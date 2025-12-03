What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 27th November 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The rituals of fintocracy require that every now and then there be a simulated institutional conflict, a storm in a teacup that allows the puppet on duty to play the part of the fearless helmsman. When it comes to granting [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia [Meloni] a few moments of fictitious attention-seeking behaviour, President [Sergio] Mattarella proves to be paternal and understanding; the important thing is that he is in charge. This was seen at the Supreme Defence Council meeting on 17th November [2025], where he dictated the line, with [Defense Minister Guido] Crosetto acting as his butler. The Council, chaired by Mattarella, issued a final document denouncing the “hybrid threat” posed by Russia and other hostile powers to our democratic processes and social cohesion. Many interpreted these statements as an expression of the intention to further restrict freedom of expression. This is certainly the case, but it is not the most relevant element to note in such statements, which instead represent an explicit confession of no longer holding the primacy in what, when it comes from the Western camp, is defined as “soft power”. According to Mattarella and his associates, the risk is that Russia will succeed in exerting more fascination on our population than NATO and the EU. This is a rather serious admission. We are led to believe that the reason for Putin’s fascination lies in the perfidious skills of his trolls. In reality, the collapse of soft power has causes that are exclusively internal to the so-called West.

In a 2017 interview, given a couple of months before his death, Zbigniew Brzezinski, political scientist and former national security adviser, observed that the newly installed Trump administration was divesting from the [US] State Department while simultaneously increasing military spending. According to Brzezinski, there is nothing wrong in itself with relying more on hard power than soft power at certain times; the problem was rather that Trump’s statements and actions did not reveal any specific objective, and were therefore not to be taken seriously. According to Brzezinski, the US was now characterised as a sort of wonderland, where official communication was impromptu and aimed more at astonishing and entertaining than at indicating strategies. Based on what Brzezinski said, it must be concluded that the increased spectacularisation of politics in the US did not correspond to an increase in soft power, but rather the opposite.

2017 also marked the 20th anniversary of the publication of Brzezinski’s most famous work, “The Grand Chessboard”, a text that attempted to outline a strategy for the US after the Cold War. Although the text is rich in references, its fundamental message boils down to the usual axiom that, in order to maintain its supremacy, the US should prevent the emergence in Asia of powers, or blocs of powers, capable of opposing American domination. In practice, it was a project to balkanise Asia under the ideological pretext of democracy and human rights. It seems that Brzezinski confused “divide and rule” with destabilisation and sowing discord, the same misunderstanding that led to the suicide of the British Empire.

What Brzezinski accused Trump of (lack of strategy) could also be levelled at him. The first weakness in his theories is his underestimation of the costs of imperialism, i.e. how much American taxpayers have to pay to destabilise other countries; but, above all, how many of the investments in the balkanisation of other countries generate a profit, or simply result in further public expenditure. An example of NATO’s overextension, with certain costs and uncertain benefits, is its partnership with Azerbaijan. One could argue that Azerbaijan borders Russia and Iran and is therefore an excellent bridgehead from which to attack them, as was indeed the case last June [2025] with the Israeli attack on Iran. Similarly, one could argue that Azerbaijan, as a major oil producer, could be a resource for the energy security of NATO countries. This also means that the Baku government has, thanks to oil, a lot of money with which to buy weapons from NATO countries, which is excellent news for the military kleptocracy. The problem, however, concerns Azerbaijan’s structural weakness, as it has a small territory and an economy based on very little fundamental infrastructure. In the age of missile technology, there would be no need to occupy such a country, as it could be neutralised from a distance. The point is that Azerbaijan is fine as a friend of NATO for selling it weapons and for carrying out provocations and attacks against Russia and Iran, but strategically it is a burden, an excessive cost for the taxpayer, which the sale of weapons cannot compensate for, not least because in the event of war it would be necessary to give weapons on credit without the certainty of being paid, as happened with Ukraine.

In the case of Ukraine, it was clear that imperialism cannot finance itself, so assistance to proxies was at the expense of American and European taxpayers. The European Union embarked on the deal hoping to participate in the division of Russian mineral resources; the fact is that so far it has only had to give up low-cost supplies from Russia.

The second weakness of Brzezinski’s theories was his belief that American soft power consisted of democracy and human rights. This is not the case: democracy and human rights were, at best, the icing on the cake. The attractiveness of the US lay in the mirage of being able to become as rich as the Americans seemed to be, not as poor as they have become today. Of course, American wealth was inflated by media representation, and there have always been large pockets of poverty in the US, but the new development of the last thirty years is a process of increasing impoverishment, which knows no respite and involves the inexorable decline of the middle class.

One could argue that the US still attracts many immigrants; yes, but these migrants are not attracted by the prospect of becoming American, but by the disproportionate exchange rate between the Dollar and the depreciated currencies of their countries of origin, an exchange rate that allows them to support their families back home. Unlike in the past, today’s immigrants do not assimilate and do not want to assimilate into a society that is no longer able to guarantee a minimum level of well-being.

The power of money lies not only in buying, but also in the ability to influence and deceive. To make this illusion of wealth and well-being more effective, a billionaire like Trump is used as an advertising testimonial. As President, today and in his previous term, Trump is pursuing the same warmongering policy as the neocons; but, in order to get elected, he had to falsely promise that he would follow the opposite policy, i.e. to avoid wars and pursue domestic well-being. Trump tries to mask his warmongering with an inflation of peace plans, invariably seasoned with pornographic fantasies about mega-businesses to be set up on the ruins of this or that country; but these are short-lived public relations operations. The warmongering of the American and European kleptocracies is entirely understandable, given that imperialism involves transfers of public money to their businesses; and today the main contributor is the poor, who pay excise duties and other consumption taxes and have no one to turn to for redress. Apart from the kleptocrats of multinationals and politics, the mass of European and American citizens are only squeezed and impoverished by the cost of wars. And poverty does not exercise soft power.

