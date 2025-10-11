Let’s start the round of news today from where we left at the end of my previous article, i.e. from Yemen and the stance of Ansar Allah toward Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan and ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel).

Leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Thursday, 9th October 2025, the Yemeni leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, gave a televised speech commenting on Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan agreed between Hamas and Little Satan on the same day. Here my highlights from Al Mayadeen and Saba (all emphasis mine):

We must be at the highest levels of caution and readiness, and continue the massive popular momentum with the Palestinian people, until we determine whether the agreement will be achieved, or whether we will continue our path of support and assistance to the Palestinian people. We will remain vigilant, prepared, and monitoring the progress of the agreement. Will it lead to an end to the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the entry of aid, food, medicine, and humanitarian needs to the Palestinian people? Will the Americans and Israelis stop their genocide against the Palestinian people and commit to a ceasefire? This is what we hope for, and it was our goal in the support operations and confronting the attack on the Palestinian people and the nation in general. We must remain aware that what preceded was just one round of conflict, and that the enemies are continuing their plans, conspiracies, and ambitions, which have multiple paths. The issue is not limited to this round of conflict in the Gaza Strip. The issue is all of Palestine, and the American and Israeli enemy targeting of the nation, and the ongoing efforts, using all means and plans, to liquidate the Palestinian cause. The rounds the Israeli enemy is preparing for after this, so far we do not know whether the Israeli enemy attacks on our country and the rest of the countries in the region will stop or continue within the framework of this round. We all know what the Israelis do in each round. Look at what they did in the previous round: their rounds of aggression against Lebanon and Gaza. After each round, they are preparing for new aggression. We are always concerned, even if a ceasefire is achieved, with preparing for the next rounds, which will inevitably occur within the framework of the aggressive approach of the nation’s enemies, who are the most hostile to the nation targeted by their corruption, tyranny, and their satanic soft warfare—psychologically, culturally, intellectually, morally, and ethically—as well as their hard, economic, and propaganda war, and their war on all fronts. The conflict continues in its general scope. If their ambition is to destroy the nation, enslave it to others besides Allah, obliterate its religious identity, and force it to accept the equation of complete desecration of blood, honor, money, wealth, homelands, holy sites, and other things, then our equation must be liberation from them, repelling their evil, expelling them from the region, achieving full independence, deterring, protecting, and safeguarding it from their tyranny, criminality, injustice, and aggression, and restoring Palestine, its holy sites, and al-Aqsa Mosque. The failure of the Israelis and Americans to recover the prisoners, end the resistance, and displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip—the goals they set and sought—forced them to sign the agreement. What happened is merely a matter of one round in the ongoing conflict with the Israeli enemy. In the history of the world, we have never known a level of popular mobilization and momentum like this [i.e. as in Yemen], with this massive number of million-strong demonstrations every week. Along with the million-strong marches came the protests, seminars, and the military mobilization process, which is one of the most important paths, and the support movement at the military level. Success was achieved by preventing enemy navigation and effectively targeting ships carrying supplies and goods, sinking some of them, while targeting a large number of them. The Yemeni Armed Forces imposed a complete and successful naval embargo on the Israeli enemy. Despite the numerous obstacles our missile and drone operations to occupied Palestine faced, they continued successfully and had an impact on the enemy. They encountered five protective belts before reaching occupied Palestine. Within these belts, there were layers of protection prepared by the Israeli enemy in partnership with the United States. Our missile and drone operations continued successfully and had an impact on the enemy, forcing millions of Zionists to flee to shelters. They impacted air traffic and the enemy’s economic situation, halted the operations of many international airlines, and completely shut down the Umm al-Rashrash port. This had a clear and definite impact on the enemy’s economy. Our people stood firm and made sacrifices at every level, up to the government of martyrs. They did not waver, facing wars and economic conspiracies that even targeted the humanitarian level. They also faced a massive media campaign aimed at casting doubt on their position and at psychological pressure and influencing their position. Arab regimes have deployed all their media outlets to support the Israeli enemy position and target the Yemeni position, but they have failed miserably. The security conspiracies targeting our country and our people have failed to influence their support for the Gaza Strip. The statistics of Yemeni support operations have reached 1,835, including ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, drones, and warships. The statistics of our operations are significant, given the circumstances of our people, their economic capabilities, and the conditions of 10 years of war and blockade. Our people have remained steadfast in their stance with great steadfastness. They have not wavered, have not been defeated, have not retreated, have not slackened, have not grown weary, and have not grown weary [sic]. They have continued with tremendous momentum and high vitality, and have set out with Quranic awareness within the framework of great work and holy jihad for the sake of Allah, confronting the enslavement of the nation. Our people are well aware that this battle is the battle of the entire nation, that the danger targets everyone, and that the Zionist plan aims to enslave all peoples. They also realize that the equation of the violation of blood, honor, money, sanctities, religion, and identity is a dangerous, satanic equation, and accepting it means forfeiting human dignity, the pride of faith, freedom, and independence. The Israeli enemy has prevented the provision of medicine, destroyed hospitals, killed medical personnel, and made targeting hospitals a major objective of its aggression. It has carried out concentrated military operations against hospitals, committing the most heinous crimes, including targeting infants and premature babies. The horrific Zionist crimes in Gaza deserve to be called the crime of the century. In two full years of aggression, the Israeli enemy has made forced displacement one of its aggressive objectives against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Israeli enemy, with American complicity, has killed and wounded around 11% of Gaza’s population within a limited geographic area — the highest percentage in modern times. Over 1,000 mosques were destroyed, 95% of schools were targeted, the education system was halted, cemeteries were bombed, journalists and aid workers were killed, and even the bodies of martyrs were stolen. The Israeli enemy practiced torture against abductees and prisoners, leading in many cases to martyrdom. The context in which Operation Al-Aqsa Flood occurred is 75 years of Zionist-Jewish criminality targeting the Palestinian people. Before Al-Aqsa Intifada, the enemy’s efforts to liquidate the Palestinian cause escalated, considering that it took them a long time to achieve this. The enemy’s goal from the beginning was to establish complete control over Palestine and move beyond it, ultimately implementing their “Greater Israel” project. The Zionist plan has far-reaching global objectives, but it makes our region a base for achieving these objectives. The most dangerous aspect of the Zionist plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause is that it seeks to involve Arab regimes, including the so-called “Deal of the Century”. Through the slogan of changing the “Middle East”, they are trying to recruit regimes in the region against the people of our nation. At the forefront of the clear commitments of the Arab regimes through “normalization” is their acceptance of the liquidation and termination of the Palestinian cause and the abandonment of it. It is shameful for a self-respecting state, which considers itself to have values and principles, even at the humanitarian level, to continue to accept a relationship with the criminal entity. The liquidation of the Palestinian cause means the confiscation of the rights of an entire people and the abandonment of sanctities, which hold a significant place in the Islamic religion. One of the greatest, most dangerous, and worst paths that the Americans and Israelis are working on together, with Western support, is changing curricula to target identity, culture, and thought. Occupying minds and hearts means changing loyalties and directing hostilities in a direction that serves the Israeli and American enemy. In some Arab countries, elementary school curricula have been changed to educate children to have a positive view of the Israeli enemy and to be fascinated by the Jews. There is an attempt by the enemy, in addition to removing verses from the Quran from school curricula, to distort the concepts and meanings of Quranic verses. With regard to water, Israeli enemy controls the Palestinian people and wants to control it further. It effectively controls the Jordanian people and has begun to control the Syrian people to a large extent. It seeks to complete its level of control and dominance over water by ultimately reaching the Nile and Euphrates rivers, and it is using its control of water as a means of enslaving the peoples of the nation. It is very strange that the Israeli enemy has been allowed to infiltrate the communications sector. Some Gulf countries have opened the door to the Israeli enemy for spyware services, while it simultaneously spies on them. Some Arab countries have opened their airspace to the enemy, completely opening the door to the dilution, corruption, and obliteration of the identity of our peoples. Even in the Land of the Two Holy Mosques [Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia], the doors have been wide open to corruption within the framework of the complete dilution of the people. At the height of the Zionist criminality targeting the Palestinian people, the scene in the Land of the Two Holy Mosques, at the height of the licentious dance parties, was extremely shameful. They want the general atmosphere in the nation to be one of dancing for its young men and