Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Juan Manuel de Prada, originally in Spanish and first published on NoticiasHolisticas.com.ar on Sunday 28th September 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Monday 29th September 2025. (All formatting original).

A very crude and simplistic image of the nature of evil has been imposed, which is usually identified with cowardice and crime; and so, the great “villains” of history, in the collective imagination, are frankly perverse characters such as Nero or Hitler. But the truth is that these sinister men, while certainly evil, are an almost parodic (as well as furious) anomaly, because evil generally acts under a mask of goodness.

Without a doubt, the most accurate (and wonderfully crafted) guide ever written to distinguish the action of evil is C.S. Lewis’s The Screwtape Letters, which in Spain has been very ingeniously translated as Cartas del diablo a su sobrino (Letters from the Devil to His Nephew).

In these letters, an experienced demon named Screwtape [Escrutopo] instructs, educates, and advises his nephew Wormwood [Orugario], an inexperienced and reckless demon who has been entrusted with the damnation of a man.

The book caused much irritation among some of its early readers because of Lewis’s original presentation of the nature of Evil and the methods of action proposed by Screwtape, which are radically different from those that more naive people tend to attribute to the forces of hell.

In reality, the core of Lewis’s book is to warn us that Evil intervenes in our lives in a way that is infinitely more refined and cryptic than popular clichés would have us believe.

Thus, for example, when Orugario sets out to destroy his prey by infiltrating it with a materialistic philosophy, his uncle Escrutopo suggests instead that he fill his head with disordered nonsense, making him believe that he is a cultured and self-sufficient man; and the mixture of confusion and presumption will do the rest.

Escrutopo also recommends that if you want to lead someone to evil, you should keep them focused on their private life, so that this obsessive exercise in introversion will distract them from their most basic duties, force them to neglect their family and friends, and direct their soul towards seemingly higher pursuits, until they become a selfish, arrogant, and sterile person.

In another passage of the book, faced with the joy that the neophyte Orugario shows for the mortality caused by war, Escrutopo reminds him that peace is much more malignant than war, since the best breeding ground for the propagation of Evil is a humanity asleep on the laurels of prosperity, proud of its scientific progress, boastful of its invulnerability.

Escrutopo also claims philanthropy as a tool in the service of Evil, which devotes its care to man in the abstract, forgetting man in the concrete. “Good – Escrutopo points out – is directing man’s wickedness towards his closest neighbors, those he sees every day, and projecting his benevolence towards people he does not know. In this way, wickedness becomes totally real and benevolence largely imaginary.”

When Orugario proposes to transform his victim into a boisterous teller of scatological and obscene jokes, his uncle believes it is much more effective to transform him into an entertaining humorist, since it is much more convenient to treat virtue as something comical and out of fashion than to present human vices in a vulgar way.

When it comes to religion, Orugario thinks of spreading atheism, but his uncle Escrutopo corrects him, suggesting instead that he promote the figure of a “historicized Jesus” constructed according to the ideological fashion of the moment (sometimes with liberal and humanitarian lines, sometimes with Marxist and revolutionary traits), transforming the Son of God into a “great man” (that is, in plain words, a madman who sells miracles).

Escrutopo also recommends that religion be used as an alibi for politics, to the point where Christians themselves consider their faith as a means of self-promotion. And finally, he recommends that Christians be infected by evolutionary fever and a thirst for novelty, so that they come to perceive their faith as something static and therefore boring, incapable of responding to the demands of a changing and dynamic world; because the fear of “always the same”, says Escrutopo, “is one of the most precious passions we have produced in the human heart: an inexhaustible source of heresy in religion, folly in counsel, infidelity in marriage, and inconstancy in friendship”.

Finally, Lewis’s old demon warns his nephew to always be kind and benevolent, gentle and meek in his mission, because evil disguised as good is much more poisonous than evil in plain sight.

