proposals have been raised by the Americans, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is considering and has not yet responded to. We announce that the Iranian negotiating team will not compromise, retreat, or tolerate anything, and will defend with all its might the interests and concerns of the Iranian nation. One of the preconditions for Iran’s acceptance of the temporary ceasefire was the cessation of fire on all fronts, including Lebanon, which the Zionist enemy violated from the very beginning. At the insistence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Zionist regime agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon and it was decided that if the enemy observes the ceasefire on all fronts, the Strait of Hormuz would be temporarily and conditionally opened until the end of the ceasefire period, only for the passage of commercial ships but not military vessels or civilian vessels of the U.S. and Israel, with the control and permission of the Iranian armed forces and through the route determined by Iran. Considering that the majority of the equipment of the U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf region is provided through the Strait of Hormuz, and this is a threat to the national security of Iran and the Persian Gulf region, Iran is determined to exercise supervision and control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the war is permanently ended and a lasting peace is achieved in the entire region. This will be implemented by receiving complete information from passing vessels, issuing a certificate of passage in accordance with the announced regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with war conditions, and paying a passage fee, and on the routes announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran. As long as there is a naval blockade, the Islamic Republic of Iran will consider it a violation of the ceasefire and will prevent the conditional and limited opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that no date was scheduled yet for the next round of US-Iran talks, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

We are now focusing on finalizing ⁠the framework of understanding between two sides. We don't want to enter into any negotiation or meeting which is doomed to fail and which can be a pretext for another round of escalation. Until we agree the framework, we cannot set the date... There was significant progress made actually. But then the maximalist approach by the other side, trying to make Iran an exception from international law prevented us to reach an agreement. I have to be very crystal clear that Iran would not accept to be an exception from the international law. Anything that we are going to be committed will be within the international regulations and international law. The other side, the American side, tried to sabotage that by saying that it is open except for Iranians. So that was ⁠the reason we said that if you are going to violate the ceasefire terms and conditions, if Americans are not going to honour their words, there will be repercussions for them.

On occasion of Iran’s Army Day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei congratulated the Iranian people and the Armed Forces for their achievements with the following message (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in a row as though they are a single structure joined firmly.” I offer my congratulations on the 29th of Farvardin (18th April), the blessed anniversary of the founding of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran — which was named as such upon the wise initiative of the great Imam Khomeini (may Allah have mercy on him) — to all members of the Army, their honorable families, and the great Iranian people. The victory of the Islamic Revolution is considered a dividing line between two stages of the Army’s life, and it must be considered the end of the era of weakness that was imposed on the Army and the brave, honest military personnel by the enemies of this homeland and at the hands of traitors within. Since then, the Army has stood in its correct position; instead of being a follower of the corrupt, tyrannical Pahlavi regime, it has become nestled in the warm embrace of the people, for the Army is truly the son of the people and emerges from the homes of the people. The Army quickly stood against the malicious plans of America, the remnants of the Pahlavi tyranny, and the separatists who wanted a torn-apart Iran, and it recorded epics. Today, the Army of Islam, as in the two previous imposed wars, valiantly defends the land, the waters, and the banner to which it belongs, relying on a strong divine and popular pillar, fighting in solid, aligned ranks, shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the fighters in the Armed Forces, and engaging with the armies of the head of the front of disbelief and arrogance, exposing their weakness and humiliation before the eyes of the world. Just as its drones unleash thunderous strikes on the American criminals and the zionists, its brave naval force is on full alert to make the enemies taste the bitterness of new defeats. On the other hand, the 29th of Farvardin is also the anniversary of the birth of a unique man of his age, our great martyr of high standing, he who from the first decade of the Islamic Revolution exerted the greatest efforts to preserve the Army in the face of ominous calls to dissolve it, and then sought to upgrade its capabilities in various fields. There is no doubt that the path of developing the diverse capabilities of this authentic popular institution that guards the country from east to west and from north to south must be followed with doubled strength, and by the permission of Allah, the necessary measures to achieve this will be issued in the near future. In this path, looking at the faces of the heroes who assumed command of the Army and guided it through successive generations of administration throughout the past five decades — many of whom have joined the ranks of the martyrs — as well as their programs, measures, and honorable, sincere biographies, will be an inspiring lesson and a source of inspiration for all components of the Armed Forces. From the greats such as: Qarni, Fallahi, Namjoo, Fakoori, Babaei, Sattari, Ardestani, and Sayyad Shirazi, all the way to his last prominent martyrs, Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Aziz Nasirzadeh. May the peace and blessings of the Almighty Allah be upon all the fighters of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, from its commanders and officers to its employees and unknown soldiers who are not known to the public. May the peace and blessings of the Almighty Allah be upon its wounded and all its sacrificers, and may the peace and mercy of the Creator be upon the honorable families of all the martyrs of the war imposed by America and the zionist entity on the great Iranian people. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings. Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei | 18/04/2026

Senior adviser to the IRGC Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi (L - archive photo) and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, senior adviser to the IRGC, speaking on Iranian national television, warned about the possibility that the war may become a global war (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES):

It may be that if the war continues, it’ll become a world war. If the enemies have eliminated [Iran’s naval capabilities], why are they unable to open the Strait of Hormuz?

…adding that Iran has “important and winning cards” that have not yet been utilized, whereas Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, was quoted by MES and Al Mayadeen as saying:

We firmly confronted the US efforts to clear our mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and we and considered it a violation of the ceasefire. During the Islamabad talks, this almost escalated to the point of conflict, but the enemy retreated. In Islamabad I told the American delegation that if their mine sweepers move even a little forward from its position, we would open fire. They asked for 15 minutes to give the order to return, and they did.

…referring to the incident we covered here.

On Saturday evening the IRGC issued a new statement confirming the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (source: Al Mayadeen):

From this evening, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until this [US] blockade is lifted. We warn that no vessel should move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted. Also, we inform all vessels and their owners to follow news only from the official IRGC Navy authority and through Channel 16, and the statements of the US president in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no credibility.

It is also worth reporting that on Saturday the IRGC arrested 69 agents linked to USrael in Mazandaran province (source: Al Mayadeen), whereas the Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Headquarters, affiliated with the IRGC ground forces, announced the execution of “a precise drone strike targeting a hideout of separatist terrorist groups in the Jiganakan and Balisan areas of the Iraqi Kurdistan region […] resulted in the killing of three militants and the injury of five others”, as per Al Mayadeen and MES:

Lebanon

From RNN Mirror.

Moving to Lebanon, last Saturday Hezbollah released some statistics and interesting infographics (see figures above from RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3 and 4)) with maps illustrating direct clashes between its fighters and the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces), strikes carried out towards Israel and number of enemy military vehicles targeted during the Al-Asf Al-Ma’kool battle between 2nd March and 16th April 2026:

General summary of the Islamic Resistance operations during the Al-Asf Al-Ma’kool battle from 02/03/2026 to 16/04/2026. Operational Metrics * Total Operations: 2,184 * Operations inside Palestinian territory: 1,127 * Operations inside Lebanese territory: 1,057 * Depth of strikes: 160 km * Daily operation average: 49 * Highest number of operations in a single day: 98 Targets * Cities and settlements: 657 * Border sites (new and established): 256 * Military bases: 168 * Military barracks: 102 * Attempts to repel advances: 957 * Attempts to repel landing operations: 3 Weapons Used * Rocketry: 1,414 * UAVs/Drones: 392 * Artillery shells: 184 * Guided missiles: 121 * Precision missiles: 68 * Light/medium weaponry: 40 * Direct-fire missiles: 24 * Air defense: 34 * Engineering weaponry: 14 * Naval weaponry: 1 * Miscellaneous: 7 Enemy Losses * Killed and wounded: 600+ (per enemy admission) * Tanks: 188 destroyed/damaged * Technical equipment: 30 * Bulldozers: 16 destroyed/damaged * Personnel carriers: 11 destroyed/damaged * Humvees: 8 destroyed/damaged * Hermes drones: 5 * Quadcopters: 4 * Logistical vehicles: 2 destroyed/damaged * Helicopter: 1 destroyed/damaged

On Saturday, the Deputy Head of the Hezbollah Political Council, Mahmoud Qamati, issued the following statement regarding “the situation on the ground, ceasefire arrangements, and political positions regarding negotiations, regional actors, and international involvement”, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis original):

Thank you to Iran, which was able to impose a ceasefire through international pressure. We denounce the blatant official ingratitude that is devoid of diplomacy. The State is rushing toward humiliation and indignity, and toward abandoning sovereignty step by step, instead of clinging to its strongest cards. The President of the Republic thanked the murderer and criminal, and did not thank the one who saved us, which is Iran. We confirm that there is no return to the situation before 2nd March, and the finger of the Resistance will remain on the trigger. The time has passed, and strategic patience has ended. We will not be satisfied with a ceasefire, we will not return to the situation we were in regardless of the price we pay, and we will not be patient after today. The Secretary-General of Hezbollah will present a detailed map for the next phase, which will be announced. The official nature of the negotiations does not cancel out the position of the people and the resistance, for the resistance is what draws the destiny. If the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister insist on the path of direct negotiations, then they are on one path and we are on another. To the President of the Republic: If you respected this people, you would not have mentioned the criminal and murderer who killed our people, which is Trump. The issue of the truce and its duration is dependent on developments on the ground. We call on our people not to settle where they have returned and to be wary of “israeli” treachery. The resistance is in a state of readiness to confront any “israeli” breach. Thank you to Iran, which was able to impose a ceasefire through international pressure. We denounce the blatant official ingratitude that is devoid of diplomacy. The state is rushing toward humiliation and indignity, and toward abandoning sovereignty step by step, instead of clinging to its strongest cards. The President of the Republic thanked the murderer and criminal, and did not thank the one who saved us, which is Iran. We confirm that there is no return to the situation before March 2nd, and the finger of the resistance will remain on the trigger. The time has passed, and strategic patience has ended. We will not be satisfied with a ceasefire, we will not return to the situation we were in regardless of the price we pay, and we will not be patient after today. The Secretary-General of Hezbollah will present a detailed map for the next phase, which will be announced. The official nature of the negotiations does not cancel out the position of the people and the resistance, for the resistance is what draws the destiny. If the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister insist on the path of direct negotiations, then they are on one path and we are on another. To the President of the Republic: If you respected this people, you would not have mentioned the criminal and murderer who killed our people, which is Trump. The issue of the truce and its duration is dependent on developments on the ground. We call on our people not to settle where they have returned and to be wary of “israeli” treachery. The resistance is in a state of readiness to confront any “israeli” breach.

Hussein Haj Hassan, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, said:

There is no gratitude owed to the United States, which supports Israel with weapons and political positions.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem (centre) - from Al Mayadeen .

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem also issued the following statement reiterating the Resistance’s stance of defense against the Israeli aggression (sources: RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The field has proven that it has the final say, and successful policy is that which utilizes its results as a source of strength to force the “israeli” enemy to submit, to secure the rights of Lebanon and its citizens to their land and sovereignty, within a national, cooperative framework that closes the doors to strife and foreign exploitation of our country. The temporary ceasefire would not have happened were it not for the struggle of the fighters on the noble southern frontiers, in a legendary performance that stunned the world, and in a martyr-like steadfastness in the face of the American-”israeli” enemy, despite a vast disparity in military power balances. The fighters have proven that their three-dimensional weapon—faith, will, and capability—is stronger than all the armies of the aggressors, and that in Lebanon there are those who sacrifice the precious and the cheap for the sake of liberation, pride, and independence. Their progress toward the noble goal is not hindered by the presence of the defeatists, the demoralizers, and the backstabbers, because they have lent their skulls to God Almighty first, and are surrounded by a proud and sacrificing people who endured killing, destruction, displacement, and the costs of dignity and pride. This people, from all sects, denominations, and regions, has its destination as southern Lebanon, because all of Lebanon is its south; if the south smiles and is liberated, all of Lebanon smiles and is liberated. Thanks to God Almighty first, for He is the Supporter and the Helper. Thanks to the heroes of the resistance who broke the advance of the “israeli” enemy despite its mobilization of one hundred thousand soldiers at the border, and it was not able to reach the Litani, not in the first week as it planned, nor in 45 days in the Al-Asf Al-Ma’kool battle. Thanks also go to the contributions of the families, the people, and the supporters, and their sacrifices. Thirdly, thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran, leadership and people, which supported and backed us, and linked the ceasefire in the Pakistan agreement to stopping it in Lebanon, explicitly in the official announcement, then closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to the American breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon, then came the American acquiescence and forcing the “israeli” enemy to stop it, which led to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. We followed this path moment by moment. We must not fail to thank the mediation of Pakistan and all those who helped, even by expressing support for the ceasefire in Lebanon. We read a post issued by the US State Department titled: “Ceasefire Agreement between Lebanon and “israel” - April 2026”, issued after the ceasefire went into effect. It means nothing on a practical level, but it is an insult to our country and our homeland, Lebanon, that America dictates its text and speaks in the name of the Lebanese government, as it was stated at the beginning of the statement: “The government of “israel” and the government of Lebanon have agreed to the text of the following statement”. Everyone knows that the government of Lebanon did not meet and did not issue approval for this statement. It is enough to burden Lebanon with these insults in direct negotiation with the “israeli” enemy to listen to its dictates, and in the shameful scene in Washington where tyranny circles around the prey, and issuing positions on behalf of Lebanon. This is a slope that does not end. Enough, for the people of Lebanon are proud, and will remain so through mutual support and solidarity with the army, the people, the Resistance, and the political authority that wants the independence and liberation of Lebanon. The ceasefire means a complete stop to all hostilities. Because we do not trust this enemy, the fighters will remain in the field with their fingers on the trigger, and they will respond to the violations of the aggression accordingly. There is no ceasefire from the side of the Resistance alone, but it must be from both sides. We will not accept the fifteen-month path of patience regarding the “israeli” aggression waiting for diplomacy that has achieved nothing. The next step is applying the five points: A permanent stop to the aggression in all of Lebanon, by air, land, and sea. Withdrawal of the “israeli” enemy from the occupied territories up to the border. Releasing the prisoners. The return of the families to their villages and towns up to the border. Reconstruction with international and Arab support and national responsibility. Hezbollah is open to maximum cooperation with the authority in Lebanon, starting a new page based on achieving the sovereignty of our homeland, Lebanon, within the framework of unity, preventing strife, and investing our power capabilities within a national security strategy. We are building our homeland, Lebanon, together, and we are preventing foreigners from guardianship and achieving the goals of the “israeli” enemy through policy, and we are translating sovereignty and the protection of citizens through clear procedures and plans. “israel” and the tyrants of the earth with it did not defeat us, and they will not defeat us, especially after the sacrifices of the martyrs, led by the master of the martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), Sayyed Al-Hashemi, and all the martyrs, and the sacrifices of the wounded, the prisoners, and the great people. Lebanon will remain with its head held high because of its sacrificing sons.

Meanwhile, despite widespread destruction and Israeli violations of the ceasefire, “displaced Lebanese citizens continue returning to their villages and towns in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut”, as per Al Mayadeen. On the contrary, anger erupted among Israeli settlers and local authorities in the north of occupied Palestine, especially in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona, whose Mayor Avichai Stern attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

We will not be pawns. This is not a decisive victory but a turning of the back on northern residents. They fear our voice, but we will not submit to dictates that compromise our security.

Similar frustration was expressed also by the IDF, but for lack of “operational freedom” (in violating the ceasefire), as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the death of one of the 6 Israeli soldiers injured by an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in southern Lebanon the day before (see previous update).

Another accident happened on Saturday, but this time among the ranks of UNIFIL: a French soldier was killed and 3 others injured in southern Lebanon, triggering the reaction of French President Emmanuel Macron, who blamed Hezbollah without providing proof (source: MES):

Sergeant-Chef Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban fell this morning in southern Lebanon during an attack against UNIFIL. Three of his brothers-in-arms are wounded and have been evacuated. The Nation bows with respect and extends its support to the families of our soldiers and to all our military personnel engaged for peace in Lebanon. Everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah. France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest the perpetrators and take their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL.

However, Hezbollah denied any involvement, calling…

for caution in issuing judgments and responsibilities regarding the incident.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that…

Similar to Gaza, the “israeli” occupation army has declared a “Yellow Line” in southern Lebanon, asserting that operational activity within this designated zone, including the destruction of infrastructure and targeting of armed individuals, will continue despite the ongoing ceasefire. The occupation military stated that “defense” and “threat-removal” operations remain exempt from ceasefire restrictions within this area. The occupation military also confirmed that attacks are not permitted in Beirut, the Beqaa, or southern Lebanon outside of this “Yellow Line” under the ceasefire agreement.

…as reported by RNN Mirror - see also MES (1 and 2).

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Ceasefire in Lebanon - from Saba .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