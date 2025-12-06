International Court of Justice to consider genocide case against Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Soon after Russia started its Special Military Operation (SMO) in February 2022, Ukraine filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying that Moscow violated the Genocide Convention using the pretext of stopping an alleged genocide of Russians and Russian speakers in Donbass to invade its territory. Two years later, in February 2024 the ICJ turned the table, heeding Russia’s preliminary objections and agreeing that the accusations made by Kyiv were not relevant to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (see my article here). In practice, Ukraine put itself in the dock.

Yesterday (Friday 5th December 2025) the ICJ announced that it had accepted Russia’s request to consider the matter of Ukraine’s responsibility for genocide and related war crimes and crimes against humanity, as reported by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on a post (in Russian) on her Telegram channel (all formatting original):

❗️On the acceptance for consideration by the International Court of Justice of the question of Ukraine’s responsibility for genocide and related crimes The UN International Court of Justice sided with Russia and decided to accept for consideration the Russian Federation’s counter-claims against Ukraine under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. All of Kyiv’s objections regarding the alleged inadmissibility of Russia’s claims were rejected in their entirety, and the Russian Federation’s claims were accepted for consideration by the Court in full. The decision of the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague, published on 5th December [2025], was a logical development of Ukraine’s fruitless attempts to hold Russia accountable for launching a special military operation. This case was initiated by the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors back in February 2022. At that time, Kiev, with the support of thirty-three Western countries, filed a lawsuit with the UN International Court of Justice alleging Russia’s violation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. On 1st February 2024, the International Court of Justice issued a ruling completely rejecting all of Ukraine’s accusations against Russia. Only one question remained before the Court: whether Ukraine itself had committed genocide. On 18th November 2024, the Russian side presented the Court with a mass of evidence, amounting to more than 10,000 pages, confirming that the criminal regime in Kiev had committed genocide against the Russian and Russian-speaking population of Donbass. The evidence included information on more than 140 incidents of deliberate destruction of the civilian population of Donbass, confirmed by the testimony of more than 300 witnesses and victims, as well as the results of expert examinations and research. Encouraged by the West, the Ukrainian government, in pursuit of its genocidal intent, used an extensive arsenal of war crimes and other violations of international law against civilians: mass killings, torture, bombings and indiscriminate shelling. Throughout Ukraine, a policy of forcibly erasing Russian ethnic identity was implemented: banning the Russian language and culture, persecuting the Russian-speaking Orthodox Church. At the same time, collaborators of the Third Reich were glorified and the memory of the victory over Nazism was destroyed. Moscow called on Kiev to answer for all these atrocities, bringing counter-charges not only concerning the Ukrainian authorities’ implementation of a state policy of genocide, but also a host of other violations of the Convention – complicity in genocide, incitement to genocide, and failure to take measures to prevent and punish genocide. By confirming the legal admissibility of Russia’s claims today, the UN International Court of Justice has expressed its readiness to assess the entire range of crimes committed by the Kiev regime and its accomplices. The West’s hopes of using “legal weapons” against Russia have once again failed. On the contrary, these weapons are now being turned against the Kiev “plaintiffs”. Against this backdrop, Western support for Kiev has already begun to melt away: a third of the states that previously sided with Ukraine in this process have rushed to withdraw, apparently realising the futility and even the riskiness of their continued participation in the case. The rest of the Western countries should also stop covering up for the criminal neo-Nazi regime and exerting pressure on the UN International Court of Justice. The Russian Federation, acting in support of international law, proceeds from the assumption that maintaining the impartiality and objectivity of international judicial bodies is a critical condition for the implementation of the principle of peaceful settlement of international disputes. Moscow hopes that the UN International Court of Justice will continue to demonstrate balance and impartiality in its decisions.

US Foreign Policy and corruption in Ukraine and EU

Former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak (L) and former Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini (R).

The ICJ decision is another nail in the coffin for Zelensky’s neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and its supporters, already in panic mode due to the crumbling war front and the corruption investigations, with Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO slowly tightening their noose around Zelensky’s neck, especially after Andriy Yermak, former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, got dragged into the corruption scandal and forced to resign last week - by the way, only yesterday Zelensky removed him from Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and from the commander-in-chief’s staff (source: Al Mayadeen).

As I wrote in a comment to Simplicius the Thinker’s latest article, although it is quite tempting to link the Ukrainian corruption scandal to the European one and, more specifically, the investigation and resignation of Yermak to the arrest of former Rector of the College of Europe Federica Mogherini and of Stefano Sannino, senior official from the European Commission, I believe they are probably independent from each other. After all, the last few years have seen quite severe blows to the reputation of the European Union (EU) and of the President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (Pfizergate, Qatargate, etc.), yet - unfortunately - they are still standing and, I am afraid, they will not go down easily!

Yes, the Outlaw US Empire may be interested in bringing down Zelensky and replace him with someone more amenable, but it is very unlikely that the oversea masters are behind Mogherini’s and Sannino’s corruption scandal (by the way, they have already been released from custody - source: Politico).

Just think about it: why should the US administration really want to bring down Ursula von der Leyen and the warmongering European institution? To bring peace in Europe and stop selling arms to European governments, especially at a time when US economy is in tatters and debt is spiralling out of control? No way! It is in the US interest to keep this European elite in power and the war in Ukraine alive. US President Donald J. Trump could easily stop the war at any time by closing the tap of weapons, ammunition and intelligence to Ukraine, Europe and NATO; his administration could ease tensions with Russia by reopening the latter’s embassies in US territory and restoring flights between the two countries. Instead he is just pretending to negotiate with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

By the way, which Head of a State receives a lower level delegation for a 5-hour negotiation? Of course, I am referring to the recent meeting between Putin and his aide Yuri Ushakov on one side and Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the other - see for instance this article by Karl Sanchez, where I half-jokingly commented saying that they were just playing a good game of poker. Please mind that, while Witkoff is a US Special Envoy (mainly for the Middle East!), Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has neither diplomatic nor political role in the US administration. So, what was he doing in Moscow? And why did Putin receive him? This is against all diplomatic protocols, according to which meetings and negotiations usually happen between envoys, ambassadors, Foreign Ministers and alike; Heads of State are involved only when everything is set in stone and needs to be signed and ratified. But we have been here before with the unusual meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage (Alaska) on 15th August 2025, which I covered here: a meeting arranged with no serious agreement in place and no clear outcome either. Also, the top diplomats, i.e. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been barely involved in the negotiations recently (as far as we know, at least) - if my memory serves me well, their last meeting was in September (2025) on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. I believe that Russia is aware of US ploys and it is just playing along.

Finally, do not be fooled by the new US National Security Strategy (NSS). Former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson analyzed it in his latest post here and the same did Andrei Martyanov in his latest video, but here are the main points from this post on Laura Ruggeri’s Telegram channel:

It’s in the interests of the United States to cease military operations in Ukraine

The United States considers the restoration of strategic stability with Russia to be one of the main priorities of its foreign policy in Europe.

The United States wants NATO to stop being perceived as an “ever-expanding alliance”

The United States wants Europe to take responsibility for its own defense.

The US administration is “in conflict” with European officials, many of whom “step on” democratic norms.

The United States no longer considers the Middle East to be the dominant factor in its foreign policy.

The Indo-Pacific region will become one of the key geopolitical and economic fronts in this century.

The United States should focus on non-strategic goods only when trading with China.

In short, Trump’s administration is officially:

outsourcing the Ukrainian dossier to Europe, while the US attempts to draw Russia closer to itself in order to try to detach it from China;

delegating the Iran issue to Israel;

focussing on the strategic objective, that is China.

Obviously, behind the scenes, the Outlaw US Empire will provide support on all fronts, even if they appear to be disinterested.

In another post Laura Ruggeri writes (all emphasis added):

The new US National Security Strategy of December 2025, presented by Donald Trump, appears on the surface to be a plan for peace: it calls for a rapid end to the war in Ukraine and a restoration of relations and strategic stability with Russia. But we need to look behind this apparent endorsement of pragmatic realism. While ostensibly extending an olive branch to Moscow, Washington is simultaneously pushing EU-NATO toward accelerated militarization and forcing European countries to bear more of the financial burden. At its core, the plan functions like a Trojan horse: offering Russia economic and political openings while embedding mechanisms to weaken it from within such as engineering elite fractures and political polarization. The US hybrid warfare arsenal could include economic incentives to lure Russian economic elites back into Western markets, cultural exchanges to amplify dissent, and cyber operations to exacerbate ethnic tensions, among other measures. Meanwhile, the true strategic aim is to break the Russia-China partnership, which has grown considerably through energy, technology, and military cooperation. Trump’s team seeks to seed mutual suspicions, isolate Moscow, contain and encircle China through trade tariffs, tech restrictions, and alliances such as AUKUS. In practice, the NSS is not about ending wars but about lessening their cost for the US by hybridizing them and fracturing what it considers adversarial blocs.

News and updates from Iran

US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack - from Al Mayadeen .

In line with the new US National Security Strategy, Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, stated that Trump’s administration does not pursue regime change in Iran and that, after two failed attempts, it is giving up on it, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

I think our President has been clear. He’s open to real discussions. He’s not open to a senseless “kicking the can down the road”, and he knows the program. If the Iranians want to listen to what this administration is saying on enrichment and stopping the funding of the proxies, it’s the answer. Remember, our President is rolling in the second year of this issue. Iran has a 50-year perspective. Our President is smart enough to know that baiting him just to get in dialogue and continue this senseless killing for service is not going to happen.

…adding that Trump prefers “regionally driven efforts led by the countries directly involved” (meaning delegating the issue to Israel, as mentioned earlier) and that he “remains open to reaching an agreement with Tehran, provided that Iranian authorities demonstrate ‘seriousness’ and commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue”… as if it was Iran that left the table of negotiations to bomb Israel and not the other war around!

No wonders Iran keeps preparing for war, conducting the Sahand-2025 anti-terror exercise in East Azerbaijan Province together with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries (source: Tasnim) and the “Shahid (martyr) Mohammad Nazeri” and “Power” (Eghtedar) military exercises, where the IRGC Navy tested new homemade naval cruise and ballistic missiles, including one “with a range beyond the geographic limits of the Gulf”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr (1 and 2).

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Mehr .

It is also worth reporting the following warning issued today (Saturday 6th December 2025) by Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as quoted by Mehr (all emphasis mine):

We must ask the UAE government, what were you doing in Yemen? Are you also interested in the ownership of the Bab al-Mandab Strait? Why did you occupy Socotra Island and what was its connection to US maritime ambitions? Do you also claim ownership of this island and the Strait of Hormuz? The blood of tens of thousands of Muslims in Yemen and now in Sudan has been shed due to your expansionist policies. We must now ask: What does the UAE want in Sudan and why are you acting in a way that contributes to the division of this country? Are the repeated baseless claims regarding Iran’s islands also part of these collaborations with colonial powers? How can anyone claim ownership over Abu Musa Island, which belonged to Iran thousands of years before the establishment of the UAE? The patience of the Iranian people is not unlimited.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Finally, let’s move to Lebanon, where yesterday Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a new televised speech honouring martyred scholars and reaffirming that the Resistance will not surrender despite mounting pressure from USrael. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen (including its Short News) and Al Manar (all emphasis added):

These scholars struggled with their lives, their wealth, and everything they possessed, giving all of what they had. We are in a state of two jihads: the jihad of the self and the jihad against the enemy; both are interconnected. The distinguishing feature of Hezbollah is that it established a bond between the scholars and the people in such a way that we feel we are one community, with one vision and one direction. We were raised to love our homeland and believed in freedom of choice, expression, and faith. They want to disarm [Hezbollah] and cut off funds, prevent services, close schools and hospitals, obstruct reconstruction, prevent donations, and demolish homes. They want to confront the Resistance because it puts forward a transformative project rooted in patriotism, dignity, and independence, something the arrogant powers do not want. Hezbollah has proven that it is a central force that brings others together at the national level, and it has managed to be part of the formation of a comprehensive resistance that includes all forces. Through its experience, Hezbollah has neither isolated itself nor imposed its views on others; instead, it has acted cooperatively and offered a pioneering model. Some of the parties affected chose to confront Hezbollah’s statement about the Pope’s visit instead of focusing on the visit itself. We cooperate with all to build the state and liberate the land, and our actions speak for themselves. We do not wait for anyone’s endorsement, nor do we grant endorsements to anyone. Some still speak about Israel’s demands as if they are justifying them. Give us a statement about the period from the time you took office until now about what you have done in terms of confronting the aggression, liberating prisoners, reconstruction, providing services to the people, and the country’s economy. The Israeli attacks are not targeting Hezbollah’s weapons or the Resistance, but are instead preparing the ground for a gradual occupation. The limits we must abide by in all our relations are the limits set by the agreement, which concerns only the area south of the Litani River. Israel and America have nothing to do with our weapons, our restored capabilities, our defensive strategy, or the way the Lebanese people shape their relationships. The Americans and the Israelis want to eliminate us. Let it be clear: we will defend ourselves and our country, we will not surrender, and we will not retreat. Our right and capacity to defend ourselves is non-negotiable. Those who want to contest that should seek out weaker, defeated sides. Including a civilian representative in the mechanism directly contradicts earlier claims that civilian involvement would only occur if hostilities ceased. Every step you take will end up serving Israel’s demands, and what has happened is another added failure to the decision taken on 5th August [2025, i.e. Hezbollah’s disarmament]. As Hezbollah, we have done our part and enabled the state to assert its sovereignty within the framework of the agreement. Be certain that they can achieve nothing so long as we stand united. Hezbollah has worked on the basis of the perfection of religion, adhered to Islamic constants, and believed in jihad in the way of God as guidance for humanity. We were raised in Hezbollah to love the homeland, believe in freedom of choice, establish a state, and freedom of expression. Hezbollah is an integral part of the Lebanese resistance and has cooperated with various forces. We will defend ourselves, our people, and our country. We are ready to sacrifice to the fullest extent, and we will never surrender. Our strength will be fiercer and greater, and we will never give in. Aligning with Israel is like piercing a ship, and when that happens, everyone will drown.

Finally, it is also worth mentioning that yesterday a delegation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) visited Lebanon and met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who took take the occasion to urge them to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, which quoted Nabih Berri as saying:

The intensification of the five-member committee’s meetings compels Israel to immediately cease fire and end its unilateral war on Lebanon. It’s neither permissible nor acceptable to negotiate under fire.

…while Joseph Aoun stated (emphasis mine):

We work with UNIFIL at all levels and coordinate through the mechanism, but pressure is needed on the Israeli side to implement the ceasefire and withdraw. We look forward to your support in this effort. The delegation expressed its support for stability in Lebanon through the implementation of international resolutions and the readiness by several states to support the Lebanese Army, completing its deployment, and enforcing the monopoly on weapons. It also expressed its support for the move to include Lebanese civilian in the Mechanism Committee.

“Enforcing the monopoly on weapons”? That’s a red line for Hezbollah, as Sheikh Naim Qassem repeated multiple times! If this is how the UNSC (including Russia and China) want to “solve the problems” in Lebanon, they are only going to make it worse and cause a civil war. And let’s not forget that back in August (2025) they voted for a resolution terminating UNIFIL mission at the end of 2026, after which it will start withdrawing, leaving an open field to Israel, as discussed here.