women, swaying with intoxication, and losing themselves in debauchery, far removed from reality and its challenges and dangers. Among the trends is the naturalization of Zionist Jews in Arab countries with full rights and above all rights, and enabling them to wield economic, administrative, and political influence at all levels. From the first moment of normalization, the process of naturalizing thousands of Zionist Jews began in some Gulf countries, and within a very short period of time. The Jews are taking extreme care in purchasing land [even in Mecca and Medina], as they did from the beginning in Palestine, and then proceeding from there to influence and infiltrate various fields, eventually imposing control and domination over the entire situation. One of the trends is working to dismantle the countries of the region into small, warring entities under sectarian, political, and regional banners. People are enthusiastic about these banners at a time when they no longer have any interaction with major, sacred issues. When the banner is confronting the Israeli enemy with all its evil and danger, there is no interaction. Rather, there is resistance, discouragement, fighting, and distortion. But if the banner is sectarian, religious, sectarian, or takfiri, we see mobilization, response, dedication, intensity, and serious action in all its forms. Through political headlines, we see interaction at the highest levels, and indeed, the region’s people are mobilized by crises to a truly astonishing degree. One is astonished when one sees simple issues being transformed into major crises on social media in the Arab world, creating a dire reality. There is intensive activity by the enemy in security, military, and other areas to target us in all areas. Before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, there were preparations, maneuvers, and statements by the enemy confirming its intention to launch a new, comprehensive, and destructive aggression against Gaza. Before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the enemy continued its violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque, the West Bank, and other areas in Palestine. Before Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa, the enemy continued to torture and persecute prisoners without a clear horizon for resolving their issue. The Palestinian people cannot ignore or forget their prisoners and leave them in the prisons of the Israeli enemy under the threat of torture. There is a smear campaign against Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in some Arab media outlets that work in the interests of the Israeli enemy. It is regrettable that Muslims immediately took apathy, while some regimes adopted a very negative stance, to the point of inciting the Americans and Israelis against the Palestinian people. In response to the inaction and incitement against the Palestinian people by some Arab regimes, the enemies of the nation took an unprecedented initiative to aid the Israeli entity. The nation should have taken the initiative within the framework of a just and honorable stance, for its own good and to defend itself. The Americans sent military experts and many others who could contribute militarily to managing the military situation with Israel. The Americans mobilized their forces in the region, including the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and the Gulf, and mobilized all their military bases in our countries. The Arab and Islamic regimes have not even made progress on the level of diplomatic and economic boycott of the enemy. Regarding support for the Palestinian people, the Rafah crossing could have been opened from day one with Arab and Islamic support, with the entire nation rallying around Egypt. However, the Arabs remained committed to the American ceiling without taking any practical steps. Some Arab governments have taken distinct stances regarding the closure of airspace and the severing of diplomatic relations, but the major regimes have remained committed to continuing their economic support for the Israeli enemy at a pace greater than ever before. What the Israeli enemy did, in partnership with the United States and with the contribution of major European countries, were not military operations or confrontations against the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip. In the face of brutality and criminality, and despite Arab and Islamic abandonment, the Palestinian steadfastness in the Gaza Strip has been tremendous, immense, and unprecedented. The Palestinian people have remained steadfast in their rights and persevered despite unparalleled oppression, even though the doors were opened for them to leave the Strip. In Europe, America, and elsewhere, popular demonstrations have erupted at a rapid pace, with influential and compelling momentum. The governments and leaders of some countries, such as Venezuela, Colombia, and South Africa, have taken steadfast positions. The perception of the Israeli enemy has changed worldwide, even in American society, despite decades of indoctrination with a culture of glorification and sanctification of Zionist Jews and denial of the Palestinian cause. At the level of support fronts, the Lebanese Front played a leading role and led the way in terms of giving, sacrifices, and engagement with the enemy. This front played a very significant role and influence because it truly made a significant and advanced contribution and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, yesterday (Friday 10th October 2025) million-man popular marches took place across Yemen under the slogan (all emphasis added):

Al-Aqsa Flood... Two Years of Jihad and Sacrifice Until Victory. The Palestinian Resistance and people stood strong, unyielding, offering a lesson to the Ummah and the world. The enemy has failed to achieve the goals it declared from day one of the war and remained powerless, along with its American backer. Vigilance against the enemy’s plots against our country or the countries of our region to distract us from our central cause, which we are prepared to confront and thwart. We reaffirm to our brothers in Palestine our continued commitment to the Palestinian cause and our constant support for them. We tell them, as our leader said, “You are not alone”.

Moving to occupied Palestine, Israeli media and officials have acknowledged that the objectives of the “war” (actually a genocide) in Gaza have not been achieved, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting Avi Issacharoff, a Palestinian affairs analyst for the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, as saying (emphasis added):

The primary goal set by the Israeli government two years ago, toppling Hamas’ rule, has not been accomplished. Hamas has persisted as the governing authority in Gaza. Hamas fighters are still present in the streets, heavily armed, with their faces covered by masks to avoid identification and wearing protective armor, all while demonstrating effective governance.

Similarly, “Israeli journalist and writer Haim Levinson observed that Hamas has survived as a coherent organization”, while Israeli Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik said that US President Donald J. Trump had saved Israel from itself, adding (all emphasis mine):

To anyone talking about continuing the war in Gaza today, I want to remind you of what Eyal Zamir said, and I said it before he did, that it is a death trap […] the Israeli army was not capable of defeating Hamas. The army cannot use brute force to free the captives. Such an operation would cost hundreds of lives. We have already lost the support of the world and are now at risk of losing Israel’s ability to confront the growing threats around us, calling this moment an unparalleled opportunity. The war is effectively over, Hamas will not be disarmed, and that it is no longer the primary threat when compared to the dangers emerging around us. Hezbollah is relentlessly re-arming, and even a severe military strike from Israel would not stop this process, as the group is transforming into a decisive and truly existential enemy.

An i24News journalist echoed Brik’s statements saying:

Hamas has returned to controlling entire areas of the strip due to the absence of an alternative force.

Meanwhile, “the Israeli prison service has received orders to release Palestinian detainees as part of the ongoing exchange deal tied to the Gaza ceasefire agreement”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, according to which “the process of transferring detainees from five Israeli prisons to designated release facilities is already underway in preparation for the implementation of the deal”, which includes the release of ~250 Palestinian detainees serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza arrested after Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023.

It is also worth reporting that yesterday Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ), and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) issued the following joint statement where they categorically refused any foreign trusteeship, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here is the full text from Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (1, 2 and 3 - all emphasis original):

O our noble Palestinian people: In light of the announcement of the first phase of the agreement to stop and end the war of genocide, and the marathon negotiations that the factions undertook to reach this national achievement, the three powers extend a salute of honor and reverence to the masses of our great people, especially our people in the Gaza Strip, who faced the most heinous Zionist crimes with legendary steadfastness and resolve. We also salute all the martyrs and prisoners, their families, the families of the missing, and every child, girl, mother, young man, elder, and displaced person who stood firm on their land despite the tragedies, genocide, starvation, massacres, the suffering of displacement, and the agonies of living amidst the destruction of the basics of daily life. We affirm that their steadfastness is a living symbol of our people’s will and unbreakable determination, and proof that their will is stronger than any Zionist machine of destruction. The resilience of the resistance fighters and all our people—including medical, ambulance, and civil defense crews, journalists, the displaced, and others—has thwarted the plans for displacement and uprooting and has recorded an immortal lesson in steadfastness and defiance that will remain engraved on the brightest pages of Palestinian history. The awe-inspiring scenes of our displaced people returning to Gaza City and the massive gatherings in its streets, camps, and destroyed alleys are but an embodiment of the will of a people who reject forced migration and insist on returning and living on their land despite the immense destruction. We also praise the heroism of the resistance, which stood tall and proud amidst the rubble, withstood the destructive machine of the occupation, broke the enemy’s morale, and inflicted heavy losses upon it through its specific operations. This confirms that the will of our people and the heroes of the resistance is stronger than all attempts at oppression and destruction, and that the enemy, for over two years, could not break the steadfastness and will of this resistance, despite all the weapons and the massive, lethal war machine it possesses. The three powers also extend a salute of pride and honor to the support fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iraq, who stood by our people and their resistance and offered martyrs on the path to Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa. The three powers also express their deep appreciation for the tremendous efforts made by the brotherly mediators (Egypt, Qatar, Turkey) and all who supported this path, calling on the American side and all mediators to continue applying pressure to ensure the occupation’s commitment to all clauses of the agreement and to prevent any deviation from them in the slightest. We highly value the unprecedented global solidarity movement that stood by our people, raising its voice to reject the genocide and to prosecute the occupation’s crimes. We affirm that the solidarity of free peoples with Palestine and Gaza is a powerful message that our people’s cause is a global political and humanitarian issue. This global support represents a significant moral boost for our resisting people and confirms that the occupation is a rogue entity that has become isolated and besieged, a state which must be increased and escalated. The powers clarify that, despite the occupation’s persistent attempts to derail the negotiation process and obstruct the agreement, and Netanyahu’s efforts to prolong the war and quash any chance to stop the aggression, the Palestinian negotiating delegation kept the demands of our people to stop the war of genocide at the forefront of its concerns. It has so far reached an agreement to implement the first phase of this path, which is a fundamental step toward our people’s urgent demand: the final cessation of the criminal war, an end to the aggression on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation, and the lifting of the siege. What we have achieved represents a political and security failure for the occupation’s plans and a shattering of its goals to impose displacement and uprooting. It is a partial achievement in ending the suffering of our people and freeing hundreds of our heroic female and male prisoners from the occupation’s jails, in a step that expresses the strength of the resistance, the unity of the national position, and our people’s insistence on achieving their freedom and dignity. When we engaged in this negotiation process amidst a war of genocide, our eyes were fixed on the suffering of our people, who are facing unprecedented horrors of killing, destruction, genocide, and starvation. We acted with the highest sense of national responsibility, despite the level of bias in favor of the occupier, in order to open a new horizon for life in Gaza and for our steadfast people rooted there. The negotiation path and the mechanism for implementing the agreement still require high national vigilance and precise, around-the-clock follow-up to ensure the success of this phase. We will continue to work with high responsibility with the mediators to ensure the occupation is bound to what protects our people’s rights and ends their suffering. We have made great and strenuous efforts to release all female and male prisoners and the leaders of the national prisoners’ movement. However, the occupation, as is its habit, thwarted the release of a significant number of them. Despite this, we chose to proceed with implementing the agreement to ensure the halt of the war of genocide against our people and to prevent the enemy from continuing its collective extermination. We pledge to our people and the families of the prisoners that the issue of freeing all of them will remain at the top of our national priorities, and we will never abandon them. We also congratulate our people on the freedom of this blessed group of our prisoners and heroes. Our steadfast people, This stage represents an opportunity to enhance social solidarity within the Gaza Strip by supporting affected families, securing the necessities of daily life, and activating frameworks of cooperation between factions, society, and relevant local and international institutions, creating a resilient and unified environment capable of facing all challenges and preserving our people’s steadfastness. We renew the call for unity and national responsibility, to embark on a unified national political path with all powers and factions. We are working in cooperation with gracious Egyptian efforts to hold an urgent and comprehensive national meeting for the next step after the ceasefire to unify the Palestinian position, formulate a comprehensive national strategy, and rebuild our national institutions on the foundations of partnership, credibility, and transparency. We also stress our categorical rejection of any foreign guardianship and affirm that determining the form of governance for the Gaza Strip and the foundations of its institutions’ work is an internal Palestinian matter to be jointly decided by the national components of our people. We are prepared to benefit from Arab and international participation in the areas of reconstruction, recovery, and development support, in a way that promotes a dignified life for our people and preserves their rights to their land. In conclusion, at this decisive historical moment, we renew our loyalty to the martyrs, prisoners, wounded, and resistance fighters. We affirm our unwavering adherence to our people’s rights to their land, homeland, holy sites, and dignity, and our insistence on continuing the resistance in all its forms until all our rights are achieved, foremost among them the removal of the occupation, self-determination, and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

But the Palestinian Resistance is not the only one dictating the terms. In fact, the Israeli cabinet approved only the “first phase” of Trump’s “peace” plan (i.e. prisoner exchange, ceasefire and increase in humanitarian aid), as reported by The Times of Israel, citing a senior government official who noted that the Israeli minister did not discuss Trump’s plan in full and that they did not endorse an end to the war:

We did not approve the end of the war, because there is no end to the war yet.

In practice, as I expected and as I outlined in the article in the link below, Trumpanyahu set a trap for Hamas to release all hostages and then restart the war/genocide in Gaza!

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, US President Donald J. Trump confirmed that he will visit Israel, where he will address the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), and Egypt, where he is planning to participate in a signing ceremony with the other guarantors of the Gaza peace deal (Egypt, Qatar and Turkey) and hold a summit of world leaders to garner more international backing for his “peace” plan, despite some challenges such as the aforementioned post-war governance (international without Hamas’s presence according to Trump’s plan, a red line for Palestinian Resistance factions!), security and reconstruction, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). The leaders or foreign ministers of the following countries are expected to attend the meeting organized by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Qatar, the UAE (United Arab Emirates), Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia - mostly countries supporting or with an ambiguous stance towards the Zionist entity called “Israel”.

Speaking of Trump, it is worth mentioning that he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, which, instead, went to Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted White House spokesman Steven Cheung as saying:

President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.

In case, you do not know Maria Corina Machado, here is a snippet of a interview with Fox News in May 2025, when she praised Trump’s directive to “protect energy assets of the US” in Venezuela, saying (emphasis added):

This positions US companies… to lead investment and oppression [Freudian slip?] once we bring back democracy and freedom to Venezuela. Once Venezuela is free, we will open markets, we will have rule of law, we will protect private property and we will be a secure and reliable partner not only in energy but also to create a firewall for security in the region and against Russian and Chinese influence in the hemisphere.

It is also worth mentioning that Machado has been openly pushing for US intervention since 2002 against Hugo Chavez and since 2019 against Nicolas Maduro. In 2018 she even wrote letters to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then Argentinian President Mauricio Macri. For more background information on golpista Maria Corina Machado read this TeleSur article.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

Today the Iranian embassy in Venezuela commented on the awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado with the following statement on X:

Awarding the “Peace” Prize to someone who justifies the genocide in Gaza and calls for foreign military aggression against Venezuela is merely another indication of the West’s divisive and interventionist mindset toward the developing world.

…adding that “this choice is nothing but a mockery of the very concept of ‘peace’”, as per Tasnim News Agency and IRNA, the latter of which also quoted Iranian Culture Minister Abbas Salehi as saying:

Among the Nobel Peace Prize winners, alongside the usual political maneuvering, there were once enduring names: Albert Schweitzer, Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, Mandela, and others, but for years such names have vanished.

Yesterday Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also condemned the ongoing US military attacks against targeting Venezuela’s vessels in international waters as “provocative and destabilizing” and as “a grave threat to regional stability, peace, and international security”, as per IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun - from Tasnim .

Earlier this week the US Treasury Department applied sanctions on “more than 50 individuals, entities, and ships under the pretext of facilitating the sale of Iranian oil and liquefied natural gas”, including “more than 20 secret fleet vessels, a crude oil terminal based in China, and a small independent refinery known as ‘Tea Pot’, which are key to Iran’s ability to export oil and petroleum products”, as well as “29 companies in China, Turkey and the UAE for ‘facilitating Iran-related activities’” as reported by IRNA.

This triggered the reaction of China, whose Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized the Outlaw US Empire for “wrongful measures of resorting to sanctions” and urging it to stop resorting to sanction, adding that “normal cooperation with Iran under international law is legitimate” and that “China would safeguard its energy security”, as per Tasnim, citing China Daily.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri - from Tasnim .

Of course, Iranian officials reacted as well, with Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, warning against any disruption to Iran’s crude exports:

The Americans know well the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran at sea, and they have already tested this power. If the Americans seek to create trouble for our oil tankers, they must realize that this is a two-way road and their actions will not go unanswered.

…as reported by Tasnim, whereas IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was quoted by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim as saying that Iran will not tolerate the “unregulated” presence of extra-regional military forces in the Strait of Hormuz (all emphasis mine):

We have always regarded this region as one of the world’s most important strategic areas and have continuously protected it. This waterway is the oil and gas artery of the world, and Iran has always safeguarded it and never sought to have it closed. The question remains: is it fair that the world benefits from this strait while Iran does not? The decision on whether the strait remains open or closed ultimately rests with the country’s top leadership and depends on the extent of pressure exerted on Iran’s oil exports.

In practice, a veiled threat to Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire): if you dare to attack Iran again, we will consider the closure of the Strait of Hormuz with all its consequences on Western economy and beyond. He also said (all emphasis added):

They [foreign powers] deliberately create tensions and adversaries to legitimize their deployment. The Islamic Republic of Iran has not attacked any country in over 300 years and will not seek conflict unless it is provoked. However, it will resolutely defend its interests. They [the IRGC Navy and the Army Navy] will stand against any threat or action targeting national interests and defend the nation’s dignity until their last breath. They will stand against any threat or action targeting national interests and defend the nation’s dignity until their last breath. We did not start the [12-day] war, nor did we request its end. The enemies know that Iran is not seeking a nuclear bomb; their problem is with Iran’s independent existence and scientific progress, not with weapons.

Clearly Iranian officials know that USrael (not a typo) may attack their country again any time soon, especially now that a ceasefire has been reached in Gaza and the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) can regroup and attack either neighbouring countries (e.g. Syria and Lebanon) or those farther away (Yemen and Iran). In fact, last night Little Satan already launched 10 airstrikes “targeting a bulldozer and excavator showroom on the Msaylih road on the outskirts of Najjariyah in southern Lebanon”, with follow-up drone attacks this morning, as reported by Al Manar.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

