Today I am providing my English translation of an article, originally in Italian and published first on Giubbe Rosse (Italian for “Red Jackets”) and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org yesterday, Saturday 18th April 2026. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

As we write, details are gradually emerging of what newspapers around the world are already calling the “reopening of the Strait of Hormuz”. In reality, little or nothing has changed. On the other hand, Tehran has made a masterful chess move, putting Donald Trump on the back foot. Let’s see why.

The terms of the strait’s reopening according to Tehran

Let’s start with the facts. Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, but the opening is conditional. Firstly, Iran links this opening to a ceasefire with Lebanon. Secondly, Tehran has specified that ships must coordinate with the IRGC for transit. American ships will also be allowed to transit, but not military vessels. Furthermore, ships will have to follow routes designated by Iran. In essence, maritime transit has been reopened, but it must be fully coordinated with the Iranian forces responsible for supervising the passage and, last but not least, a toll will be required during the ceasefire period.

Meanwhile, Trump’s naval blockade on Iranian shipping remains in force, as confirmed by CENTCOM at around 20:00 Italian time [on Friday 17th April 2026]:

It should also be noted that mine clearance operations are still far from complete, given that Iran itself admits to having lost track of some of them.

Later in the evening, further clarification came from Tehran via Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, who, in a post on X [link], reiterated that commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz is not decided on social media, but must be coordinated with the IRGC and, worse still, will require the payment of a toll during the ceasefire period.

What has actually changed

So, in practical terms, what has changed following Araghchi’s surprise announcement this afternoon [Friday 17th April 2026 - see his tweet above (added)]? Virtually nothing. As things stand, there are reports of a cruise ship passing through the strait and, probably, a very small number of other vessels. Other merchant ships, such as the Bhagya Laxmi, have been forced to turn back as they lacked the necessary permission.

Furthermore, Iran has made it clear that it will continue to oversee transit and charge tolls. Yet, at the time of writing, the price of WTI futures has fallen to just over $87 a barrel, still down 6.52% on yesterday [Thursday 16th April 2026] despite the cooling of the euphoria caused by the news that emerged from Tehran this evening [Friday 17th April 2026]. Brent crude for June 2026 delivery has fallen to $91.35 a barrel, down by more than 8% compared to yesterday.

In essence, Iran has managed, through a simple announcement – subsequently tempered by a series of restrictive clarifications – not only to regain the upper hand in the diplomatic standoff, but also to trigger a sharp reversal in the markets. It told the market what the market wanted to hear, but what it would have expected to hear from Trump. From being the pursuer, Trump has found himself playing catch-up. Not only that: Tehran’s announcement, although it changes little or nothing in practical terms, strikes the world as an overture and a gesture of goodwill on Tehran’s part. It is a bit like saying: “We are willing to let all commercial ships pass; we only ask for certain conditions. If the US refuses to meet them, for example by continuing to allow Israel to bomb Lebanon, take it up with Trump and the Americans. We have done our bit to free the world from the energy stranglehold”.

[Actually, I read elsewhere (in Italian) that some “investors” (read: inside-traders) bet on oil prices falling 20 minutes before Araghchi’s tweet on X about the conditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz! Most likely Iranian officials told their US counterparts of Hormuz reopening at least 20 minutes before Araghchi’s announcement and immediately the inside-traders did their jobs!]

Iran snatches control of the narrative from Trump

Even before any geopolitical, military or financial considerations, Iran has, however, scored a surprising media victory: for the first time since the war began, the markets reacted with euphoria not to an announcement by Trump, but to the announcement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Within minutes of the publication of his concise but crystal-clear statement on X, the markets immediately reversed course, causing the price of Brent and WTI futures to plummet by up to 13%.

Subsequently, the S&P index and the world’s major indices shot upwards. It is not that the markets are unfamiliar with sudden movements of this magnitude: what is new is that this time the phenomenon occurred not in the wake of statements or posts by US President Donald Trump, but following statements by an Iranian official.

This means several things. Firstly, it means that Trump is losing control of the narrative of the war despite having a social media platform that is practically his own, as well as 24/7 coverage from all the major global media outlets. The boundless proliferation of posts and bombastic statements – often contradictory, in some cases ill-chosen, in others downright blasphemous – has not only proved counterproductive, ultimately putting the US President on a collision course with part of his electoral base and with millions of Catholics worldwide. It has also created an effect of saturation. When you post with excessive frequency and, worse still, you always do so by exaggerating your real or supposed successes far beyond the bounds of plausibility, the inevitable result is that, in the end, few people take you seriously. In essence, you end up like the proverbial boy who cried wolf.

Secondly, it demonstrates that Iran has a political and diplomatic class of the very highest calibre, which has so far proved capable not only of skilfully manoeuvring at the negotiating table with its international counterparts, but also of employing an intelligent and balanced media narrative, mixing in a measured, almost scientific way a touch of victimhood (“We are the country under attack, the US and Israel are bombing our children’s schools, etc.”) with a touch of national pride, as one would naturally expect from a country fighting alone against two of the most powerful military forces on the planet (“We are not afraid of the enemy; if you really want a ground invasion, come on then, we’re waiting for you”). The statements and declarations by Iranian officials, whether on social media or through official channels, have so far always been characterised by the utmost restraint, and in some cases by irony (certain tweets from Iranian embassies poking fun at Trump and his Secretary of War are true masterpieces of semantics and communication). Nothing could be further from the pompous semantic ramblings of their enemy across the Atlantic. Whereas Trump has opted for self-referential rhetoric, ultimately only exposing the absence of a genuine long-term strategy, as well as his pathological and frankly unbearable narcissism, Iran has chosen calculation and restraint, looking not to immediate reactions but to the long-term objective. Whereas Trump has staked everything on the force and frequency of his statements, desperately seeking to monopolise attention as the primum movens [Latin for “prime mover”, a concept advanced by Aristotle as a primary cause or “mover” of all the motion in the universe] of world politics, Iran has struck astutely and surgically at the vulnerabilities of the Western front (emblematic of this are the tweets from Iranian embassies attempting to curry favour with Italians following the rift between Washington and Rome).

Iran snatches the initiative from Trump once again

On the geopolitical and diplomatic front, Araghchi’s surprise move puts the initiative back in Tehran’s hands and puts the ball in Trump’s court. Following the initial move (Iran’s announcement of the closure of the Strait) and Washington’s counter-move (a naval blockade), Tehran has now managed to break free from the stranglehold by being the first to announce the reopening of the Strait – the news the whole world and all financial markets were waiting for – but only under certain specific conditions. Trump has been caught off guard. This is evidenced by the flood of posts he published immediately after reading Araghchi’s tweets, as if he wanted at all costs to take credit for an agreement (which, in reality, probably never existed) and draw attention back to himself. A dozen or so posts in which he first expressed enthusiasm, then was forced to clarify that the US naval blockade remains in place and that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is not linked to the ceasefire in Lebanon. In between, he lavished praise on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Pakistan, took another dig at NATO allies, and finally announced with great fanfare that Iran had agreed to hand over enriched uranium to the United States (a claim denied shortly afterwards by Iranian news agencies).

In short, Trump has tried to take credit for the general euphoria felt by markets, governments and media outlets around the world over an announcement that he did not make. And, above all, an announcement that now leaves Washington with its back against the wall.

Trump now faces a dilemma

After nearly seven weeks of war, the US and Israel have so far failed to achieve any of the objectives they set out to achieve at the outset, foremost among them regime change in Tehran. Not only has Iran held out, but it has also demonstrated its ability to mount an effective military counter-attack, managing to strike the Gulf states and US military bases in the Middle East and triggering the energy and economic shockwave that all oil-importing nations feared and that Trump deluded himself into thinking he could control. Meanwhile, the US President’s approval ratings have plummeted to an all-time low. The post in which he threatened to annihilate an entire civilisation caused widespread outrage and probably irreversible damage to his image. His attack on Pope [Leo] XIV has alienated him from many supporters in the Western world and caused rifts with allies such as Giorgia Meloni. But, above all, the bellicose language, often bordering on arrogance, used in recent weeks by the White House and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has incredibly ended up making Iran appear as a country of moderation and tolerance and the United States as a realm of brutality and improvisation.

Things have turned out differently. And, following today’s move by Tehran, Trump now has only two options. If he wants to have even the slightest hope of avoiding a crushing defeat in the upcoming mid-term elections and losing further allies, he needs to extricate himself from the impasse he has created and find a compromise that will restore calm to the markets. And this means, first and foremost, that he will have to accept, at least in part, the conditions dictated by Tehran, if it is true – as it is – that he needs to reopen a trade hub that was open before the war he started. It also means he will have to manage to rein in Tel Aviv and its declared intention to overthrow the government in Tehran and occupy a security zone in southern Lebanon – an intention reiterated as recently as yesterday by Mossad Director David Barnea and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The alternative is to carry the threat through to its ultimate consequences, which in practice means launching a ground invasion that could turn out to be yet another American adventure with no happy ending. If he wants to please Tel Aviv, he has no other option now. And, to do so, he will have to be prepared to risk what little in the way of alliances, goodwill and credibility he still has left.

In my opinion, this was an excellent analysis, except for the final part, where the authors fall in the trap of the “dog wagging the tail or viceversa” and put everything on Donald Trump’s hands. In my opinion, it is more complicated than that and believing that just one person can have so much power in the Outlaw US Empire (and in the world) is bonkers. As I wrote in a comment on this post by Larry C. Johnson…

It’s part of the kabuki theatre of the elites in power (and not only): Trump has the excuse of his mental impairment,

Dem[ocrat]s and Rep[ublican]s will blame each other (and Trump) saying that they tried to pass a “war powers resolution” without ever reaching a majority,

the US army and its general[s] will blame Trump and will say that they were just executing order (and who cares about innocent Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian children?!), but never doing anything (e.g. a coup!) to stop this madness, apart from resigning or retiring early,

the American people will blame the their government, saying that they are powerless, but they won’t even engage in real protests, demonstrations and general strikes, despite taxpayers’ money being spent on bombing foreign countries instead of healthcare and welfare…

same sh*t as above in Europe…

…and so on and so forth!

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