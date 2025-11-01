US President Donald J. Trump - from TeleSur .

Yesterday, Friday 31st October 2025, the Miami Herald, citing unnamed sources within the Trump administration, reported on imminent US attacks on military installations inside Venezuela, allegedly in preparation of a campaign to decapitate the Cartel de los Soles drug trafficking group, which the US administrations claims, without providing evidence, to be headed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, though “sources declined to say whether Maduro himself is a target”, but one of them was quoted as saying:

Maduro is about to find himself trapped and might soon discover that he cannot flee the country even if he decided to. What’s worse for him, there is now more than one general willing to capture and hand him over, fully aware that one thing is to talk about death, and another to see it coming.

However, the White House denied such reports, with the Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly quote as saying:

Unnamed sources don’t know what they’re talking about. Any announcements regarding Venezuela policy would come directly from the President.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted the following statement on X in response to the Miami Herald:

Even US President Donald J. Trump, interviewed by the press aboard Air Force One, rejected the rumours with a dry “No! No, it’s not true", as reported by TeleSur:

One wonders why the large US military deployment in the Caribbean then, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group expected to arrive there later this month (November 2025) and join the USS Iwo Jima aircraft carrier strike group, already deployed at ~200 km from Venezuela’s La Orchila Island. At the moment the US military presence in the region amounts to 16,000 personnel, according to Al Mayadeen, citing a report The Washington Post based on data from the Pentagon.

As if the above was not enough, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), instructed by the US Department of War, issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) declaring “Temporary Flight Restrictions for Special Security Reasons” off the southeast coast of Ceiba, Puerto Rico, which are in effect from today, Saturday 1st November 2025, at 00:00 UTC until 31st March 2026, at 23:59 UTC, “effectively banning most flights over the designated area for a five-month period”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, cited a Trinidad Express report saying that armed forces of Trinidad & Tobago had been placed on the highest state of alert yesterday, following an emergency meeting of senior military officials, with officers instructed to “remain at their stations or official residences, ready to respond to any potential unrest or regional crisis”.

According to a Bloomberg report (paywalled) cited by Al Mayadeen, “the former US Navy base at Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico, once decommissioned after mass protests in 2004, has been reactivated as a forward-operating hub for warplanes, surveillance aircraft, and rapid troop deployments”, including “F-35B fighter jets, Ospreys, and C-17 Globemasters, transforming Puerto Rico’s José Aponte de la Torre Airport into an active military airfield”.

Trump, Rubio and their ilk can continue refuting reports from unnamed sources within their circles, but all the signs above indicate that US airstrikes on Venezuela are imminent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro (R) at the Kremlin on 7th May 2025 - from Al Mayadeen .

Venezuela is not alone in its fight against the Outlaw US Empire, though. In fact, last Thursday, 30th October 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that her country “remains in close contact with Venezuelan authorities and stands ready to respond to their needs in light of both existing and emerging threats”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil as saying:

On behalf of [Venezuelan] President Nicolás Maduro, we express our sincere gratitude to the Russian government for its unwavering support in protecting our sovereignty. Today, Russia and Venezuela are strengthening their status as strategic allies and are ready to develop cooperation in key areas for the sake of mutual progress.

Let’s not forget that last Monday, 27th October 2025, Venezuela ratified the Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia, which is now in effect. However, it is not unlikely that Russia started to provide military support and bolster Venezuelan air defense before then. Also, Venezuela has strategic partnerships also with Iran and China, which may have provided military support to the South-American country since the Outlaw US Empire started military deployments in the Caribbean at the end of August (2025), if not even earlier.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil - from TeleSur .

Despite US alignment of Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela enjoys support also from other countries in the region, which - in fact - expressed their solidarity to Venezuela in a Parliamentary Meeting of the Greater Caribbean in Defense of Peace held yesterday in Caracas (Venezuela), with the organizers stating:

While the fascists insist on imposing their neo-colonial thesis, we will remain firm in preserving the right to peace, to be free, and to be sovereign forever.

…as reported by TeleSur, which also quoted part of Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez’s welcoming speech (emphasis mine), calling the Outlaw US Empire a threat not just to Venezuela, but to all of Latin America (emphasis mine):

They [the US warmongers] are promoting an action in which it seems natural to threaten the sovereignty of countries and the legitimate activities of each nation… What the US is doing to control the trafficking of illicit substances within its own territory, where the world’s highest cocaine consumption is concentrated? We exchange opinions to bring the parliaments of the Greater Caribbean closer together and speak with one voice to the world: that the Caribbean must remain a region of permanent peace, free of nuclear weapons. Imperial armies must not dare to attack or threaten any of our countries. The US violates the UN Charter, the Human Rights Convention, and all treaties on respect for basic rights at sea.

…while Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil warned Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and other US-aligned governments that “they ‘would not escape’ the fallout of an intervention or a rupture of peace in the Caribbean”, as per TeleSur.

The Parliamentary Meeting of the Greater Caribbean for Peace saw the participation of representatives from Cuba, Belize, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela, as reported by TeleSur, which quoted the vice president of the National Assembly of Cuba, Ana María Mari Machado (not to be confused with Maria Corina Machado!), as saying:

As long as there is imperialism and peoples fighting against it, its cause will be our cause in any corner of the world.

Similarly, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada expressed his support not only for Venezuela, but also for Cuba, Iran, Palestine and the Caribbean nations that suffered the ravages of Hurricane Melissa, stating:

We fight for the peace of free peoples. Long live Venezuela and the peoples of the Caribbean!

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - from TeleSur .

In the meantime, “Venezuelan Interior Ministry asked the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) to strip far-right activist Yon Goicoechea of his nationality for calling for a foreign invasion”, as per TeleSur. This follows Maduro’s request to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ, i.e. Tribunal Supremo de Justicia) earlier this week to consider rescinding the nationality of any “traitor to the homeland” who “joins an imperialist foreign army to invade” the country, as I reported towards the end of my previous original article.

By the way, in a recent televised speech, Maduro lashed out at the Outlaw US Empire, accusing it of waging a “war against his country with goals of regime change and looting Venezuela’s vast oil wealth”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

Everything being done against Venezuela is designed to justify war, overthrow the government, and seize our oil resources. We will not submit. In the face of constant threats and psychological warfare, I urge the people to have nerves of steel, to act with calm, rationality, and national unity. If Venezuela did not possess immense resources in oil, gas, gold, and fertile land—along with its proud revolutionary history—perhaps they wouldn’t even mention us. Venezuela’s victory will be a victory for the entire American continent. It’s a stand for sovereignty and peace against imperialist deceit.

However, as Raphael Machado pointed out in this article on Strategic Culture Foundation, it is very likely that the US military escalation in Latin America is not just for Venezuelan oil and resources, but also about maintaining US hegemony in its hemisphere or “backyard” against Russian and Chinese influence.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Middle East and, more specifically, to Lebanon, yesterday, during the inauguration of “Ardi” (My Land) Exhibition for Lebanese tradition food in Beirut’s Dahieh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a new televised speech, focussing on US interference in Lebanese affairs. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (all emphasis mine):

Whoever resists regains the land, and whoever bargains over it loses it. The participants in the market are the people of the land — those who returned to South Lebanon and those steadfast today on the frontlines reaping the fruits of the land. The olive pickers on the border frontlines are the true sovereigns who cling to their land in a unified and interconnected country called Lebanon. The land is a blessing, and we must be its protectors; preserving and reviving it is a duty. The agricultural and industrial jihad launched by His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah aims to resist external pressures and rely on our own resources. Jihad Al-Binaa Foundation carries out numerous efforts that serve the farmers, while unfortunately, the state remains absent from caring for both the agricultural and industrial sectors. There is a need to find proper marketing methods to reduce the intermediaries between the farmer and the buyer. The US claims to be working to resolve the situation in Lebanon, but it is not an honest broker; it sponsors the [Israeli] aggression and its expansion. What is the United States’ position on 5,000 acts of [Israeli] aggression against Lebanon? On the contrary, it always justifies these violations. Israeli aggressions increasing each time a US envoy’s visit is announced as pressures continue. What is America’s stance on the Israeli killing of civilians, the destruction of facilities, the crime in the town of Blida, and the assassination of the martyr Salameh? [See this Al Manar article for more information on this] Intimidation will not change our positions; we will never accept surrender or forced commitments. Our bond with our land is stronger than their military power, no matter how great it may be. We are not advocates of surrender or defeat, and we will never accept it. Israel can occupy, but it cannot persist in the occupation of our land. The sacrifices made are a trust in everyone’s hands and form a bridge to the future of generations. Israel can kill, but it cannot prevent the life of dignity in us. Israel can occupy, but it cannot continue its occupation. Israel can bomb here and there, but it cannot remove the love of the land and the attachment to it and the desire for independence from our hearts and our lives. To our partners in the homeland, we say: when you support Lebanese people in other regions, you are supporting Lebanon. We are not asking for support but for us not to be stabbed in the back or for some to serve Israeli interests. The government is the primary party responsible for preserving sovereignty. The government is responsible for expelling the enemy, protecting sovereignty, and stopping violations — and the President’s stance on this matter is a responsible one. The positions of the three presidents and several officials are constructive, and our stance is unified; let us strengthen our unity. The essence of patriotism lies in sovereignty, independence, and freedom. The goal of the Resistance is to protect the land and liberate the nation, while the enemy’s goal is occupation. Everyone in Lebanon bears responsibility in confronting the occupation according to their role and duty. Those who claim to abide by the Taif Agreement cannot pick and choose its articles, especially those regarding the liberation of Lebanese soil. Israel must implement the agreement as Lebanon already has; any new accord would only absolve it and pave the way for further aggression. The Resistance remains a source of power for Lebanon that must be preserved.

US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack - from Al Mayadeen .

Unfortunately, USrael has a completely different idea. In fact, this is what Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, said at the Manama Dialogue Forum earlier today (source: Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this article):

Lebanon is a failed state, and the Lebanese army suffers from a shortage of financial and human resources. Israel is ready to reach an agreement with Lebanon regarding the borders, and the Lebanese must join the negotiations and safeguard their borders. It is unreasonable that there is no dialogue between Lebanon and the Israeli regime. The Lebanese leadership remains steadfast, but it must move faster to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons. There would be no problem between Lebanon and the Israeli regime if Hezbollah were disarmed. Thousands of rockets in southern Lebanon still threaten Israel, and there is no more time for Lebanon; it must quickly bring weapons under state control.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Moving to Iran, yesterday its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued the following statement on X, rebuking Trump for his hypocrisy in announcing the resumption of nuclear weapons testing in response to recent Russian tests of vectors for nuclear warheads, i.e. the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon torpedo (mind the wording: Russia did not test nuclear weapons, but nuclear-powered vectors that can be used with either conventional or nuclear warheads! By the way, Trump’s statement that his country has more atomic bomb than anyone else is false - see for instance this report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons or ICAN):

In addition to the above, today, during an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi warned Israel against waging war on his country once again, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

Iran gained significant experience from the previous war and tested its missiles in a real battle. If the Zionist regime carries out any aggressive action, the consequences will be severe for it. The Israeli regime would not have waged a war against Iran without the green light from the United States. We were ready to negotiate to alleviate concerns over our nuclear program, as we were confident in its peaceful nature. [On possible negotiations on Iran’s missile program] No rational person will accept disarming himself.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning the following statement by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, who yesterday was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

There is no point in negotiations [with the Outlaw US Empire] whose outcome is predetermined. Israel attacked Iran while we were in the midst of a negotiation process, and we consider that a clear betrayal of the diplomatic path.

Meanwhile, the pro-Palestinian hacker group al-Jabha al-Isnad al-Sibraniyah (Cyber Support Front) published personal details and a video of a number of employees of Maya Defense Industries, a major contractor tied to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, including several individuals who hold access to secret military projects, as reported by Tasnim:

Finally, moving very briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting the following statement issued by Mohammed al-Farah, a senior member of Ansar Allah’s political bureau, in response to Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz’s recent threats against the Houthis (source: Al Mayadeen):

We will not allow a criminal to threaten us. You have failed to achieve any of your military objectives. The fragility of your position and contradictions in your narrative are now clear to the world.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

