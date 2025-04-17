Masoud Pezeshkian (C) and Mohammed Eslami (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

Today (17th April 2025) Al Mayadeen, citing a paywalled New York Times (NYT) article, has reported that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) was planning to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities next month, however US President Donald J. Trump blocked it, favouring instead the ongoing indirect US-Iran negotiations, mediated by Oman, which started last Saturday (12th April 2025), as I reported here, and should continue this coming Saturday (19th April 2025). It is worth quoting the following passage of the NYT article:

Almost all of the plans would have required U.S. help not just to defend Israel from Iranian retaliation, but also to ensure that an Israeli attack was successful, making the United States a central part of the attack itself.

I am not surprised at all. Little Satan cannot do anything without the full support of its bigger brother, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire). I believe that Trump has called off the Zionist plan to attack Iran not because he believes in diplomacy, but because his army, navy and air forces in the region are not ready yet, despite recent deployments to Diego Garcia, a strategic British military base used by the US in the Indian Ocean, and the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group in the Arabian Sea just a few days ago, as reported by Navy Times. After all, six aircraft carriers took part in Operation Desert Storm against Iraq in 1990-91 (source: Wikipedia)! Imagine: if they needed 6 aircraft carrier against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, imagine what they need to bomb Iran, which is armed to the teeth!

Anyway… the same Al Mayadeen article briefs us about the recent visit of Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Iran, previous to which he said to the French newspaper Le Monde (paywalled) that Iran is “not far” from having the capability to produce a nuclear bomb, adding:

They have the pieces, and one day they could eventually put them together. They’re not far off, that has to be acknowledged. It’s not enough to tell the international community “we don’t have nuclear weapons” for them to believe you. We need to be able to verify. [Iranian collaboration with IAEA remains] indispensable to provide credible assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme at a time when diplomacy is urgently needed.

…as if IAEA was barred to enter Iran! He’s just gone there!

However, after landing in Iran and meeting with Iranian officials, Grossi tempered his rhetoric, as shown in his tweets below:

According to IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), he even said that “threats to target nuclear facilities are unacceptable”, as they would “not only worsen the existing problems but also lead to severe environmental consequences”. Maybe he took advice from Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, who, at a joint press conference with Grossi today, said that the IAEA should “maintain impartiality and professionalism”, as per IRNA.

Sergey Lavrov (L) and Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Moscow today to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and deliver a message from Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin “regarding international, regional, and bilateral developments”, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen. Here is what Araghchi said to Iranian media, while in Russia (all emphasis mine):

This trip has several goals. Primarily, it was planned to deliver a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to President Putin. It also coincides with recent developments and indirect negotiations. We have always had close consultations with our Russian friends on the nuclear issue, and now is a good opportunity to continue these discussions. We are pleased that the treaty has completed its stages in the Russian parliament and is currently moving through the legislative process in Iran. This treaty gives a long-term strategic perspective to our relations. Oman is the host country and will decide on the location of the [indirect US-Iran] talks. If we continue to (hear) contradictory and conflicting positions, we are going to have problems.

Trump’d better be careful, as Russia has Iran’s back covered!

Khalid bin Salman Al Saud (L) and Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (R) - from IRNA .

Interestingly, earlier today the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a visit by the Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, who delivered a message from the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as per IRNA and Al Mayadeen. The meeting was attended also by Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, who held separate discussions with Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and his delegation. During the meeting with Khamenei, the Saudi Defense Minister was quoted by Khamenei.ir as saying:

I have come to Tehran with the agenda of expanding relations with Iran and to collaborate across all sectors. We hope that the constructive discussions we’ve had will lead to even stronger relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran than ever before.

…while Khamenei stated (emphasis mine):

We believe that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be beneficial for both countries, and that the two nations can complement each other. We must overcome these hostile motives, and we are prepared in this regard. It is far better for brothers in the region to cooperate with and assist each another than to depend on others.

Indeed! Wise words that are (almost?) unheard of from leaders of Western countries, who find the time to condemn the Russian strikes in Sumy last Sunday, 13th April 2025 (see for instance this AP News article), but not the Israeli bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, the only functional medical facility that was left in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, on the same day (see these two Al Mayadeen articles: 1 and 2)…

…or the airstrikes on the tents of displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza last night, which resulted in at least 10 people killed and dozens injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also reported a death toll of 51,025 people since 7th October 2023, plus 116,432 wounded. This reveals the utter hypocrisy of Western governments and mainstream media!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Following the bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital last Sunday and of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Khan Younis on Tuesday 15th April 2025 (source: The New Arab), Hamas called for mass global protest this weekend, as per Al Mayadeen. Here is the full statement released by Hamas, as published on this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “Gaza Cries Out to You” – A Global Solidarity Week to Support Our People and Reject the zionist Genocidal War Amid the ongoing brutal zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and the escalating horrific massacres against innocent civilians — with full American support and alarming international silence — we in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issue an urgent call to our Arab and Islamic nations and to all the free people of the world to actively participate in a global week under the slogan: “Gaza Cries Out to You.” We call for the mobilization of all energies and means throughout the upcoming week in support of Gaza’s steadfastness, in condemnation of the aggression, and to demand an end to the genocide, through the escalation of all forms of solidarity action — including marches, sit-ins, and protests in capitals, cities, and public squares across the world. We call for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (April 18–19–20) to be designated as days of global rage against the occupation, in rejection of U.S. support and international complicity. We in Hamas appreciate and support the global popular and union-led calls, and we encourage responding to them by designating Tuesday, April 22, as a Global Student and Labor Strike Day in universities, educational institutions, and labor unions worldwide — in solidarity with Gaza and in support of its besieged people’s resilience. The cries of children, the moans of the wounded and sick, and the groans of the hungry and displaced call out to every living conscience and place upon all a humanitarian and historical responsibility to participate in this global week — to break the shameful silence until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted. Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Tuesday: 17 Shawwal 1446 AH Corresponding to: April 15, 2025 AD

And yesterday, on the eve of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, Hamas issued another statement calling to observe a day of solidarity with the ~14,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, urging “Palestinians, Arabs, and the international community to stand united in support of their cause”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here is the full statement, as published on this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

🟢 Hamas: — In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful On Palestinian Prisoners’ Day: The Liberation of Prisoners from the Enemy’s Jails Is a Top Priority in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal — We Call for Global Action in Support of the Justice of Their Cause Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, commemorated annually on April 17th, comes this year as the occupation escalates its aggression and ongoing genocide against our land, sanctities, and people in Gaza, the West Bank, and occupied Al-Quds. It also comes amid the tragic reality faced by around 14,000 prisoners — including women and children — and approximately 2,000 detainees/kidnapped individuals from Gaza, whom the enemy has acknowledged as being held in its prisons since October 7, 2023. These prisoners are subjected to the most brutal forms of psychological and physical torture and are denied even the most basic human rights. So far, 63 prisoners and detainees have died in captivity, the most recent being the child Walid Ahmad, who died as a result of deliberate starvation. Meanwhile, the fascist occupation government continues to commit the crime of enforced disappearance against detainees and abductees from Gaza. On this day, we remember and pray for the martyr prisoners, ask Allah for a swift recovery for the wounded, and for the near freedom of our imprisoned brothers and sisters. We affirm the following: First: The liberation of prisoners from zionist occupation prisons will remain at the top of our priorities in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” exchange deal, in loyalty to their sacrifices and steadfastness. Second: The crimes of the occupation against our male and female prisoners will not succeed in breaking their willpower. The perpetrators will not escape accountability, and their crimes will not be forgotten regardless of how much time passes. Third: We hold the occupation fully responsible for the lives and well-being of the thousands of abducted individuals from Gaza since October 7, 2023, and for all our prisoners in the occupation’s prisons. We condemn the international silence over the continued executions and deliberate killings they are being subjected to. Fourth: The world has seen how our movement treated the enemy’s prisoners with care, humanity, and civilized values — while the fascist occupation government commits the most heinous forms of torture, intentional murder, and crimes against our prisoners, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms and conventions. Fifth: We call on human rights and humanitarian organizations to expose the crimes of the occupation against Palestinian prisoners across the West Bank and Al-Quds and the abducted from Gaza. We also urge them to pursue the perpetrators in international courts and act decisively to pressure for the immediate release of all prisoners. Sixth: We call upon our people to continue their unwavering support for the prisoners. We urge all Palestinian forces and factions to unify efforts and stand together to protect the prisoners, defend them, and liberate them by all means. We also call for providing the families and children of prisoners the attention and support worthy of the prisoners’ stature among our people. Let April 17th be a Palestinian, Arab, and global day of solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the occupation’s jails — a renewed opportunity to remind the world of their legitimate right to freedom, to highlight the brutality of the crimes and violations they endure, and a moment to amplify the justice of their national cause, honor their sacrifices, and recall their heroism in resisting the crimes of the zionist jailer. Let it also be a tribute to the blood of the martyrs who perished behind bars and a symbol of continuous solidarity with their struggle until they achieve their rightful freedom. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Wednesday: 18 Shawwal 1446 AH Corresponding to: April 16, 2025 CE

Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Benny Gantz (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, a.k.a. Satanyahu, has to face some new issues. Firstly, the leader of the Israeli National Unity Party, Benny Gantz criticized the way Bibi is handling the “war” in Gaza, which he defined…

…a massive military achievement and a resounding political failure. For a year and a half, Netanyahu has strengthened Hamas’s rule and prevented the emergence of a civilian alternative.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported the following criticism by Maariv's military affairs correspondent Avi Ashkenazi:

Israel has not succeeded in achieving the objectives of the war.

…highlighting the failure to retrieve 59 captives.

More importantly, “a major security breach on an external Israeli ticketing platform, TickChak, exposed the personal data of tens of thousands of soldiers in the Israeli occupation army, including senior figures like Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir”, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article citing Haaretz. Apparently the breach was executed using basic software tools created by a user named “Persian Prince”. The leak is a significant security lapse, as it included information about active-duty personnel and the army’s top commander, which could potentially be used to monitor, track, or target Israeli military members.

As if the above was not enough, the Outlaw US Empire is planning a gradual withdrawal of its forces from Syria within the next two months, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article, citing Yedioth Ahronot (Ynet), according to which “the Israeli government has attempted to dissuade Washington from proceeding with the withdrawal but has been informed that these efforts have failed”, while continues to pressure the Trump administration in the hope of reversing the decision. Of course, Israel is afraid that this withdrawal, even if partial, could embolden Turkey to expand its control within Syria, which may explain the recent direct talks between Turkey and Israel, which I covered in the second half of the article in the link below.

Indirect US-Iran negotiations... Ismaele · Apr 12 Today indirect negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and potential sanction relief took place in Muscat (Oman) between the delegations of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, US President Donald J. Tr… Read full story

I will conclude this article with the announcement published on Tasnim that Iran will host an international conference on humanity and freedom, with a focus on the thoughts of Ayatollah Khamenei, in Tehran on 3rd December 2025.

As reported on Tasnim: