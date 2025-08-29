Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Dersu Uzala, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 31st July 2025.

(All emphasis original).

Gaza is hell on Earth, and now even those who just a month ago were slavishly repeating that “Israel has the right to defend itself” seem to have realized this, even though the genocide has been in full swing for almost two years.

The governments of half of Europe have finally awakened from the hypnosis induced by their sense of guilt over the events of 80 years ago and have shown their conscience what is happening now before their very eyes.

If Europeans are presumed to be guilty of what happened in the Nazi concentration camps back then, then all the more so is the whole world guilty of what is happening today, live on all media.

After the deliberate attack on the parish church in Gaza, which left three people dead, even the Vatican shook off its numbness and raised its voice, but still too moderately.

Monsignor Pizzaballa, Patriarch of Jerusalem, saw with his own eyes the level of destruction that the messianic madness of the State of Tel Aviv can reach, and we hope that he has finally realized that defending Palestine and the Palestinians is ultimately defending Christianity and Christians, perhaps not only in the Holy Land but throughout the Middle East.

Let us remember, moreover, that all the holy places of Christianity are located in Palestinian territory. Perhaps if they were in “Israeli” territory, they would already have been destroyed (how can we forget the siege of the Church of the Nativity in 2002?). Christians in the Holy Land are subject to violence, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, just as much as Muslims. In recent days, a village inhabited mainly by Christians was attacked, and an ancient church was set on fire by Jewish “settlers”.

On the other hand, Israel has long made it clear (by law) that it is a “Jewish state” and therefore, by definition, there is no room for other ethnic groups or religious denominations.

These events have definitively shown that Israel's goal is to impose its will by brute force, crushing anyone, especially its allies, by spreading terror through the indiscriminate use of the infamous accusation of “anti-Semitism,” now equated with “anti-Zionism” (but the difference is enormous and substantial).

Among European nations, only Spain, Ireland, and Norway have spoken out clearly against Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, explicitly referring to genocide, while it has recently been reported that Brazil will formally join South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of genocide against Israel. All the others have issued empty statements, ranging from “grave concern” to the ridiculous request for “restraint” in the IDF's military activities against the civilian population. Kill them, yes, but quietly.

German Chancellor Merz went even further when he said that “Israel was doing Europe's dirty work” by attacking Iran, and his subservience to Israel has now crossed the line of ridicule. Some Länder require applicants for German citizenship to sign a declaration affirming “Israel's right to exist,” while the German government continues to supply weapons to the executioners in abundance. It can be said that it now defends the Israelis more than the Germans.

But the bombshell was dropped on 25th July [2025] by French President Macron, who announced that in September, during the next session of the UN Assembly, he will officially request the creation of a State of Palestine. The Jewish supremacists of the State of Tel Aviv did not take it very well. One of them wondered whether Macron, unable to keep Israel at peace, would at least be able to keep the streets of Paris peaceful; a veiled threat? Possibly, considering the level of bitterness that certain individuals have instilled deep within themselves and the devious means at their disposal.

All this necessarily leads to some questions, uncomfortable for most, but necessary to understand how the Western world has come to support a racist, supremacist, and violent state such as the one located in the former British mandate of Palestine, contradicting all its proclamations of support for human rights and respect for international law.

Why do all Western governments so strongly support Israel's actions, regardless of what they are? Why do other governments not oppose such violence and abuse of power? Is it possible to “disengage” from such a state, as was done with apartheid South Africa?

The answer has different motivations for each of the world's state actors, but ultimately boils down to one: Israel is convenient and does the “dirty work” for others, sad as it may be, but true for these geopolitical actors.

For the US, Israel is the only reliable ally in the Middle East and Mediterranean region and serves simultaneously to control and subjugate Arab (and Muslim in general) nations, keep pressure on Iran and maintain a ticking time bomb on the borders of Turkey and, above all, the EU.

Saudi Arabia, although on paper the champion of the Sunni Muslim world, hopes to increase its revenues by transporting its oil overland to the Mediterranean and then to the European market, rather than through the dangerous Strait of Hormuz. Aramco, the Saudi royal family's hydrocarbon production company, even wants to regain possession of its methane pipelines with a view to directing them towards Europe by land, thereby defeating Iranian competition, which is currently impossible due to the defeat of the “Shiite Crescent” (Iraq, Syria, Lebanon). For Mohammed Bin Salman, the Palestinian question makes sense if it allows for this scenario, otherwise it becomes an obstacle.

Russia also has its own interests and is making its presence felt in the Israeli Parliament thanks to the Yisrael Beiteinu party led by Avigdor Lieberman, whose electorate is predominantly Russian-speaking and has five seats (the party left the government coalition a few months ago, ed.).

Israel, which was immediately recognised by the then USSR in 1949, allows Russia to keep Turkey in tension and prevents a pan-Islamic bloc from forming and strengthening, thus ensuring that the vast internal and contiguous Muslim component (the foundation of the various “Stans” around it) does not become a danger.

The European Union also has an advantage in supporting Israel, for the same reason as Russia and the EU, namely to prevent the rebirth of a “Muslim empire” on its southern flank, capable of becoming the “gatekeeper” of energy and trade flows to and from Asia.

India has strong economic, political and military ties with Israel in an anti-Islamic capacity and as a possible ally in a war against Pakistan. The two countries also have a similar vision (at least as far as their respective elites are concerned) of the optimal social order to be sought: Brahmins and Jews above, everyone else below.

For China, Israel and Palestine are merely two “geographical entities” with only geopolitical significance and no religious connotations. Being pragmatic, the Chinese are capable of agreeing with anyone, without favouring anyone, for their own exclusive benefit. However, considering that the Muslim world is a strong market for Chinese goods and that the Middle East is the area from which more than half of the hydrocarbons needed for Beijing's economy come from, the calculation necessarily leans towards the Palestinians. It is no coincidence that Chinese statements calling for an end to the Israeli army's murderous actions are multiplying.

But to what extent can Israel be an advantage for these nations and not a problem? The small Middle Eastern nation is in a more than strategic position, representing one of those places that Mackinder would call a Pivot, between Asia, Europe and Africa.

A completely Jewish state, “secured” internally and at its borders, with its domain extending to Lebanon, Syria and the Sinai as far as Suez, and moreover equipped with nuclear weapons, would be a nightmare primarily for Europe, which would see the emergence of a powerful player capable of dominating the entire Levant and becoming the master of energy and goods trade to and from Asia and energy from the Middle East.

Christian Europe cannot afford to depend on the “Jewish state” for its survival, especially after severing ties with Christian Russia at Washington's behest. For Brussels, this would mean becoming an absolute vassal of the US (more than it already is), dependent on Israel's whims.

Seen in this light, the French, and perhaps British, decision to recognise the State of Palestine becomes strategic and existential.

So why not take advantage of this moment of weakness of the State of Tel Aviv in the face of European and world public opinion to free itself from the “yoke of the memory of the Shoah” and prevent the “Greater Israel” plan of the messianic Israeli ultra-right? The creation of a Palestinian state would prevent this plan while at the same time creating a bridge to the rich Muslim countries in the area.

If not now, when?

