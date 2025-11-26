What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 20th November 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

European governments and media outlets are openly cheering on US military intervention in Venezuela; it is no coincidence that, little by little, all European countries are discovering that they have citizens who have been unjustly detained by Maduro’s regime. However, their hopes may be dashed. What Trump says obviously means little, given that he can change his mind in five minutes; therefore, his statement about the possibility of opening a dialogue with the Venezuelan regime should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The diplomatic overture could be a prelude to a treacherous attack, as happened against Iran; or it could be an attempt to distance himself from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is the real architect of this attack on Venezuela and is also a “neocon” (i.e. a jihadist of liberalism), and therefore very unpopular with Trump’s popular base. The Secretary of State has been renamed Narco Rubio because of his brother-in-law, Orlando Cicilia, a well-known drug trafficker; therefore, the accusations of drug trafficking now levelled at Maduro seem like the pot calling the kettle black.

However, there are other aspects that point to a public relations offensive by Trump in an attempt to regain credibility with the public, which previously supported him but now supports him less and less. Among Trump’s latest statements, there is one that would seem to indicate a change of position on the publication of the Epstein case files, which have so far been kept confidential, as they appear to involve not only various prominent figures but also the Israeli secret services. Obviously, these are hypotheses, but it is precisely the fact that the documents are still being kept hidden that increases suspicion. Another piece of Trump’s public relations operation is his defence of journalist Tucker Carlson, accused of interviewing right-wing activist Nick Fuentes, described by the media as anti-Semitic. Fuentes is a former Trump supporter who withdrew his support, citing the Trump administration’s subservient attitude towards Israel. These days, the Trump administration is also supporting Israel in its new attempts to attack Lebanon. In short, it is “Israel first” instead of “America first”, as Trump had promised.

The current president had also promised to abandon military adventures abroad and focus on domestic economic health, which he obviously did not do. For Trump, defending, even indirectly, a figure like Fuentes has a double value in terms of public relations; both because Fuentes is popular with Trump’s potential electorate and because it is convenient for the nationalist right, hostile to liberal internationalism or globalism, to occupy the niche of imperialism criticism. In reality, since the days of the Gracchi, we know that imperialism is a phase (not only in the temporal sense) of the class struggle between the rich and the poor, i.e. above all a tool that oligarchies can use to concentrate wealth in their own hands. What Eisenhower called the “military-industrial complex” (although some say that the original term was “military-industrial-congressional complex”, which was subsequently censored) can be defined less euphemistically as “imperialist kleptocracy”. In the US, one of the main collectors of public money for corporations is military spending, which Trump has increased even further, bringing it to over a trillion [US Dollars] a year. The fact that the US is now lagging behind in many sectors (e.g. hypersonic missiles) compared to powers that spend less on armaments proves that this is kleptocratic militarism.

The same “Israel first” ultimately turns out to be “money first”, a roundabout transaction whereby American parliamentarians vote for laws to finance Israel with public money; then a large part of that money returns to American parliamentarians in the form of “election contributions” from AIPAC and other NGOs linked to Israel; and this is only the “legal” and official part of the theft, so imagine what happens behind the scenes when American congressmen and senators travel to Israel on trips organised and paid for by AIPAC. Forget about pensions; in the US, politics is an effective and sure way to get rich. [Not only in the US! Ask Europeans!]

To find the money for Trump, it was not enough to tax the poor through consumption taxes, i.e. duties; it was also necessary to cut what little assistance remained for the most destitute, so even the meal vouchers that had already been allocated are being abolished. Imperialism is more than a war between nations, it is a class war.

Before leaving, I would like to communicate that I have decided to give the following perk to paying subscribers: the possibility of asking me questions to be addressed in exclusive articles. Every now and then, starting later this week, I will send out a separate e-mail to paying subscribers asking for topics they would like me to cover in a dedicated article that will be sent only to all paying subscribers.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment