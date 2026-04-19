GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Victor's avatar
Victor
6h

Trump again threatens to attack Iranian power plants. If he does so, what would Iran's response be? They have said they would in turn attack the region's power plants, thus not only destroying these countries - without power, and with the coming summer heat and the possibility non-operational desalination plants, these countries would be doomed and many, many people would die quickly - no time to get out of the country to a safe place - and where would a safe place be for millions even if they could manage to leave? - but once again leaving the USA unscathed. I have to wonder if the payment for the USA attacking the power plants with the intention, therefore, of destroying Iran should be significant harm to the USA - to me that harm could well be the sinking of the carrier fleets operating in the area - thousands of American deaths and tens of billions of dollars investment lying at the bottom of the sea - and the final destruction of the israeli monster by bombing their power and desalination plants.

If something is not done to make America pay heavily for its mischief, they will just keep harming others.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
7h

Yes, tRump is Netanyahu's VP. However, tRump still retains the remains of a large military, so he could end this nonsense by doing two things simultaneously - invite Bibi to D.C. for another meeting (then arrest him) while bombing the crap out of isra3l. Then, of course, abide by Iran's 10-point plan. re: Hormuz - yes, it used to be operated as international waterway, however, some jerk started a war, and in wartime, nations are allowed to control their territorial waters.

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