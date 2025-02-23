Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine - from Khamenei.ir .

As you probably know, today, Sunday 23rd February 2025, is the funeral day of the late Hezbollah Secretaries General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. Despite attempts by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) to disrupt it with airstrike in south Lebanon (see this Al Mayadeen article) and with jets flying low over the Lebanese capital Beirut (as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article and by The Guardian), the funeral procession has been a great success, with attending from all over the world, including “representatives from 79 countries attending in both official and popular capacities”, according to the organizers quoted by Al Mayadeen, which reported that by “6:00 AM local time, Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium was already filled with participants, some of whom spent the night outdoors to secure a place at the ceremony”. The stadium accommodated “over 23,000 seats on the field and 55,000 more in the stands”, with 35,000 seats allocated for men and 25,000 in a separate section for women in the surrounding areas, that is 138,000 seats only in the stadium and surroundings! According to IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral. Photos from the event can be found here (Al Manar).

Of course, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech, of which I report the following highlights (taken from Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this summary by Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

We bid farewell today to a historic, exceptional, patriotic, Arab, Islamic leader, the model of the free people of the world. Sayyed Nasrallah loved the people and they loved him, he led both hearts and minds, with his objective always being Palestine and al-Quds. Sayyed Nasrallah's contribution was great in reviving the Palestinian cause; we will preserve this trust and will continue to tread this path. We will continue Sayyed Nasrallah's path, even if our houses should be destroyed over our heads, even if we should all be killed. We will remain true to the pledge, O' Nasrallah. We will carry on this path even should we all be killed. We hail our prisoners and tell them that we will not leave them with the Zionists. The mass mobilization today is unmatched in Lebanese history. You are a loyal and generous people. We confronted the Zionist entity and its tyrant backers, the United States, which stood against Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran. The amount of pressure faced by the Resistance, its fighters, and its popular base was unprecedented. But on the other hand, their resilience was also unprecedented. You are an indomitable people. We will stand together and make our pledge together. We will remain true to the pledge, O' Nasrallah. We agreed to the enemy's request for a ceasefire because we had no interest in continuing the fight without any foreseen political or military future. Our point of strength is that we agreed to the enemy's request for a ceasefire based on our principles. We have fulfilled our commitments under the agreement, while 'Israel' has not. The state's jurisdiction comes into play now that the deadline for the enemy's withdrawal has passed. The Resistance is on the ground, and it enjoys paramount manpower and equipment. The inevitable victory is coming. "Israel" must withdraw from the areas it is still occupying. Resistance comes from conviction and righteousness. This is the life of the free - liberation. No one can take this right away from us. Let your rage consume you. The Resistance persists. It is an established fact. We will not allow the tyrannical United States to control our country. We were brought up on the ideal of "far from us is humiliation". Wake up, proclaimed sovereignty advocates, and speak up even once against "Israel" or the United States. Resistance is our sole option. It is our conviction. The occupation persists and we will follow up on the actions taken by the state to expel the occupation. We will confront Trump's ethnic cleansing plan alongside the remainder of the liberation forces in the region. We will participate in building a strong, just state, and we shall contribute to its renaissance as per the Taif agreement. We are committed to expelling the occupation and reconstruction. We are keen on safeguarding national unity and civil peace. Lebanon is a nation for all of its people, and we are part of its people. We support the efforts of the Lebanese army, and we shall remain by its side.

Yemen held a symbolic funeral and commemoration ceremony at Al-Shaab Mosque in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, drawing senior political, religious, and official figures, among which Abdulaziz bin Habtour, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The Axis of Resistance remains the only force capable of confronting the Axis of Evil and Zionism.

…while Yemeni Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahwi, described Nasrallah as…

A man of truth and integrity, he dedicated his life to defending the oppressed.

Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahwi - from Al Mayadeen .

In another speech yesterday evening Ahmed Al-Rahwi said (emphasis mine):

The martyrs of Islam, the Muslim world, and humanity—Nasrallah and Safieddine—are symbols of liberty, independence, defense of truth, and resistance against falsehood. Nasrallah is a global figure from whom you can draw inspiration for strength and patience. He left behind a lasting legacy that is the source of your power. [addressing the Lebanese people and Hezbollah supporters]

…as reported by Al Maydeen.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, also issued a message in remembrance of Nasrallah and Safieddine, describing them as “the valiant sons” of the Lebanese nation and as…

heroes who stayed true to their pledge and defended the dignity of the [Islamic] umma.

…as reported in this article by IRNA, which, in another one, quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying (all emphasis mine):

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah cannot be simply described as a military commander or politician. He was a strategic thinker who managed to present a modern model of the resistance that has been transformed from a military tactic into an ideological, political and social framework. Nasrallah’s legacy goes beyond the battlefield, and lies in his deep views on the future of the Resistance Front and regional independence. He believed that the legitimacy of any movement stems not from weapons or foreign support, but from public backing. Consequently, he transformed Hezbollah from a guerilla force into a significant player in the political, social, and cultural spheres of Lebanon and the Islamic world. This was his unique ability to evolve a military movement into a civilizational and moral discourse on both regional and international stages. Men like Nasrallah live on through their ideologies. This path, nurtured by the blood of fighters, will endure thanks to the resolve of freedom-seeking nations. The future belongs to those nations who prioritize dignity over humiliation, resilience over surrender, and hope over despair.

Both he and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, were part of an Iranian delegation that has attended the funeral and met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji in Beirut today, as reported in this article by IRNA, which, in another one, quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma’eel Baqayi as stating:

Today, the peace-loving people across the globe and the West Asia alongside Muslims and Lebanese people pay tribute to the two great martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who devoted their whole life to the cause of humanity & dignity by standing up against brutal occupation, oppression and injustice. They symbolize peaceful resistance against occupation & aggression and heroic support for Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for fundamental right of self-determination & dignified life. They are immortal now; every Muslim, and indeed every man/woman of good conscience will always remember & exalt these devout heroes for their exemplary steadfastness, bravery and sacrifice in support of their fellow Muslims in occupied Palestine and for their patriotism and love of their homeland.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, also sent the following message to mourners at the funeral of the two Hezbollah leaders (from Khamenei.ir):

Qais al-Khazali, the Secretary General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq - from IRNA .

The Secretary General of Iraq’s Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, described Nasrallah as a…

great man who spent his entire life in the path of jihad and defense of the oppressed. We pledge to martyr Nasrallah that we will continue on this path until the land is cleansed of the usurping Zionist regime.

…while Hani Khater, the head of the Tehran office of Iraq's Al-Ahed news, was quoted by IRNA as saying:

Today is one of the days of discovering the truth for all the people of the world, not just for Muslims. The final victory and the decline of the Zionist regime will begin from this school of thought, and God willing, it will be achieved.

[UPDATE: See also these two Al Mayadeen articles (1 and 2) on the Iraqi mourning of Nasrallah and Safieddine.]

Hamas released the following statement (from the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. On this day of great farewell to the two martyr leaders, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, we pray for their pure souls and remember their unwavering stances in support of Palestine and their great martyrdom on the path to Al-Quds. As we bid farewell to these two great martyrs, the Secretary-Generals of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, we in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) renew our deepest condolences to the brotherly Lebanese people, and to our Arab and Islamic nations, asking Allah, the Almighty, to grant patience and solace to their families, their comrades in the leadership of the Islamic resistance, and to the resistance supporters everywhere. On this solemn day, we recall the heroic and honorable stances of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, his firm and principled commitment to the Palestinian cause, and his determination to form a united front with our people in Gaza against the brutal zionist aggression and genocide war. He defied the occupation’s fascist threats, and as he always wished, he attained martyrdom in defense of his nation’s dignity and on the path to liberating Al-Quds. We affirm that the zionist occupation’s crimes and cowardly assassinations of resistance leaders in Palestine, Lebanon, and beyond will never stop our struggle. Instead, they will only strengthen our resolve to continue on the path of our martyred leaders, until we eradicate this abhorrent occupation that threatens the entire region, reclaim our land and sanctities, and purify them from the filth of the zionist usurpers. Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Sunday, 24 Sha’ban 1446 AH February 23, 2025

A similar statement was issued also by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ - from the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel):

On a memorable day of pride, steadfastness and loyalty to the covenant, millions took to the streets in a solemn funeral procession to bid farewell to the nation's martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyr leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, confirming that resistance is not just a choice, but rather an approach rooted in the conscience of the peoples of our nation, and a clear message that the blood of the martyred leaders is fuel for the continuation of the resistance until victory and liberation are achieved. This historic funeral confirms the strength, continuity and deep-rootedness of the resistance, and deepens the existential dilemma of the enemy in the face of this massive advance. The occupation, with its usual repressive methods, tried to abort this historic moment through hollow displays and acrobatic movements aimed at spreading terror in the hearts of the mourners, but it backfired with disappointment and regret. These desperate actions reflect the bankruptcy of the enemy and its violation of the most basic moral and human values, and they have not and will not succeed in breaking the will to steadfastness and the pride of dignity that defied all threats and continued its advance with determination and faith. The blood of the martyred leaders is the ink of the resistance and the spirit of will and determination, and their sacrifices are nothing but torches that write new chapters of steadfastness and victory. The martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his fellow leaders had firm positions towards the Palestinian cause, as they never gave up on emphasizing the centrality of Al-Quds in the conscience of the nation and the necessity of protecting it from Judaization and settlement, and their martyrdom came to prove that the resistance does not compromise on the thawabet, but rather offers blood in redemption for the land and the holy sites. On this great occasion, we salute the brotherly Lebanese people who came out in a million-man funeral to confirm once again the depth of cohesion between the resistance forces, and to renew the pledge that the march will continue until the occupation is defeated and Palestine, all of Palestine, is liberated. Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom. Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Sunday, Sha'ban 24, 1446 AH, February 23, 2025 AD

