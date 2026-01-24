GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst
6h

Even if the number of the fleet seems large, it is just an homeopathic amount of what will be needed to invade Iran. As Iran is having sufficient air defense, relatively slow helicopters will not reach Tehran to make a stunt like in Venezuela. The same goes for dropping bombs from airplanes.

What is left is sending rockets from ships, submarines and planes. Air defense will shoot some down, some will reach thier target. But this will cause Iran to start drones and rockets to Israel, US bases and US ships. If the reported numbers and capbilities are correct, this will be a devastating blow for the USA and Israel.

If the Pentagon know this, they will strongly advise against any attack. Possibly the secret services will deliver wrong intelligence. The congress surely is wrong informed, they belive in the "unsinkable aircraft carrier America". They are eager for war.

Concerning Trump. The rule of thumb for him is: If he threatens, he will chicken out. If he negotiates, the US or its proxies will attack. Possibly he has to play the strongman because of the stark warnings of the Iran officials. But Trump fears long wars. He likes Blitzkrieg actions and fireworks.

His audience is dumb enough to intermix his strong words with his tricky actions and still belive in his projected strenght. After all the Donald J. Trump Show with daily new episodes beats easily any netflix series.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ismaele and others
ShastaBetty's avatar
ShastaBetty
7h

I hope Iran destroys them all.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture