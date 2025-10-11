GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loam's avatar
Loam
32m

If the Zionists stop killing 100, it's because after the break they'll kill 200. It's safer to sleep with a cobra than to make a deal with the Zionists.

Thank you for your extraordinary article. Free Palestine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

Thanks for this very informative article, Ismaele. I've been wondering about Yemen's reaction to the bogus ceasefire agreement, and it was good to hear other countries' thoughts too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture