The prisons in Saidnaya made headlines again in December 2024 when the militiamen of Hay'at Tahrir as-Shams forced their doors open and freed the inmates. The prison was known to international public opinion as a symbol of authoritarian power and repression, as were, on the other hand, numerous places of detention around the world, one need only recall Guantanamo or Abu Ghraib in Iraq.

Built in the 1980s during the presidency of Ḥāfiẓ al-Asad, the facility was designed as a maximum security military prison.

It would be difficult to understand the birth of Saidnaya Prisons without taking a step back and tracing Syria's political history, marked by deep internal divisions and a long legacy of foreign domination and interference.

Ottoman rule, which lasted for ~400 years until the end of World War I, was a period of occupation in which religious divisions deepened. The administration of power favoured Sunni elites at the expense of other communities such as Christian, Shia and Druze.

After the withdrawal of the Ottomans, Syria came under French rule until 1946. France ruled with a “divide and rule” policy, exacerbating ethnic and religious divisions to maintain control. During the French mandate, defining Syria as a secular state would be an obvious historical error, as religious divisions were fomented and exacerbated on the basis of a colonial control characteristic of European expansionist policies.

The situation after 1946 was in fact that of a country unable to build a solid state apparatus and a unified army, in which internal struggles between rival groups quickly became instruments of power for the different political and military factions. Even the current “new” Syrian flag was originally used during the French mandate period, when it was imposed by France on Syria.

It was part of a French-British scheme, with the three stars symbolising three religious formations: the Sunnis, the Druze and the Alawites, or according to other sources the three main districts of Syria: Aleppo, Damascus, DeirEz-Zour. We could define it in many ways, but we certainly cannot ascribe to this flag the adjective “new”. It was in fact used, not only during the French mandate, but also during the Syrian war by the Islamists themselves, together with the black ISIS flag. Today, the As-Shara government instead shows it to the world as a symbol of unity and national redemption.

Later during the era of Arab unity, a new flag emerged between Syria and Egypt, characterised by the colour red, symbolising the union between the two countries. The “red” represented the blood of martyrs, the “white” represented peace, and the “black” represented the colonial past. These three colours illustrated the great Arab revolution, when Nasser overthrew the monarchy in Egypt.

This flag, daughter of the pan-Arab idea, in which the idea of creating a movement to unify the Arab world was strong, accompanied Syrian history until December 2024.

The years of the military coups, in 1952 and 1954, the integration of Syria into the United Arab Republic and its subsequent dissolution, as well as “The 6-Day War”, the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights, represent a period of “chaos”, a crucial historical phase to understand the profound changes that would mark Syria in the following years.

In this condition of institutional fragility and political instability, in 1970, Ḥāfiẓ al-Asad seized power. Artificially described by Western powers as a “coup d'état”, his rise represented a vital turning point for the country, marking a clear break with the former colonial powers and their interference in Syria's internal affairs. Ḥāfiẓ al-Asad was an Alawaite of humble origins, born during the French Mandate, was a man raised in a context of social exclusion and political marginalisation, in a country where power was historically dominated by Sunni elites.

Ḥāfiẓ al-Asad's membership of the Ba'ath political party, of secular, socialist and pan-Arab inspiration, played a decisive role in Syria's transformation, outlining a model of government in stark contrast to the values advocated by Sunni parties and organisations, such as the Muslim Brotherhood. It was these majority formations, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, and other Sunni movements that played a central role in exacerbating internal divisions in Syria, often marginalising and confining the numerous religious minorities.

Against this backdrop of deep fragmentation, the idea of a new “renaissance” came to the fore, and at the expense of Western propaganda, popular support for Ḥāfiẓ al-Asad was spontaneous and non-coercive. Ḥāfiẓ al-Asad succeeded in building a sovereign state, capable of self-support, away from foreign interference and, above all, stable. He did not establish an Alawite dictatorship but rather a Ba'athist republic, about which one can argue with respect to its rigidity but not contest its secularism.

State security became the top priority of the government, which faced a number of decisive challenges. Prominent among them were the Islamist uprising of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Syrian intervention in Lebanon in 1976, and the war against the Israeli enemy in 1973, which forced Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights. (Occupation resumed in December 2024, after the fall of Bashar Al Assad's government.)