As mentioned in the PIJ statement and at the beginning of this article, Israeli fighter jets tried to intimidate Hezbollah supporters in Beirut by flying at low altitude, but instead the crowd erupted in chants of allegiance: “Labbayka Ya Nasrallah” (At your service, Nasrallah), “We remain committed to the pledge, Nasrallah”, “Far from us is humiliation” and “Death to Israel”, as you can see in the video below:

This was the best response to the Zionist provocation orchestrated by the Security Minister Israel Katz, who, as reported by Al Mayadeen, said:

The Israeli Air Force jets currently circling the skies of Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are sending a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel - that will be their end. You will be busy with funerals - and we will be busy with victories.

Moving to Palestine, yesterday, Saturday 22nd February 2025, the Palestinian Resistance released 6 Israeli captives, as reported here by Al Mayadeen: two were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Rafah (south of Gaza), three in Nuseirat (central Gaza) and the last one in Gaza City. It is worth reporting the kiss that one of the Israeli hostages in Nuiserat (Omer Shem-Tov) gave to two of his captors, as it can be seen in the photo above and in the video below.

Some people may say that it is staged (Omer Shem-Tov was forced to do it) or it is Stockholm syndrome. To be honest, I struggle to believe that someone who is forced to do something would do it smiling, as clearly visible in the video. As for the Stockholm syndrome theory, why don’t Palestinian prisoners in Israel show the same? Ah, yes… they are mistreated (see article in the link below), whereas most of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the other Palestinian Resistance factions are treated with respect, which explains their reactions to their captors when they are freed.

Of course, Little Satan did not like this new show and, in a stunning move, after the release of the Israeli hostages by Hamas, it is delaying the prisoner swap. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanou reacted by saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

The (Israeli) occupation's failure to comply with the release of the seventh batch of prisoners in the exchange deal at the agreed-upon time constitutes a blatant violation of the agreement.

This morning Benjamin Netanyahu justified the pause in the prisoner swap as follows (source: The Guardian):

In light of Hamas’ repeated violations – including the disgraceful ceremonies that dishonour our hostages and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda – it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday [Saturday] until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the humiliating ceremonies.

And Hamas responded with the following statement by Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq (from the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - also reported by Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The Hamas movement strongly condemns the occupation’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners. This decision once again exposes the occupation’s evasions and its renouncement of its commitments. The occupation’s claim that the "handover ceremonies are humiliating" is a false pretext and a flimsy excuse aimed at evading its obligations under the agreement. These ceremonies do not involve any humiliation of the prisoners; rather, they reflect a dignified and humane treatment towards them. The real humiliation is what our prisoners endure during the release process, including torture, beatings, and deliberate humiliation up until the last moments. Palestinian prisoners are released with their hands shackled and their eyes blindfolded, while their families are threatened not to hold any celebrations to welcome their freed sons. Netanyahu’s decision reflects a deliberate attempt to obstruct the agreement, constituting a clear violation of its terms and demonstrating the occupation’s unreliability in fulfilling its commitments. We call on mediators and the international community to assume their responsibilities and pressure the occupation to implement the agreement and release the prisoners without any delay. Sunday, 24 Sha’ban 1446 AH Corresponding to: February 23, 2025

Of course, the families of the Israeli captives in Gaza did not like this move either and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of impeding the prisoner swap efforts, as he also continues to hinder talks on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. In particular, as reported by Al Mayadeen, the Israeli Hostage Families Forum stated:

It is inconceivable that former US President Donald Trump and his envoy, Steve Witkoff, are more committed to bringing back the hostages than Netanyahu. We know some are urging you to destroy Hamas’ rule, but this would inevitably lead to the execution of the hostages.

I will conclude this long article with a few more photos from the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Beirut (Lebanon) today - courtesy of Pepe Escobar:

Can you imagine such a funeral of one of our heads of state in the West? I cannot!

UPDATE: Al Mayadeen has posted a new article covering the delay of the release of the 600 Palestinians who should have been freed yesterday.