In his speech last Friday, 7th February 2024, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, gave a 4-day ultimatum to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), as reported by Al Mayadeen: ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza or naval operations against Israeli-linked vessels will resume. We are at the end of the second day and still no progress on that front, actually quite the opposite: in fact, today Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has decided to stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip, as per Al Jazeera, thus defying the Yemeni ultimatum.

Here are some highlights of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s speech (from Yemen News Agency Saba - all emphasis mine):

In this holy month, and by our religious and moral responsibility, and our duty before God, especially in this sacred time of fasting, we declare to the world that we are granting a four-day deadline for mediators in their ongoing efforts. If the Israeli enemy continues, beyond this deadline, to block humanitarian aid to Gaza, completely shutting down crossings and preventing the entry of food and medicine, we will resume our naval operations against Israel. This matter cannot be ignored under any circumstances. Our message is crystal clear: We will counter siege with siege. We cannot remain mere spectators as the Israeli regime deliberately starves the Palestinian people in Gaza. It is evident that the Zionist entity is stalling and refusing to fulfill its obligations, particularly regarding the humanitarian aspects of the agreement. Meanwhile, our brothers in Hamas have fully honoured their commitments under the deal, as has been demonstrated. Despite the clear humanitarian commitments outlined in the agreement — with guarantees from mediators — Israel has attempted to evade and manipulate these terms, failing to comply as expected. [Israel’s recent decision to shut all crossings and block aid is…] a dangerous move, a war crime, and a crime against humanity — one of the worst violations imaginable, amounting to a comprehensive act of aggression. Israel seeks to revert to its policy of genocide through starvation. This cannot and will not be tolerated. Ignoring such an escalation would be a catastrophic mistake, as it represents a major escalation by the Zionist regime, which is being sponsored, encouraged, and fully backed by the United States, especially in its increasing aggression against the West Bank and Quds. These intentions are clear [to Judaize the West Bank, eliminate Palestinian presence, and force mass displacement of Palestinians from both the West Bank and Gaza]. The American position, particularly during the Trump administration, was blunt and transparent — unlike the Biden administration, which employs deception and hypocrisy while still fully supporting Israel. Trump’s administration openly sided with the Zionist agenda, as many of its key figures are among the most radical Zionists. Their goals of mass displacement and full Judaization of what remains of Palestine are unmistakable. It was evident when Israeli prisoners were released that they had been treated comfortably. However, when Palestinian prisoners were freed from Zionist jails, their suffering from torture, oppression, and inhumane treatment was painfully clear. The responsibility is immense for our entire nation. Ignoring or avoiding this duty is unacceptable. This was clear in the Arab Summit, which merely issued a statement filled with wishes, appeals, and pleas. What comes next? Is that the end of it? No. We need practical actions. This is an enormous religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility. Especially in this holy month of Ramadan — a time meant to cultivate piety — where is the fear of God when it comes to fulfilling our duty as Muslims? The real duty is to engage in jihad for the sake of God against Zionist aggression, escalation, and crimes — the duty that yields tangible results. The Arab and Muslim nations have numerous practical options at their disposal — on political, economic, and other levels — to support the Palestinian people. Concrete steps must be taken. Mere statements of hope and appeals accomplish nothing in reality. They produce no real results in the face of America and Israel’s blatant aggression.

I also recommend that you read this Saba article: “Warnings of revolution ​leader put economy of Zionist enemy in front of unprecedented challenge: Report”.

Yesterday, Saturday 8th March 2025, the Yemeni Government based in Sanaa welcomed the “historic and responsible announcement” by Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi with the following statement, affirming the full preparedness of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) “to resume naval operations against the Israeli enemy as a religious and moral duty” and praising “the wise and courageous humanitarian stance of Sayyed al-Houthi in supporting the brethren in Gaza since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

[Sayyed al-Houthi's announcement] aligns with Yemen’s principled and fraternal position—at the leadership, government, and popular levels—in supporting the oppressed in Gaza, who have faced and continue to face abandonment by Arab regimes, particularly those that have normalized ties, and their collusion with the enemy’s criminal schemes aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause.

The statement also called “Arab and Islamic nations to fulfil their religious, humanitarian, and moral duty in supporting their oppressed brethren in Gaza and extending aid to them through all possible means”.

Today, Sunday 9th March 2025, the Yemeni Parliament also “expressed its support and blessing for the courageous and wise position announced by the Revolution Leader, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi”, as reported by Saba.

Of course, Hamas also welcomed Houthis’ ultimatum, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement issued yesterday by Hamas (here reported in full - from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram Channel - all emphasis mine):

The government of the terrorist Netanyahu—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court—continues to deepen the humanitarian catastrophe it created in the Gaza Strip by committing a blatant war crime: imposing collective punishment on over two million Palestinians through starvation and the denial of basic necessities, now for the seventh consecutive day. The consequences of this crime extend beyond our people in Gaza to also include the occupation’s captives held by the resistance, who are suffering the same deprivation of food, medicine, and care as our people. The war criminal Netanyahu bears full responsibility for the repercussions of this brutal siege and blockade, as well as for his disregard for the fate of his captives in Gaza. We call on Arab nations and the United Nations to take immediate action to end this barbaric crime of starvation and blockade imposed by the occupation on our people in Gaza and to hold the fascist war criminals accountable for their ongoing crimes against humanity. Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Saturday, 08 Ramadan 1446 AH Corresponding to: March 08, 2025

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

In another speech delivered today Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi commented on the latest developments in Syria (see my previous article published earlier today). Here are a few excerpts from this Saba article, which I suggest that you read in full, as it is relatively short (emphasis mine):

The crimes committed by the Takfiri groups in Syria are condemned and must be denounced by everyone, and everyone who has a conscience must strive to stop these crimes. The American presents himself as a protector of the Kurds in the areas where they are located, where he arms and recruits them, while the rest of the Syrian people feel that they are being targeted, because they are not under the protection of the Americans like the Kurds, nor under the protection of the Israelis like the Druze.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, yesterday evening its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, held a Ramadan meeting with Iranian government officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, who IRNA quoted as saying (all emphasis mine):

We are capable of overcoming all problems, but we must join hands, as unity is my first and last word. If division arises and we have differences, we will not be able to achieve our goals. No power can bring down a nation that is united and moving behind one Leader. No matter what threats the enemies make, we are capable of dealing with them. The Iranian nation will be able to stand up to the enemies through unity.

Here are some highlights from Khamenei’s speech yesterday (from Khamenei.ir, IRNA and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Dhikr is the opposite of negligence and forgetfulness, and among the various forms of negligence, forgetting oneself and forgetting God is truly damaging and irreparable. If a person forgets God, the Lord will also forget him; that is, He will remove that individual from the circle of His mercy and guidance, leaving them to face humiliation and abandonment on their own. If, within the system of the Islamic Republic, we act like our predecessors, that is, the officials of the Taghut regime, we will have committed a grave and alarming offense, one that brings about immense damage. Mr. Pezeshkian's focus on placing trust in God and harnessing the potential to accomplish monumental endeavours is wholly beneficial. Some bully governments - I really don't know of any more appropriate term for some foreign figures and leaders than the word bullying - insist on negotiations, while their goal is not to resolve issues but to exert control and impose their own agendas. If the other party agrees, all the better for them; but if they don’t, they stir up controversy and accuse the other side of abandoning the negotiations. The insistence of some bullying governments on negotiations is not to resolve issues ... Talks for them is a pathway to have new demands, it is not only about Iran's nuclear issue ... Iran will definitely not accept their expectations. They are bringing up new demands that certainly will not be accepted by Iran, like our defence capabilities, missile range and international influence. They aim to create doubt in the public’s mind about why, despite their expressed readiness for talks, we are unwilling to negotiate. However, their true goal is not negotiation but rather dominance and imposition. They should be asked “Did you fulfil your own commitments under the JCPOA?” From the very first day, they failed to honour their obligations, and even after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, despite their promises to compensate for it, they went back on their promises twice. The administration at the time tolerated the circumstances for a year, after which the Iranian Parliament stepped in and passed a resolution, as no other course was viable. Even now, in the face of coercion and bullying, there remains no alternative path. We cannot be followers of Western civilization. Of course, wherever a merit exists globally, including within Western civilization, we will make use of it. However, we cannot focus on Western principles and standards, as they are flawed and at odds with Islamic values. The notion of the free flow of information in the West is nothing but a lie. Mentioning the names of figures such as General Soleimani, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Martyr Haniyeh, and certain other prominent luminaries on Western social platforms is prohibited, as is objecting to the crimes perpetrated by the Zionists in Palestine and Lebanon. Which of these [Western] media outlets ever mention the scientific progress, the massive popular gatherings, or the successes of the Iranian nation and the Islamic system? On the contrary, they magnify our weaknesses tenfold. Western civilization is experiencing a daily decline, and we have no right [desire?] to follow suit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting the full text of Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s speech at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting last Friday, when he rejected the so-called “two-state solution” to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict (all emphasis mine):

Your Excellency, Mr. Brahim Taha, the Secretary General Your Excellency Mr. Lejeune Mbella, Chair of the OIC Ministerial Council Distinguished Ministers, At the outset, I would like to thank the Secretary-General for organizing this meeting at this critical moment. I would also like to express my gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this meeting in light of the unspeakable pain and suffering endured by the people of Gaza as the result of 16 months long genocidal campaign in Gaza. The situation in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip, is a matter of profound concern. This crisis is not only a humanitarian disaster but also a grave injustice to a nation that has been systematically deprived of its fundamental rights and human dignity for over seven decades, subjected to relentless aggression and occupation. The Zionist regime, emboldened by unwavering and unconditional support of the United States and its Western allies, has committed unimaginable atrocities that mark all major international crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and genocide. Unfortunately, the regime continues to enjoy impunity, evading the consequences of its blatant violations of international law. Dear Colleagues, We strongly reject and condemn the recent plan by the U.S. Administration to forcibly relocate the population of Gaza and assert control over their land as a clear violation of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and stress that any measure aimed at altering the demographic and cultural fabric of the occupied Palestine is inadmissible and contrary to the principles of justice and international law. Iran also expresses its deep concern over the political and humanitarian implications of such actions for the region and the world. It simply adds insult to the injuries of the present generation, while guarantees an ever-lasting grief for generations to come. Developments in Gaza clearly manifested U.S. complicity in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime. Regrettably, the United States has once again chosen to turn a blind eye to the root causes of the crisis, prioritizing its strategic alliance with the Israeli regime over the fundamental principles of justice and human rights. By providing military, financial, and diplomatic support to Israel, the U.S. is complicit in all the ongoing war crimes committed against the Palestinian people. Palestinians have an inherent and inalienable right to defend themselves and resist occupation and aggression. This right is enshrined in international law and does not require the approval of any external power. However, most Western states not only deny such legitimate right of the Palestinian resistance groups to self-defense but actively justify Israel’s crimes under the false pretext of “self-defense.” The international community must reject these misleading narratives and recognize that Palestinian resistance groups — established to fight occupation, apartheid and aggression — are legitimate actors under international law. The hypocrisy of the so-called champions of human rights, who are also enabling war criminals, is both alarming and inconceivable. Moreover, given the vicious statements made by some political officials of the Zionist regime about the extermination of the Palestinians or their proposal to target Gaza with a nuclear bomb, the international community must compel the Israeli regime - as an entity with a vast arsenal of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons - to adhere to international disarmament treaties and comply with non-proliferation norms. Mr. Chairman, Building on the previous OIC actions on Gaza, this meeting must produce a bold and comprehensive roadmap that matches the gravity of the crisis. This is high time to ensure that our words are backed by concrete actions. We believe that to compel this regime to stop its crimes against the innocent people of Gaza and other nations in our region, and as a practical and immediate measure, collective sanctions against Israel should be imposed. Besides, all corporations and entities that directly or indirectly support and sustain the Israeli occupation and crimes must also be targeted by sanctions, and their operations must be halted, at least within the OIC member states. The Secretariat should be mandated to support developing a list of such entities that are active in our member countries. Meanwhile, to make it clear that Muslim countries fully reject any attempt to further displace Palestinians from their ancestral land, we need to mandate the OIC office in New York to table a draft resolution for consideration and adoption by the UNGA to denounce and reject any such plan that call for further displacement of Palestinians. Dear sisters and brothers, Urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate Palestinian suffering should be accompanied with creation of an OIC-led Gaza reconstruction international campaign to finance the rebuilding of homes, hospitals, and essential infrastructure. Implementation of an economic recovery program for Palestine, especially Gaza, would further support the dignified and unconditional return of all Palestinian refugees to their homes. Given the Israeli regime’s persistent defiance of the UN Charter, its designation of the UN Secretary-General as persona non grata, the complete obstruction of UNRWA’s operations, and the unprecedented tragic loss of hundreds of UN staff in Palestine, it is imperative to continue our endeavours for Israeli regime’s expulsion from the United Nations. The only apartheid regime of the 21st century that systematically undermines international law, disregards UN resolutions, and commits crimes such as war crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing should not be afforded legitimacy within this body. We should also lend our support to all the initiatives inside and outside the UN system targeting Israeli regime’s criminal acts. Last but not least, establishing an International Gaza Victims' Remembrance Day would serve as a powerful reminder of the suffering endured by the people of Gaza, ensuring that their struggles against Israeli crimes will not be faded away. Such a day would honor the victims and keep the ongoing plight of the Gazans alive in the global memory and human conscience. Mr. Chairman, The uncompromising support of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the cause of Palestine is indisputable and our steadfast commitment will not wither away under any circumstances. While the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the present resolution, and without prejudice to the foregoing, it would like to put on record the following reservations on the content of the outcome of this meeting, details of which will be communicated later with the Secretariat: With due respect to the views of some brotherly countries on the two-state solution, the Islamic Republic of Iran maintains its view that this solution will not lead to the realization of the right of the Palestinian people. In our view, "one democratic state" representing all the original inhabitants of Palestine is the only viable solution. As such we dissociate our self from any reference to the concept in the resolution. Besides, joining the agreement on the outcome adopted by this session shall not explicitly or implicitly be construed in one way or another as recognition of the Israeli Zionist regime. Similar to all peace loving people, the people of Palestine are entitled to all necessary means in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination and making themselves liberated from the foreign colonial occupation. Having in mind the brutality of the Israeli occupying forces, nothing should circumvent such a right. This is also our common duty according to international law to render support to such aspiration. We extend our support to any Palestinian national unity agreement that is reached and agreed by the people of Palestine. In conclusion, we earnestly hope that this auspicious meeting will inspire the international community to take meaningful action to advance justice and peace for the people of Palestine. May this gathering be a renewed commitment to their honourable cause. Thank you.

On a final note, yesterday was International Women’s Day, but hardly any western mainstream media (MSM) dedicated an article to Palestinian women (at least that’s what a quick search shows), unlike Al Jazeera and Al Mayadeen (just to cite a couple of eastern MSM), the latter of which has even three articles on this topic: 1, 2 and 3. Here are some numbers reported by Al Mayadeen in the third article, citing Salama Maarouf, head of the Government Media Office in Gaza:

12,316 women killed by Little Satan in Gaza,

2,000 women and girls with permanent disabilities due to limb amputations,

162 women suffering from infectious diseases,

dozens of women subjected to torture in detention centers,

13,901 widowed women,

17,000 bereaved mothers after losing their children,

50,000 pregnant women have suffered miscarriages under inhumane conditions.

We really have nothing to celebrate on 8th March until we stop this insane carnage in Palestine (not just in Gaza, but also in the West Bank)!