It is within the process of reconstructing the state and strengthening its military apparatus that the birth of Saidnaya Prison fits, conceived not only as a maximum security prison, but also as an instrument of control aimed at ensuring stability in a country marked by decades of institutional and political fragility.

Saidnaya, or what remains of it: silences and truths to be deciphered

Saidnaya is located about 30 km from Damascus, far from population centers. The structure stands on a small rise and to reach it one must walk about 500 meters from the main gate, where a large mural depicting the “new” Syrian flag and the words Free Syria has been painted.

Along this path one encounters tanks set on fire, shell casings, destroyed military vehicles, and a surreal atmosphere in which desolation is accompanied by the distracted or bored gunfire of militiamen at the entrance. The prisons are now empty; its spaces ravaged by fires, its doors torn apart, the chaos of a place devastated by the anger of the family members of the freed prisoners, those who were locked up there, and the fury of the Hay'at Tahrir As- Shams militiamen, aware that they are being caught on camera.

The cells are still full of abandoned clothes on the floor. The doors wide open, overlooking empty corridors, where the silence rumbles deafeningly. It is possible to explore the entire prison, climb to the upper floors, and finally reach the roof from which another detached complex can be glimpsed. On the front door of the main building dozens of photographs tell of a silence that speaks for itself, faces that are unknown but for someone represent a father, a mother, a brother, who disappeared in a mechanism that, even today, has not returned the bodies.

In “provocative” terms, we could define every prison as a coercive and rarely rehabilitative system. This is also true of Western prisons, where rehabilitation often remains a theoretical principle rather than a concrete reality.

Saidnaya, however, is a place that seems to have been deliberately left in disrepair, as if it were to represent an open-air museum, a symbol used by the current rulers to reaffirm their role as liberators and defenders of the “new ”Syria.

The truth about Saidnaya prison: between propaganda and unresolved questions

Amnesty International, though with all reservations about this organization, called them a “human slaughterhouse,” in its report titled “Human Slaughterhouse: Mass Hangings and Extermination at Saidnaya Prison, Syria,” published in February 2017. Based on this report, Amnesty documented torture and killings inside the prison from 2011 to 2015.

For many years, investigations into the abuses committed inside the prison were based on this report, which was apparently compiled based on the testimonies of those who had survived, left the prisons, and then fled Syria. The figures in Amnesty's report were the result of calculations based on testimonies of people never named in the dossier, though.

Indeed, for years it was not possible to enter inside the prisons, the country inaccessible since the war did not allow for documentation of the conditions inside, and in many cases family members of detainees were not allowed to visit their relatives.

Despite being categorized as a “political prison,” the concept of “dissident” is neither clarified nor articulated within Amnesty's document. The report, cited above, seems to fail to fully take into account the historical context to which it refers. Saidnaya has been not only a prison for common criminals and political opponents, but also a place of detention for numerous ISIS militiamen who were imprisoned during the war that began in 2011.

It would be interesting to know where these militiamen are today after the prison doors were opened. In the collective hype of “liberation”, it was not considered in international news outlets that the detainees of Saidanya could also include violent, criminal and Jihadist elements within them. If we wanted to rely on semantics, moreover, even a Jihadist could be defined as a “dissident.” To date, the whereabouts of these militiamen and those detained for common crimes after the prison doors are opened is unknown.

In fact, the report seems to disregard the fact that, during the historical period from 2011 to 2015, there were thousands of imported and non-imported terrorists in Syria, who were detonating car bombs and attacking civilian areas every day. It does not take into account popular support for the fight against ISIS, and it is unlikely that in a situation of national crisis, in which the Syrian government was fighting the jihadist front, energy and means would be wasted on fighting nonviolent civilians. In fact, the armed groups were not born out of demonstrations, denouncing corruption and calling for more freedom, demonstrations that were otherwise peaceful, but came from Radical Political Islamism financed by powers such as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia along with the United States and Israel, pursuing what was supposed to be the “reshaping of the wider Middle East”.

Amnesty's dossier does not even take into account the uprising that took place in 2008 inside the prisons. Uprising that passed in the news as a popular “uprising” against the government, when in fact it later emerged that the rioters were nothing more than Islamic extremists and had nothing in common with popular demonstrations. This further proves that as early as 2008 Islamist infiltrations were present in Syria and were trying to undermine the state and lead it toward a war that later materialized concretely in 2011.

The same report is also based on a series of photos called “Caesar Torture Photo,” a reportage that was made known to the world “accidentally” two days before the start of negotiations on the Syrian conflict held in Switzerland on 20/01/2014 and believed to be true by a team of experts from Qatar (a country that was funding anti-government militiamen). The photos have since been refuted over the years, but, in the immediate aftermath, they helped to accentuate the anti-Assad war effort in Syria. It was later shown that the pictures did indeed depict deceased men, but it was not possible to determine with certainty whether they were victims of the Assad government or victims of the ongoing conflict.

To this day, after the opening of the prisons, the previously mentioned report has returned to the headlines as the only account of the Saidnaya prison, at least until several journalists, from Europe and elsewhere, flocked to the site ready to recount every detail in search of a journalistic scoop.

Much has been said about this place, and in some cases Western propaganda has accentuated or distorted the news by trying to instrumentalise the pain of Syrians who had gone in search of their loved ones locked inside the prison. Many reports made at the time of the opening of the prisons became public knowledge and after the initial horror and dismay, it emerged that some of them were not entirely truthful. The certainly most striking case was that of CNN journalist Clarissa Ward who had documented the release of a prisoner, later revealed to be a member of the Syrian secret service of the Assad government, imprisoned in Saidnaya for three months for corruption, and instead shown to the world as a victim of the regime, who according to the journalist's account, had been imprisoned for years without seeing the light of day. What seemed like a great journalistic revelation turned instead into an embarrassing case of disinformation.

Even the White Helmets, an organisation that has always sided against the Assad government, playing an active role in the Syrian war, often contributing to the distortion of news at an international level, declared, following the inspection of the prison, that they had found no underground complex, effectively contradicting the Amnesty dossier, which had “testified” to its existence for years. Apparently, the infamous prison dungeons, also made famous by the newspapers as places where the most unspeakable atrocities were allegedly committed by the government of Bashar Al Assad, never existed in the end.

The Association of Detainees & the Missing in Sednaya Prison (ADMSP), based in Gaziantep, Turkey, also provided several reports on the prison reality. However, these reports were not compiled on the basis of direct testimonies of former prisoners, but derived from 31 interviews conducted mainly with former prison staff members. Among them, some held prominent positions within the facility and would later defect by fleeing to Turkey. Turkey has always been known for its interventionism in Syria, trying to influence its internal dynamics and take advantage of the situation. It has repeatedly attempted to partition Syrian territory, intervening in local politics and providing economic and military support to anti-government militias. All instruments used to strengthen its position in the region.

All documents, including that of Amnesty International, have never been cross-checked by international institutions, such as the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations.

Lately, it has been difficult to collect direct testimonies on the spot; the prison is a deserted space manned by armed militiamen. Inside, people of dubious backgrounds wander about, who present themselves as former prisoners, but who in reality, seem more interested in asking for money with insistence. Some of them arrive by car, park inside the prison, and then leave through a secondary entrance. The impression is that they may be former prison guards tolerated by the Hay'at Tahrir As-Shams militia for unclear and unknown reasons.

The prison still remains a journalistic “pilgrimage” destination, a place where one can document the horrors of Bashar Al Assad's regime and tell the world that Syria can, as of today, consider itself free of persecution and violence. All this without dwelling on the more controversial aspects of the new government: the news that reached the Western media of the killings by the Syrian security forces, in collaboration with foreign mercenary forces, in the region of Tartus and Latakia of over a thousand Alawites since 6th March 2025 certainly did not carry the same media weight. Contacts maintained with some members of the Alawite community in Tartus allowed for confirmation of external infiltration within the current Syrian security force. The following is a message sent by a Syrian man of the Alawite faith listing the nationalities of those who attacked his city.

“From Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Albania, Pakistan and Uyghurs, as well as a large number of fleeing extremists of Arab nationality” (excerpt from a conversation that took place on 13/03/2025).

One could speculate that the mercenaries who attacked the Alawite population might also include some of the criminals released from Syrian prisons, not only from Saidnaya but also from other detention institutions. It cannot be ruled out that these militiamen, with a history of violence and serious crimes, may have been recruited for operations or to carry out acts of violence against the Alawite population.

Despite the fact that the massacres are passed over in silence by international public opinion, the narrative about the Saidnaya prison continues to occupy the headlines, used to keep alive the narrative of the horrors of the past government. The weight of media coverage seems to be unbalanced; the symbol of a defeated regime is insistently looked at, while looking away from the violence and injustice that still bloodshed Syria today.

Saidnaya in the spotlight, Palestinian prisoners in the shadows: the double standard of international justice

The prison in Saidnaya has long been in the international news and, months after the fall of Assad, continues to be so. However, if today we wanted to base ourselves on numbers and events, we would have to ask ourselves whether it is correct to call Saidnaya only a “human slaughterhouse” or whether the narration of the facts, by a section of the international press, should not also extend to other detention realities, with the same vehemence with which it has been reporting the news (essentially of Western origin) about the Syrian prison. Is there the same attitude about the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails that has accompanied Saidnaya's account for years?

If one were to analyse with the same rigour the conditions of detention, the methods used and the violations reported, one could see that the treatment of prisoners in both contexts raises similar questions, if, of course, the starting point of the international chronicle is indeed respect for human rights. What follows serves only to mention a few conditions, a few facts, a few figures, elements that may offer food for thought:

Saydanya had a maximum capacity of 13,000, to date in Israeli prisons, according to data found by surfing the internet, there are 10,400 detainees of whom more than 300 are minors. Most of them are in administrative detention, i.e. imprisoned without charge, without trial, and for a time that can last up to years.

Haaretz stated that in Israeli prisons 60 Palestinian prisoners were killed in 10 months, not even Guantanamo had managed to do so well, stopping at 9 prisoners in 20 years.

In the 1990s an Israeli state commission chaired by Supreme Court Judge Moshe Landaou argued that in order to “prevent terrorism” during interrogations it was permissible to use “psychological pressure” and a “moderate degree of physical pressure”. Prelude to an institutional justification in which torture becomes the custom of a judicial system.

In an article on Middle East Eye (an independent Qatari newspaper), direct testimonies recount Israeli torture in prisons: urinating on Palestinian prisoners, burying them alive inside a shroud, beating the sick. Testimonies of prisoners released following ceasefire agreements between Hamas and Israel. (Agreements which to date have been blown and which see the Zionist Israeli entity having once again imposed a blockade on humanitarian aid and resumed the bombing and killing of the civilian population).

If we are faced with a narrative disparity, it is probably because Saidnaya fits perfectly into the agreed narrative about a brutal and authoritarian regime, the Assad regime, an enemy that Western policy wants to keep clear and identifiable. Palestinian mass detentions and torture, on the other hand, take place under a system that enjoys strategic alliances with the West, and any criticism of Israeli prison policies is reduced to a matter of “national security” or Israel's “right to defend itself”.

I would like to know why one prison is synonymous with violence and brutality to be condemned, while the other is part of a nuanced narrative, often justified in the name of “security”.

I would like to know why, if Saidnaya has been narrated as a “human slaughterhouse”, the arbitrary detentions, torture and humiliation suffered by Palestinian prisoners are not elevated to the same status of international scandal.

The pictures of Khalida Jarrar, Palestinian human rights activist and member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, arrested on 26/12/2023, upon her release from Israeli prisons following the prisoner exchange agreements, show a woman struggling to walk, looking more than 30 years old. The Israelis kept her for months in an isolation cell two metres square, prevented her from attending her daughter's funeral, tried through physical and psychological torture to break her.

The criterion of indignation should be the defence of human rights, but all too often this principle is disregarded by the facts and figures reported by the West itself. Rights are not always defended fairly and universally, and consequently indignation becomes selective, driven more by political interests than by a genuine sense of justice

The video [below] is an excerpt of images filmed in Saidanaya, filmed in person, during a trip to Syria, a few weeks after the fall of Bashar Al Assad. No narrative voice has been added, because in reality the images speak for themselves.

It is up to each person to decide whether to stop at the surface or delve deeper.

